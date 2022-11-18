Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Breakfast & Brunch

Southside Grill

1,321 Reviews

$$

6601 Sugar Valley D

Nashville, TN 37211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

KID ENTREES

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Chicken Breast

$8.00

Kids Pasta Marina

$8.00

Kids Pasta Butter

$8.00

Kids Pasta Alfredo

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Open Tues-Thurs 4 to 9pm Friday & Saturday 4 to 9:30pm Sunday Brunch 10am to 2 pm Sunday Dinner 5 to 9pm Closed Monday

Website

Location

6601 Sugar Valley D, Nashville, TN 37211

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Southside Grill image
Southside Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Thirsty Turtle Sports Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1307 Bell Rd #101 Antioch, TN 37013
View restaurantnext
Birdie's Breakfast Shop
orange starNo Reviews
7180 Nolensville Rd #1B Nolensville, TN 37135
View restaurantnext
Mere Bulles
orange star4.6 • 4,593
5201 Maryland Way Brentwood, TN 37027
View restaurantnext
Fenwick's 300
orange star4.5 • 512
2600 8th Avenue South Nashville, TN 37204
View restaurantnext
Elliston Place Soda Shop Cool Springs - Franklin
orange starNo Reviews
330 Franklin Road Franklin, TN 37067
View restaurantnext
Frothy Monkey
orange starNo Reviews
200 Hill Ave Nashville, TN 37210
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Nashville

007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
orange star4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
The Southern Steak & Oyster
orange star4.5 • 14,484
150 3rd Ave S Nashville, TN 37201
View restaurantnext
Peg Leg Porker Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 7,772
903 Gleaves St Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Green Hills
orange star4.6 • 5,333
2126 Abbott Martin Rd Nashville, TN 37215
View restaurantnext
Epice
orange star4.9 • 4,220
2902 12th Ave S Nashville, TN 37204
View restaurantnext
Slim & Husky's - Nashville/Buchanan Arts District
orange star4.5 • 4,174
911 Buchanan St Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashville
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Gallatin
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston