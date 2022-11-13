Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Southside Century - Century

review star

No reviews yet

135 Gasser Dr.

Napa, CA 94559

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Old School Avocado Toast
Protein Bowl
Smoked Chicken Salad

Food Menu - Century

Century Food Menu
New School Avocado Toast

New School Avocado Toast

$13.50

seeded wheat toast, avocado mash, feta cheese, cucumber, radish, mint, toasted pepitas, ground ancho chile

Old School Avocado Toast

Old School Avocado Toast

$13.50

seeded wheat toast, sliced avocado, poached egg, arugula, preserved lemon vinaigrette, toasted pepitas

Loaded Avocado Toast

$24.00

seeded wheat toast, avocado mash, smoked salmon, poached egg, cucumber, radish, toasted pepitas, ground ancho chile

Tomato Toast

Tomato Toast

$13.00

toasted sourdough, whipped ricotta, marinated cherry tomatoes, fresh herbs

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$15.50

potato roll, ham, scrambled egg, arugula, jack cheese, avocado, shishito pepper crema

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$18.00

smoked turkey breast, avocado, pickled red onion, lettuce, mint, jalapeño jelly, lemon aioli, wheat bread, served w/ quick-pickled cucumbers

Barbacoa Bowl

Barbacoa Bowl

$19.00

smoked pork shoulder, black beans, tomatillo salsa, crema, cotija cheese, pickled jalapenos, chips

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$17.50

buttermilk biscuit, chorizo sausage gravy, two poached eggs, cilantro

Biscuits & Gravy - Family Style

Biscuits & Gravy - Family Style

$58.00

Serves 4-6. Scrambled eggs, buttermilk biscuit, chorizo sausage gravy, cilantro

Cauliflower Baja Tacos

Cauliflower Baja Tacos

$17.00

beer battered cauliflower, masienda tortillas, avocado mash, salsa baja, cabbage

Crispy Carnitas Tacos

Crispy Carnitas Tacos

$19.00Out of stock

three handmade tortillas, carnitas, pickled peppers, avocado, Maria's salsa

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$17.50

corn tortilla chips, salsa roja, tomatillo, cotija cheese, crema, black beans, two poached eggs

Chilaquiles con Carnitas

$23.00

corn tortilla chips, salsa roja, tomatillo, cotija cheese, crema, black beans, poached eggs, smoked pork shoulder with cumin, coriander, and garlic

Chilaquiles - Family Style

Chilaquiles - Family Style

$58.00

Serves 4-6. Scrambled eggs, corn tortilla chips, salsa roja, tomatillo, cotija cheese, crema, black beans

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$19.00

roasted pork, ham, house pickle, swiss cheese, spicy mustard, sourdough

Smoked Almond & Cherry Granola

Smoked Almond & Cherry Granola

$13.00

organic oats, smoked almonds, dried cherries, coconut, seasonal fruit, served with yogurt or milk

Seasonal Farro Salad

Seasonal Farro Salad

$17.00

baby kale, smoked almonds, golden raisins, pomegranate seeds, pecorino romano

Protein Bowl

Protein Bowl

$18.00

charred jalapeño hummus, marinated chickpeas, poached egg, arugula, seeded wheat toast

Squash Soup

Squash Soup

$6.50+

butternut squash soup, cumin, chile, crema, pomegranate seeds, pepitas, cilantro

Smoked Chicken Salad

Smoked Chicken Salad

$18.00

arugula, herbs, spice-rubbed chicken, dried bing cherries, fennel, apples, point reyes blue cheese, pistachios, apple vinaigrette Vinaigrette served on the side.

Southside Caesar Salad

Southside Caesar Salad

$14.00

hearts of romaine, creamy cilantro-anchovy dressing, cotija cheese, capers, radish, pepitas

Chicken Caesar Salad

$18.00

hearts of romaine, creamy cilantro-anchovy dressing, cotija cheese, capers, radish, pepitas, croutons, spice-rubbed smoked chicken breast

Keto Caesar Salad

$18.00

hearts of romaine, creamy cilantro-anchovy dressing, cotija cheese, capers, radish, pepitas, poached egg, avocado

Tostada Rancheros

$9.00+

crispy corn tostada, sunny side up egg, black beans, salsa roja, cotija cheese, pickled jalapeños, cilantro

Tostada Rancheros con Carnitas

$15.00+

crispy corn tostada, sunny side up egg, black beans, salsa roja, cotija cheese, pickled jalapeños, cilantro, smoked pork shoulder with cumin, coriander, and garlic

Cornmeal Pancake

Cornmeal Pancake

$14.00

caramelized seasonal fruit, whipped cream, agave, smoked almonds, gluten free *baked to order, please allow extra time!

