Southside Diner Mt. Vernon Ohio

395 Reviews

$

620 S Main St

Mt Vernon, OH 43050

Iced Drinks

Water

Pepsi

$2.79

Diet Pepsi

$2.79

Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

Root Beer

$2.79

Sierra Mist

$2.79

Orange Crush

$2.79

Mountain Dew

$2.79

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Raspberry Sweet Tea

$2.79

Unsweet Tea

$2.79

Raspberry Unsweet Tea

$2.79

Kids Drink

$1.79

Soda Water

$1.49

NO DRINK

Milk/Juice

Chocolate Milk

$2.49+

White Milk

$2.49+

Apple Juice

$2.49+

Cranberry Juice

$2.49+

Orange Juice

$2.49+

Tomato Juice

$2.49+

Milkshakes/Malts/Floats

Shake

$5.99

Malt

$5.99

Float

$4.99

Eggs*

2 Eggs And Toast

$4.47

2 Eggs And Meat

$6.29

2 Eggs And Hash Browns*

$6.09

1 Egg Sandwich*

$2.98

Breakfast Meals*

Blue Plate Special*

$9.99

Biscuit and Gravy Combo*

$7.99

Gus Buster Special*

$13.99

Sausage Biscuits And Gravy*

$4.99+

Chipped Biscuits And Gravy*

$4.99+

Fried Mush With Meat*

$6.99+

Corned Beef Hash With Eggs*

$8.99

Country Fried Steak With Eggs*

$11.99

Eggs Benedict*

$10.99

Sirloin Steak With Eggs*

$14.99

Omelets*

Southside Omelet*

$12.99

Best Western Omelet*

$12.99

3 Cheese Omelet Am, Sw, & Ched*

$9.49

3 Meat Omelet*

$12.99

American Cheese Omelet*

$9.49

Bacon & Cheese Omelet*

$9.49

Greek Omelet*

$9.49

Ham & Cheese Omelet*

$9.49

Mushroom & Swiss Omelet*

$9.49

Sausage & Cheese Omelet*

$9.49

Spinach & Feta Omelet*

$9.49

Veggie Omelet*

$9.49

Griddle*

Cinnamon Bread With Meat*

$8.78+

Cinnamon Bread*

$4.99+

TX French Toast With Meat*

$6.68+

TX French Toast*

$2.89+

Pancake With Meat*

$7.28+

Pancake*

$3.49+

Pumpkin Roll French Toast*

$4.99+

Stuffed TX French Toast*

$7.99+

Stuffed Pancake*

$8.99+

Breakfast A La Carte*

Egg*

$1.49+

Banana*

$1.29

Bagel w/ CC*

$2.79

Cheese Sauce*

$0.79+

Chipped Beef Gravy*

$3.79+

Cinnamon Roll*

$4.49

Corned Beef Hash*

$6.49

Country Gravy*

$2.49+

Fruit Dish*

$3.99+

Fruit Parfait*

$4.69

Grits*

$2.99+

Hash Brown Casserole*

$2.99

Hash Browns*

$2.99

Hol. Sauce*

$0.79+

Cinn Sauce*

$0.79+

Meats*

Oatmeal*

$2.99+

Salsa*

$0.79+

Sausage Gravy*

$3.79+

Sour Cream*

$0.59

Toast*

$1.49

Sliced Tomatoes*

$0.39+

Appetizers*

Cheese Curds*

$10.99

Fried Mushrooms*

$8.99

Green Bean Fries*

$8.99

Loaded Fries*

$10.99

Onion Rings*

$5.49+

Fried Pickle Chips

$10.99

Salads/Soups*

BLT Salad*

$12.99

Chef Salad*

$11.49

Garlic Salad*

$10.99

Greek Salad*

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Salad*

$11.49

Strawberry Chicken Salad*

$12.99

Taco Salad*

$12.99

Tropical Chicken Salad*

$11.99

Cheddar Broccoli Soup*

$3.29+

Chili Soup*

$3.29+

Chix Noodle Soup*

$3.29+

Greek Wedding Soup*

$3.29+

Ham and bean Soup*

$3.29+

Potato Bacon Soup*

$3.29+

Potato Soup*

$3.29+

Rueben Soup*

$3.29+Out of stock

Tomato Soup*

$3.29+

Vegetable Soup*

$3.29+

Dressing*

$0.59+

Salsa*

$0.79+

Salad Bread Option*

Discount Bread

$1.00

Entrees*

Battered Cod*

$8.99

Beef Boat*

$10.49

Beef Dinner*

$8.99

Pork Boat*

$10.49

Pork Dinner*

$8.99

Turkey Boat*

$10.49

Turkey Dinner*

