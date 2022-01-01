Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

South Side Roots - Reeb Avenue Center

91 Reviews

$

280 Reeb Ave

Garden Level

Columbus, OH 43207

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Donations & Pay-It-Forward

Pay-It-Forward to a Neighbor's Tuesday Dinner

Pay-It-Forward to a Neighbor's Tuesday Dinner

$10.00

We host a weekly Community Dinner every Tuesday where anyone and everyone is welcome. Your contribution will help sponsor one of the 280 meals that we serve each week! *Please note that you are making a donation, so you will not need to pick up this item* Thank you for your donation!

Pay-It-Forward to a Neighbor's Lunch

Pay-It-Forward to a Neighbor's Lunch

$6.00

Support a neighbor in need by paying for their next meal in our Pay-What-You-Can Cafe. The average cost of one meal $6.00, but the impact that you make in someone's life is priceless! *Please note that you are making a donation, so you will not need to pick up this item* Thank you for your donation!

Pay-It-Forward to Kid's Cafe Meal

Pay-It-Forward to Kid's Cafe Meal

$4.00

We provide breakfast, lunch, supper, and snack daily to children throughout the city of Columbus. Each meal is made with fresh, thoughtful ingredients because we believe that Food is Health and that our kids are worth it! *Please note that you are making a donation, so you will not need to pick up this item* Thank you for your donation!

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

The mission of Mid-Ohio Foodbank is to end hunger one nourishing meal at a time and co-create a sustainable community where everyone thrives. At South Side Roots we care about engaging and fostering community as much as we do about providing food that is fresh, nutritious and affordable to the neighborhood. Both the cafe and garden level corridor are designed to be warm, welcoming environments where people can eat, hang out, volunteer their time, and be around their neighbors. Make the cafe your new spot for weekday lunch, join us Tuesday evening for our community meal, stop by the market to pick up some groceries, or book us for your next catered event!

Website

Location

280 Reeb Ave, Garden Level, Columbus, OH 43207

Directions

Gallery
South Side Roots image
South Side Roots image
South Side Roots image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hey Hey Bar & Grill
orange star4.7 • 271
361 E Whittier St Columbus, OH 43206
View restaurantnext
Club 185
orange starNo Reviews
185 East Livingston Ave Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen - 525 Short St
orange starNo Reviews
525 Short St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's) - 340 E Gay St
orange star4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Hangovereasy - Parsons Ave
orange starNo Reviews
51 Parsons Avenue Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Uptown 51 Kitchen+Bar - 51 East Gay St
orange star4.6 • 35
51 East Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Columbus

FUSIAN - Grandview
orange star4.7 • 13,080
855 West 5th Ave. Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Short North
orange star4.5 • 8,567
1227 N. High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's) - 340 E Gay St
orange star4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
orange star4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Clintonville
orange star4.7 • 7,001
2977 N. High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
orange star4.6 • 5,779
397 Stoneridge Lane Gahanna, OH 43230
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbus
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston