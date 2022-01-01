Restaurant header imageView gallery

Southside Flying Pizza Cuernavaca

5 Reviews

$$

1705 N. Cuernavaca Rd.

Austin, TX 78733

Popular Items

Wings
Pizza Rolls
Large 14"

Cuerny Shareables

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Panko Battered Fried Pickle Chips served with Ranch

Texas Toothpicks

$8.00

Strips of Onion and Jalapeno Battered and Fried and served with Ranch

Stuffed Jalapenos

$8.00

Cream Cheese Stuffed and Fried Jalapeno Halves served with Ranch

Cuerny Grill

Classic Cheeseburger

$12.00

American Cheese, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, and Onion

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.00

Patty Melt

$12.00

Double Meat Burger with Grilled Onion, Mayo, and American Cheese on Texas Toast

Grilled Chicken Bacon Swiss

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato.

Margherita Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Chicken with a balsamic glaze, Provolone Cheese, Basil Pesto Spread, Roasted Red Pepper, Lettuce, and Tomato

Fajita Buffet

$17.00

Cuerny Kid's

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50

American Cheese on grilled Texas Toast with choice of side

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.50

2 tenders, ranch, and a choice of side

Cuerny Sandwiches

Club Sandwich

$12.00

Triple stacked Texas Toast layered with Turkey Breast, Ham, American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

Hot Ham and Cheese

$10.00

Ham and American Cheese on Grilled Texas Toast

Turkey Bacon Avocado

$12.00

Turkey Breast, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Smashed Avocado Spread on White Bread

BLT

$10.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo layered on Texas Toast

Cuerny Salads

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.00

Chopped Crispy Chicken Tenders on a bed of romaine with red cabbage, carrots, grape tomatoes, sliced cucumber, and cheddar cheese.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Diced Grilled Chicken Breast on a bed of romaine with kalamata olives, red onion, parmesan and romano cheese, and croutons with a pepperoncini.

Pizza Specials

Large 2-Topping Pizza and a Last Stand Brewing 6 pack. Enjoy a meal from 2 Austin Owned Businesses.
Large 2 Topping & A 6 Pack

Large 2 Topping & A 6 Pack

$22.00

Large 2-Topping Pizza and a Last Stand Brewing 6 pack. Enjoy a meal from 2 Austin Owned Businesses.

2 Large High Flying for $30

2 Large High Flying for $30

$36.00

Pick Your 2 Favorite High Flying Pizzas for only $30

$12 Large One Topping

$12.00

$12 Large One Topping

Pizza

King of Pepperoni

King of Pepperoni

$16.00+

Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.

The Southsider

The Southsider

$16.00+

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.

The Eastsider

The Eastsider

$16.00+

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Black Olives, Pineapple, Poblano Peppers, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.

The Greensider

$16.00+

Mushrooms, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Spinach, Bell Peppers, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.

The Lakesider

The Lakesider

$16.00+

Tomato Pesto, Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onion, Jalapenos, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.

Athena

Athena

$16.00+

Spinach, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.

Flyin' Hawaiian

Flyin' Hawaiian

$16.00+

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Ham, Red Onions, Pineapple, Jalapenos, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.

Margherita

Margherita

$16.00+

Olive Oil, Tomatoes, Basil, Garlic, Italian Herbs, Mozzarella, Parmesan, and Romano.

The Meatsider

The Meatsider

$16.00+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Salami, Beef, Meatballs, and Bacon with Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan cheeses.

The Saxon

$16.00+

Marinara, Pepperoni, Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion, Parmesan and Romano Cheese

Artichoke and Basil Pesto

$16.00+

Basil Pesto, Artichoke, Roma Tomato, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Feta, Parmesan and Romano

Create Your Pizza

Medium 12"

Medium 12"

$16.00

Create Your Own 12" Pizza. Select up to 5 toppings. All Come With Choice of Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan included.

Large 14"

Large 14"

$20.00

Create Your Own 14" Pizza. Select up to 5 toppings. All Come With Choice of Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan included.

XL 16"

XL 16"

$23.00

Create Your Own Extra Large Pizza. Select up to 5 toppings. All Come With Choice of Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan included.

Gluten Free 12"

Gluten Free 12"

$15.00

Create Your Own 12" Gluten Free Pizza. Select up to 5 toppings. All Come With Choice of Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan included.

