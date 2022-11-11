Brewpubs & Breweries
Southernside Brewing Co.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Southernside Brewing Co. features top notch craft beer, southern inspired food, cocktails, and vibes. The large indoor and outdoor venue is perfect for your next private party. Contact events@southernsidebrewing.com
25 Delano Drive, Greenville, SC 29601
