SouthPhilly Cheesesteaks - Brighton Re-Sign 220 Pavilions Place
220 Pavilions Place
Brighton, CO 80601
Food (3PO)
Burgers
Cheese Steaks
Large Cheese Steak Hoagie
Steak, white American cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato.
Large Cheese Steak Sandwich
Steak, white American cheese, grilled onions.
Large Mushroom Cheese Steak
Steak, white American cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms.
Large Pepper Cheese Steak
Steak, white American cheese, grilled onions, green peppers.
Large Pizza Cheese Steak
Steak, provolone cheese, marinara. Topped with parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning.
Large Works
Steak, white American cheese, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms.
Medium Cheese Steak Hoagie
Steak, white American cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato.
Medium Cheese Steak Sandwich
Steak, white American cheese, grilled onions.
Medium Mushroom Cheese Steak
Steak, white American cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms.
Medium Pepper Cheese Steak
Steak, white American cheese, grilled onions, green peppers.
Medium Pizza Cheese Steak
Steak, provolone cheese, marinara. Topped with parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning.
Medium Works
Steak, white American cheese, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms.
Small Cheese Steak Hoagie
Steak, white American cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato.
Small Cheese Steak Sandwich
Steak, white American cheese, grilled onions.
Small Mushroom Cheese Steak
Steak, white American cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms.
Small Pepper Cheese Steak
Steak, white American cheese, grilled onions, green peppers.
Small Pizza Cheese Steak
Steak, provolone cheese, marinara. Topped with parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning.
Small Works
Steak, white American cheese, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms.
Chicken Choices
Small Chicken Cheese Steak
Chicken, white American cheese, grilled onions.
Medium Chicken Cheese Steak
Chicken, white American cheese, grilled onions.
Large Chicken Cheese Steak
Chicken, white American cheese, grilled onions.
Small Teriyaki Chicken Cheese Steak
Chicken, white American cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms, teriyaki sauce.
Medium Teriyaki Chicken Cheese Steak
Chicken, white American cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms, teriyaki sauce.
Large Teriyaki Chicken Cheese Steak
Chicken, white American cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms, teriyaki sauce.
Small BBQ Chicken Cheese Steak
Chicken, white American cheese, grilled onions, BBQ sauce.
Medium BBQ Chicken Cheese Steak
Chicken, white American cheese, grilled onions, BBQ sauce.
Large BBQ Chicken Cheese Steak
Chicken, white American cheese, grilled onions, BBQ sauce.
Small Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak
Chicken, white American cheese, grilled onions, buffalo sauce.
Medium Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak
Chicken, white American cheese, grilled onions, buffalo sauce.
Large Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak
Chicken, white American cheese, grilled onions, buffalo sauce.
Deep Fried Favorites
Fried Mushroom
Mozzarella Sticks
Onion Rings
Chips
Regular Fresh Cut Fries
Our French Fries are amazing whe nserved hot. We therefore recommend an alternative when ordering French fries for delivery, such as Tater tots, which travel well and can be reheated. We cannot guarantee the quality of our fries on a delivery and we don't want to disappoint you. Thank you for understanding.
Basket Fresh Cut Fries
Our French Fries are amazing whe nserved hot. We therefore recommend an alternative when ordering French fries for delivery, such as Tater tots, which travel well and can be reheated. We cannot guarantee the quality of our fries on a delivery and we don't want to disappoint you. Thank you for understanding.
Regular Tots
Basket Tots
Loaded Fries
Basket of fries with cheese, steak, green chili or red chili
Loaded Tots
Basket of tots with cheese, steak, green chili or red chili
Lil’ Philly Fans
Market Favorites
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, thousand island dressing Served hot on toasted marble rye.
Deli Club
Turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss, Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo on toasted white or rye bread
Dagwood
Turkey, ham, corned beef, Swiss, Provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, spicy mustard, salt, pepper, stacked double-decker on white.
Turkey Hoagie
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayo, seasonings, served on an Amoroso roll
Ham and Cheese Hoagie
Ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, served on an Amoroso roll.
Neighborhood Favorites
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Breaded Chicken breast stacked with ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo, served on a Broche bun
Side Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, green peppers, sweet peppers and mozzarella. Served with your choice of dressing.
Chef Salad
Mixed greens, ham, turkey, Swiss, tomato and bacon. Served with your choice of dressing.
Classic Salad
Mixed greens, Provolone cheese, American cheese, tomato and bacon. Served with your choice of dressing.
Classic Original Dog
All beef dog served on an Amoroso roll.
Coney Island Dog
All beef dog, Sauerkraut, onion, relish and spicy mustard. Served on an Amoroso roll.
Philly Chili Dog
All Beef dog, chili, cheese and raw onion. Served on an Amoroso roll.
Signature Steaks + Subs
Small Green Chili Philly
Steak, grilled onions, green chili, jalapeños, cheddar cheese.
Medium Green Chili Philly
Steak, grilled onions, green chili, jalapeños, cheddar cheese.
Large Green Chili Philly
Steak, grilled onions, green chili, jalapeños, cheddar cheese.
Small Chubby
Steak, provolone, Italian sausage, onions, sweet & hot pepper blend.
Medium Chubby
Steak, provolone, Italian sausage, onions, sweet & hot pepper blend.
Large Chubby
Steak, provolone, Italian sausage, onions, sweet & hot pepper blend.
Small Cream Cheese Steak
Steak, mushrooms, grilled onions, green peppers, jalapeños, Philly cream cheese.
Medium Cream Cheese Steak
Steak, mushrooms, grilled onions, green peppers, jalapeños, Philly cream cheese.
Large Cream Cheese Steak
Steak, mushrooms, grilled onions, green peppers, jalapeños, Philly cream cheese.
Medium Meatball Grinder
Meatballs, marinara sauce, provolone, topped with parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning
Large Meatball Grinder
Meatballs, marinara sauce, provolone, topped with parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning
Medium Sausage Peppers Onions Sub
Sweet Italian sausage, sweet peppers, bell peppers, grilled onions.
Large Sausage Peppers Onions Sub
Sweet Italian sausage, sweet peppers, bell peppers, grilled onions.
Medium Italian
Capicola, ham, genoa salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, Italian oils, seasonings
Large Italian
Capicola, ham, genoa salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, Italian oils, seasonings
Wings/Tenders
Drinks (3PO)
20oz Pepsi Bottles
20oz Pepsi
Pepsi Products
20oz Diet Pepsi
Pepsi Products
20oz Cherry Pepsi
Pepsi Products
20oz Dr Pepper
Pepsi Products
20oz Diet Dr Pepper
Pepsi Products
20oz Orange Crush
Pepsi Products
20oz Sierra Mist
Pepsi Products
20oz Mt. Dew
Pepsi Products
20oz Mugs root beer
Pepsi Products
20oz Brisk Iced Tea lemon flavor
Pepsi Products
Fountain Sodas
Milkshakes
Premium Sodas
Iced Tea, Water & Gatorade
Canned Soda
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Cheesesteak shop
220 Pavilions Place, Brighton, CO 80601
