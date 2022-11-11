Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Southernside Brewing Co.

review star

No reviews yet

25 Delano Drive

Greenville, SC 29601

Order Again

Appetizers

Pickles

$8.00

Pork Rinds

$5.00

Mac & Cheese Balls

$7.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.00Out of stock

Extra Crusties

$1.00

Pretzels

$9.50

Handhelds

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Burger

$12.00

Brat

$10.00

Portobella Sandwich

$12.00

Club Sandwich

$12.00

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Cuban

$11.00

Lemon Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Turkey Bacon Pimento

$11.50

Salads

Chickpea of the Sea

$10.50

BBQ Chicken Salad

$13.50Out of stock

Grilled Caesar Salad

$12.50

Sides

Cole Slaw

$3.00Out of stock

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$4.00Out of stock

Fries

$4.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

White Cheddar Mac n Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Hot Dog

$6.00

Grill Cheese

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Dessert

Ice Cream

$3.00Out of stock

Flight

Belgian Wit 4 oz

$2.50

Cash Rules 4 oz

$2.50

Coconut telegraph- 4 oz

$2.50

Unity Park 4 oz

$2.50

Dropkick 4 oz

$2.50

Ring 4 oz

$2.50

Stranglehold 4 oz

$2.50

Them Changes 4 oz

$2.50

Hoppin Them Thangs 4 oz

$2.50

cant you see hazy 4 oz

$2.50

siren 4 oz

$2.50

bodak 4 oz

$2.50

Stay Fly 4 oz

$2.50

Sanctify 4 oz

$2.50

Pilsner 4 oz

$2.50

Vodka

Deep Eddy Vodka

$5.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Titos

$7.00

Belvidere Reg

$9.00

Belvedere Smogery Forest

$11.00

Gg Peach

$9.00

Gg Watermelon

$9.00

Rum

Bacardi Light Dry

$6.00

Appleton Rum

$7.00

Bacardi Oakheart Spice

$6.00

Goslings Black Rum

$6.00

Rumhaven

$8.00

Malibu

$7.00

HH coconut

$8.00

HH pineapple

$8.00

Tequila

Luna Azul Blanco

$5.00

Altos Silver

$8.00

Altos Repo

$8.00

Altos Anejo

$9.00

Maestro Dobel

$10.00

Teremana Blanco

$8.00

Teremana Repo

$8.00

Mezcal Union

$9.50

Avion Reserva 1 Oz

$30.00

Gin

New Amsterdam Gin

$5.50

Aviation Gin

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Hendrick Gin

$9.00

Empress Gin

$10.00

Whiskey

Early Times

$5.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Jack Daniels Black - 1.5 oz

$6.50

Jameson- 1.5

$8.00

Jim Beam - 1.5 oz

$6.00

Wild Turkey - 1.5 oz

$6.00

Dewars

$12.00+

Glenfiddich 14 yo

$23.00+

Benriach 10 year

$21.00+

Laphroaig

$12.00

Glenlivet

$20.00

Blackpitts

$14.00

Johnny Walker-2oz

$10.00

Johnny Walker- 2 oz

$15.00

Liquers & Other

Amaretto Di Amore

$4.00

Amaro Monetenegro

$11.00

Chambord

$10.00

Cocchi Rosa

$7.00

Courvoisier

$12.00

Dewars

$7.00

Disaronno

$8.00

DK Peachtree

$3.50

DK Sour Apple

$6.50

Dr Mcgillicuddy fireball

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Midori Melon

$5.50

Rumple Minze

$7.50

6&20 irish cream

$5.00

Lucid Absenthe

$11.00

Henessey

$9.00

Bourbon - 2 oz

1792 Small Batch

$15.00

Bakers 107

$23.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Fistful of Bourbon

$11.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$18.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$13.00

Jack Daniels Black - 2 oz

$9.00

Jack Single Barrel

$25.00

Jack Special Rye

$25.00

Jameson Orange

$10.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$11.25

Jameson Black Barrel

$12.50

Jameson IPA

$11.50

Jameson Stout Cask

$10.00

Jim Beam - 2 oz

$7.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Rip Van Winkle 10 Yr 1 oz

$60.00

Rip Van Winkle 10 Yr 2 oz

$120.00

Suntory Toki

$15.00

Whistle Pig Piggy Back Rye

$30.00

Whistle Pig Boss Hog VI 1 oz.

$100.00

Whistle Pig Covid Relief Rations

$37.00

Widow Jane

$28.00

Woodford Reserve - 2 oz

$12.00

Woodford Rsv Dbl Oak

$20.00

Woodford Rsv Rye

$14.00

Jefferson Ocean 2 0z

$32.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Blantons

$32.00

Bulleit 10 yr

$20.00

Wine

Cabernet

$11.00+

Curmudgeon

$12.00+

Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Riondo Prosecco

$8.00+

Rose

$8.00+

Sauv Blanc

$8.00+

Mimosa

$8.00

Malbec

$12.00+

Mimosa Flight

$10.00Out of stock

16 oz. single

Single

Hazy IPA

$4.00

4 Pack

Mixed 4 pack

$18.00

So Fresh 4 Pk

$16.00

Alla Dream 4 Pk

$16.00

Rye 4 Pk

$16.00

Cream 4

$16.00

Vienna Pk

$16.00

Bottle

Planets Collide

$15.00Out of stock

The Brewery Experience flight

Flight

$7.00

Soda

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Dasani

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Poweraid

$2.50

Sprite

$3.00

$3 mocktail

$3.00

$6 Mocktail

$6.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Hats

Flat Bill Hat

$25.00

Employee Hat

$15.00

Guest Beanie

$25.00

Employee Beanie

$19.00

T-Shirts

Guest T-shirt

$20.00

Employee Discount Shirt

$12.00

Tank Top Guest

$20.00

Tank Top Employee

$13.00

Hoodies

$35.00

Glassware

Pint Glass

$5.00

Half Pint Glass

$4.00

Other

Sticker

$1.00

Beer

Unity Park Pitcher

$22.00

Unity Park Pint

$6.00

Luau Beer Pitcher

$22.00

Luau Beer Pint

$6.00

Cans

Caz Margarita

$7.00

Bacardi Mojito

$7.00

Bahama Mama

$7.00

Pina Colada

$7.00

Rum Punch

$7.00

Jameo Gin

$7.50

Liquor Drank

JELLO SHOT

$2.00

ISLAND Punch

$4.00

Event Entrees

Burger SL

$3.00

Pork SL

$3.00

Grilled Chicken SL

$3.00

Friend Chicken SL

$3.00

Chickpea SL

$4.00

Event Apps

Deviled Egg Event

$2.00

Fried Pickle Event

$2.00

Pretzel Event

$2.00

Tenders Event

$3.00

Pim Mac Event

$2.00

Fries Event

$2.00

Mac and Cheese Balls

$2.50

Buffalo Bites

$2.50

House

Tables

$100.00

Open Beer

Keg

$250.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Southernside Brewing Co. features top notch craft beer, southern inspired food, cocktails, and vibes. The large indoor and outdoor venue is perfect for your next private party. Contact events@southernsidebrewing.com

Website

Location

25 Delano Drive, Greenville, SC 29601

Directions

Gallery
Southernside Brewing Co. image
Southernside Brewing Co. image

