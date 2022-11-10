Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Mansfield Family Restaurant Southside

175 Reviews

$

948 S Main St

Mansfield, OH 44907

Popular Items

Broasted Pork Chop Dinner
(#21) Sausage Gravy & Biscuits
(#15) Ham & Cheese Omelet

S P E C I A L S

QUAKER Oatmeal or Grits

QUAKER Oatmeal or Grits

$4.75

$4.75

(#10) 1 Egg, Bacon or Sausage or Ham

$5.75

(#40) 1 Egg, 1 Pancake, or One French Toast & Sausage Patty

$5.65

(#42) 2 Buttermilk Pancakes or 2 French Toast, & 2 Sausage Links (1 Patty) or 2 Bacon Slices

$5.95
(#43) Egg Beater Mushroom & Low Fat Mozzarella Cheese Omelet with Toast

(#43) Egg Beater Mushroom & Low Fat Mozzarella Cheese Omelet with Toast

$6.95

$6.95

(#5.5) 2 Eggs, Hash Browns, Bologna, Toast

$6.95

(#9) 2 Eggs & Ham

$6.75

EGGS & More

(#1) 2 Eggs & Side

(#1) 2 Eggs & Side

$5.75

$5.75

(#2) 1 Egg & Side

$4.85

(#3) 2 Eggs, Side & Sausage

$7.95
(#4) 2 Eggs, Side & Bacon

(#4) 2 Eggs, Side & Bacon

$7.95

$7.95

(#5) 2 Eggs, Side & Ham

$7.95

(#6) 2 Eggs, any style

$4.50

(#8) 2 Eggs & Your Choice of Bacon or Sausage

$6.75

(#10) 1 Egg, Bacon or Sausage or Ham

$5.75

(#11) 1 Egg, any style

$3.75

(#16) 1 Egg, Bacon or Sausage & Side

$6.95

(#17) 1 Egg, Ham & Side

$6.95

(#51) 1 Egg, Corned Beef Hash & Toast

$6.95
(#52) 2 Eggs, Corned Beef Hash & Toast

(#52) 2 Eggs, Corned Beef Hash & Toast

$7.55

$7.55

OMELETS

(#15) Ham & Cheese Omelet

$6.95

(#23) Greek Omelet

$6.95

(#24) Western Omelet

$6.95

Ham, Cheese, Tomatoes, Peppers, & Onions

(#25) Sausage & Cheese Omelet

$6.95

(#25.5) Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$6.95

(#26) Cheese Omelet

$5.70

(#27) Louie Omelet

$8.65

Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Cheese, Tomatoes, Peppers, & Onions

