SouthSide Steaks & Cakes 3125 Al Lipscomb Way
3125 Al Lipscomb Way
Dallas, TX 75215
Food
Salads
Burgers
- Cheeseburger$6.99
Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes Pickles and Grilled Onions
- Hamburger$6.49
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles and Grilled Onions
- West Dino Delux$10.99
- Hamburger Combo$9.49
- Cheeseburger Combo$9.99
- G Mix (Hamburger/ Wing Combo)$15.99
Hamburger with lettuce, tomato, grilled onions and pickled, 4 wings tossed in your choice of sauce served with fries and a drink.
- G Mix (Cheeseburger/ Wing Combo)$15.99
Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, grilled onions and pickled, 4 wings tossed in your choice of sauce served with fries and a drink.
- Unimaginable Burger$12.99
- Unimaginable Burger Combo$14.99
Signature Burgers
- 4 Bars with Fries$12.99
4 Mini Sliders with BBQ Sauce and Cheese
- SouthSide Cheeseteak Burger and Fries$14.99
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Grilled Onions, Sautéed Bell Peppers, Beef Cheesesteak Meat, Angus Beef Patty, and 2 Slices of American Cheese and a dab of Queso
- West Dino Delux with Fries$12.99
spicy ranch, lettuce,, tomatoes pickles, grilled onions, sautéed mushrooms, jalapeños, 3 slices of bacon and pepper jack cheese
- Sweet Jones Funnel Cake Burger$15.99
2-4” funnel cakes, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, grilled onions, dab of Queso, and dusted in powdered sugar
- West Dino Delux$10.99
Cheesesteaks
- Plain Jane$7.49+
Steak,Sauteed Bell Peppers & Onions, American Cheese Yellow
- Chicken Cheesesteak$7.49+
Chicken,Sauteed Bell Peppers & Onions, American Cheese White
- SouthSide$8.49+
Steak,Sauteed Bell Peppers & Onions, Queso Blanco
- NorthSide$8.49+
Chicken,Sauteed Bell Peppers & Onions, Banana Pepper, Queso Blanco
- Big Texas$8.49+
Steak,Sauteed Bell Peppers & Onions,Chipotle Chips Rub, Jalapenos, Pepper Jack Cheese
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$8.49+
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Sauteed Bell Peppers & Onions, American Cheese White
- Black Bean Cheesesteak$7.49+
- The Realest$10.49+
Steak, Chicken, Sauteed Bell Peppers & Onions, Provolone, Pepper Jack, American Cheese Yellow
- The Big D$12.49+
Shrimp, Steak, Chicken, Sauteed Bell Peppers and Onions, provolone, pepper jack & American Cheese
- Unimaginable (Impossible)$12.99+
Chicken, Mushrooms, Hot Cheetos, Sauteed Bell Peppers & Onions, Nacho Cheese
- Cheesesteak & Wing Combo$16.49
Cheesesteak Trap
- STEAKCHOS Lunch Portion$2.00+
Choice of Steak or Chicken, Sauteed Bell Peppers & Grilled Onions, Tortilla Chips, Nacho Cheese
- STEAKCHOS Dinner Portion$2.00+
Choice of Steak or Chicken,Sauteed Bell Peppers & Onions, Tortilla Chips, Nacho Cheese
- REMIX CHEESESTEAK OVER FRIES Lunch Portion$9.49
Choice of Steak or Chicken, Sauteed Bell Peppers & Onions, Nacho Cheese, Over Fries, Nacho Cheese
- REMIX CHEESESTEAK OVER FRIES Dinner$13.49
Choice of Steak or Chicken,Sauteed Bell Peppers & Onions, Tortilla Chips, Nacho Cheese
- CHEESESTEAK QUESADILLAS$10.49
Choice of Steak or Chicken,Sauteed Bell Peppers & Onions, Monterey Jack Cheese, with Chips and Salsa or Fries
- HOOD TACOS$2.79
Choice of Chicken or Steak, sautéed bell peppers and onions
- NICKEL BAG (No Sub)$5.00
Choice of Chicken or Steak, sautéed bell peppers and onions AS IS with small fries
- DIME SACK$10.00
Small Steakchos with Chicken or Steak, sautéed bell peppers and onions with 4 wings flavor or your choice
