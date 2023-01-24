Restaurant header imageView gallery

Southside Steakhouse

170 S Main St

Rutland, VT 05701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Chicken Parmesan
VT Wagyu Burger
Steakbomb

App/Soup

Bread for 4

$5.00

Fresh baked bread for four. Baker's choice, rotates daily.

Bread for 2

$3.00

Fresh baked bread for four. Baker's choice, rotates daily.

VT Cheese Board

$25.00

seasonal Vermont cheeses, cornichons, honey, whole grain mustard, toasted almonds, crackers

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$14.00

maple gastrique, green onion

Bacon Slab

$13.00

house-cured, cherry bourbon gastrique

Egg Roll

$9.00

prime rib, glass noddles, cabbage, carrots, onion, ginger soy dipping sauce

Crab Cake App

$14.00

pickled red peppers, grilled endive, remoulade

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

spicy cocktail sauce

Salads

Wedge

$9.00

Crispy bacon, chopped egg, tomato, house blue cheese dressing

Winter Salad

$12.00

arugula, candied pecans, pomegranate seeds, roasted butternut squash, white balsamic vinaigrette

Roasted Beets

$12.00

Whipped herb ricotta, balsamic, olive oil, pistachios

House Salad

$9.00

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, house maple balsamic dressing

Caesar

$9.00

parmesan, house-made garlic croutons & caesar dressing

Steaks/Seafood

Buddy Cut

$39.00

large roast prime rib of beef, au jus , side choice

Wally Cut

$29.00

small cut roast prime rib of beef, au jus, side choice

VT Wagyu Flat Iron

$55.00

Locally raised Wagyu from Spring Rock Farms (Springfield, VT), choice of side

Filet

$38.00

choice of side

Hanger

$32.00

brandt beef, caramelized balsamic red onions, Middlebury bleu mashed potatoes PLEASE NOTE: do not select a side choice if you'd like it made as shown with bleu mashed potatoes

NY Sirloin

$35.00

Brandt beef, 12oz, side choice

Pork Chop

$28.00

chimichurri spice blend, Vermont spätzle, tart cherry, maple mustard dressing PLEASE NOTE: do not select a side choice if you'd like it made as shown with spatzle

Ribeye

$49.00

28 day dry-aged, 22oz, side choice

Crab Cakes Entrée

$28.00

pickled red peppers, grilled endive, remoulade sauce, choice of side

Grilled Salmon

$26.00

snap peas, citrus crème fraiche, quinoa

Pub/Comfort

Chicken Parmesan

$24.00

pan-fried, breaded chicken, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, over linguine

Mushroom Risotto

$22.00

arborio rice, wild rice, shitake, cremini, oyster mushrooms, butter, parmesan

Steakbomb

$22.00

shaved prime rib, peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone, garlic aioli on ciabatta bread, choice of starch

VT Wagyu Burger

$19.00

topped with cabot cheddar, lettuce, tomato and onion, choice of starch

Dessert

Cannoli

$5.00

Classic Italian cannoli dipped in chocolate.

Carrot Cake

$9.00

walnuts, salted caramel drizzle

Chocolate Mousse

$9.00

chocolate drizzle

Tiramisu

$10.00

lady fingers, mascarpone cream, coffee liqueur, marsala wine

White Forest Cake

$7.00

white chocolate ganache, Italian buttercream, cherries, cherry liqueur, white cake

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 am
A modern approach to the classic American steakhouse.

