Restaurant header imageView gallery

Southport Grocery & Cafe

2,278 Reviews

$$

3552 N Southport Ave

Chicago, IL 60657

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

SEASONAL CHOP SALAD TOGO
CHICKEN SALAD
HASH

Breakfast

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$14.95

house made ginger-sage sausage, local butterkase, mustard maple drizzle, arugula & an over easy egg on our english muffin with a side of fresh fruit or our red potato mash

BREAD PUDDING PANCAKES

BREAD PUDDING PANCAKES

$13.95

pancakes of super gooey bread pudding with vanilla anglaise & cinnamon butter

BRISKET & GRAVY

BRISKET & GRAVY

$15.95

house-smoked brisket gravy on our buttermilk biscuit topped with two sunny side up eggs

CHORIZO & EGGS

CHORIZO & EGGS

$14.95

tortilla chips layered with house chorizo, scrambled eggs, salsa verde, cilantro, red onion, queso fresco & scallion sour cream GF

CUPCAKE PANCAKES

CUPCAKE PANCAKES

$12.95

our gluten-free cupcake batter poured on the griddle with vanilla butter & little man pure maple syrup GF

HASH

HASH

$13.95

roasted local potato, red onion, mushroom, peppers & cheddar cheese, topped with two over easy eggs & scallion sour cream GF

SQUASH, BACON & BOURSIN OMELET

SQUASH, BACON & BOURSIN OMELET

$14.95

roasted , bacon & house made boursin cheese with a side of red potato mash, plus our buttermilk biscuit & house made fruit preserves

SOLO BREAD PUDDING PANCAKES

$6.50

a single pancake of super gooey bread pudding with vanilla anglaise & cinnamon butter

SOLO CUPCAKE PANCAKES

$5.50

a single panckae of our gluten-free cupcake batter poured on the griddle; with vanilla butter & little man pure maple syrup GF

TASTE BRISKET & GRAVY

$8.00

a half buttermilk biscuit with house-smoked brisket gravy

Lunch

CHICKEN SALAD

CHICKEN SALAD

$14.95

poached white meat, red grapes & fresh herbs on toasted dutch crunch bread with a side of fresh fruit or our red potato mash

MARINATED TOMATO GRILLED CHEESE

MARINATED TOMATO GRILLED CHEESE

$13.95

fresh herds marinated local tomato & white cheddar on grilled tuscan bread with a side of fresh fruit or our red potato mash

OUR CLUB

OUR CLUB

$14.95

house roasted turkey, bacon, romaine, tomato, pickled red onion & lemon thyme aioli on grilled house baked dutch crunch bread with fresh fruit or our house made red potato mash

SEASONAL CHOP SALAD TOGO

SEASONAL CHOP SALAD TOGO

$8.95

romaine, poached chicken, tomato, bacon, radish, cucumber, roasted root veges, feta & parmesan crisps with our buttermilk herb dressing GF

SOUP OF THE DAY

$6.50

our made from scratch soup of the day

THE SOUTHPORT CUBAN

THE SOUTHPORT CUBAN

$15.95

smoked brisket, beeler’s smoked ham, swiss cheese, dijonnaise, jake's giard & arugula on grilled house made dutch crunch bread with fresh fruit or our red potato mash

GRILLED BRIE

$13.95

Shareables

GRILLED COFFEE CAKE

GRILLED COFFEE CAKE

$11.00

cinnamon-walnut coffee cake layered with cream cheese

POP TART GROWN UP

POP TART GROWN UP

$12.00

Kids

KIDS BREAD PUDDING PANCAKES

$6.00

pancakes of super gooey bread pudding served with applesauce & fresh fruit

KIDS CUPCAKE PANCAKES

$6.00

our gluten-free cupcake batter poured on the griddle served with applesauce & fresh fruit

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

served with applesauce & fresh fruit

KIDS SCRAMBLED EGGS

$6.00

served with applesauce & fresh fruit

Sides

SMOKED APPLE WOOD BACON

$6.00

HOUSE MADE BISCUIT & JAM

$5.00

APPLE CHICKEN SAUSAGE

$6.00

EGGS

$6.00

HOUSE MADE ENGLISH MUFFIN & JAM

$5.00

FRESH FRUIT

$5.00

RED POTATO MASH

$5.00

GINGER SAGE PORK SAUSAGE

$5.00
GREENS & FRESH FRUIT SALAD

GREENS & FRESH FRUIT SALAD

$5.00

seasonal fruit, baby kale and house roasted sunflower seeds with our house vinaigrette

