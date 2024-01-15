South Side 680 Main Street
680 Main Street
Limon, CO 80828
Full Menu
N/A Beverages
- Cherry Pepsi$2.50
- Cherry Sprite$2.50
- Chocolate Milk$2.50
- Coffee$2.25
- Cranberry$2.50
- Diet 7 UP$2.50
- Diet Pepsi$2.50
- Dr. Pepper$2.50
- Grapefruit Juice$2.50
- Hot Tea$2.25
- Iced Tea$2.25
- Kids Drink
- Lemonade$2.50
- Milk$2.25
- Mtn. Dew$2.50
- Orange Juice$2.50
- Pepsi$2.50
- Pineapple Juice$2.50
- Red Bull$4.00
- Rootbeer$2.50
- Soda Water$2.25
- Sprite$2.50
- Sweet Tea$2.50
- Tomato Juice$2.50
- Tonic$2.50
- Water
A-Z
Appetizers
- Cheese Curds$8.95
- Cheese Sticks$9.95+
- Chick-arrones$11.95
- Chips and Salsa$5.75
- Fried Mushrooms$8.95
- Fried Okra$7.95
- Fried Pickles$7.95
- Green Chili Dip$6.75
- Jalapeno Poppers$9.95
- Mac & Cheese Bites$8.95
- Nachos
- Pretzel Bites$8.95
- Quesdillas
- Sampler$16.95
- Tater-Kegs$7.95
- Seasoned Fries$7.95
- Regular Fries$7.95
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.95
Kids Menu
Baskets
Burgers
Mexican Food
Pizzas
Salads
Entrees
Specials
Dessert
Beer
Domestic Beer
Non Domestic Beer
Draft Beer
Pitchers
Liquor
Whiskey
- Well Whiskey$3.50+
- 1972$6.50+
- American Honey$5.25+
- Barmen$6.25+
- Basil Hayden$6.75+
- Canadian Club$5.50+
- Crown$6.75+
- Crown Apple$6.75+
- Crown Peach$6.75+
- Crown Salted Carmel$6.75+
- Fireball$5.50+
- Forty Creek$5.25+
- Jack Daniels$6.25+
- Jack Daniels Fire$6.50+
- Jameson$6.50+
- Jameson Orange$6.50+
- Jim Beam$5.50+
- Makers Mark$6.75+
- Pendelton$6.75+
- Screwball$6.25+
- Seagrams$5.50+
- Southern Comfort$5.25+
- Wild Turkey$6.25+
- Christian Brothers$5.75+
- Hennessy$6.25+
Vodka
Rum
Wine
Liqueurs
- Amartto$5.00
- Baileys$6.25
- Blue Curacao$5.25
- Butterscotch$5.25
- Jager$6.00
- Kahula$5.75
- Melon$5.25
- Peachtree$5.25+
- Peppermint$5.25
- Presidente$5.50
- Sour Apple$5.25
- Tuaca$6.25
- Razmataz$5.25
- Frangelico$5.25
- Grand Marnier$6.25
- Hot Dam$5.25
- Cactus Juice$5.25
- Creme De Banana$5.25
- Creme De Cocao$5.25
- Rootbeer Schnapps$5.25
- Cherry Pucker$5.25
- Island Punch$5.25
- Watermelon Pucker$5.25+
- Blackrasberry$5.25
- Chambord$5.75
Drinks
Mixed Drinks
- Adios Mother F*$9.50
- Bloody Mary$5.75
- Cherrys Deep$6.50
- Colorado Bulldog$6.00
- Dirty Arnold Palmer$6.50
- Dirty Shirley$6.50
- Drunk Lil Kids$8.50
- Fun With Bartender$8.50
- Liquid Marijuana$8.50
- Long Island$8.50
- Malificent$8.50
- Margarita
- Old Fashion
- Peachy Screw$6.50
- Rob Roy
- Sex in Driveway$7.50
- TOGO Margarita$40.00
- White Russian$7.00
Shots
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
680 Main Street, Limon, CO 80828
Gallery
