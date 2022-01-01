Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Southpaw Pizza Seattle

926 12th Ave

Seattle, WA 98122

Sides, Salads & Sweets

Marinated olives

$2.00

A mix of black and green olives, very lightly herbed and with a bit of orange zest

Garlic Butter Bread Sticks

$10.00

Bread sticks made to order with butter, oregano, and parmesan, with a side of our Bianco tomato sauce.

Roasted Potatoes

$8.00

Spicy nduja salami sauteed with gold potatoes, Calabrian chilies

Chopped Salad

$11.00

Salami, feta, olives, tomatoes, green chickpeas and cucumbers, tossed with romaine greens and sherry vinaigrette.

Romaine Heart Salad

$9.00

Romaine greens with our creamy lemon garlic dressing, Grana parmesan, and house made croutons.

Arugula, Apple, Blue Cheese Salad

$10.00

Arugula, apple, oregonzola blue cheese, toasted pépites, with our sherry vinaigrette *occasionally we substitute toasted nuts on this salad.

Roasted Cauliflower

$11.00

Roasted cauliflower, with lemon, Greek yogurt, pistachios, golden raisins, and za'atar spice blend.

Burrata with Prosciutto

$14.00

Fresh burrata cheese, with prosciutto, red onion agro dolce, and olive oil croutons

Zeppole Donuts

$5.00Out of stock

Our recipe is a fluffy dough, fried then sprinkled with cinnamon sugar. Butterscotch sauce is on the side.

JM’s salted chocolate chip cookie

$3.00

JM's recipe bakes to a crispy edge with a chewy center, and features Theo chocolate

Ranch Dressing

$0.25

Whole Left Hook

$18.00

Mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, a hint of provolone, tomato sauce

Whole Uppercut

$20.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce

Whole Featherweight

$19.00

Smoked mozzarella, roasted garlic, Grana parmesan, white sauce, basil.

Whole Contender

$21.00

Fennel sausage, basil green chickpea pesto, feta cheese, cumin za' atar (spice mix), caramelized onions, basil and mint

Whole Title Fight

$22.00

wild mushrooms, lardo, roasted garlic, thyme, arugula, a light blend of provolone and mozzarella, and tomato sauce

Whole Tropic Thunder

$20.00

Pineapple and bacon, plus caramelized onions and pickled jalapeños on classic red sauce and mozzarella base

$17.00Out of stock

Whole Kid's Cheese

$15.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella

W Basic Cheese

$15.00

Our Bianco tomato red sauce and mozzarella cheese, olive oil and salt on the crust.

W Ten Count

$21.00

Mexican style chorizo, green onions, padron peppers, fresh mozzarella, white sauce

W Margherita

$18.00

Fresh mozzarella, basil and cherry tomatoes

Whole Porcini Special

$25.00Out of stock

Washington porcini mushrooms, guanciali, mozzarella, with white sauce, roasted garlic, parsley.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:45 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:45 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:45 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:45 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:45 pm - 8:00 pm
From the team at Lark, featuring delicous wood fired pizza, fabulous salads and sides, and sweets like zeppole doughnuts and JM's chocolate chip cookies.

926 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122