BEVERAGES

AMERICANO 12 OZ

$3.25

AMERICANO 16 OZ

$3.75

BOXED WATER

$2.50

CAFE AU LAIT 12OZ

$3.50

CAFE AU LAIT 16OZ

$4.00

CAPPUCCINO 12 OZ

$4.00

CAPPUCCINO 16 OZ

$5.00

CHAI LATTE 12 OZ

$3.50

CHAI LATTE 16 OZ

$4.50

CIDER HOT 12OZ

$4.00

CIDER HOT 16OZ

$5.00

DIET COKE

$2.50

GINGER BEER

$3.00

HOT CHOCOLATE 12 OZ

$4.50

HOT CHOCOLATE 16 OZ

$5.00

HOT TEA

$4.00

HOT TEA 12 OZ

$3.50

HOT TEA 16 OZ

$4.00

ICED COFFEE

$4.00

ICED TEA 16OZ

$3.50

LATTE 12 OZ

$4.00

LATTE 16 OZ

$5.00

MARTINELLI APPLE JUICE

$3.50Out of stock

METROPOLIS COFFEE 12 OZ

$3.00

METROPOLIS COFFEE 16 OZ

$3.50

MEXICAN COKE

$3.00

MILK 12 OZ

$3.00

MILK 16 OZ

$4.00

MOCHA 12 OZ

$4.00

MOCHA 16 OZ

$5.00

OJ 12 OZ

$5.25

ORGANIC CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.00

S PELL

$3.00Out of stock

TOPO CHICO SPARKLING WATER

$3.50

VIRGIN BLOODY MARY

$8.00

Bars & Blocks

FRUIT & NUT BAR

$3.75

a perfect balance of sweet and salty - rolled oats, dried cranberry, whole almonds and flax seed

PUMPKIN GRANOLA BAR

$3.75

RICE KRISPY BLOCK

$4.00

just like your mother made, and big enough to share

RICE KRISPY BLOCK DIPPED IN CHOCOLATE

$4.75

just like rice krispy block wiht the added bonus of the chocolate dip!

Cookies

CHOCOLATE BISCOTTI INDIVIDUAL

$1.75

COCONUT ALMOND COOKIE

$4.25

PUMPKIN COOKIES 3 PACK

$4.95

SUGAR COOKIES 3 PACK

$4.95

VEGAN GLUTEN FREE CHOCOLATE CHIP PECAN COOKIE

$3.50Out of stock

our favorite cookie! oh, and BTW it is vegan and gluten free :)

Cupcakes

CHOCOLATE CUPCAKE

$3.75

dark chocolate cake with vanilla buttercream

SEASONAL CUPCAKE

$4.25

VANILLA CUPCAKE

$3.75

our customer's favorite - vanilla cake with vanilla buttercream!

VANILLA GLUTEN FREE CUPCAKE

$4.00Out of stock

gluten free vanilla cupcake with vanilla buttercream

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

modern simple and fun food experiences serving made from scratch breakfast and lunch all day long! feast and then browse our boutique grocery featuring our award winning preserves, pickles and then some, and other artisanal food stuffs

Website

Location

3552 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL 60657

Directions

Gallery
Southport Grocery & Cafe image
Southport Grocery & Cafe image
Southport Grocery & Cafe image
Southport Grocery & Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Wrigleyville Dogs
orange star4.0 • 976
3737 N. Clark St Chicago, IL 60613
View restaurantnext
5411 Empanadas - Southport
orange star4.7 • 1,329
3715 N SOUTHPORT AVE Chicago, IL 60613
View restaurantnext
Nate's Tamales - 3516 North Clark Street
orange starNo Reviews
3516 North Clark Street Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview - 3800 N CLARK ST
orange star4.2 • 3,404
3800 N CLARK ST Chicago, IL 60613
View restaurantnext
The Butcher's Tap
orange star3.6 • 243
3553 N Southport Ave Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Steingold’s of Chicago - Bagels and Deli
orange starNo Reviews
3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A Chicago, IL 60613
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
DMK Burger Bar - Chicago
orange star4.4 • 7,863
2954 N Sheffield Ave Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Do-Rite Donuts - DRD Wrigleyville
orange star4.7 • 5,208
1027 W Addison St Chicago, IL 60613
View restaurantnext
Coda di Volpe
orange star4.8 • 4,011
3335 N Southport Ave Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Happy Camper Wrigley
orange star4.7 • 3,812
3458 n Clark st Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Zam Zam Mediteranean Grill
orange star4.8 • 3,810
3461 N Clark St Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Grand Boulevard
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
River East
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Bridgeport
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
University Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Chatham
review star
Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
Bucktown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Wicker Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston