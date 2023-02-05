Southside Diner imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Southside Diner

2,135 Reviews

$

893 E Fort Ave

Baltimore, MD 21230

Fried Egg & Meat Sandwich
Fried Egg Sandwich
BACON - SIDE OF

Hot Off the Griddle

French Toast

French Toast

$8.95

Served with butter and syrup

French Toast with two eggs

$11.95

French Toast with meat

$11.95

French Toast with meat and eggs

$14.25
Shortstack French Toast

Shortstack French Toast

$7.25

Single French Toast

$5.25

Waffle

$8.95

Served with butter and syrup

Waffle with two eggs

$11.95

Waffle with meat

$11.95

Waffle with meat and eggs

$14.25
Hot Cakes

Hot Cakes

$8.95

Served with butter and syrup

Hot Cakes with two eggs

$11.95

Hot Cakes with meat

$11.95

Hot Cakes with meat and eggs

$14.25

Shortstack Hotcakes

$7.25

Single Hotcakes

$5.25

Hot Cereal

Bowl of Hot Oatmeal

Bowl of Hot Oatmeal

$7.25

Served with brown sugar and raisins

Greek Yogurt

Greek Yogurt

$8.95

Served with honey

Side Orders

One egg any style

$2.50

2 Eggs

$5.00

Home Fries

$4.25
Grits

Grits

$4.25
BACON - SIDE OF

BACON - SIDE OF

$5.50
Breakfast Meat

Breakfast Meat

$4.75
Toast

Toast

$2.75
English Muffin, Bagel, or Biscuit

English Muffin, Bagel, or Biscuit

$2.75

Salsa

$1.75

Sausage Gravy

$6.75

Creamed Chipped Beef

$6.75

Granola

$1.75

Strawberry

$4.25

Blueberry

$4.25

Banana

$4.25

Strawberry & Banana

$4.25
Strawberry & Blueberry

Strawberry & Blueberry

$4.25

Blueberry & Banana

$4.25
Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana

Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana

$4.25

Side of Tzatziki

$1.25

Cream Cheese

$0.95

Specialty Platters

Sausage Gravy and Biscuits

$13.25

Served with homefries and available until 2pm

Cream Chipped Beef Platter

Cream Chipped Beef Platter

$13.25

Served on toasted bread and available until 2pm

Corned Beef Hash

$13.25

Served with 2 eggs, any style

Ham Steak

$13.25

Served with 2 eggs, any style

NY Steak & Eggs

$19.25

N.Y. Strip served with 2 eggs, any style

Breakfast Sandwiches and Wraps

Fried Egg Sandwich

$5.25

Fried Egg & Meat Sandwich

$5.95

Choice of bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, scrapple, or canadian bacon

Western Omelette Sandwich

$5.95

With ham, green pepper, and onion

Meat Sandwich

$5.50

Kid's Breakfast

Kid One Egg Any Style

$6.75

Served with your choice of home fries, french fries, or grits and toast

Kid Silver Dollar Pancakes (5)

$6.75

Served with butter and syrup

Kid Chocolate Chip Silver Dollar Pancakes (5)

$8.95

Served with butter and syrup

Kid Blueberry Silver Dollar Pancakes (5)

$8.95

Served with butter and syrup

Egg Platters

One Egg Any Style

$7.75

One Egg Any Style with Meat

$10.75

Choice of bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, scrapple, or canadian bacon

Two Eggs Any Style

$9.75
Two Eggs Any Style with Meat

Two Eggs Any Style with Meat

$11.75

Choice of bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, scrapple, or canadian bacon

Specialty Omelettes

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$11.95

With your choice of American, Chedder, Swiss, or Provolone cheese

Mushroom Swiss Omelette

Mushroom Swiss Omelette

$11.95
Bacon Cheddar Omelette

Bacon Cheddar Omelette

$11.95

Vegetable Omelette

$12.50

Green pepper, onion and tomato

Western Omelette

Western Omelette

$12.50

With ham, onion, and green pepper

Spanish Omelette

Spanish Omelette

$12.95

Ham, onion, green pepper, cheddar cheese, and salsa

Spartan Omelette

$12.95

With sliced gyro meat and feta cheese

Athenian Omelette

$12.95

With feta cheese, tomato, and onion

Olympian Omelette

Olympian Omelette

$12.95

With spinach and feta cheese

Crab Omelette

$16.75

Chicken Omelette

$14.95

Steak-UMM Omelette

$14.95

Flounder Omelette

$14.95

Sausage and Cheese Omelette

$11.95

Turkey Sausage and Cheese Omelette

$11.95

Cheese Omelette

$9.95

Create Your Own Omelette

Create Your Own Omelette

$12.25

Choose up t o 3 fillings

Breakfast House Specialties

Southside Special

$16.95

Two eggs served any style, two pancakes, two slices of bacon, two sausage links, home fries and toast

