Southside Fish Market
395 W Montauk Hwy
Lindenhurst, NY 11757
Clams
- Clams (Little Neck) DOZEN - Per Dozen
Clams$10.00
- Clams (Little Neck) HALF DOZEN - Per Half Dozen
Clams$5.50
- Clams (Top Neck) DOZEN - Per Dozen
Clams$10.00
- Clams (Top Neck) HALF DOZEN - Per Half Dozen
Clams$5.50
- Steamers - Price Per Pound
Clams$12.99
- Vongole Clams - Price Per Pound
Clams$28.08
- Chopped Clams (One Pint) - Per Pint
Clams$18.99
- Baked Clams Whole 6 - Per 1/2 Dozen
Clams$13.75
- Baked Clams Chopped 6 - Per 1/2 DOzen
Clams$14.75
- Chopped Clams (Pint)
Pint of chopped clams$16.99
Crabs
- Blue Claw (Cleaned) - Price Per Dozen
Crabs$35.00/lb
- Blue Claw (Live- Not Cleaned) - Price Per Dozen
Crabs$30.00/lb
- Crab Meat (Special) 1 lb Can - Per Can
Crab Meat Packed Can$20.79/lb
- Crab Meat (Super Lump) - Per Can
Super Lumped Crab Meat Packed Can$30.15/lb
- King Crab - Price Per Pound
Crabs
- King Crab (Jumbo) - Price Per Pound
Crabs$68.62/lb
- Snow Crab (Jumbo) - Price Per Pound
Crabs$20.79/lb
- Soft Shell Crabs - Per Crab
Crabs$13.00/lb
- Crab Cakes - Per Crab Cake
Crabs$8.99/lb
- Crab Stick Imitation - Per Package
Imitation Crab Sticks (Package)$10.99/lb
- Dungeness Crab Legs - Price Per Pound
Crabs$39.99/lb
- Snow Crab Legs - Price Per Pound
Crabs$39.99/lb
- Crab Meat Signature Catch Special 16 oz can - Per Can
Crab Meat Packed Can$39.99/lb
Fresh Fish
- Barramundi - Price Per Pound
Fresh Fish$23.91/lb
- Black Fish - Price Per Pound
Fresh Fish$21.99/lb
- Blowfish - Price Per Pound
Fresh Fish$17.67/lb
- Catfish - Price Per Pound
Fresh Fish$18.99/lb
- Catfish (Cajun) - Price Per Pound
Fresh Fish$21.99/lb
- Chilean Sea Bass - Price Per Pound
Fresh Fish$39.52/lb
- Fluke Fillet - Price Per Pound
Fresh Fish$24.99/lb
- Flounder Fillet - Price Per Pound
Fresh Fish$24.99/lb
- Grey Sole - Price Per Pound
Fresh Fish
- Haddock - Price Per Pound
Fresh Fish
- Hake - Price Per Pound
Fresh Fish
- Halibut - Price Per Pound
Fresh Fish$34.99/lb
- Icelandic Cod - Price Per Pound
Fresh Fish$24.99/lb
- Lemon Sole - Price Per Pound
Fresh Fish$26.99/lb
- Mako - Per Piecs
Fresh Fish$15.00/lb
- Monkfish - Price Per Pound
Fresh Fish$22.99/lb
- Octopus (2-4 Spanish) - Price Per Pound
Fresh Fish$11.43/lb
- Scungilli - Price Per Pount
Fresh Fish$35.35/lb
- Squid (6/10) - Price Per Pound
Fresh Fish$13.51/lb
- Striped Bass - Price Per Pound
Fresh Fish
- Tile Fish - Price Per Pound
Fresh Fish$28.08/lb
- Tuna #1 - Price Per Pound
Fresh Fish$28.08/lb
- Scungilli Conch Shell - Price Per Shell
Fresh Fish$5.99/lb
- Mahi Mahi - Price Per Pound
Fresh Fish$19.99/lb
- Swordfish - Price Per Pound
Fresh Fish$26.99/lb
- Swordfish Steak 8 oz Frozen - Per Piece
Fresh Fish$7.99/lb
- Frozen Raw Octopus 5 Lb Box - Price Per Pound
Fresh Fish$17.99/lb
- Whole Clean Calamari 10/20 - Price Per Pound
Whole Clean Calamari 10/20 4.4 Bag$17.99/lb
Grocery
Corn Starch
Pasta
Bread Crumbs
Juice
Tomato Paste
Sauce
- Cocktail Sauce 8 oz - Per Container
Cocktail Sauce 8 ounce container$5.99
- Tartar Sauce 8 oz - Per Container
Sauce$5.99
- Horseradish 8 oz - Per Container
Sauce$6.99
- Lea & Perrins Worcestershire Sauce
