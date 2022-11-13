Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Southfin Southern Poke - Perkins

638 Reviews

$$

4321 Perkins Rd

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Reg Build Your Own Bowl
Reg Spicy Salmon

Bowls (To-Go)

Reg Build Your Own Bowl

$12.95
Reg Classic

Reg Classic

$12.95

Gulf tuna, shoyu sauce, sweet onion, green onion, radish, cucumber, sesame seeds, pickled ginger

Reg Wasabi Gras

Reg Wasabi Gras

$12.95

Gulf tuna, shrimp, shoyu sauce, wasabi honey mayo, seaweed salad, cucumber, sweet onion, avocado, pickled ginger, pickled jalapeño,

Reg Spicy Salmon

Reg Spicy Salmon

$12.95

Salmon, honey sriracha, miso dressing, green onion, mango, avocado, sweet onion, fried wonton, cherry tomato, cucumber, pickled jalapeño

Reg Chicken Poke

Reg Chicken Poke

$12.95

Chicken, miso dressing, honey sriracha, fried wonton, sweet onion, pickled ginger, carrots, cherry tomato, cilantro, marinated mushrooms, red cabbage

Reg Luau

Reg Luau

$12.95

Gulf tuna, shrimp, yuzu dressing, spicy mayo, seaweed salad, pineapple, radish, sweet onion, mango, macadamia nuts, toasted coconut

LG Build your Own Bowl

$14.95
LG Classic

LG Classic

$14.95

Gulf tuna, shoyu sauce, sweet onion, green onion, radish, cucumber, sesame seeds, pickled ginger

LG Wasabi Gras

LG Wasabi Gras

$14.95

Gulf tuna, shrimp, shoyu sauce, wasabi honey mayo, seaweed salad, cucumber, sweet onion, avocado, pickled ginger, pickled jalapeño,

LG Spicy Salmon

LG Spicy Salmon

$14.95

Salmon, honey sriracha, miso dressing, green onion, mango, avocado, sweet onion, fried wonton, cherry tomato, cucumber, pickled jalapeño

LG Chicken Poke

LG Chicken Poke

$14.95

Chicken, miso dressing, honey sriracha, fried wonton, sweet onion, pickled ginger, carrots, cherry tomato, cilantro, marinated mushrooms, red cabbage

LG Luau

LG Luau

$14.95

Gulf tuna, shrimp, yuzu dressing, spicy mayo, seaweed salad, pineapple, radish, sweet onion, mango, macadamia nuts, toasted coconut

Tiki Combo

Tiki Combo

$14.95

Gulf tuna, salmon, shrimp, spicy mayo, shoyu, pineapple, sweet onion, cucumber, pickled jalapeño, red cabbage, avocado, coconut, cherry tomato, seaweed salad, furikake

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.00

Coca Cola

Diet Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

Sprite

$2.00

Sprite

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

Barqs Root Beer

$2.00

Barqs Root Beer

Lemonade

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

Smart Water

$2.50

Bottled Water

AHA Mango Black Tea

$2.00

AHA Strawberry Cucumber

$2.00

La Croix

AHA Watermelon Lime

$2.00

La Croix Lime

$2.00

Aqua Panna

$2.50

Community

$2.00

Agua Fresca Mango

$2.50

Agus Fresca

Agua Fresca Pineapple

$2.50

Zico Coconut Water

$2.50

Zico Coconut Water

Zola Espresso Coconut

$4.00

Zola Espresso Coconut

Steaz Green Tea

$4.00
Reg Crawfish

Reg Crawfish

$12.95

Louisiana crawfish tails, sweet onion, cabbage, tomato, corn & bell pepper mix, Fin-boil sauce, green onions, crispy shallots

LG Crawfish

LG Crawfish

$14.95

Louisiana crawfish tails, sweet onion, cabbage, tomato, corn & bell pepper mix, Fin-boil sauce, green onions, crispy shallots

Regular Bowl Of The Month

$12.95

Large Bowl Of The Month

$14.95

Hot Bowls

Crab Nachos

$8.95

Teriyaki Bowl

$12.95

BBQ Salmon

$12.95

Crispy Shoyu Chicken

$12.95

Shrimp Tempura

$12.95

Seared Tuna

$12.95

Kids

Kids Bowl

$6.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4321 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Directions

Gallery
Southfin Southern Poke image
Southfin Southern Poke image
Southfin Southern Poke image

Similar restaurants in your area

Off the Hook - Baton Rouge - Corporate Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
5211 Corporate Boulevard Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Jed's Local Poboys
orange star4.4 • 336
672 Jefferson Hwy BATON ROUGE, LA 70806
View restaurantnext
Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc. - 2070 Silverside Dr.
orange starNo Reviews
2070 Silverside Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen - Inside of the Bon Carre Business Center
orange star5.0 • 9
7323 Florida BLVD Baton Rouge, LA 70806
View restaurantnext
The Chimes East
orange star4.3 • 1,232
10870 Coursey Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View restaurantnext
TJ Rib's - Siegen
orange starNo Reviews
6330 Siegen Lane Baton Rouge, LA 70809
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Baton Rouge

Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Bluebonnet @ Jefferson
orange star4.4 • 3,297
4245 Bluebonnet Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70809
View restaurantnext
The Chimes - Highland
orange star4.6 • 2,878
3357 Highland Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70802
View restaurantnext
The Chimes
orange star4.6 • 2,878
3357 Highland Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70802
View restaurantnext
Parrain's Seafood
orange star4.5 • 2,683
3225 Perkins Rd Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Lit Pizza - Burbank L
orange star4.6 • 1,956
3930 Burbank Dr Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Baton Rouge
orange star4.3 • 1,885
3535 Perkins Rd #375 Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baton Rouge
Port Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Denham Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Prairieville
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Gonzales
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
La Place
review star
No reviews yet
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston