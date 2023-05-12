South of Shaw Beer Company
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Neighborhood brewery and pizzeria located in the historic Peerless building in the heart of downtown Fresno's Mural District.
Location
1755 Broadway Street #107, Fresno, CA 93721
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Fresno
Maya Sushi Lounge - 1512 E Champlain Dr #103
4.8 • 2,046
1512 E Champlain Dr #103 Fresno, CA 93720
View restaurant