$8.99

Chicken Parmesan*

$10.49

Chicken Quesadilla*

$12.99

Chicken Strips Dinner*

$8.99

Chop Steak*

$9.99

Country Fried Steak*

$8.99

Creamed Chip Beef*

$8.49

Grilled Tilapia*

$8.99

Meatloaf*

$7.99

Made with a bag of sugar

Hamloaf**

$7.99

Jumbo Shrimp*

$9.99

Liver & Onions*

$7.49+

Sirloin Steak*

$11.99

Spaghetti No Meat*

$8.49

Stuff Chicken Breast*

$9.99

Burgers*

Hamburger*

$9.49

Cheese Burger*

$9.49

Mushroom Swiss Burger*

$10.28

Real McCoy Burger*

$11.49

Southside Burger*

$11.49

Sandwiches*

BBQ Beef Sandwich*

$6.49

BBQ Pork Sandwich*

$6.49

Grilled Cheese BLT Sandwich*

$9.99

BLT Sandwich*

$6.49

Chicken Salad Sandwich*

$6.49

Club Decker Ham*

$10.99

Club Decker Turkey*

$10.99Out of stock

Coney Bologna*

$8.49

Coney Island*

$6.99

Corn Beef & Swiss Sandwich*

$6.49

Egg Salad Sand*

$6.49

Fish Tail Sandwich*

$8.99

Fried Bologna*

$6.49

Grilled Cheese*

$5.99

Grilled Cheese & Bacon*

$4.99

Grilled Cheese & 1 Ham*

$6.49

Grilled Cheese & 2 Ham*

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Sand*

$7.99

Patty Melt*

$9.49

Grilled Reuben*

$9.99

Hamloaf*

$8.99

Hot Dog*

$4.49

Meatloaf*

$8.99

Philly*

$14.99

Chipped Prime Rib Sandwich*

$13.99

Roast Pork*

$6.49

Sloppy Joe*

$6.49

Turkey Breast (Cold)*

$6.49Out of stock

Roast Beef Sandwich*

$6.49

Greek*

Ghessouras Sandwich*

$13.99

Greek Platter*

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Gyro*

$10.99

Gyro*

$10.99

Super Gyro*

$13.99

Sides A La Carte*

Applesauce*

$2.99

Baked Potato*

$2.99

Banana Salad*

$2.99

Chips*

$0.99

Cole Slaw*

$2.99

Cottage Cheese*

$2.99

Cottage Cheese w/Pineapple*

$2.99

Curly Fries*

$2.99

Fries*

$2.99

Fruit Dish*

$3.99+

Green Beans*

$2.99

Hash Brown Casserole*

$2.99

Hash Browns*

$2.99

Jello Salad of the Week*

$2.99

Macaroni Salad*

$2.99

Mash Potatoes*

$2.99

Mash Potatoes w/Gravy*

$2.99

Side Special*

$2.99

Stuffing*

$2.99

Sunday Salad*

$2.99

Sw Pot FF*

$2.99

Toss Salad*

$2.99

Vegetable of the Day*

$2.99Out of stock

Kids Breakfast*

Kids Pancake*

$4.99

Kids French Toast*

$4.99

Kids Egg*

$4.99

Kids Entrees*

Kids Chicken Strips*

$5.99

Kids Spaghetti*

$5.99

Kids Sandwiches*

Kids Hamburger*

$5.99

Kids Cheeseburger*

$5.99

Kids Hotdog*

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese*

$5.99

Kids PB&J*

$5.99

Kids Sloppy Joe*

$5.99

Thursday*

Beef & Noodles*

$9.49

Chicken & Dumplings*

$8.99

Johnny Marzetti*

$8.49

Sirloin Tips*

$10.99

Spaghetti & Meatballs*

$10.49

Crispy Chicken Sandwich*

$9.99

Ruben Sub*

$12.99Out of stock

Cream Pies*

Coconut Cream Pie*

$5.49

Oreo Cream Pie*

$5.49

Peanut Butter Cup Pie*

$5.49

Peanut Butter Pie*

$5.49Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie*

$4.49

Pumpkin Custard Pie*

$4.49

Discounted Pie

$0.99

Butterscotch Cream

$5.49Out of stock

Fruit Pies*

Apple Pie*

$4.49

Cherry Pie*

$4.49Out of stock

Fresh Strawberry Pie 1/4*

$6.99

Lemon Meringue Pie*

$4.49

Peach Pie*

$4.49Out of stock

Pecan Pie*

$4.49Out of stock

Caramel Apple

$4.49Out of stock

Discounted Pie*

$0.99Out of stock

