Southgate Grill Ocean Pines

No reviews yet

11033 Nicholas Ln

Berlin, MD 21811

Popular Items

BYO Burger TO GO
French Dip
Side Fries

Soup

du Jour

$4.99+

Soup of the Day

Seafood du Jour

$5.99+

Seafood Soup of the Day

Cream of Crab

$5.99+

Cream Base

MD Crab

$5.99+

Tomato Base

Blend Crab

$5.99+

Half Cream of Crab Half MD Crab

Jambalaya

$5.99+

Our Twist on a Creole Classic over White Rice

Soup & Sandwich or Salad

Soup & Salad

$8.99

Soup & Sandwich

$8.99

1/2 Sand & Side Salad

$9.99

Salads

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

Romaine, Parmesan & Croutons tossed in Dressing

Side Garden Salad

$5.99

Spring Mix, Tomato, Green Pepper, Cucumber, Onion & Croutons

Large Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine, Parmesan & Croutons tossed in Dressing

Large Garden Salad

$9.99

Spring Mix, Tomato, Green Pepper, Cucumber, Onion & Croutons

BYO Salad

$9.99

Build to Order

Southwest Salad

$13.99

Iceberg, Tomato, Corn Chips, Cheddar Cheese, Corn & Bean Pico

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Bacon, Egg, Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Peas & Croutons

Asian Salad

$9.99

Greens, Craisins, Mandarin Oranges, Chow Mein Noodles

Greek Salad

$11.99

Greens, Onion, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Tomato, Cucumber, Egg & Feta Cheese

BLT Salad

$9.99

Iceberg Lettuce, Bacon, Tomato, Egg & Croutons

Popeye Apple Salad

$8.99

Sandwiches

Adult Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$15.99

6oz Tuna Steak Seasoned & Cooked to Temp

Back Street Deluxe

$9.99

Grilled Turkey and Ham on a Croissant topped with Cheddar & Grilled Pineppale

Beef Cheesesteak Sub

$10.99

House Roasted Top Round Shaved, Grilled with Onions, Peppers & Provolone with Mayonaise

BLT Sandwich

$12.99

An "offensive amount of bacon" on White Toast served with a side of Mayo

BYO Sandwich

$9.99

Built to Order Cold or Grilled

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

6oz Grilled, Crispy, Jerk or Blackened Chicken with Romaine, Parmesan & Caesar in a Flour Tortilla Wrap

Chicken Cheeseteak Sub

$10.99

House Marinated Chicken Diced, Grilled with Onions, Peppers & Provolone with Mayonaise

Cold Plate Shrimp Chicken

$13.98

4oz Portions of Shrimp, Chicken & Pasta Salad on a bed of Lettuce with tomato, pickles & crackers

Cold Plate Shrimp Tuna

$13.98

4oz Portions of Shrimp, Tuna & Pasta Salad on a bed of Lettuce with tomato, pickles & crackers

Cold Plate Tuna Chicken

$9.99

4oz Portions of Tuna, Chicken & Pasta Salad on a bed of Lettuce with tomato, pickles & crackers

Crab Cake Sandwich

$18.99

5oz Homemade Lump Maryland Crab Cake

Cuban Sandwich

$9.99

French Deluxe Ribeye

$21.99

French Dip

$8.99

House Roasted Top Round Shaved, cooked in & served with Au Jus

Gobbler

$9.99

Turkey, bacon, tomato & Swiss on Pumpernickle with Thousand Island Dressing

Mini Italian Sub

$10.99

Genoa Salami, Capicola & Provolone with Lettuce, Tomato, Italian Seasoning, Mayo & Hot Pepper Relish

Neptune Wrap

$15.99

Shrimp Salad, 2oz Claw Crab Meat, Lettuce & Tomato in Flour Tortilla Wrap

Parkside Special

$8.99

Whole Tomato top removed & split open, stuffed with Tuna, Chicken or Shrimp Salad

Reuben Corned Beef

$8.99

Grilled Corned Beef, Swiss & Kraut on Rye with Thousand Island Dressing

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$19.99

Salmon BLT Sandwich

$16.99

6oz Salmon Grilled or Blackened on Kaiser w/ a side of Pesto Mayo

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$11.99

Shrimp Cooked in Beer, Lemon, Onion & Old Bay. Mixed with Mayo & Celery. Served on Kaiser

The Boss

$13.99

Marinated Flank Steak cooked to Temp on a Kaiser with Red Onion & Horsey Sauce

Turkey Reuben

$8.99

Grilled Turkey, Swiss & Kraut on Rye with Thousand Island Dressing

Entrees

Side Garden $4

$4.00

Only with purchase of an item on the Entrée Menu

Side Caesar $4

$4.00

Only with purchase of an item on the Entrée Menu

Surf N Turf

$38.99

10oz Hand Cut New York Strip Seasoned & Cooked to temp with a 5oz Lump Maryland Crab Cake

