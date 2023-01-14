Restaurant header imageView gallery

Southland Lanes

205 Southland Drive

Lexington, KY 40503

Popular Items

Pitcher of Fountain Drink
8" Cheesy Bread
16" Pepperoni Pizza

Pizza

16" Cheese Pizza

16" Cheese Pizza

$16.00
16" Meat Lovers Pizza

16" Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.50
16" Pepperoni Pizza

16" Pepperoni Pizza

$17.50
16" Sausage Pizza

16" Sausage Pizza

$17.50
16" Supreme Pizza

16" Supreme Pizza

$19.50
16" Veggie Pizza

16" Veggie Pizza

$19.50
8" Cheese Pizza

8" Cheese Pizza

$6.50
8" 1 topping Pizza

8" 1 topping Pizza

$7.50
8" Cheesy Bread

8" Cheesy Bread

$5.50
16" Cheesy Bread

16" Cheesy Bread

$12.50
8" Meat Lovers Pizza

8" Meat Lovers Pizza

$8.50

Entrees

Strike Burger

Strike Burger

$8.50
Double Strike Burger

Double Strike Burger

$9.50
Grilled Chicken Sandwhich

Grilled Chicken Sandwhich

$8.50

Chicken Strips (4)

$8.00

Appetizers

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Grilled chicken and monterey jack cheese inside a flour tortilla; salsa and sour cream.

Chicken Wings (6)

Chicken Wings (6)

$7.50

6 bone-in wings fried and served with your choice of sauce.

Chicken Wings (10)

$14.75
Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00Out of stock
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.00
Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Classic jumbo pretzel

Chips & Queso

$7.00
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$7.00
Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$12.00
French Fries

French Fries

$5.25

Onion Rings

$5.25
Brookings Chili

Brookings Chili

$5.25

Homemade Chili

Dessert

Brownie Bowl

Brownie Bowl

$3.99
Funnel Cake Sticks

Funnel Cake Sticks

$4.75Out of stock
Cookie

Cookie

$1.25
Brownie

Brownie

$1.99
Cinnamon Sugar Breadsticks

Cinnamon Sugar Breadsticks

$6.50Out of stock
Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$4.95
Arctic Freeze

Arctic Freeze

$4.95
Cone

Cone

$2.95
Bowl

Bowl

$2.95
Kids Cup

Kids Cup

$1.50Out of stock
Iced Pumpkin Loaf

Iced Pumpkin Loaf

$1.99
Chocolate Almond Coffee Cake

Chocolate Almond Coffee Cake

$1.99Out of stock

Drinks

Small Fountain Drink

Small Fountain Drink

$1.50
Medium Fountain Drink

Medium Fountain Drink

$2.25
Large Fountain Drink

Large Fountain Drink

$2.75
Pitcher of Fountain Drink

Pitcher of Fountain Drink

$7.25
Ale 8

Ale 8

$1.75
Small Coffee

Small Coffee

$1.25
Med Coffee

Med Coffee

$1.50
Large Coffee

Large Coffee

$1.75
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$1.25

Extras

Ranch

Ranch

$0.50
Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.50
BBQ

BBQ

$0.50
Buffalo

Buffalo

$0.50
Marinara

Marinara

$0.50
Jalapenos

Jalapenos

$0.50
Nacho Cheese

Nacho Cheese

$0.50
Garlic Butter

Garlic Butter

$0.50
Salsa

Salsa

$0.50
Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$0.50
Cheese Sauce

Cheese Sauce

$0.50
Bacon

Bacon

$1.00

Lunch Plates

Hot Plate - LUNCH

$7.95

Hot Plate - Dinner

$9.95

Extra Side

$2.99

Soup

$2.99

Soup and Sandwich Special

$5.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A Lexington, Kentucky bowling establishment since 1960.

Website

Location

205 Southland Drive, Lexington, KY 40503

Directions

