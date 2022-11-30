Restaurant header imageView gallery

Southside Flying Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

9900 S I-35 Frontage Rd

Austin, TX 78748

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

XL One Topping
Cheesy Breadsticks
Medium 12"

Pizza Specials

2 XL High Flying Pizzas

$30.00

XL One Topping

$12.00

Friends of Pizza

Cheesy Breadsticks

$6.00

Pizza Rolls

$7.00+

Wings

$10.00+

Fresh Greens

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Garden Salad

$5.00+

Pizza

King Of Pepperoni

$16.00+

Southsider

$16.00+

Meatsider

$16.00+

Greensider

$16.00+

Margherita

$16.00+

Flyin' Hawaiian

$16.00+

The Saxon

$16.00+

Create Your Pizza

Medium 12"

$16.00

XL 16"

$23.00

Gluten Free

$18.00

Sugar Rush

Peruvian Chocolate Brownie

$4.50

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.50

Salted Caramel Crunch Cookie

$3.50

Chewy Marshmallow Bar

$3.50

Drinks

Canned Soda and Sparkling Water

$2.00

Bottled Soda

$3.00

Dasani Water

$2.00

Sides

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of Marinara

$1.00

Side of Pepperoncini

$1.50

Two For Tuesday

2 For Tuesday

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic

