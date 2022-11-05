A map showing the location of Southside Flying Pizza - UT 101 E. 21st StreetView gallery
Barbeque

Southside Flying Pizza - UT 101 E. 21st Street

review star

No reviews yet

101 E. 21st Street

Austin, TX 78712

Pizza

Pepperoni

$5.00+

Cheese

$5.00+

Margherita

$5.00+

Southsider

$5.00+

Greensider

$5.00+

Flying Hawaiian

$5.00+

Build your own

$5.00+

Beverages

Soda

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.75

Gatorade

$2.25

Energy Drink

$3.25

Desserts

Brownie

$3.00

Kind Bar

$1.75

Appetizers

Cheese Breadsticks

$7.00

Pepperoni Pizza Rolls

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Eat Local. Celebrating 15 years in Austin.

101 E. 21st Street, Austin, TX 78712

Directions

Photos coming soon!