Friends of Pizza

Wings

Wings

$10.00+

6 or 12 wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Mini-Meatballs

Mini-Meatballs

$6.00

Meatballs and herb ricotta cheese rolled inside a garlic knot. Served with marinara for dipping.

Cheesy Breadsticks

Cheesy Breadsticks

$6.00

Fresh pizza dough topped with mozzarella, romano, and parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of ranch or marinara.

Spin-Art Dip

Spin-Art Dip

$8.00Out of stock

House-made spinach and artichoke dip served with garlic toast

Pizza Rolls

Pizza Rolls

$7.00+

Our Pizza Rolls are hand-rolled to order, baked to perfection, and topped with garlic-parmesan butter. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Fresh Greens

Feta and Pecan House

Feta and Pecan House

$5.00+

Romaine Lettuce, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, & Honey Roasted Pecans. Served With Your Choice of Dressing.

Greek

Greek

$5.00+

Romaine, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Pepperoncinis, and Feta Cheese.

Caesar

Caesar

$5.00+

Romaine, Kalamata Olives, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing.

Garden

$5.00+

Romaine, Carrot, Red Cabbage, Tomato, Cucumber, Cheddar Cheese, and Croutons

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$9.00+

Four cheese tortellini with our house-made marinara Served with garlic knots.

Sugar Rush

Fresh Cinnamon Knots Served With Icing for Dipping.
Fudge Brownie

Fudge Brownie

$4.00

Chocolate Fudge Brownie That's Big Enough To Share With A Friend.

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Layered Chocolate Cake. A chocolate lover's dream.

New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$5.00

Creamy New York Style Cheesesteak. A perfect pairing with any meal.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Sides

Ranch Dressing (3.25 oz.)

Ranch Dressing (3.25 oz.)

$1.00

Housemade-ranch.

Bleu Dressing (3.25 oz)

Bleu Dressing (3.25 oz)

$1.00

Scratch-made gorgonzola dressing.

Marinara

$1.00

4 Meatballs & Marinara

$5.50

Garlic Toast

$2.25

Two pieces of Garlic Bread.

Pepperoncinis (3)

$1.00

Draft Beer

JellyFish

$8.50

512 Pecan Porter

$6.50

512 IPA

$6.50

Austin Amber

$6.50

Michelob Ultra

$6.50

Crawford Bock

$6.50

DosXX

$6.50

EastCiders

$6.50

LS Citra SMaSH

$6.50

LS Craftsman Light

$6.50

LO Big Bark

$6.50

LO Pilz

$6.50

Love Street

$6.50

McConauhaze

$6.50

Modelo

$6.50

Corona Premier

$6.50

Native Texan

$6.50

Stash IPA

$6.50

Fireman's #4

$6.50

Hans Pils

$6.50

Shiner

$6.50

Stella

$6.50

Yeungling

$6.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Lonestar

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Bottled Beer

Dos Equis

$5.50

Yueungling Flight

$5.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Miller High Life

$4.00

Canned Beer

White Claw

$8.00

Eastcider

$4.50

Bud Light 16oz

$5.00

Budweiser 16oz

$5.00

Coorslight 16oz

$4.50

Last Stand

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Live Oak Hef

$4.50

Live Oak Pilz

$4.50

Lonestar 16oz

$4.50

DosXX 16oz

$6.00

Guiness

$7.00

Buckets

Domestic

$20.00

Import

$25.00

Canned & Bottled

Canned Soda & Sparkling Water

$2.00

Bottled Beverages

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Wine

Raywood Rose Glass

$7.00

BR Pinot Grigio Glass

$7.00

BR Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$7.00

Raywood Rose Bottle

$20.00

BR Pinot Grigio Bottle

$20.00

BR Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$20.00

Bottled & Canned Beer

Shiner

$4.00

Corona Premiere

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Peroni Nastro

$5.00

Miller High Life Can

$4.00

Yeungling Can

$4.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

6 Packs

Miller High Life

$9.00

Yeungling

$9.00

Modelo Especiale

$9.00

Dos Equis

$9.00

Peroni Nastro

$9.00

Shiner Bock

$9.00
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1705 N. Cuernavaca Rd., Austin, TX 78733

Directions

Southside Flying Pizza image
Southside Flying Pizza image

