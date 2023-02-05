- Home
- /
- Baltimore
- /
- Riverside
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- Southside Diner
Southside Diner
2,135 Reviews
$
893 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Hot Off the Griddle
French Toast
Served with butter and syrup
French Toast with two eggs
French Toast with meat
French Toast with meat and eggs
Shortstack French Toast
Single French Toast
Waffle
Served with butter and syrup
Waffle with two eggs
Waffle with meat
Waffle with meat and eggs
Hot Cakes
Served with butter and syrup
Hot Cakes with two eggs
Hot Cakes with meat
Hot Cakes with meat and eggs
Shortstack Hotcakes
Single Hotcakes
Greek Yogurt
Side Orders
One egg any style
2 Eggs
Home Fries
Grits
BACON - SIDE OF
Breakfast Meat
Toast
English Muffin, Bagel, or Biscuit
Salsa
Sausage Gravy
Creamed Chipped Beef
Granola
Strawberry
Blueberry
Banana
Strawberry & Banana
Strawberry & Blueberry
Blueberry & Banana
Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana
Side of Tzatziki
Cream Cheese
Specialty Platters
Sausage Gravy and Biscuits
Served with homefries and available until 2pm
Cream Chipped Beef Platter
Served on toasted bread and available until 2pm
Corned Beef Hash
Served with 2 eggs, any style
Ham Steak
Served with 2 eggs, any style
NY Steak & Eggs
N.Y. Strip served with 2 eggs, any style
Breakfast Sandwiches and Wraps
Kid's Breakfast
Kid One Egg Any Style
Served with your choice of home fries, french fries, or grits and toast
Kid Silver Dollar Pancakes (5)
Served with butter and syrup
Kid Chocolate Chip Silver Dollar Pancakes (5)
Served with butter and syrup
Kid Blueberry Silver Dollar Pancakes (5)
Served with butter and syrup
Egg Platters
Specialty Omelettes
Ham & Cheese Omelette
With your choice of American, Chedder, Swiss, or Provolone cheese
Mushroom Swiss Omelette
Bacon Cheddar Omelette
Vegetable Omelette
Green pepper, onion and tomato
Western Omelette
With ham, onion, and green pepper
Spanish Omelette
Ham, onion, green pepper, cheddar cheese, and salsa
Spartan Omelette
With sliced gyro meat and feta cheese
Athenian Omelette
With feta cheese, tomato, and onion
Olympian Omelette
With spinach and feta cheese
Crab Omelette
Chicken Omelette
Steak-UMM Omelette
Flounder Omelette
Sausage and Cheese Omelette
Turkey Sausage and Cheese Omelette
Cheese Omelette
Create Your Own Omelette
Breakfast House Specialties
Southside Special
Two eggs served any style, two pancakes, two slices of bacon, two sausage links, home fries and toast
Pipeline
Eggs, home fries, bacon and sausage, green pepper, onion in a skillet with cheese
After Workout Breakfast
Egg whites served with your choice of meat, side of oatmeal, and toast
Tillman Tower
Chipped beef over toast topped with two over easy eggs, served with home fries
Classic Favorites
Eggs Benedict
Two halves of a toasted english muffin, topped with canadian bacon, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, served with home fries
Chesapeake Benedict
Two halves of a toasted english muffin, topped with our homemade crab cake, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, served with home fries
Lox Benedict
Two halves of a toasted english muffin, topped with lox, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, served with home fries
Bagel with Lox
Two halves of a toasted bagel topped with lox, red onion, tomato, capers, and cream cheese
Appetizers
Cold Sandwiches and Subs
Hot Subs
Salads
House Salad
Romaine lettuce with tomato, cucumber, and onion and choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce with croutons and grated parmesan cheese served with caesar dressing
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce with tomato, famous greek feta cheese, cucumber, red onion, peperoncinis and black olives, served with pita bread
Village Salad
A tossed salad with tomato, black olives, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese and served with pita bread
Chef's Salad
Turkey, ham, American and swiss cheese, with sliced roast beef and tomato on a house salad with sliced hard boiled egg
Chicken Salad Platter
Served on a bed of lettuce with tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg and cole slaw
Tuna Salad Platter
Served on a bed of lettuce with tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg and cole slaw
Egg Salad Platter
Served on a bed of lettuce with tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg and cole slaw
Shrimp Salad Platter
Served on a bed of lettuce with tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg and cole slaw
Salad Trio Platter
Chicken, Tuna, and Egg Salad served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoe, cucumber, hard boiled egg & coleslaw
Melts
Club Sandwiches
Burgers
Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Southwest Burger
Topped with ham, cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Gimmick Burger
Topped with an over easy egg, bacon, and American cheese
Greek Burger
Topped with feta cheese, red onion, and tomato
Turkey Burger
A lean white meat turkey patty
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken breast topped with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing
Chicken Greek Wrap
Chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house dressing
BBQ Chicken Wrap
BBQ chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and red onion
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken breast with buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, and lettuce
Bracco
Sliced thin roast beef, swiss cheese, red onion and sliced tomato with thousand island dressing on the side
Slate
Cajun spicy BBQ chicken, cheddar cheese, onions and sliced tomato with lite cajun dipping sauce on the side
Corky
Grilled chicken, grilled veggies, and provolone cheese
Antson
Grilled chicken, sliced virginia ham, provolone and tomato with honey mustard dipping sauce
Opie
Fresh roasted turkey, swiss cheese, sliced tomato and thousand island dressing on the side
Fajita Wrap
A Burrito stuffed with grilled chicken, rice, salsa, sour cream and jalepenos. Served with a side of rice.
Anytime Favorites
Grilled Cheese
With your choice of cheese
B.L.T.
French Dip
Thin slices of roast beef with au jus dipping sauce, topped with grilled onions and melted provolone cheese on a sub roll
Reuben Sandwich
Corned beef or turkey, served on rye with melted swiss cheese and sauerkraut
The Rachel
Corned beef served on rye with swiss cheese and cole slaw
Flounder Filet Sandwich
Served with tartar sauce
Crab Cake Sandwich
Served fried or broiled
Ham Steak Platter
Chicken Breast (2) Platter
Specialty Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwich
All white chicken meat
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
With our cajun seasoning
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
With buffalo sauce and blue cheese
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Grilled with our BBQ sauce
Deluxe Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Topped with bacon and cheddar cheese
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich
Chicken breast topped with ham and cheese
Greek Specialties
Greek Gyro
Sliced grilled gyro meat with tomato, onion and tzatziki sauce on pita bread
Greek Gyro Combo
Greek Gyro Platter
Souvlaki
Chicken with tomato, onion and tzatziki sauce on pita bread
Souvlaki Combo
Souvlaki Platter
Spinach Pie
A classic Greek delight
Spinach Pie and Greek Salad
A classic spinach pie with a side greek salad
Open Face Sandwiches
Seafood & Chicken
Kid's Corner
A la Carte Extras - Lunch Sides
French Fries
French Fries with GRAVY
Mashed Potatoes
Mashed Potatoes w/ gravy
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy on the Side
Cole Slaw
Apple Sauce
Spinach
Broccoli
Corn
Onion Rings
Side Salad
Side Greek Salad
Side of Tzatziki
Side of Rice
Side of Gyro Meat
NEW YORK POST
BALTIMORE SUN
WASHINGTON POST
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:15 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:15 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:15 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:15 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:15 pm
Come in and enjoy!
893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD 21230