Pipeline

$15.25

Eggs, home fries, bacon and sausage, green pepper, onion in a skillet with cheese

After Workout Breakfast

$15.75

Egg whites served with your choice of meat, side of oatmeal, and toast

Tillman Tower

$14.75

Chipped beef over toast topped with two over easy eggs, served with home fries

Classic Favorites

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$14.25

Two halves of a toasted english muffin, topped with canadian bacon, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, served with home fries

Chesapeake Benedict

$18.50

Two halves of a toasted english muffin, topped with our homemade crab cake, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, served with home fries

Lox Benedict

$18.50

Two halves of a toasted english muffin, topped with lox, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, served with home fries

Bagel with Lox

$15.50

Two halves of a toasted bagel topped with lox, red onion, tomato, capers, and cream cheese

Soup

Chicken Noodle

Maryland Crab

Maryland Crab

Appetizers

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$11.95

Served with bleu cheese dressing and celery sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.25

Served with marinara sauce

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.75

Onion Rings

$8.25

Chicken Tenders

$8.75

Cold Sandwiches and Subs

Ham

$10.75

Turkey

$10.75

Roast Beef

$10.95

Corned Beef

$12.25
Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$10.45

Chicken Salad

$10.45

Egg Salad

$9.45

Shrimp Salad

$14.25

Ham Sub

$12.75

Turkey Sub

$12.75
Roast Beef Sub

Roast Beef Sub

$13.25

Corned Beef Sub

$13.75

Tuna Salad Sub

$12.25

Chicken Salad Sub

$12.25

Egg Salad Sub

$11.25

Shrimp Salad Sub

$16.25

Hot Subs

Cheesesteak Sub

$12.25

Rib Eye Steak

Chicken Cheesesteak Sub

Chicken Cheesesteak Sub

$12.25

100% All White Meat

Cheeseburger Sub

$12.25

100% Angus Beef

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$12.50

Fried chicken breast with marinara sauce and provolone cheese on a garlic sub roll

Fish Filet Sub

$11.95

Your choice of flounder or cod

Salads

House Salad

$8.95

Romaine lettuce with tomato, cucumber, and onion and choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Romaine lettuce with croutons and grated parmesan cheese served with caesar dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.25

Romaine lettuce with tomato, famous greek feta cheese, cucumber, red onion, peperoncinis and black olives, served with pita bread

Village Salad

$8.75

A tossed salad with tomato, black olives, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese and served with pita bread

Chef's Salad

Chef's Salad

$13.75

Turkey, ham, American and swiss cheese, with sliced roast beef and tomato on a house salad with sliced hard boiled egg

Chicken Salad Platter

$12.75

Served on a bed of lettuce with tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg and cole slaw

Tuna Salad Platter

$12.75

Served on a bed of lettuce with tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg and cole slaw

Egg Salad Platter

$11.75

Served on a bed of lettuce with tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg and cole slaw

Shrimp Salad Platter

$18.25

Served on a bed of lettuce with tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg and cole slaw

Salad Trio Platter

$17.75

Chicken, Tuna, and Egg Salad served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoe, cucumber, hard boiled egg & coleslaw

Melts

Chicken Salad Melt

$11.75

Tuna Salad Melt

$11.75

Patty Melt

$12.25

Served with grilled onions

Chicken Patty Melt

$12.25

Chicken breast patty with grilled onions

Club Sandwiches

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$12.95

Served on choice of white, wheat, or rye toast. All clubs served with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and bacon.

Roast Beef Club

$12.95

Ham Club

$12.95

Southside Combo Club

$14.75

Choice of 2: Turkey, ham, or roast beef

Southside Seafood Club

$23.50

A triple decker of shrimp salad and crab cake

Burgers

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$11.25

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.25
Southwest Burger

Southwest Burger

$12.25

Topped with ham, cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.25

Gimmick Burger

$13.25

Topped with an over easy egg, bacon, and American cheese

Greek Burger

$12.75

Topped with feta cheese, red onion, and tomato

Turkey Burger

$11.25

A lean white meat turkey patty

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.95

Chicken breast topped with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing

Chicken Greek Wrap

$11.25

Chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house dressing

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$11.25

BBQ chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and red onion

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.25

Chicken breast with buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, and lettuce

