Southside Diner Mt. Vernon Ohio
395 Reviews
$
620 S Main St
Mt Vernon, OH 43050
Iced Drinks
Milk/Juice
Milkshakes/Malts/Floats
Breakfast Meals*
Omelets*
Southside Omelet*
$12.99
Best Western Omelet*
$12.99
3 Cheese Omelet Am, Sw, & Ched*
$9.49
3 Meat Omelet*
$12.99
American Cheese Omelet*
$9.49
Bacon & Cheese Omelet*
$9.49
Greek Omelet*
$9.49
Ham & Cheese Omelet*
$9.49
Mushroom & Swiss Omelet*
$9.49
Sausage & Cheese Omelet*
$9.49
Spinach & Feta Omelet*
$9.49
Veggie Omelet*
$9.49
Griddle*
Breakfast A La Carte*
Egg*
$1.49+
Banana*
$1.29
Bagel w/ CC*
$2.79
Cheese Sauce*
$0.79+
Chipped Beef Gravy*
$3.79+
Cinnamon Roll*
$4.49
Corned Beef Hash*
$6.49
Country Gravy*
$2.49+
Fruit Dish*
$3.99+
Fruit Parfait*
$4.69
Grits*
$2.99+
Hash Brown Casserole*
$2.99
Hash Browns*
$2.99
Hol. Sauce*
$0.79+
Cinn Sauce*
$0.79+
Meats*
Oatmeal*
$2.99+
Salsa*
$0.79+
Sausage Gravy*
$3.79+
Sour Cream*
$0.59
Toast*
$1.49
Sliced Tomatoes*
$0.39+
Appetizers*
Salads/Soups*
BLT Salad*
$12.99
Chef Salad*
$11.49
Garlic Salad*
$10.99
Greek Salad*
$10.99
Grilled Chicken Salad*
$11.49
Strawberry Chicken Salad*
$12.99
Taco Salad*
$12.99
Tropical Chicken Salad*
$11.99
Cheddar Broccoli Soup*
$3.29+
Chili Soup*
$3.29+
Chix Noodle Soup*
$3.29+
Greek Wedding Soup*
$3.29+
Ham and bean Soup*
$3.29+
Potato Bacon Soup*
$3.29+
Potato Soup*
$3.29+
Rueben Soup*
$3.29+Out of stock
Tomato Soup*
$3.29+
Vegetable Soup*
$3.29+
Dressing*
$0.59+
Salsa*
$0.79+
Salad Bread Option*
Discount Bread
$1.00
Entrees*
Battered Cod*
$8.99
Beef Boat*
$10.49
Beef Dinner*
$8.99
Pork Boat*
$10.49
Pork Dinner*
$8.99
Turkey Boat*
$10.49
Turkey Dinner*
$8.99
Chicken Parmesan*
$10.49
Chicken Quesadilla*
$12.99
Chicken Strips Dinner*
$8.99
Chop Steak*
$9.99
Country Fried Steak*
$8.99
Creamed Chip Beef*
$8.49
Grilled Tilapia*
$8.99
Meatloaf*
$7.99
Made with a bag of sugar
Hamloaf**
$7.99
Jumbo Shrimp*
$9.99
Liver & Onions*
$7.49+
Sirloin Steak*
$11.99
Spaghetti No Meat*
$8.49
Stuff Chicken Breast*
$9.99
Burgers*
Sandwiches*
BBQ Beef Sandwich*
$6.49
BBQ Pork Sandwich*
$6.49
Grilled Cheese BLT Sandwich*
$9.99
BLT Sandwich*
$6.49
Chicken Salad Sandwich*
$6.49
Club Decker Ham*
$10.99
Club Decker Turkey*
$10.99Out of stock
Coney Bologna*
$8.49
Coney Island*
$6.99
Corn Beef & Swiss Sandwich*
$6.49
Egg Salad Sand*
$6.49
Fish Tail Sandwich*
$8.99
Fried Bologna*
$6.49
Grilled Cheese*
$5.99
Grilled Cheese & Bacon*
$4.99
Grilled Cheese & 1 Ham*
$6.49
Grilled Cheese & 2 Ham*
$8.99
Grilled Chicken Sand*
$7.99
Patty Melt*
$9.49
Grilled Reuben*
$9.99
Hamloaf*
$8.99
Hot Dog*
$4.49
Meatloaf*
$8.99
Philly*
$14.99
Chipped Prime Rib Sandwich*
$13.99
Roast Pork*
$6.49
Sloppy Joe*
$6.49
Turkey Breast (Cold)*
$6.49Out of stock
Roast Beef Sandwich*
$6.49
Greek*
Sides A La Carte*
