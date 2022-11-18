Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Southside - Carneros

1,003 Reviews

$$

2770 Old Sonoma Rd

Napa, CA 94558

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Protein Bowl
Old School Avocado Toast
Biscuits & Gravy

Food Menu - Carneros

New School Avocado Toast

New School Avocado Toast

$13.50

seeded wheat toast, avocado mash, feta cheese, cucumber, radish, mint, toasted pepitas, ground ancho chile

Old School Avocado Toast

Old School Avocado Toast

$13.50

seeded wheat toast, sliced avocado, poached egg, arugula, preserved lemon vinaigrette, toasted pepitas

Loaded Avocado Toast

Loaded Avocado Toast

$24.00

seeded wheat toast, avocado mash, smoked salmon, poached egg, cucumber, radish, toasted pepitas, ground ancho chile

Tomato Toast

Tomato Toast

$13.00Out of stock

toasted sourdough, whipped ricotta, marinated cherry tomatoes, fresh herbs

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$15.50

potato roll, ham, scrambled egg, arugula, jack cheese, avocado, shishito pepper crema

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$18.00

smoked turkey breast, avocado, pickled red onion, lettuce, mint, jalapeño jelly, lemon aioli, wheat bread, served w/ quick-pickled cucumbers

Barbacoa Bowl

Barbacoa Bowl

$19.00

smoked pork shoulder, black beans, tomatillo salsa, crema, cotija cheese, pickled jalapenos, chips

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$17.50

buttermilk biscuit, chorizo sausage gravy, poached eggs, cilantro

Biscuits & Gravy - Family Style

Biscuits & Gravy - Family Style

$58.00

Serves 4-6. Scrambled eggs, buttermilk biscuit, chorizo sausage gravy, poached eggs, cilantro

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$17.50

corn tortilla chips, salsa roja, tomatillo, cotija cheese, crema, black beans, poached eggs

Chilaquiles con Carnitas

$23.00

corn tortilla chips, salsa roja, tomatillo, cotija cheese, crema, black beans, poached eggs, smoked pork shoulder with cumin, coriander, and garlic

Chilaquiles - Family Style

Chilaquiles - Family Style

$58.00

Feeds 4-6. Scrambled eggs, corn tortilla chips, salsa roja, tomatillo, cotija cheese, crema, black beans, poached eggs

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$19.00

roasted pork, ham, house pickle, swiss cheese, spicy mustard, sourdough

Smoked Almond & Cherry Granola

Smoked Almond & Cherry Granola

$13.00

organic oats, smoked almonds, dried cherries, coconut, served with yogurt or milk

Seasonal Farro Salad

Seasonal Farro Salad

$17.00

baby kale, smoked almonds, golden raisins, pomegranate seeds, pecorino romano

Protein Bowl

Protein Bowl

$18.00

charred jalapeño hummus, marinated chickpeas, poached egg, arugula, seeded wheat toast

Squash Soup

Squash Soup

$6.50+Out of stock

roasted butternut squash, cumin, chile, crema, pomegranate seeds, pepitas, cilantro

Smoked Chicken Salad.

Smoked Chicken Salad.

$18.00

arugula, herbs, spice-rubbed chicken, dried bing cherries, fennel, apples, point reyes blue cheese, pistachios, apple vinaigrette Vinaigrette served on the side.

Southside Caesar

Southside Caesar

$14.00

hearts of romaine, creamy cilantro-anchovy dressing, cotija cheese, capers, radish, pepitas, croutons

Chicken Caesar Salad

$18.00

hearts of romaine, creamy cilantro-anchovy dressing, cotija cheese, capers, radish, pepitas, croutons, spice-rubbed smoked chicken breast

Keto Caesar Salad

$18.00

hearts of romaine, creamy cilantro-anchovy dressing, cotija cheese, capers, radish, pepitas, poached egg, avocado

Tostada Rancheros

$9.00+

crispy corn tostada, sunny side up egg, black beans, salsa roja, cotija cheese, pickled jalapeños, cilantro

Tostada Rancheros con Carnitas

$15.00+

crispy corn tostada, sunny side up egg, black beans, salsa roja, cotija cheese, pickled jalapeños, cilantro, smoked pork shoulder with cumin, coriander, and garlic

Hot & Cold Beverages - Carneros

Batch Brew Coffee

Batch Brew Coffee

$3.00+

Espresso

$2.25+
Latte

Latte

$4.75+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.75+
Americano

Americano

$3.75+
Mocha

Mocha

$5.00+
Mocha Naranja

Mocha Naranja

$6.75+
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.00+
Mexican Hot Chocolate

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$5.25+
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.50
Salted Honey Lavender Latte