Cakes*

Cheese Cake*

$6.49

Pumpkin Roll*

$4.99

Apple Cake*

$4.99

Raspberry Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Ice Cream*

Ice Cream*

$2.29+

Sundae 3 Scoops*

$5.99

Kids Sundae*

$3.29

Banana Split (3 scoop)*

$6.99

A La Mode*

$1.79

Brownie Sundae*

$3.99+

Whole Desserts*

Chocolate Chip Cookies*

$6.99

Date Pinwheel Cookies*

$6.99

Debbie Cookies*

$6.99

Gingerbread Cookies*

$6.99Out of stock

Molasses Cookies With Icing*

$6.99

Sugar Cookies (Cut-out)*

$6.99

Sugar Cookies (Round)*

$6.99

Sugar Cookie Tray*

$18.99+

Peanut Butter Blossom*

$6.99

Peanut Butter Cookies*

$6.99

Pumpkin Cookies*

$6.99

Raisin Filled Cookies*

$6.99

Raisin Oatmeal Cookies*

$6.99

Thumbprint Cookies (9 Count)*

$6.99

Chocolate Rasp. Cookies*

$6.99Out of stock

Banana Bars*

$6.99

Brownies*

$6.99

Carrot Cake*

$6.99

Cinnamon Rolls*

$6.99

Lemon Bars*

$6.99

Peanut Butter Bars*

$6.99

Pecan Rolls*

$4.99+

Pumpkin Bars*

$6.99

Apple Half Moon Pie*

$2.79

Blueberry Half Moon Pie*

$2.79

Cherry Half Moon Pie*

$2.79

Peach Half Moon Pie*

$2.79

Whole Apple*

$11.99

Whole Black Raspberry*

$16.99

Whole Blackberry*

$13.99

Whole Blueberry*

$13.99

Whole Caramel Apple*

$13.99

Whole Cherry Crumb*

$11.99

Whole Cherry*

$11.99

Whole Dutch Apple*

$11.99

Whole Elderberry*

$13.99

Whole Fresh Peach*

$16.99Out of stock

Whole Fresh Strawberry*

$16.99

Whole German Chocolate *

$13.99

Whole Key Lime Pie

$16.99Out of stock

Whole Lemon Meringue*

$16.99

Whole Mincemeat*

$13.99

Whole Peach*

$11.99

Whole Pecan Fudge*

$13.99

Whole Pecan*

$13.99

Whole Raisin*

$13.99

Whole Red Raspberry*

$13.99

Whole Rhubarb*

$13.99

Whole Strawberry Rhubarb*

$13.99

Whole Toll House*

$13.99

Butter Scotch Cream Pie*

$20.99Out of stock

Coconut Cream Pie*

$20.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Custard Pie*

$11.99

Oreo Cream Pie*

$20.99

Peanut Butter Pie*

$20.99

Peanut Butter Cup Pie*

$20.99

Whole Pumpkin Pie*

$11.99

Turtle Pumpkin Pie*

$13.99

Carrot Square Cake*

$6.99Out of stock

Chocolate Square Cake*

$6.99Out of stock

Coffee Cake*

$3.99+Out of stock

Pumpkin Roll*

$8.99

Whole Cheese Cake*

$39.99

Apple Square Cake

$6.99

NSA Apple Pie*

$13.99

NSA Cherry Pie*

$13.99

NSA Peach Pie*

$13.99

Buckeyes

$5.99

Choc. Peanut Brittle

$7.99

Chocolate Cremes

$5.99

Coconut Bonbons

$5.99

Peanut Butter Fudge

$5.99

Peanut Brittle

$6.99Out of stock

Peanut Clusters

$4.99

Pinwheels

$4.99

Samplers

$12.99

Turtles

$5.99

Thanksgiving Meals.

Serves 5.

$79.00

Serves 10.

$149.00

Serves 20.

$259.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:45 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:45 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:45 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:45 am - 8:00 pm
Friday5:45 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:45 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Something For Everyone!

Website

Location

620 S Main St, Mt Vernon, OH 43050

Directions

Gallery
Southside Diner image
Southside Diner image
Southside Diner image