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$18.00Out of stock

Hot & Cold Beverages - Century

Batch Brew Coffee

Batch Brew Coffee

$3.00+
Americano

Americano

$3.75+

2 shots espresso, hot water

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.00+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.75+

2 shots espresso, 2% milk

Latte

Latte

$4.75+

2 shots espresso, 2% milk

Mocha

Mocha

$5.75+

2 shots espresso, house-made mocha, whole milk

Mocha Naranja

Mocha Naranja

$6.75+

pillow fight espresso, steamed whole milk, orange simple syrup, orange zest

Salted Honey Lavender Latte

Salted Honey Lavender Latte

$5.75+

pillow fight espresso, steamed milk, himalayan pink salt, lavender, honey

Mexican Hot Chocolate

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$5.25+
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Americano

$3.50
Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$5.50

Iced Horchata Latte

$7.25

2 shots espresso, almond milk horchata

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.50

2 shots espresso, 2% milk

Iced Mocha Naranja

$6.50

Iced Mocha

$6.25

Iced Salted Honey Lavender Latte

$6.50
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.25

green tea w/lemongrass and jasmine

Agua Fresca

$6.50

hibiscus lime with fresh mint

Mexican Cola

Mexican Cola

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.50
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.00
San Pellegrino Blood Orange

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$3.50
San Pellegrino Limonata

San Pellegrino Limonata

$3.50
Still Water - Bottle

Still Water - Bottle

$3.50

Recoverita

$6.00Out of stock

Kids Menu - Century

Biscuit & Jam

Biscuit & Jam

$5.00

buttermilk biscuit, butter, homemade jam

Eggs & Toast

Eggs & Toast

$8.00

two eggs, toasted bread, butter & jam

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

monterey jack on sourdough

Pastries -Century

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$5.50

cream cheese frosting, smoked almonds

Mexican Wedding Cookie

Mexican Wedding Cookie

$2.00
S Bar

S Bar

$4.50

pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, chia seeds, pint nuts, almonds, quinoa, coconut, dark chocolate

Blueberry Scone

$3.50

Lemon Pound Cake

$4.25Out of stock

Additions / Sides - Century

Side Of Avocado

$4.25

Side Arugula

$6.00

Side Beans

$3.00

Side Chicken

$7.00

Side Chips

$3.50

Side of Egg

$3.50

Side Fruit

$6.00

Side Gravy

$4.00

Side Ham

$3.50

Side Hummus

$4.00

Side of Salmon

$9.50

Side Pork

$8.50

Side Toast

$2.00

Wine - Century

Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs, Half Bottle

Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs, Half Bottle

$35.00

Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs, 750ml

$48.00

Azur Rosé

$36.00

Decoy Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00Out of stock

Twomey Anderson Valley Pinot Noir

$90.00

bottle

Tres Sabores- Headline

$36.00

Retail Food & Wine

Retail Granola, 12oz

Retail Granola, 12oz

$12.00

Merchandise

SIM Water Bottle

SIM Water Bottle

$26.99
Drool Dog Cookie

Drool Dog Cookie

$5.50

Handmade Napa Valley dog treat. Grain free, corn free, and soy free. Style will vary depending on availability.

Napa Valley Cookbook

Napa Valley Cookbook

$39.95
The Fig District: Some Buildings in Downtown Santa Barbara

The Fig District: Some Buildings in Downtown Santa Barbara

$44.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:55 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:55 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:55 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:55 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:55 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:55 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:55 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast and lunch available for dine-in & take-out 9am-1pm. Located in the Napa Valley, CA, Southside is a coffee house and cafe serving real California cuisine. The cafes serve a chef-driven menu of real California cuisine with a Latin influence, along with specialty coffee from Wrecking Ball Coffee Roasters, and beer & wine from friends in the Napa Valley.

Website

Location

135 Gasser Dr., Napa, CA 94559

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Southside image

Similar restaurants in your area

La Cheve Bakery and Brews
orange star4.5 • 222
376 SOSCOL AVE Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Tarla Mediterranean Grill
orange star4.3 • 4,400
1480 1st St Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Southside - Carneros
orange star4.5 • 1,003
2770 Old Sonoma Rd Napa, CA 94558
View restaurantnext
Good Day Cafe
orange star4.5 • 4,683
314 Georgia St Vallejo, CA 94590
View restaurantnext
Mary's Pizza Shack - Vacaville
orange star4.6 • 4,019
505 Davis Street Vacaville, CA 95688
View restaurantnext
Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch
orange starNo Reviews
738 Main St Saint Helena, CA 94574
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Napa

Bistro Don Giovanni
orange star4.7 • 9,755
4110 Howard lane Napa, CA 94558
View restaurantnext
Tarla Mediterranean Grill
orange star4.3 • 4,400
1480 1st St Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Gott's Roadside
orange star4.1 • 4,075
Oxbow Public Market 644 First Street Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
La Morenita Market
orange star4.6 • 3,319
2434 Jefferson Street Napa, CA 94558
View restaurantnext
La Taquiza Fish Tacos - 2007 Redwood Rd # 104
orange star4.6 • 2,900
2007 Redwood Rd # 104 Napa, CA 94558
View restaurantnext
Ca' Momi Osteria - 1141 1st St
orange star4.3 • 1,896
1141 1st St Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Napa
Yountville
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Vacaville
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Saint Helena
review star
Avg 4.9 (15 restaurants)
Sonoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Winters
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Vallejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Benicia
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Vallejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston