Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Southside Market & BBQ Catering

review star

No reviews yet

1212 Hwy 290 E

Elgin, TX 78621

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to the Oldest BBQ Joint in Texas! Established in 1882, we are proud to offer Authentic Texas Barbeque and Sausage, all done the same way for 140+ years. Premium meats, slow-smoked over Texas Post Oak. We offer a full BBQ menu including brisket, sausage, lamb and pork ribs, pork steaks, chicken and turkey. Join us in our family-friendly restaurant, swing through our drive-thru, or order online for in-store pick up. In addition to cooked bbq, we have a full service fresh meat market. Check out our online store to ship a taste of Texas history nationwide. Beyond our restaurants, you can find our products at most major grocery stores in and around Central Texas. We look forward to serving you!

Website

Location

1212 Hwy 290 E, Elgin, TX 78621

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Southside Market & Barbeque - Elgin
orange starNo Reviews
1212 Hwy 290 Elgin, TX 78621
View restaurantnext
Southside Market & Barbeque - Hutto
orange starNo Reviews
106 Co Op Boulevard Hutto, TX 78634
View restaurantnext
Oakwood BBQ
orange star4.2 • 1,466
307 E Braker Ln Austin, TX 78753
View restaurantnext
Stiles Switch - N Lamar
orange star4.2 • 2,733
6610 N LAMAR BLVD AUSTIN, TX 78752
View restaurantnext
Sour Duck Market
orange star4.0 • 304
1814 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Southside Market & Barbeque - Austin Arbor Walk
orange starNo Reviews
10515 N Mopac Expy Austin, TX 78759
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Elgin
Taylor
review star
Avg 5 (11 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Bastrop
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (73 restaurants)
Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (996 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston