Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Burgers
American

Southshore Grindz

review star

No reviews yet

2439 S. Kihei Rd. Suite 107

Maui, HI 96753

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Mochiko Chicken
Musubi
Sumo Plate

Appetizers

Ceviche

$16.00

Catch, Shrimp, Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Avacado, Cilantro, Won Ton & Butter Lettuce

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Tortillas, Catch & Pineapple Salsa

Musubi

$8.00

Spam, Teriyaki, Rice, Furikake & Nori

Poke Bowl

$21.00

Ahi, Onions, Ogo, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, Green Onions & Rice

Pork Belly

$17.00Out of stock

Crispy Sweet and Sour Pork Belly over a bed of Furikake Rice topped with Chicharron.

Chili And Rice

$14.00Out of stock

Award Winning Smoked Brisket Chili. Served on a bed of White Rice with Jalapeño, Cheddar Cheese and Tortilla Strips.

Main

Chicken Katsu

$17.00

Panko breaded fried thighs, rice and mac salad.

Chow Fun

$17.00

Local Chow Fun Noodles,Ground Pork, Oyster Sauce, Onions & Bean Sprouts

Crazy Noodles

$17.00

Local Udon Noodles, Ground Pork, Black Bean Sauce & Scallions

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Two tempura battered fresh caught Mahi fillets, fries and house made tartar sauce.

Fresh Catch

$23.00

Blackened Mahi Mahi, Kabayaki Glaze, Shoyu Brown Butter with Rice and mixed sesonal veggies

Fried Saimin Noodles

$17.00

Noodles, Onions, Spam, Kamaboko, Tamago, Kamaboko & Kizami Nori

Garlic Shrimp Noodles

$17.00

Saimin noodles, shrimp, garlic oil and garlic

Loco Moco

$17.00

House Beef Patty, House Savory Gravy, Rice & 2 Sunny-Side-Up Eggs

Mama's Meatloaf

$18.00

Mashed Potatoes & House Savory Gravy

Miso Garlic Scallops

$24.00

Seared Scallops, Miso Garlic Sauce, Udon Noodles, Scallions, Sesame Seeds

Mochiko Chicken

$17.00

Thighs, Mochiko Flour, Scallions, Rice & Mac Salad

Pork Loco Moco

$17.00

Roast Pork, House Savory Gravy, Rice & 2 Sunny-Side-Up Eggs

Roast Pork

$17.00

Slow Roasted Pork, House Savory Gravy, Rice & Mac Salad

Saimin Noodles

$15.00

Shitake Wafu Dashi Broth, Char Sui Pork, Kamaboko & Kizami Nori

Sumo Plate

$24.00

Choose 2- Shoyu Chicken, Mochiko Chicken, Chicken Katsu, Roast Pork and Teriyaki Beef Served with 2 scoops rice and mac salad

Teriyaki Beef

$18.00

Thin Sliced Beef, Teriyaki sauce, Scallions, Rice, Mac Salad

Thai Peanut Noodles

$17.00

Chow Fun Noodles, Carrots, Onions, Celery, Bean Sprouts and Cabbage with a Rich Peanut Sauce.

Vegetarian Crazy Noodles

$17.00

Local Udon Noodles, Black Bean Sauce, Scallions & Onions

Garlic Crab Noodles

$29.00

Garlic Crab Noodles, With Lump Crab and 2 Snow Crab Knuckles and Thai Vegetables Choice of Noodles: Udon, Pancit or Chow Fun Choice of Sauce: Black Bean GInger or Miso Garlic Sauce

Sesame Crusted Seared Ahi

$25.00

Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna, Served with Furikake Rice, Sauteed Local Vegetables. Wasabi Aioli, Chili Aioli, and Kabayaki Drizzle

Hamburger Steak

$17.00

Hamburger Patty Over a Bed of Rice with Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions and House Made Gravy

Burgers/Paninis

Banh Mi

$17.00Out of stock

Teriyaki Beef, Garlic Aioli, Pickled Daikon and Carrots, Cilantro & Mint

Braddah Burger

$18.00

Brioche Bun, House Sauce, Bacon, Carmalized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, American Cheese and Pickles

