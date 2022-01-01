Restaurant header imageView gallery

Southland bagel 428 Southland Dr

review star

No reviews yet

428 Southland Dr

Lexington, KY 40503

Popular Items

Bagel
Migos
Latte

Bagels

Bagel

$2.00

NY style with a KY spin! All our bagels are handmade using Kentucky Proud ingredients. We boil in local sorghum and bake our bagels fresh each morning. We drop new flavors all of the time so be sure to check what we have available!

1/2 Dozen

$9.00

Everyone loves a bagel! Pair them with any of our house blended cream cheese spreads to make your favorite flavor combinations!

Bakers Dozen

$18.00

Everyone loves a bagel! Choose your lucky 13 and pair them with any of our house blended cream cheese spreads to make your favorite flavor combinations!

2oz Cream Cheese Side

$2.00

We blend our cream cheese spreads in house to create a wide array of traditional and unique flavor combinations. So good you could eat 'em with a spoon!

8oz Cream Cheese

$5.00

Breakfast Sammies

First

$5.50

Your favorite bagel with egg and your choice of cream cheese, cheddar or swiss!

Migos

$7.25

Your favorite Southland bagel served with bacon, egg, and your choice of cream cheese, cheddar or swiss.

Bebop

$7.25

The bagel of your dreams with Critchfield's sausage, egg, and your choice of cream cheese, cheddar or swiss.

Rocksteady

$7.75

Choose your favorite bagel, Critchfield's sausage patty and egg. Add your favorite cream cheese or sliced cheese. Avocado and hot sauce! Let's gooooooo!

Go Goetta

$8.50

Goetta the bagel that speaks to your heart topped with our house-made goetta, egg, and our famous pimento cheese.

Whammy

$7.50

The Whammy you want. The Whammy you need. Bagel with ham, egg, swiss, tomato, and honey mustard.

Hulk Smash

$7.25

Lunch Sammies

Hot Brown

$9.50

Ham, Turkey & Bacon on your favorite bagel with our mornay cream cheese and melted cheddar. Served open-faced.

Big Tuna

$7.75

Classic tuna melt featuring our house-made tuna salad, tomato and melted cheddar. All on the bagel of your choice.

Cheese & Thank You

$6.50

Sure to make you smile. Your favorite bagel, toasted and filled with three different melty cheeses.

Tiny Elvis

$5.00

Your favorite bagel with peanut butter, apple and honey. Sweet. Savory. Tiny Elvis approved.

The Lux

$9.00

A timeless classic. We use Shuckman's smoked salmon, capers, red onion, and the cream cheese of your choice. Can't go wrong for breakfast or lunch!

Shinobi-Wan

$9.00

Your choice of bagel. Shuckman's smoked salmon, cucumber, your favorite cream cheese, and wasabi soy. Strike this sandwich down and it will become more powerful than you can possibly imagine!

Basic B

$7.75

The Club

$9.50

Your Mom

$8.25

Just Beet It

$6.50

After School Special

$5.00

Burgers

Royale

$6.50

Your choice of fresh bagel, 5oz burger, cheddar cheese, spicy pickles, and our house special sauce.

Hangover

$9.50

5oz burger with Critchfield's beef, cheddar, ham, egg, jalapenos, bacon, special sauce all on your favorite bagel. BRING IT!

Veggiesaurus

$7.75

Your favorite bagel, veggie burger patty, cheese, cucumber salad, and special sauce.

Pizza

Mikey

$5.50

Raph

$8.50

Salads

Deanna Troi

$8.50

Chicken Salad, Tuna Salad and Cucumber Salad served on spring mix with your choice of dressing.

Chief

$9.00

Our fresh spring mix topped with turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar, and tomatoes. Choose your own dressing adventure.

Away Team

$8.50

Cranberry, turkey, feta, walnuts with balsamic vinaigrette served on spring mix.

Coffee Drinks

House Coffee

$2.50

Espresso

$2.50

Americano

$2.50

Cappucino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Cortado

$3.50

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

Cafe Mocha

$4.50

Chai Latte

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.50

Hall & Oats

$5.00

Princess Peach

$5.00

Samwise Gamgee

$5.00

Turtle Power

$5.00

Sides & Sweets

Miss Vickie's Plain Chips

$2.50

Miss Vickie's BBQ Chips

$2.50

Miss Vickie's Salt & Vinegar Chips

$2.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

(SOLD OUT) Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.50

Blueberry Muffin

$2.50

Beverages

Ale 8 One

$2.50

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Orange Juice

$4.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Pellegrino

$2.00

Bottled Iced Tea

$2.50

Hot Black Tea

$2.50

Milk

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Bagel bakery and deli

428 Southland Dr, Lexington, KY 40503