(#28) Southwest Chicken Omelet

$8.65

Chicken, Tomatoes, Peppers, Onions with Salsa & Sour Cream

(#29) Spinach & Feta Omelet

$6.95
(#34) Veggie Omelet

(#34) Veggie Omelet

$5.95

Cheese, Tomatoes, Peppers, & Onions

PANCAKES & MORE

(#12) 3 Pancakes or French Toast or Mush

$5.95

(#13) 2 Pancakes or French Toast or Mush

$4.25

(#18) 3 Pancakes or French Toast or Mush & Two Eggs

$6.95

(#19) 2 Pancakes or French Toast or Mush & Two Eggs

$5.75

(#20) Stack of Pancakes or French Toast or Mush & Bacon or Sausage or Ham

(#22) 2 Pancakes, Two Eggs & Your Choice of Breakfast Bacon, Sausage, or Ham

(#22) 2 Pancakes, Two Eggs & Your Choice of Breakfast Bacon, Sausage, or Ham

(#21) Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

(#21) Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

$6.25+

$6.25+
(#53) Belgian Waffle

$6.25+

STEAK & EGGS

Chopped Sirloin, 2 Eggs & Side

$10.00

USDA Sirloin with 2 Eggs

$14.95

Ribeye with 2 Eggs

$14.95

Country Fried Steak, 2 Eggs & Side

$10.00

A LA CARTE

Hash Browns

$2.85

Grilled Sliced Potato

$2.85

Fried Diced Potatoes

$2.85
Fresh Fruit Cup

Fresh Fruit Cup

$2.85

$2.85

Breakfast Sandwhich

$4.15

One Egg

$1.25

Sausage Patty

$1.48+

Sausage Link

$0.98+
Bacon

Bacon

$0.98+

Fried Bologna

$2.95

Ham

$2.95

Corned Beef Hash

$2.95

Banana

$0.99

(1) Buttermilk Pancake

$2.05

(1) French Toast

$2.05

(1) Corn Mush

$2.05

Grits

$2.25

QUAKER Oatmeal

$2.50

Sausage Gravy

$3.00+

Toast

$1.03+

Buttermilk Biscuits

$1.03+

English Muffin

$2.15

Donut

$2.15

Muffin

$2.15

Bagel

$2.25

Extra Cream Cheese

$0.50

Extra Peanut Butter

$0.50

K I D S Breakfast

(#30) 1 Egg & 1 Pancake or French Toast & 1 Bacon or Sausage Link

$3.29

(#31) 1 Egg, and Hash Browns

$3.29
(#32) 1 Waffle Wedge & Fresh Fruit

(#32) 1 Waffle Wedge & Fresh Fruit

$3.29

$3.29

D i n n e r s

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$7.75+

Spaghetti with Meat Balls

$8.75+
Broasted Pork Chop

Broasted Pork Chop

$10.25

$10.25

Vegetable of the Day

California Blend

California Blend

$2.85

$2.85

Green Beans

$2.85

S o u p s

Ham & Bean Soup

Ham & Bean Soup

$2.85+
Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$2.85+

$2.85+

Vegetable Soup

$2.85+
Chili

Chili

$2.85+

Sandwhich Combo Specials

BLT

BLT

$7.20

Bologna

$7.20

Breaded Veal

$7.20

Hamburger

$7.20
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$7.20

Fried Ham Sandwhich

$7.20

Grilled Cheese Sandwhich

$7.20
Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwhich

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwhich

$7.20

$7.20

Hot Dog

$7.20

Turkey Sandwich

$7.20
Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$7.20
Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$7.20

ANY DAY SPECIALS MENU

8oz. Chopped Sirloin Steak

$9.25

Chicken Stir Fry Special

$8.95
Philly Sandwhich Special

Philly Sandwhich Special

$7.95

$7.95

Mac & Cheese Special

$6.95

Coney Special

$6.95

HOLIDAY SPECIAL

$8.99

Beef & Pork

Country Fried Steak with Gravy

$10.45

Ham Steak with Grilled Pineapple

$10.45

Liver & Onions

$9.95
Broasted Pork Chop Dinner

Broasted Pork Chop Dinner

$10.45

$10.45

Pork Chops Dinner

$10.45

Veal Dinner

$9.95

Italian

Spaghetti Dinner with Meat Sauce

$6.95+

Covered with our Homemade Meat Sauce

Spaghetti Dinner with Meat Balls

$7.95+

Covered with our Homemade Meat Sauce & Tender Meatballs

Veal Parmesan

$10.95

Topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Covered with our Homemade Meat Sauce

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$10.95

Topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Covered with our Homemade Meat Sauce

Poultry

Chicken Tenders

$10.45

Chicken Wing-Dings

$9.75

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.95+

Open- Face Turkey Dinner

$6.50

Monterey Chicken

$10.95

Turkey Dinner

$7.75

Broasted Chicken - 3 Piece Dinner

$9.49+

Broasted Chicken 2 Piece Dinner

$7.99+

A la Carte Broasted Chicken

$2.00+

8pc TO GO Bucket Broasted Chicken

$12.99+

12pc TO GO Bucket Broasted Chicken

$18.99+

20pc TO GO Bucket Broasted Chicken

$29.99+

Sandwhiches & Platters

Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.45+
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$4.75

