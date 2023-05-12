Restaurant header imageView gallery

South of Shaw Beer Company

review star

No reviews yet

1755 Broadway Street #107

Fresno, CA 93721

Food

Appetizers

Cheesy Garlic Focaccia

$10.00

Italian focaccia bread covered in garlic sauce and mozzarella with a sprinkle of oregano.

Pub Pretzel

$8.00

Delicious soft pretzel served piping hot with beer cheese and mustard on the side.

Pizza

Bacon & Jalapeño

$16.00

Garlic sauce, mozzarella, pepper jack, spicy jalapeños and finished with delicious bacon.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.00

Garlic sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon and then drizzled with our house made ranch.

Classic Margherita

$15.00

Tomato sauce, sliced mozzarella, fresh basil, virgin olive oil. Fresh and simple.

Diavola

$18.00

Feel the heat! We start with red sauce and mozzarella, then top with the finest prosciutto, and top with imported Calabrian chili peppers.

Fig Jam & Prosciutto

$18.00

Sweet fig jam paired with savory prosciutto and fresh mozzarella makes for an incredible flavor combo. We finish it with a touch of arugula.

Hot Honey Chicken

$18.00

Grilled chicken with garlic sauce, mozzarella & gorgonzola cheeses, green onions, and topped with a sweet & spicy hot honey sauce.

Lumberjack

$16.00

An Italian classic. Rich tomato sauce covered in mozzarella and topped with spicy sausage and fresh sliced mushrooms.

Marinara

$14.00

Simple, bold flavors. Naturally vegan. Tomato sauce, capers, sliced garlic, oregano, basil and olive oil.

Pepperoni

$17.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni. Save a slice for tomorrow's breakfast.

Pepperoni & Olives

$17.50

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni and black olives.

Pickle Pizza

$15.00

White sauce topped with fresh mozzarella, cheddar, and plenty of tangy dill pickle chips. Weirdly addicting.

Condiments

Ranch

$0.50

Jalapenos

$0.50

House Beer

California Dreamin

32oz Crowler - California Dreamin

$15.00

Made with vanilla and local honey, this blonde ale is smooth, rich, and a bit decadent, yet very refreshing. 5.9%

Cold Day Memory

32oz Crowler - Cold Day Memory

$15.00

Cold fermented IPA, boldly hopped, yet light bodied, and bursting with citrus aroma from Azacca, Mosaic and Strata hops. 5.9%

Flying Chancla

Our flagship Mexican cerveza! Perfect with a lime, or as a michelada. 5.1%
32oz Crowler - Flying Chancla

$15.00

Our flagship Mexican cerveza! Perfect with a lime, or as a michelada. 5.1%

Highway to Helles

32oz Crowler - Highway to Helles

$15.00

Our take on the classic German light lager is pale in color with a touch of sweetness. Pairs great with any of our food options. - 5.5%

Rainbow In the Dark

32oz Crowler - Rainbow In the Dark

$15.00

Deep, rich notes of coffee & chocolate with a hint of smoke from the addition of beechwood smoked malt. 4.9%

Punk Rock Red

32oz Crowler - Punk Rock Red

$15.00

Punk Rock Red is back for an encore! Copper in color, malty and slightly sweet. A delicious every day ale! 5.2%

Drinks

NA Beverages

Arizona Raspberry Tea

$2.00

Arizona Lemon Tea

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Bravus Golden Ale NA - 12oz Can

$6.00

Best Day Kolsch NA - 12oz Can

$6.00

Best Day Hazy IPA NA - 12oz Can

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Neighborhood brewery and pizzeria located in the historic Peerless building in the heart of downtown Fresno's Mural District.

Website

Location

1755 Broadway Street #107, Fresno, CA 93721

Directions