Salted Honey Lavender Latte

$5.75+

pillow fight espresso, steamed milk, himalayan pink salt, lavender, honey

Iced Salted Honey Lavender Latte

$6.50
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.25

green tea w/lemongrass and jasmine

Iced Brew

Iced Brew

$3.45
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.50

Iced Mocha

$6.25

Iced Mocha Naranja

$6.75

Iced Americano

$3.50
Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$5.50

Iced Horchata Latte

$7.25

Orange Juice

$4.50

Agua Fresca

$6.50

hibiscus lime with fresh mint

Mexican Coca Cola

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.50
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water Bottle

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water Bottle

$4.00
San Pellegrino - Blood Orange

San Pellegrino - Blood Orange

$3.50
San Pellegrino - Lemon

San Pellegrino - Lemon

$3.50
Acqua Panna - Still Water Bottle

Acqua Panna - Still Water Bottle

$3.50
San Pellegrino - Can Sparkling

San Pellegrino - Can Sparkling

$3.50Out of stock

Kids' Menu - Carneros

Biscuit & Jam

Biscuit & Jam

$5.00

house made White Lily buttermilk biscuit with butter and jam

Eggs & Toast

Eggs & Toast

$8.00

two eggs, toasted bread, butter and jam

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Pastries - Carneros

Blueberry Scone

Blueberry Scone

$3.50Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00
S Bar

S Bar

$4.50

pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, chia seeds, pint nuts, almonds, quinoa, coconut, dark chocolate

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$5.50

cream cheese frosting, smoked almonds

Mexican Wedding Cookie

Mexican Wedding Cookie

$3.00

Additions / Sides - Carneros

Side of Avocado

$4.25

Side of Egg

$3.50

Side Toast

$2.00

Side Fruit

$6.00

Side Arugula

$6.00

Side Hummus

$3.00

Side Chips

$3.50

Side of Salmon

$9.50

Side Pork

$8.50

Side Beans

$3.00

Side Gravy

$4.00

Side Ham

$4.00

Side Chicken

$7.00

Wines by the Bottle - Carneros

BTL Azur Rose

BTL Azur Rose

$36.00

750ml

Mimosa Kit

$31.00

(750ml Cava + glass of OJ, serves 4-6)

BTL Truchard Pinot Noir

$42.00

BTL Decoy Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00
Domaine Carneros Brut 2017

Domaine Carneros Brut 2017

$48.00

Retail Nuts and Granola - Carneros

Retail Granola, 12oz

Retail Granola, 12oz

$12.00

Merchandise

Drool Dog Cookie

Drool Dog Cookie

$5.50

Handmade Napa Valley dog treat. Grain free, corn free, and soy free. Style will vary depending on availability.

SIM Water Bottles

SIM Water Bottles

$26.99
Napa Valley Cookbook

Napa Valley Cookbook

$39.95Out of stock

Beanies

$29.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in the Napa Valley, CA, Southside is a coffee house and cafe serving real California cuisine. The cafes serve a chef-driven menu of real California cuisine with a Latin influence, along with specialty coffee from Wrecking Ball Coffee Roasters, and beer & wine from friends in the Napa Valley.

Website

Location

2770 Old Sonoma Rd, Napa, CA 94558

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Southside image
Southside image
Southside image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tarla Mediterranean Grill
orange star4.3 • 4,400
1480 1st St Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Southside Century - Century
orange starNo Reviews
135 Gasser Dr. Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
La Cheve Bakery and Brews
orange star4.5 • 222
376 SOSCOL AVE Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Good Day Cafe
orange star4.5 • 4,683
314 Georgia St Vallejo, CA 94590
View restaurantnext
Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch
orange starNo Reviews
738 Main St Saint Helena, CA 94574
View restaurantnext
Farmstead Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
738 Main St Saint Helena, CA 94574
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Napa

Bistro Don Giovanni
orange star4.7 • 9,755
4110 Howard lane Napa, CA 94558
View restaurantnext
Tarla Mediterranean Grill
orange star4.3 • 4,400
1480 1st St Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Gott's Roadside
orange star4.1 • 4,075
Oxbow Public Market 644 First Street Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
La Morenita Market
orange star4.6 • 3,319
2434 Jefferson Street Napa, CA 94558
View restaurantnext
La Taquiza Fish Tacos - 2007 Redwood Rd # 104
orange star4.6 • 2,900
2007 Redwood Rd # 104 Napa, CA 94558
View restaurantnext
Ca' Momi Osteria - 1141 1st St
orange star4.3 • 1,896
1141 1st St Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Napa
Yountville
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Vacaville
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Saint Helena
review star
Avg 4.9 (15 restaurants)
Sonoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Winters
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Vallejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Benicia
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Vallejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston