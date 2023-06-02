Southside Market & BBQ Catering
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Welcome to the Oldest BBQ Joint in Texas! Established in 1882, we are proud to offer Authentic Texas Barbeque and Sausage, all done the same way for 140+ years. Premium meats, slow-smoked over Texas Post Oak. We offer a full BBQ menu including brisket, sausage, lamb and pork ribs, pork steaks, chicken and turkey. Join us in our family-friendly restaurant, swing through our drive-thru, or order online for in-store pick up. In addition to cooked bbq, we have a full service fresh meat market. Check out our online store to ship a taste of Texas history nationwide. Beyond our restaurants, you can find our products at most major grocery stores in and around Central Texas. We look forward to serving you!
1212 Hwy 290 E, Elgin, TX 78621