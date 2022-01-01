Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges

Southland Whiskey Kitchen 1422 NW 23rd st

902 Reviews

$$

1422 Northwest 23rd Avenue

Portland, OR 97210

CHICKEN COBB SALAD
Fried Chicken Sandwich
SOUTHLAND DIRTY FRIES

STARTERS

SKILLET CORNBREAD

SKILLET CORNBREAD

$10.00

Savory cornbread with chiles, jalapeno, and corn (VEG)

SOUTHLAND DIRTY FRIES

SOUTHLAND DIRTY FRIES

$14.00

Cajun Fries with "dirty" sauce, Pulled pork with melted cheddar. Served with Slaw and Pickles

SOUTHERN FRIED CAULIFLOWER

SOUTHERN FRIED CAULIFLOWER

$12.00

Cauliflower tossed in SWK spiced aioli, topped with goat cheese crumbles and cilantro (veg)

SWK GARLIC WINGS

SWK GARLIC WINGS

$12.00

House favorite, garlic spicy buffalo wings

CREOLE BBQ SHRIMP

$14.00

FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.00

BASKET OF CAJUN FRIES

$7.00

SALMON BOARD

$14.00

SOUPS & SALADS

Brisket Chile

$5.00

CHICKEN COBB SALAD

$15.00

choose fried chicken or pulled chicken (gf), chopped romaine, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, house smoked bacon, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles

BLACKENED SALMON CEASER

$18.00

house smoked salmon, classic dressing, croutons + parmesan + chopped egg

SEASONAL SALAD

$14.00Out of stock

BRISKET SALAD

$18.00

House salad

$8.00

Pasta salad

$8.00Out of stock

SANDWICHES

CREOLE SALMON SANDWICH

$17.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Breaded deep-fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, house-smoked bacon, jalapeno mayo

Lamb BURGER

$16.00

spice + herb seasoned venison burger, grilled to medium with lettuce, pickles, tomato + arugula. served with truffle fries

ROADSIDE BURGER*

ROADSIDE BURGER*

$15.00

two 1/4lb patties, american cheese, carmelized onions, house pickles, remoulade

Shrimp Po Boy

$15.00

fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, house pickles, jalapeno mayo

SMOKE STACK SANDWICH

$20.00

BRISKET, PULLED PORK, AND HOUSE SAUSAGE PILED HIGH, TOPPED WITH COLESLAW

Brisket Dip

Brisket Dip

$16.00Out of stock

House smoked brisket, pepper jack, horseradish mayo + au jus. Choice of side

LARGE PLATES

FRIED CHICKEN DINNER

FRIED CHICKEN DINNER

$24.00

Please allow 20 minutes cook time. crispy boneless breast battered and fried, cheddar & potato gratin, coleslaw, buttermilk biscuit. GF +$4, Nashville hot +$2

SHRIMP + GRITS

SHRIMP + GRITS

$20.00

Classic creamy grits topped with shrimp sauteed with garlic, peppers and creole butter.

Chef Special Fri&Sat

$14.00

SMOKED BBQ

BBQ PICK 1

$20.00

our meats are smoked in house for 18 hours bbq plates come with coleslaw + cajun fries substitutions $2 per side

BBQ PICK 2

$24.00

our meats are smoked in house for 18 hours bbq plates come with coleslaw + cajun fries substitutions $2 per side

BBQ PICK 3

$26.00

our meats are smoked in house for 18 hours bbq plates come with coleslaw + cajun fries substitutions $2 per side

SIDES

GRATIN

$5.00

MAC & CHEESE

$5.00

COLLARD GREENS

$5.00

RED BEANS & RICE

$5.00

CAJUN FRIES

$4.00

PLAIN FRIES

$4.00

CORNBREAD

$4.00

SEASONAL VEG

$5.00

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

Brisket Chili Side

$5.00

BULK PORTION TO GO

1/2 lb pulled pork

$8.00

1lb pulled chx

$14.00Out of stock

1/2 lb pulled chx

$7.00Out of stock

Sausage Link

$4.00

Coleslaw 16oz

$9.00

Mac n Cheese 16oz

$9.00

Collard Greens 16oz

$9.00

Gratin 16oz

$10.00

Restaurant info

Southern Inspired Northwest Fare

Location

1422 Northwest 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97210

Directions