Sauce$5.99
- McIlhenny Co Tabasco - Per Bottle
Sauce$4.99
- Cattlemans BBQ Sauce One Gallon - Per Bottle
One Gallon BBQ Sauce$29.99
- Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce One Gallon - Per Bottle
Sauce$29.99
- Sweet Baby Rays Honey BBQ Sauce One Gallon - Per Bottle
Sauce$29.99
- Sweet Baby Rays Buffalo Wing Sauce - Per Bottle
Sauce$29.99
- Trappey's Bull Louisiana Hot Sauce - Per Bottle
Louisiana Hot Sauce$19.99
- DFS Heavy Crushed Tomatoes$7.99
Utensils
- Lobster/Crab Crackers Metal - Per Cracker
Lobster/ Crab Cracking Tool$5.99
- Crab Knife - Per Knife
Crab Knife$11.99
- Basting Brush - Per Brush
Basting Brush$3.99
- Morty Butter Sauce Cups Metal - Per Package
Stainless Steele Butter/Sauce Cups$9.99
- Clam Knife - Per Knife
Clam Knife for opening clams$10.99
- Shrimper Tool Plastic - Per Tool
Shrimper Tool$5.99
- Seal & Cook Fillet Bag$0.50
- Clam Knife- White Handle
Clam Knife$9.99
- Clam Knife- Wood
Clam Knife with Wood Handle$11.99
- Oyster Knife
Oyster Knife$9.99
Vegetable
Olive Oil
- Olio Extra Vergine di Oliva- Tartufo Bianco - Per Can
Olive Oil$4.99
- Olio Extra Vergine di Oliva- BBQ - Per Can
BBQ Olive Oil$4.99
- Olio Extra Vergine di Oliva- Peperoncino - Per Can
Olive Oil with Chili Pepper$4.99
- Olio Extra Vergine di Oliva- Funghi Porcini - Per Can
Funghi Porcini Olive Oil$4.99
- RoccoBianca Garlic Chili Oil
Garlic & Chili Flavored Olive Oil$7.99
- RoccoBianca Mandarin Olive Oil
Mandarin Olive Oil$7.99
- RoccoBianca BBQ Olive Oil
BBQ Olive Oil$7.99
- Olio Extra Vergine di Oliva
Mandarin Olive Oil$4.99
- Olio Extra Vergine di Oliva
Rosemary Olive Oil$4.99
Syrup
Shrimp
- Shrimp 13/15 Peeled & Deveined - Price Per Pound
Shrimp$28.07/lb
- Shrimp 13/15 Shell On - Price Per Pound
Shrimp$25.99/lb
- Shrimp 21/25 - Price Per Pound
Shrimp$21.99/lb
- Shrimp 26/30 Peeled & Deveined - Price Per Pound
Shrimp$16.63/lb
- Shrimp Cocktail (Colossal) - Price Per Pound
Shrimp$30.15/lb
- Shrimp Cocktail (Jumbo) - Price Per Pound
Shrimp$30.15/lb
- Shrimp Tiger 16/20 Shell On - Price Per Pound
Shrimp$20.79/lb
- Shrimp U6 Shell On - Price Per Pound
Shrimp$28.07/lb
- Shrimp White U15 Shell On - Price Per Pound
Shrimp$24.99/lb
Soup
- Lobster Bisque Pint - Per Pint
Soup$14.04
- Lobster Bisque Quart - Per Quart
Soup$23.92
- Manhattan Clam Chowder Pint - Per Pint
Soup$9.73
- Manhattan Clam Chowder Quart - Per Quart
Soup$18.39
- New England Clam Chowder Pint - Per Pint
Soup$14.06
- New England Clam Chowder Quart - Per Quart
Soup$23.92
- Seafood Gumbo Pint - Per Pint
Soup$14.04
- Seafood Gumbo Quart - Per Quart
Soup$23.92
|Sunday
|11:45 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:45 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:45 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:45 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:45 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:45 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:45 am - 7:00 pm
Thank you for choosing Southside Fish Market! Dive into fresh flavors and swim away with the best catch in town. We hope to see you again real soon!
