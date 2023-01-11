Main picView gallery

South Main Pizzeria 102 S. Main Ave

102 S. Main Ave

Maiden, NC 28650

Popular Items

Create a Pizza
Philly Cheesesteak
Meats

Appetizers

Smothered Chips

$7.25

Spinach Dip

$6.99

8oz of Homemade Cheesy Spinach Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$6.99

8oz of Homemade Buffalo Chicken Dip

Alfredo

$2.99

8oz Bowl of Cheesy Alfredo

Marinara

$2.99

8oz Bowl of Marinara

Bruschetta

$5.99Out of stock

Mixture of RomaTomatoes, Onion,Garlic, Basil, and Balsamic Vinegar and Oil

1lb Boneless Wings

$12.99

1lb Bone In Wings

$14.99

12” Cheese Bread

$8.50

Cheesy pizza crust cut into strips

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Comes with 6 and marinara to dip

Pub Chips

$5.99

Extra Sauce

Garlic Bread Only (Small 4pc)

$1.00

Garlic Bread Only (Large 8pc)

$2.00

Salad Bar

Side Salad Bar

$4.99

Entree Salad Bar

$8.99

Pizza

Create a Pizza

$9.00+

Margherita

$13.00+

Basil, Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Garlic, and Fresh Mozzarella

Meats

$14.50+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, and Bacon

Supreme

$14.50+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Onion, Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives

Buffalo Chicken

$12.00+

Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, and a Spiral of Homemade Ranch

Extra Sauce

Create Your Own Pasta

Spaghetti

$9.99

Fettuccine

$9.99

Penne

$9.99

Angel Hair

$9.99

Specialty Pastas

Chicken Parmesan

$15.99

Fried Chicken topped with Marinara and Parmesan Cheese with spaghetti on the side

Eggplant Parmesan

$14.99

Fried Eggplant topped with Marinara and Parmesan Cheese with spaghetti on the side

Homemade Carbonara

$15.99

Cheesy Secret Recipe Sauce with Bacon Crumbles and Spaghetti Noodles

Lasagna

$13.29

Homemade lasagna

Subs

Italian

$8.50

Ham and Salami with Provolone Cheese on an 8” hoagie

Philly Cheesesteak

$8.99

With Provolone and Sauteed Onions and Green Bell Peppers on an 8” hoagie

Meatball Marinara

$8.99

4 Meatballs topped with Marinara and Shredded Mozzarella Cheese on an 8” hoagie

Burgers

Bacon Burger

$10.99

Bacon Slices, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Carolina Burger

$10.99

Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Onions, Mustard

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.99

Sauteed Garlic and Onion Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Mayo

Kid Menu

Kid Spaghetti and Marinara

$3.49

Kid Fettuccine Alfredo

$3.99

Kid Boneless Wings with Fries

$5.99

Kid Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Kid Pepperoni Pizza

$6.49

Kid Mac’n’Cheese Balls with fries

$4.99

Sides

Fries

$1.99

Pub Chips

$1.99

Broccoli

$1.99

Onion Rings

$1.99

Extra Sauces

Togo Salad

$3.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.99

Chocolate or Strawberry Sauce

Cookie Skillet With Ice Cream

$8.29

8” cookie

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.25

Chocolate or Strawberry Sauce

Proteins/Add Extras

Grilled Chicken

$3.29

Shrimp

$4.49

Meatballs

$3.29

Bacon Strips

$1.00

3oz Alfredo Sauce

$0.50

3oz Meat Sauce

$0.50

3oz Marinara Sauce

$0.50

Lunch Specials

Soup & Salad Combo

$8.49

Soup & Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Bowl of Soup

$4.99

Pizza by the Slice (w/Drink)

$5.00

Pizza Quesadilla

$6.75

Shrimp Caesar Wrap

$7.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$6.99

BTL Sandwich

$5.99

Chicken Tacos (2)

$6.79

Shrimp Tacos (2)

$7.49

Double Burger

$6.99

Gift Cards

Gift Cards

$10.00

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.29

Diet Pepsi

$2.29

Mtn Dew

$2.29

Diet Mtn Dew

$2.29

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.29

Mist Twist

$2.29

Dr Pepper

$2.29

Cheerwine

$2.29

Sweet Tea

$2.19

Unsweetened Tea

$2.19

Water

Coffee

$1.49

Togo

Regular

$2.39

Large

$2.89

Gallon

$3.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We have a variety of Pasta's, Pizza's, Burger's, Sub's and more! We are so eager to serve the community we call home!

Location

102 S. Main Ave, Maiden, NC 28650

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