Applesauce*
$2.99
Baked Potato*
$2.99
Banana Salad*
$2.99
Chips*
$0.99
Cole Slaw*
$2.99
Cottage Cheese*
$2.99
Cottage Cheese w/Pineapple*
$2.99
Curly Fries*
$2.99
Fries*
$2.99
Fruit Dish*
$3.99+
Green Beans*
$2.99
Hash Brown Casserole*
$2.99
Hash Browns*
$2.99
Jello Salad of the Week*
$2.99
Macaroni Salad*
$2.99
Mash Potatoes*
$2.99
Mash Potatoes w/Gravy*
$2.99
Side Special*
$2.99
Stuffing*
$2.99
Sunday Salad*
$2.99
Sw Pot FF*
$2.99
Toss Salad*
$2.99
Vegetable of the Day*
$2.99Out of stock
Cream Pies*
Fruit Pies*
Ice Cream*
Whole Desserts*
Chocolate Chip Cookies*
$6.99
Date Pinwheel Cookies*
$6.99
Debbie Cookies*
$6.99
Gingerbread Cookies*
$6.99Out of stock
Molasses Cookies With Icing*
$6.99
Sugar Cookies (Cut-out)*
$6.99
Sugar Cookies (Round)*
$6.99
Sugar Cookie Tray*
$18.99+
Peanut Butter Blossom*
$6.99
Peanut Butter Cookies*
$6.99
Pumpkin Cookies*
$6.99
Raisin Filled Cookies*
$6.99
Raisin Oatmeal Cookies*
$6.99
Thumbprint Cookies (9 Count)*
$6.99
Chocolate Rasp. Cookies*
$6.99Out of stock
Banana Bars*
$6.99
Brownies*
$6.99
Carrot Cake*
$6.99
Cinnamon Rolls*
$6.99
Lemon Bars*
$6.99
Peanut Butter Bars*
$6.99
Pecan Rolls*
$4.99+
Pumpkin Bars*
$6.99
Apple Half Moon Pie*
$2.79
Blueberry Half Moon Pie*
$2.79
Cherry Half Moon Pie*
$2.79
Peach Half Moon Pie*
$2.79
Whole Apple*
$11.99
Whole Black Raspberry*
$16.99
Whole Blackberry*
$13.99
Whole Blueberry*
$13.99
Whole Caramel Apple*
$13.99
Whole Cherry Crumb*
$11.99
Whole Cherry*
$11.99
Whole Dutch Apple*
$11.99
Whole Elderberry*
$13.99
Whole Fresh Peach*
$16.99Out of stock
Whole Fresh Strawberry*
$16.99
Whole German Chocolate *
$13.99
Whole Key Lime Pie
$16.99Out of stock
Whole Lemon Meringue*
$16.99
Whole Mincemeat*
$13.99
Whole Peach*
$11.99
Whole Pecan Fudge*
$13.99
Whole Pecan*
$13.99
Whole Raisin*
$13.99
Whole Red Raspberry*
$13.99
Whole Rhubarb*
$13.99
Whole Strawberry Rhubarb*
$13.99
Whole Toll House*
$13.99
Butter Scotch Cream Pie*
$20.99Out of stock
Coconut Cream Pie*
$20.99Out of stock
Pumpkin Custard Pie*
$11.99
Oreo Cream Pie*
$20.99
Peanut Butter Pie*
$20.99
Peanut Butter Cup Pie*
$20.99
Whole Pumpkin Pie*
$11.99
Turtle Pumpkin Pie*
$13.99
Carrot Square Cake*
$6.99Out of stock
Chocolate Square Cake*
$6.99Out of stock
Coffee Cake*
$3.99+Out of stock
Pumpkin Roll*
$8.99
Whole Cheese Cake*
$39.99
Apple Square Cake
$6.99
NSA Apple Pie*
$13.99
NSA Cherry Pie*
$13.99
NSA Peach Pie*
$13.99
Buckeyes
$5.99
Choc. Peanut Brittle
$7.99
Chocolate Cremes
$5.99
Coconut Bonbons
$5.99
Peanut Butter Fudge
$5.99
Peanut Brittle
$6.99Out of stock
Peanut Clusters
$4.99
Pinwheels
$4.99
Samplers
$12.99
Turtles
$5.99
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:45 am - 8:00 pm
Something For Everyone!
Location
620 S Main St, Mt Vernon, OH 43050