Crabby Chicken

$16.99

6oz House Marinated & Grilled Chicken topped with Crab Dip & Cheddar Cheese

New York Strip

$22.99

10oz Hand Cut New York Strip Seasoned & Cooked to temp

Single Crab Cake Entrée

$21.99

5oz Homemade Lump Maryland Crab Cake

Double Crab Cake Entrée

$36.99

Two 5oz Homemade Lump Maryland Crab Cakes

Coconut Shrimp Entrée

$16.99

8 Coconut Breaded Fried Shrimp Served with Tangy Orange Marmalade Sauce

Add Crab Cake

$17.00

5oz Homemade Lump Maryland Crab Cake

Sides

Apple Sauce

$3.59

Chips

$1.00

Coleslaw

$3.59

Corn Bread

$3.59

Cucumber Salad

$3.59

Pasta Salad

$3.59

House Made with Italian Dressing, Salad Supreme, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Tomato & Green Peppers

Seaweed Salad

$3.59

Side Fries

$3.59

Fresh Hand Cut Boardwalk Fries

Side Sweet Pot Fries

$3.59

Vegetable du Jour

$3.59

See Daily Specials

White Rice

$3.59

Kids Menu

Kids Pizza

$4.99

7" Flat Bread with Marinara & Mozzarella Cheese

Kids Tenders

$4.99

3 Chicken Fingers & Fries

PB & J Sandwich

$3.59

on White Bread

Kids Hot Dog

$3.99

on Hot Dog Bun

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Grilled White Bread & American Cheese

Kids Quesadilla

$4.99

Grilled Flour Tortilla & Cheddar Cheese

Dessert

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$7.25

Homemade Served with whipped cream & Caramel Sauce

Brownie a la mode

$6.25

Chocolate Chip Brownie Heated Served with Ice Cream, whipped Cream & Chocolate Syrup

Smith Island Slice

$8.25

Assorted Flavors Daily, See Daily Specials

Apple Crumb a la mode

$6.25

Apple Crumb Cake Heated served with Ice Cream, whipped cream & caramel Syrup

Retail

Tee Shirt

$20.00

Long Sleeve Shirt

$25.00

Hooded Sweatshirt

$30.00

Extra Sauces

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Appetizers To Go

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$6.99

Fresh Hand Cut Boardwalk Fries

Basket of Sweet Pot FF

$7.99

Chicken Fingers

$8.99

5 Fried Chicken Tenders

Clam Strips

$9.99

8oz Portion Fried

Coconut Shrimp (6)

$11.99

6 Coconut Breaded Fried Shrimp served with Tangy Orange Marmalade Sauce

Crab Dip

Crab Dip

$13.99

6oz with Grilled Bread

Crab Pizza

Crab Pizza

$12.99

7” Flat Bread Sliced in Quarters

Crabby Fries

$15.99

Crab Dip & Cheddar Cheese

Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken

$8.99

6oz House Recipe with Honey Mustard

Lite Fare

$7.99

Assorted Veggies served with Ranch

Loaded Fries

$11.99

Cheddar Bacon Green Onions with Ranch

Quesadilla Cheese N Pico

$7.99

Quesadilla Cheese Only

$5.99

Quesadilla Chicken

$8.99

Pico de Gallo with Sour Cream & Salsa

Quesadilla Shrimp

$11.99

Pico de Gallo with Sour Cream & Salsa

Quesadilla Steak

$11.99

Pico de Gallo with Sour Cream & Salsa

Seared Tuna

Seared Tuna

$14.99

Sesame Encrusted

Tuna Nachos

Tuna Nachos

$17.99

Seaweed Salad, Pico & Ginger Wasabi

Wings

Wings

$13.99

8 Wings served with Celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese

Burgers & Chicken To Go

BYO Burger TO GO

BYO Burger TO GO

$9.99

Half Pound (8oz) Never Frozen, Hand Pattied, Built to Order

BYO Veggie Burger TO GO

$9.99

Chicken Sandwich TO GO

$10.99

6oz on a Kaiser Roll served with Honey Mustard

Bulk Order

Coleslaw Half Pint

$3.00

Coleslaw Pint/LB

$5.25

Pasta Salad Half Pint

$3.25

Pasta Salad Pint/LB

$5.57

Tuna Salad Half Pint

$5.50

Tuna Salad Pint/LB

$9.00

Chicken Salad Half Pint

$6.00

Chicken Salad Pint/LB

$12.00

Shrimp Salad Half Pint

$9.00

Shrimp Salad Pint/LB

$18.00

Quart Soup du Jour

$15.00

Quart Seafood Soup du Jour

$17.00

Quart Cream of Crab

$17.00

Quart MD Crab

$17.00

Quart Blend Crab

$17.00

Quart Jambalaya

$17.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Come in and enjoy! Fast Casual Restaurant & Bar also offering Carryout!

11033 Nicholas Ln, Berlin, MD 21811