- PRE-ROLLED BLUNTS$3.99
Chicken, sautéed bell peppers and onions, American Cheese
- Pre-Rolled Single Chk Only$3.99
- Pre-rolled 3 for 10$10.00
- Texas Wrapper Special$10.00
- 4/20 Special (Sticky Icky Over Fries) bone out as is$6.00
- 4/20 Special 1 Blunt/1 Daiquiri$10.00
- Dope Tray$49.99
Hoagie/sandwich
Wing Combos
- 6 PC Wing Combo$11.79
6 Bone-In or Bone-Out wings, up to 2 flavors, regular fries, veggie sticks, 1 dip, and a drink (soda or water).
- 8 PC Wing Combo$13.79
8 Bone-In or Bone-Out wings, up to 2 flavors, regular fries, veggie sticks, 1 dip, and a drink (soda or water).
- 10 PC Wing Combo$15.79
10 Bonel-In or Bone-Out wings, up to 2 flavors, regular fries, veggie sticks, 1 dip, and a drink (soda or water).
- Cheesesteak & Wing Combo$16.49
Wing Group Pack
- Chill Pack- 15 Wings (2 Flavs/2 Dips/1 LRG Fry/2 Drinks)$24.79
15 Bone-In or Bone-Out wings, up to 2 flavors, large fries, 2 dips and 2 20 oz drinks (Feeds 2)
- Bust Down- 24 Wings (3 Flavs/3 Dips/ 1 LRG Fry)$33.99
24 Bone-In or Bone-Out wings, up to 3 flavors, large fries, veggie sticks, and 3 dips (Feeds 3-4)
- Dirty Thirty- 30 Wings (3 Falvs/3 Dips/1 Lrg Fry)$39.29
30 Bone-In or Bone-Out wings, up to 3 flavors, large fries/Veggies, 3 dips and 2 20 oz drinks (Feeds 4-5)
- FAB 40 -40 Wings (4 Flavs/4 Dips/1 LRG Fry)$50.99
40 Bone-In or Bone-Out wings, up to 4 flavors, large fries/2 Veggie sticks, and 4 dips. (Feeds 5-6)
- House Pack- 50 Wings (4 Flavs/4 Dips/2 LRG Fries)$63.99
50 Bone-In or Bone-Out wings, up to 4 flavors, large fries/2 Veggie Sticks, and 4 dips (Feeds 6-9)
Wings Only
- 10 Wings Only (2 Flavors) No Dip$12.29
10 Bone-In or Bone-Out wings, up to 2 flavors (Dip not included)
- 20 Wings Only (3 Flavors) No Dip$23.29
20 Bone-In or Bone-Out wings, up to 3 flavors (Dip not included)
- 30 Wings Only (3 Flavors) No Dip$34.49
30 Bone-In or Bone-Out wings , up to 3 flavors (Dip not included)
- 50 Wings Only (4 Flavors) No Dip$56.29
50 Bone-In or Bone-Out wings, up to 4 flavors (Dip not included)
- One Party Wing No Dip$1.89
- Breaded Wings No Dip$2.49
- 100 Wings (6 Flavors) No Dip$110.00
Kids Menu
- Grilled Cheese$5.49
Texas Toast & Cheese, choice of fries, chips or salads
- Pepperoni Grilled Cheese$6.49
Texas Toast , Pepperoni & Cheese, choice of fries, chips or salads
- Hamburger Sliders$6.49
Hawaiian Bun & Mayo, choice of fries, chips or salads
- Cheesesteak Sliders$6.49
Hawaiian Bun, steak, cheese, sauteed bell peppers, onions, choice of fries, chips or salads
- 2pc Tender$6.49
Chicken Tenders, choice of fries, chips or salads
- 4pc Wing$6.49
Party Wings,choice of fries, chips or salads
Sides
Extras
Sauces
- Ranch$0.96
- Spicy Ranch$0.96
- Blue Cheese$0.96
- Honey Mustard$0.96
- Cheese$0.96
- Cajun Southern ( Rub)$2.00
- Hot Lemmon Pepper (Rub)$2.00
- Spicy P.G.( Rub)$2.00
- Southern (Rub)$2.00
- Lemon Pepper( Rub)$2.00
- P.G. Rub$2.00
- Dry Ice (Rub)$2.00
- House Rub$2.00
- Dry$2.00
- Angel Dust (Rub)$2.00
- Bruce Leroy$2.00
- Hot Boyz$2.00
- Put Something On It$2.00
- Dirty 3rd$2.00
- Haute Girlz$2.00
- UnKool Ranch$2.00
- Kitchen Sink$2.00
- Pro Wings$2.00
- Yellow Boy$2.00
- Teriyaki$2.00
- Garlic Parmesan$2.00
- Kool Ranch$2.00
- OG$2.00
- Ms. Brown Suga$2.00
- Haute Girlz$2.00
- WAC Sauce 2oz$2.00
- WAC Sauce 5oz$5.00
- WAC Sauce Pint$12.00
- ZsaZsa$2.00
Fried Desserts
- Funnel Cake$8.99
- Mini Funnel Cake$4.99
- Fried Honey Bun$6.99
- Fried Cinnamon Roll$6.99
- Fried Oreo$4.99
- Slice of Cake$3.99
- Single waffle$4.99
- Peanut Butter Paradise (Big Tex Choice Award Winner)$12.00+
- Cutie Pie$5.99
- Cutie Pie$5.99
- Daiquiri & Desserts
- Daq & Sweetie Pie
- Large Lemon Cake$5.99
- Cheesecakes$6.99
- Cup Cake
- cheesesteak slice
Tenders
Chicken and Waffle
Drinks
- Modifier
- Fountain Drink$2.29
- J Drank$3.49
- Lemonade$3.49
- Fountain Water Cup$1.00
- Large Lemonade$3.29
- No Ice$1.00
- Large Mix$3.29
- Water Bottle$2.00
- Large Fountain Drink$3.29
- Large Koolaid$3.29
- South Side Daq Jungle Juice$8.00Out of stock
- SouthSide Daq Froz Pink Panties$8.00
- SouthSide Daq Froz. Drink Of The Day$8.00
- SSD On The Rocks$8.00
- Ultra Beer$5.00
- Bud Beer
- Virgin Jolly Rancher$3.99
- Virgin Blue Dream$3.99
- Virgin Tropical$3.99
- Lil Extra$3.00
- Exotic Pop$4.99
- Cool Cup Juice$9.99
- No Kool Aid
- Cheesesteak Trap Tumbler$25.99
- Refill Cheesesteak Trap Tumbler$5.00
- Big Extra$5.00
- Sweetheart Drank$8.99
