A map showing the location of SouthPhilly Cheesesteaks - Brighton Re-Sign 220 Pavilions Place

SouthPhilly Cheesesteaks - Brighton Re-Sign 220 Pavilions Place

No reviews yet

220 Pavilions Place

Brighton, CO 80601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food (3PO)

Burgers

Single

$8.99

1/3 LB Certified Angus beef patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle

Double

$11.99

2 1/3 LB Certified Angus beef patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle

Cheese Steaks

Large Cheese Steak Hoagie

$15.49

Steak, white American cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato.

Large Cheese Steak Sandwich

$15.49

Steak, white American cheese, grilled onions.

Large Mushroom Cheese Steak

$15.79

Steak, white American cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms.

Large Pepper Cheese Steak

$15.79

Steak, white American cheese, grilled onions, green peppers.

Large Pizza Cheese Steak

$15.79

Steak, provolone cheese, marinara. Topped with parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning.

Large Works

$16.09

Steak, white American cheese, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms.

Medium Cheese Steak Hoagie

$11.79

Steak, white American cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato.

Medium Cheese Steak Sandwich

$11.49

Steak, white American cheese, grilled onions.

Medium Mushroom Cheese Steak

$11.79

Steak, white American cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms.

Medium Pepper Cheese Steak

$11.79

Steak, white American cheese, grilled onions, green peppers.

Medium Pizza Cheese Steak

$11.79

Steak, provolone cheese, marinara. Topped with parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning.

Medium Works

$12.09

Steak, white American cheese, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms.

Small Cheese Steak Hoagie

$9.29

Steak, white American cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato.

Small Cheese Steak Sandwich

$9.29

Steak, white American cheese, grilled onions.

Small Mushroom Cheese Steak

$9.49

Steak, white American cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms.

Small Pepper Cheese Steak

$9.49

Steak, white American cheese, grilled onions, green peppers.

Small Pizza Cheese Steak

$9.49

Steak, provolone cheese, marinara. Topped with parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning.

Small Works

$9.79

Steak, white American cheese, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms.

Chicken Choices

Small Chicken Cheese Steak

$9.29

Chicken, white American cheese, grilled onions.

Medium Chicken Cheese Steak

$11.79

Chicken, white American cheese, grilled onions.

Large Chicken Cheese Steak

$15.49

Chicken, white American cheese, grilled onions.

Small Teriyaki Chicken Cheese Steak

$9.49

Chicken, white American cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms, teriyaki sauce.

Medium Teriyaki Chicken Cheese Steak

$11.79

Chicken, white American cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms, teriyaki sauce.

Large Teriyaki Chicken Cheese Steak

$15.79

Chicken, white American cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms, teriyaki sauce.

Small BBQ Chicken Cheese Steak

$9.49

Chicken, white American cheese, grilled onions, BBQ sauce.

Medium BBQ Chicken Cheese Steak

$11.79

Chicken, white American cheese, grilled onions, BBQ sauce.

Large BBQ Chicken Cheese Steak

$15.79

Chicken, white American cheese, grilled onions, BBQ sauce.

Small Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.29

Chicken, white American cheese, grilled onions, buffalo sauce.

Medium Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$12.29

Chicken, white American cheese, grilled onions, buffalo sauce.

Large Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$16.29

Chicken, white American cheese, grilled onions, buffalo sauce.

Deep Fried Favorites

Fried Mushroom

$7.59

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.59

Onion Rings

$7.59

Chips

$2.79

Regular Fresh Cut Fries

$5.49

Our French Fries are amazing whe nserved hot. We therefore recommend an alternative when ordering French fries for delivery, such as Tater tots, which travel well and can be reheated. We cannot guarantee the quality of our fries on a delivery and we don't want to disappoint you. Thank you for understanding.

Basket Fresh Cut Fries

$6.89

Our French Fries are amazing whe nserved hot. We therefore recommend an alternative when ordering French fries for delivery, such as Tater tots, which travel well and can be reheated. We cannot guarantee the quality of our fries on a delivery and we don't want to disappoint you. Thank you for understanding.

Regular Tots

$5.49

Basket Tots

$6.89

Loaded Fries

$10.49

Basket of fries with cheese, steak, green chili or red chili

Loaded Tots

$10.49

Basket of tots with cheese, steak, green chili or red chili

Lil’ Philly Fans

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Choice of Cheese, Grilled White

Lil Philly

$7.99

Choice of Meat & Cheese, Small Amoroso

Chicken Nuggets

$7.99

Served with a choice of sauce or dressing

Market Favorites

Reuben

$13.49

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, thousand island dressing Served hot on toasted marble rye.

Deli Club

$13.49

Turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss, Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo on toasted white or rye bread

Dagwood

$14.79

Turkey, ham, corned beef, Swiss, Provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, spicy mustard, salt, pepper, stacked double-decker on white.

Turkey Hoagie

$11.49

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayo, seasonings, served on an Amoroso roll

Ham and Cheese Hoagie

$11.49

Ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, served on an Amoroso roll.