Cheese Steak

$18.00

Ribeye, Onions, Peppers, Jalapenos, Mushrooms & House Cheese Sauce

Cuban Sandwich

$16.00

Roast Pork, Ham, Mustard & Pickles

Fish Sandwich

$17.00

Local Catch, Brioche Bun, Panko, Tempura & Asian Slaw

Southshore Panini

$17.00

House Foccacia, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado & Creamy Pesto

Veggielicious Burger

$17.00

Brioche Bun, Onion, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bean Sprouts and Garlic Aioli

Katsu Sandwich

$17.00

Meatloaf Patty Melt

$18.00Out of stock

Meatloaf patty topped with sauteed onions, American cheese.

Sides

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$8.00

French Fries

$5.00

Crispy & Salty

Mac Salad

$7.00

Macaroni, Potatoes, Egg, Mayo & House Seasoning

Rice

$4.00

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Truffle Oil & Garlic Salt

Side Mixed Seasonal Vegetables

$5.00

Side Gravy

$2.00

Side Salad

$8.00

Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, carrots and cucumbers, with an Asian Sesame Vinaigrette.

Scoop Mashed Potato

$4.00

Side Sauces

$0.50

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Salads

Asian Chicken Salad

$18.00Out of stock

Mixed Greens, Chicken, Cashews, Cilantro, Won Ton Chips, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Carrots, Scallions & Sesame Dressing

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Add Chicken, Fresh Catch or Seared Ahi

Side Salad

$8.00

Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, carrots and cucumbers, with an Asian Sesame Vinaigrette.

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Kids

Kids Fish & Chips

$13.00

Catch, Tempura Batter, Fries & Tartar Sauce

Fried PB&J with Bananas

$11.00

Peanut Butter, Guava Jelly, Bananas, Powdered Sugar & Cinnamon

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

Texan Toast and American Cheese, Served with French Fries

Soda

Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Sprite

$3.00Out of stock

Dr. Pepper

$3.00Out of stock

Diet Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Fruit Punch

$3.00Out of stock

Root Beer

$3.00Out of stock

Water

Soda Water

$3.00Out of stock

Bottles & Cans

Aloha

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Hawaiian Sun

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Kombucha

$5.25

La Criox

$3.50Out of stock

Perrier

$3.00Out of stock

PH Water

$3.00

Powerade/Gatorade

$4.00

S. Pellegrino

$4.00

Sparkling Ice

$4.00

Bubly

$3.00Out of stock

Vitamin Water

$4.00

Desserts

Apple Crumble Cheesecake

$4.00Out of stock

Guava Cheesecake

$3.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$3.00Out of stock

Tres Leches

$5.00Out of stock

Fried PB&J with Bananas

$11.00

Peanut Butter, Guava Jelly, Bananas, Powdered Sugar & Cinnamon

Starfruit Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We offer a wide menu of local plate lunches, noodles and sandwiches. Somethssing for everyone!

Location

2439 S. Kihei Rd. Suite 107, Maui, HI 96753

Directions

Gallery
Southshore Grindz image
Southshore Grindz image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pa’ia Bay Coffee & Bar - 115 hana hwy
orange starNo Reviews
115 Hana Highway Paia, HI 96779
View restaurantnext
Betty's Beach Cafe
orange star3.8 • 1,432
505 Front St Lahaina, HI 96761
View restaurantnext
Hula Grill Kaanapali
orange star4.4 • 17,619
2435 Kaanapali Parkway Lahaina, HI 96761
View restaurantnext
Lahaina Grill
orange star4.7 • 13,966
127 Lahainaluna Road Lahaina, HI 96761
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Maui

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade - Maui
orange star4.6 • 337
1279 S Kihei Rd #309 Kihei, HI 96753
View restaurantnext
Blue Door Bread Company
orange star4.4 • 9
35 Auhana Rd Kihei, HI 96753
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Maui
Kahului
review star
No reviews yet
Lahaina
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Kamuela
review star
No reviews yet
Waikoloa
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Kailua Kona
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Kailua
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Honolulu
review star
Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)
Pearl City
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Mililani
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston