American
Seafood
Breakfast & Brunch
Southside Grill
1,321 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Open Tues-Thurs 4 to 9pm Friday & Saturday 4 to 9:30pm Sunday Brunch 10am to 2 pm Sunday Dinner 5 to 9pm Closed Monday
Location
6601 Sugar Valley D, Nashville, TN 37211
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Elliston Place Soda Shop Cool Springs - Franklin
No Reviews
330 Franklin Road Franklin, TN 37067
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Nashville
007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Green Hills
4.6 • 5,333
2126 Abbott Martin Rd Nashville, TN 37215
View restaurant