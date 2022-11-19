Restaurant header imageView gallery

Southside - Yountville

128 Reviews

$$

6752 Washington

Yountville, CA 94599

Order Again

Popular Items

Smoked Chicken Salad
Protein Bowl
New School Avocado Toast

Food Menu - Yountville

New School Avocado Toast

New School Avocado Toast

$13.50

seeded wheat toast, avocado mash, feta cheese, cucumber, radish, mint, toasted pepitas, ground ancho chile

Old School Avocado Toast

Old School Avocado Toast

$13.50

seeded wheat toast, sliced avocado, poached egg, arugula, preserved lemon vinaigrette, toasted pepitas

Loaded Avocado Toast

$24.00

seeded wheat toast, avocado mash, smoked salmon, poached egg, cucumber, radish, toasted pepitas, ground ancho chile

Tomato Toast

Tomato Toast

$13.00

toasted sourdough, marinated cherry tomatoes bellwether ricotta, EVOO, herbs

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$15.50

potato roll, ham, scrambled egg, arugula, jack cheese, avocado, shishito pepper crema

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$18.00

smoked turkey breast, avocado, pickled red onion, lettuce, mint, jalapeño jelly, lemon aioli, wheat bread, served w/ quick-pickled cucumbers

Barbacoa Bowl

Barbacoa Bowl

$19.00

smoked pork shoulder, black beans, tomatillo salsa, crema, cotija cheese, pickled jalapenos, chips

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$17.50

buttermilk biscuit, chorizo sausage gravy, poached eggs, cilantro

Biscuits & Gravy - Family Style

Biscuits & Gravy - Family Style

$58.00

Serves 4-6. Scrambled eggs, buttermilk biscuit, chorizo sausage gravy, poached eggs, cilantro

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$17.50

corn tortilla chips, salsa roja, tomatillo, cotija cheese, crema, black beans, poached eggs

Chilaquiles con Carnitas

$23.00

corn tortilla chips, salsa roja, tomatillo, cotija cheese, crema, black beans, poached eggs, smoked pork shoulder with cumin, coriander, and garlic

Chilaquiles - Family Style

Chilaquiles - Family Style

$58.00

Feeds 4-6. Scrambled eggs, corn tortilla chips, salsa roja, tomatillo, cotija cheese, crema, black beans, poached eggs

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$19.00

roasted pork, ham, house pickle, swiss cheese, spicy mustard, sourdough

Smoked Almond & Cherry Granola

Smoked Almond & Cherry Granola

$13.00

organic oats, smoked almonds, dried cherries, coconut, served with yogurt or milk

Seasonal Farro Salad

Seasonal Farro Salad

$17.00

baby kale, smoked almonds, golden raisins, pomegranate seeds, pecorino romano

Protein Bowl

Protein Bowl

$18.00

charred jalapeño hummus, marinated chickpeas, poached egg, arugula, model bakery wheat toast

Squash Soup

Squash Soup

$6.50+

roasted butternut squash, cumin, chile, crema, pomegranate seeds, pepitas, cilantro

Smoked Chicken Salad

Smoked Chicken Salad

$18.00

arugula, herbs, spice-rubbed chicken, dried bing cherries, fennel, apples, point reyes blue cheese, pistachios, apple vinaigrette Vinaigrette served on the side.

Southside Caesar

Southside Caesar

$14.00

hearts of romaine, creamy cilantro-anchovy dressing, cotija cheese, capers, radish, pepitas, croutons

Chicken Caesar Salad

$18.00

hearts of romaine, creamy cilantro-anchovy dressing, cotija cheese, capers, radish, pepitas, croutons, spice-rubbed smoked chicken breast

Keto Caesar Salad

$18.00

hearts of romaine, creamy cilantro-anchovy dressing, cotija cheese, capers, radish, pepitas, poached egg, avocado

Tostada Rancheros

$9.00+

crispy corn tostada, sunny side up egg, black beans, salsa roja, cotija cheese, pickled jalapeños, cilantro

Tostada Rancheros con Carnitas

$15.00+

crispy corn tostada, sunny side up egg, black beans, salsa roja, cotija cheese, pickled jalapeños, cilantro, smoked pork shoulder with cumin, coriander, and garlic

Hot & Cold Beverages - Yountville

Batch Brew Coffee
$3.00+

Batch Brew Coffee

$3.00+
Americano

Americano

$3.75+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.75+
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.00+
Espresso

Espresso

$3.75+
Latte

Latte

$4.75+
Salted Honey Lavender Latte

Salted Honey Lavender Latte

$5.75+

pillow fight espresso, steamed milk, himalayan pink salt, lavender, honey

Mexican Hot Chocolate
$5.25+

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$5.25+
Mocha

Mocha

$5.00+
Mocha Naranja

Mocha Naranja

$6.75+

pillow fight espresso, steamed whole milk, orange simple syrup, orange zest

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Americano

$3.50
Iced Chai Latte
$5.50

Iced Chai Latte

$5.50
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.50

Iced Salted Honey Lavender Latte

$6.50

Iced Mocha

$6.25

Iced Mocha Naranja

$6.50

Iced Horchata Latte

$7.25
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.25

green tea w/lemongrass and jasmine

Orange Juice

$4.50

Agua Fresca

$6.50

hibiscus lime with fresh mint

Large Mexican Coca Cola
$4.00

Large Mexican Coca Cola

$4.00
San Pellegrino Sparkling
$4.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling

$4.00

Pellegrino Sparkling

$4.00
San Pellegrino - Blood Orange
$3.50

San Pellegrino - Blood Orange

$3.50
San Pellegrino - Lemon
$3.50

San Pellegrino - Lemon

$3.50
Acqua Panna - Still Water Bottle
$3.50

Acqua Panna - Still Water Bottle

$3.50
San Pellegrino - Sparkling Can
$3.00

San Pellegrino - Sparkling Can

$3.00

Kids' Menu - Yountville

Biscuit & Jam

Biscuit & Jam

$5.00

house made White Lily buttermilk biscuit with butter and jam

Eggs & Toast

Eggs & Toast

$8.00

two eggs, toasted bread, butter and jam

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Pastries - Yountville

Blueberry Scone
$3.50

Blueberry Scone

$3.50
Mexican Wedding Cookie
$2.00

Mexican Wedding Cookie

$2.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00
S Bar

S Bar

$4.50

pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, chia seeds, pint nuts, almonds, quinoa, coconut, dark chocolate

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$5.50

smoked almonds, cream cheese frosting

Retail Nuts and Granola - Yountville

Retail Granola, 12oz
$12.00

Retail Granola, 12oz

$12.00

Merchandise

Drool Dog Cookie

Drool Dog Cookie

$5.50

Handmade Napa Valley dog treat. Grain free, corn free, and soy free. Style will vary depending on availability.

Napa Valley Cookbook
$39.95

Napa Valley Cookbook

$39.95
SIM Water Bottles
$26.99

SIM Water Bottles

$26.99

Beanies

$29.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in Yountville, CA, Southside is a coffee house and cafe serving real California cuisine. The cafes serve a chef-driven menu of real California cuisine with a Latin influence, along with specialty coffee from Wrecking Ball Coffee Roasters.

Website

Location

6752 Washington, Yountville, CA 94599

Directions