Neighborhood Favorites

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$12.49

Breaded Chicken breast stacked with ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo, served on a Broche bun

Side Salad

$4.09

Mixed greens, tomato, green peppers, sweet peppers and mozzarella. Served with your choice of dressing.

Chef Salad

$8.99

Mixed greens, ham, turkey, Swiss, tomato and bacon. Served with your choice of dressing.

Classic Salad

$8.99

Mixed greens, Provolone cheese, American cheese, tomato and bacon. Served with your choice of dressing.

Classic Original Dog

$5.99

All beef dog served on an Amoroso roll.

Coney Island Dog

$7.04

All beef dog, Sauerkraut, onion, relish and spicy mustard. Served on an Amoroso roll.

Philly Chili Dog

$7.04

All Beef dog, chili, cheese and raw onion. Served on an Amoroso roll.

Signature Steaks + Subs

Small Green Chili Philly

$10.49

Steak, grilled onions, green chili, jalapeños, cheddar cheese.

Medium Green Chili Philly

$12.29

Steak, grilled onions, green chili, jalapeños, cheddar cheese.

Large Green Chili Philly

$16.29

Steak, grilled onions, green chili, jalapeños, cheddar cheese.

Small Chubby

$10.49

Steak, provolone, Italian sausage, onions, sweet & hot pepper blend.

Medium Chubby

$12.29

Steak, provolone, Italian sausage, onions, sweet & hot pepper blend.

Large Chubby

$16.29

Steak, provolone, Italian sausage, onions, sweet & hot pepper blend.

Small Cream Cheese Steak

$10.29

Steak, mushrooms, grilled onions, green peppers, jalapeños, Philly cream cheese.

Medium Cream Cheese Steak

$12.29

Steak, mushrooms, grilled onions, green peppers, jalapeños, Philly cream cheese.

Large Cream Cheese Steak

$16.29

Steak, mushrooms, grilled onions, green peppers, jalapeños, Philly cream cheese.

Medium Meatball Grinder

$11.79

Meatballs, marinara sauce, provolone, topped with parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning

Large Meatball Grinder

$16.29

Meatballs, marinara sauce, provolone, topped with parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning

Medium Sausage Peppers Onions Sub

$11.79

Sweet Italian sausage, sweet peppers, bell peppers, grilled onions.

Large Sausage Peppers Onions Sub

$16.29

Sweet Italian sausage, sweet peppers, bell peppers, grilled onions.

Medium Italian

$11.49

Capicola, ham, genoa salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, Italian oils, seasonings

Large Italian

$16.29

Capicola, ham, genoa salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, Italian oils, seasonings

Tastykakes

Single Tastykake

$3.99

Box Tastykakes

$17.00

(box of 6)

Wings/Tenders

Small Classic Wings

$9.29

Small Boneless Wings

$9.29

3 Tenders

$8.29

5 tenders

$10.49

Large Classic Wings

$17.49

Large Boneless Wings

$17.49

Drinks (3PO)

20oz Pepsi Bottles

20oz Pepsi

$4.29

Pepsi Products

20oz Diet Pepsi

$4.29

Pepsi Products

20oz Cherry Pepsi

$4.29

Pepsi Products

20oz Dr Pepper

$4.29

Pepsi Products

20oz Diet Dr Pepper

$4.29

Pepsi Products

20oz Orange Crush

$4.29

Pepsi Products

20oz Sierra Mist

$4.29

Pepsi Products

20oz Mt. Dew

$4.29

Pepsi Products

20oz Mugs root beer

$4.29

Pepsi Products

20oz Brisk Iced Tea lemon flavor

$4.29

Pepsi Products

Fountain Sodas

Pepsi 3PO

$4.09

Diet Pepsi 3PO

$4.09

Mountain Dew 3PO

$4.09

Brisk Iced Tea 3PO

$4.09

Sierra Mist 3PO

$4.09

Crush Orange 3PO

$4.09

Dr. Pepper 3PO

$4.09

Milkshakes

Vanilla Milk shake

$5.99

Hand scooped, thick and creamy

Chocolate Milk shake

$5.99

Hand scooped, thick and creamy

Strawberry Milk shake

$5.99

Hand scooped, thick and creamy

Premium Sodas

Root beer

$4.50

Premium Sodas

Black Cherry

$4.50

Premium Sodas

Cream Soda

$4.50

Premium Sodas

Cola

$4.50

Premium Sodas

Ginger Ale

$4.50

Premium Sodas

Iced Tea, Water & Gatorade

Iced Tea

$3.84

Aquafina Bottle

$4.29

Lemon Lime Gatorade

$3.84

Gatorade

Fruit punch Gatorade

$3.84

Gatorade

Orange Gatorade

$3.84

Gatorade

Riptide Rush Gatorade

$3.84

Gatorade

Glacier cherry Gatorade

$3.84

Gatorade

Canned Soda

Pepsi

$2.89

Mt. Dew

$2.89

Crush

$2.89
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Cheesesteak shop

Location

220 Pavilions Place, Brighton, CO 80601

Directions