Double Cheeseburger

$6.45

Double Hamburger

$5.95

Hamburger

$3.95

Hamburger Patty Melt

$4.75+

Houseburger

$7.45+

Quarter Pound All Beef Patty topped with Bacon, Ham & Cheese

Mushroom Burger

Mushroom Burger

$5.45+

Quarter Pound All Beef Patty topped with Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Swiss Cheese

Turkey Burger

$5.45+
BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$5.25

Bologna

$3.35

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$4.95

Club Sandwich

$7.25+

Turkey or Ham with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on your choice of Toast

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$4.45

$4.45

Coney

$3.50

Fried Ham Sandwich

$3.55

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.45

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.50
Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$4.45

$4.45
Grilled Reuben Sandwich

Grilled Reuben Sandwich

$5.95+

Corned Beef with Sauerkraut & Swiss Cheese, served on Rye

Gyro Sandwich

$4.95+

Hot Dog

$3.20
Philly Sandwich

Philly Sandwich

$5.25

$5.25

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$5.45

Turkey Sandwhich

$3.55

Veal Cutlet Sandwich

$4.25

Perch Sandwhich

$6.25

Hand Breaded!

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$4.45

$4.45

Tuna Salad Melt Sandwich

$5.00

Cod Fish Sandwich

$4.45

Topped with melted Cheese

Walleye Sandwhich

$6.75

S A L A D S

Caesar Chicken Salad

Caesar Chicken Salad

$7.50+

Grilled Chicken Strips, Fresh Lettuce with Parmesan, Tomatoes, & Peppers

Cranberry Chicken Salad

$7.50+

Fresh Lettuce topped with Grilled Chicken, Cranberries, Walnuts & Feta Cheese

Greek Salad

$7.50+

Fresh Lettuce topped with Green Peppers, Tomato, Black Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Onion & Anchovies

Hollywood Salad

$7.50+

Fresh Lettuce topped with Ham, Turkey, Cheese, Tomatoes & Boiled Eggs

Stuffed Tomato

Stuffed Tomato

$7.50+

Fresh Tomato Stuffed with Tuna or Chicken Salad, served with Cottage Cheese & Crackers

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$7.50+

Fresh Lettuce topped with Chili, Green Peppers, Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions & Sour Cream. Served with Tortilla Chips and Taco Sauce

Kids Dinners

Kids Hamburger

$3.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$3.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$3.95

Kids Grilled Cheese Triangles

$3.95

Kids Hot Dog

$3.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$3.95

Kids Spaghetti (with Meatballs)

$3.95

Kids Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$3.95

Steak

USDA Choice Sirloin Steak

USDA Choice Sirloin Steak

$14.95

$14.95

USDA Choice Ribeye Steak

$14.95

Steak & Seafood

Chopped Sirloin Steak with Golden Fried Shrimp

$10.95

Ribeye with Golden Fried Shrimp

$15.95

USDA Sirloin with Golden Fried Shrimp

$15.95
Fried Clams

Fried Clams

$10.45

Grilled Salmon

$10.95+
Fresh Lake Perch

Fresh Lake Perch

$10.95+

Golden Fried Shrimp

$10.95
Fresh Walleye

Fresh Walleye

$10.95+

Seafood Platter

$11.95Out of stock

D e s s e r t s

Baklava

$1.65

Cheesecake Or Cake

$3.95

Cookie

$0.75
Fresh Amish Pie

$3.95+

Fresh Amish Pie with Ice Cream

$4.45
Fresh Amish Strawberry Pie (Summer Only)

Fresh Amish Strawberry Pie (Summer Only)

