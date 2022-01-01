Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
South Restaurant

No reviews yet

600 N Broad St

Philadelphia, PA 19130

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
SOUTH Restaurant & Jazz Club is Philadelphia's premier Southern restaurant and Jazz Club. SOUTH is open Thursday through Sunday for dinner and live Jazz.

600 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19130