Bracco

$12.25

Sliced thin roast beef, swiss cheese, red onion and sliced tomato with thousand island dressing on the side

Slate

$12.25

Cajun spicy BBQ chicken, cheddar cheese, onions and sliced tomato with lite cajun dipping sauce on the side

Corky

$12.25

Grilled chicken, grilled veggies, and provolone cheese

Antson

$12.25

Grilled chicken, sliced virginia ham, provolone and tomato with honey mustard dipping sauce

Opie

$12.25

Fresh roasted turkey, swiss cheese, sliced tomato and thousand island dressing on the side

Fajita Wrap

$12.25

A Burrito stuffed with grilled chicken, rice, salsa, sour cream and jalepenos. Served with a side of rice.

Anytime Favorites

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.25

With your choice of cheese

B.L.T.

B.L.T.

$9.75
French Dip

French Dip

$12.75

Thin slices of roast beef with au jus dipping sauce, topped with grilled onions and melted provolone cheese on a sub roll

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$12.95

Corned beef or turkey, served on rye with melted swiss cheese and sauerkraut

The Rachel

$12.95

Corned beef served on rye with swiss cheese and cole slaw

Flounder Filet Sandwich

$11.75

Served with tartar sauce

Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.95

Served fried or broiled

Ham Steak Platter

$13.50

Chicken Breast (2) Platter

$13.50

Specialty Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

All white chicken meat

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$11.25

With our cajun seasoning

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.25

With buffalo sauce and blue cheese

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$11.75

Grilled with our BBQ sauce

Deluxe Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Topped with bacon and cheddar cheese

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$12.95

Chicken breast topped with ham and cheese

Greek Specialties

Greek Gyro

Greek Gyro

$9.95

Sliced grilled gyro meat with tomato, onion and tzatziki sauce on pita bread

Greek Gyro Combo

$14.95

Greek Gyro Platter

$14.95

Souvlaki

$9.95

Chicken with tomato, onion and tzatziki sauce on pita bread

Souvlaki Combo

$14.95

Souvlaki Platter

$14.95
Spinach Pie

Spinach Pie

$10.75

A classic Greek delight

Spinach Pie and Greek Salad

$15.50

A classic spinach pie with a side greek salad

Open Face Sandwiches

Served with Fried Onions & Gravy

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$14.75

Sliced all white meat served with turkey gravy

Hot Beef Sandwich

$14.75

Sliced roast beef served with brown gravy

New York Strip

$19.25

6 oz. N.Y. Strip steak served on garlic butter toast

Hamburger Steak

$14.75

Seafood & Chicken

Flounder Platter

$15.95

Fried

Crab Cake

$21.75

6 oz. served fried or broiled

Chicken Breasts (2)

$14.50

Chicken Breast (1)

$11.50

Fajita Bowl

$16.95

Marinated strips of grilled chicken, red, yellow, green peppers and onions served over rice

Kid's Corner

Kid Chicken Tenders

$7.75

Two crispy chicken tenders served with french fries

Kid Hamburger

$7.75

Served with french fries

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.75

With american cheese and served with french fries

A la Carte Extras - Lunch Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$4.50

French Fries with GRAVY

$4.50

Mashed Potatoes

$4.25

Mashed Potatoes w/ gravy

$4.25

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy on the Side

$4.25

Cole Slaw

$4.25

Apple Sauce

$4.25

Spinach

$4.25

Broccoli

$4.25

Corn

$4.25

Onion Rings

$8.25

Side Salad

$4.25

Side Greek Salad

$4.75

Side of Tzatziki

$1.25

Side of Rice

$4.95

Side of Gyro Meat

$5.50

Cold Beverages

Fountain Sodas

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

White Milk or Chocolate Milk

$3.95

Assorted Juices

$3.95
Greek Frappe

Greek Frappe

$4.75

Greek iced coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.95

Club Soda

$2.95

Hot Beverages

Hot Coffee

$2.95

Regular or decaf

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Regular or decaf

BAG FEE

BAG FEE

$0.05

NEW YORK POST

NY POST - WEEKDAY

$3.00

NY POST - SUNDAY

$3.00

BALTIMORE SUN

BALT SUN - WEEKDAY

$4.00

BALT SUN - SUNDAY

$5.50

WASHINGTON POST

WASH POST - WEEKDAY

$3.00

WASH POST - SUNDAY

$5.00
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:15 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:15 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:15 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:15 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:15 pm
Come in and enjoy!

893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD 21230

Southside Diner image
Southside Diner image

