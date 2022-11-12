Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Southside Burger Bar

9 Reviews

$

1065 South Charles St

Stall 122 (Cross St Market)

Baltimore, MD 21230

Order Again

Popular Items

Originial
Naked Fries
JR

Appetizers

Wings

Wings

$12.75

Celery and Bleu Cheese or Ranch on the side

Naked Fries

Naked Fries

$3.95

Cheese Fries

$6.25
Chili Fries

Chili Fries

$6.25
Bangin' Chili & Cheese Fries

Bangin' Chili & Cheese Fries

$6.75
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$9.25
Jumbo Rings

Jumbo Rings

$8.25
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.25

Potato Chips

$0.50

Southside Sampler

$18.95

Southside Burgers

JR

$6.95

A single patty

Originial

Originial

$8.95

Two patties

The "OPIE"

$11.95

Three patties

Not So Much Burgers

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$9.95

A lean white meat turkey patty

Black Bean Veg

Black Bean Veg

$9.95

A spicy, southwestern veggie patty

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

All white meat chicken breast

Southside Dogs

All Beef Dog

All Beef Dog

$4.75

Made with premium cuts of 100% beef

Polish Dog

Polish Dog

$4.75

All natural spices with out unique blend of beef and pork

Southside Subs

Steak Sub

Steak Sub

$10.75

Ribeye Steak

Chicken Steak Sub

Chicken Steak Sub

$10.75

100% all white meat

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.50+

Water

$1.00+

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Beer

16oz Miller Lite

$4.50

16 oz

16oz Bud Light

$4.50

16 oz

16oz Natty Boh

$4.50

16 oz

16oz Key

$5.00

16 oz

16oz Sam Adams

$5.00

16 oz

16oz Yuengling

$5.00

16 oz

16oz Stella Artois

$5.00

32oz Bud Light

$8.50

32 oz

32oz Miller Lite

$8.50

32 oz

32oz Natty Boh

$8.50

32 oz

32oz Stella Artois

$9.50

32oz Key

$9.50

32 oz

32oz Sam Adams

$9.50

32 oz

32oz Yuengling

$9.50

32 oz

Budweiser Bottle

$4.00

Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

Coors Light Bottle

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Alcoholic Beverages (CAN)

Orange Crush

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Truly

$7.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$8.00

BAG FEE

BAG FEE

$0.05
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1065 South Charles St, Stall 122 (Cross St Market), Baltimore, MD 21230

Directions

Gallery
Southside Burger Bar image
Southside Burger Bar image

Map