$3.95

$3.95
Fruit Jello

Fruit Jello

$2.45

Homemade Rice Pudding

$2.45

I c e C r e a m & M i l k S h a k e s

Fountain Drink

$3.25+

Ice Cream Sundae

$2.65+

One Scoop

$2.20

Two Scoops

$2.95

Royal Banana Split

$5.50

Beverages with Free Refills

Soft Drinks

$2.59

Regular Coffee

$2.39

Decaf Coffee

$2.39

Hot Chocolate

$2.39

Cappucinno

$2.39+

Hot Tea

$2.39+

Iced Tea

$2.39+

Chilled Juices and Milk

Orange Juice

$2.39+

Tomato Juice

$2.39+

V-8

$2.39+

Apple Juice

$2.39+

Grapefruit Juice

$2.39+

Cranberry Juice

$2.39+

Milk

$2.39+

Chocolate Milk

$2.39+

KIDS Drinks

Kids Soft Drink

$1.50

Kids Hot Chocolate

$1.50

Kids Orange Juice

$1.50

Kids Apple Juice

$1.50

Kids Milk

$1.50

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.50

A p p e t i z e r s

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$5.95

Breaded & Golden Brown, served with Marinara Sauce

Onion Rings

$4.95

Thick-cut Onions Breaded & Golden Brown

Breaded Mushrooms

$4.95

Breaded & Golden Brown

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$4.95

French Fries topped with Crispy Bacon & Cheddar Cheese

S i d e s

Applesauce

Applesauce

$2.85
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$2.85
Cottage Cheese

Cottage Cheese

$2.85

$2.85
Fresh Fruit Cup

Fresh Fruit Cup

$2.85

$2.85
Fruit Jello

Fruit Jello

$2.85

Kraut

$2.85

Mac & Cheese

$2.85

Macaroni Salad ( Summer Only)

$2.85
Potato Choice

Potato Choice

$2.85

Potato Salad (Summer Only)

$2.85

Rice Pilaf

$2.85

Rice Pudding

$2.85
Sliced Peaches

Sliced Peaches

$2.85

$2.85

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.85
Tossed Salad

Tossed Salad

$2.85

E x t r a s

Extra Anchovies

$1.00

Extra Black Olives

$0.75

Extra Bread

$0.50+

Extra Cheese

Extra Kraut

$0.50

Extra Mushrooms

$0.50

Extra Onions

$0.50

Extra Peanut Butter

$0.50

Extra Peppers

$0.50

Extra Raisins

$0.50

Extra Salsa

$0.50

Extra Sour Cream

$0.50

Extra Spinach

$0.50

Extra Tomatoes

$0.50

WESTERN MIX

$1.50

Drinks & Other

50th Anniversary Mug

$5.00

Coffee TO GO

$1.85+

Cappuccino TO GO

$1.85+

Hot Chocolate TO GO

$1.85+

Pearl Coffee Packet

$0.99

5-Hour Energy

$2.95

Bottle Pop

$1.75+

Bottle Water

$1.00

Can Pop

$1.00

Disposable Mask

$1.00

Sweets & Candy

1 Dozen Cookies

$6.25

Andes

$0.10

Buckeyes

$6.00

Candy Bar

$0.30+

Dum-Dum Lolly

$0.15

Gum Wrigley

$0.35

Mentos

$1.49

Mints

$0.25

Orbit Gum

$1.29

Whole Cheese Cake

$11.75

Whole Pecan Pie

$11.75

Whole Pie

$10.95

Whole Strawberry Pie

$11.75

Quarts & Pints

Soup

$5.00+

Spaghetti Sauce

$5.75+
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$5.00+

Rice Pudding

$5.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mansfield Family Restaurants has been serving up our delicious Homemade Specials and Soups Since 1970. We believe that our dedicated workers and delicious home cooked meals will have you satisfied and eager to return!

Website

Location

948 S Main St, Mansfield, OH 44907

Directions

Gallery
Mansfield Family Restaurant image
Mansfield Family Restaurant image
Mansfield Family Restaurant image

