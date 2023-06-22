Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Sandwiches

Southside Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

1011 Fifth Street

Goldthwaite, TX 76844

Tendies

$13.00

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$16.00

Classic burger, cheddar cheese and bacon on a brioche bun

Jane

$13.00

our signature 1/2 pound patty on a brioche bun. Add LTPO

Starters

Charcuterie

$27.00

serves 1-3. cured meats, various cheeses, local pecans, seasonal fruit, local honey and crackers

Cheese Curds

$9.00+

hearty portion of hand-breaded garlic Kaufold’s Family Kurds. Served with a side of house ranch.

Chips & Queso

$8.00

Our house made, Shiner Bock infused green chile queso served with tortilla chips.

Cowboy Caviar

$8.00

Fried Jalapeños

$8.00

Mrs. Klein’s sliced jalapeño peppers fried crispy with house ranch.

Fried Pickles

$8.00

golden fried Best Maid pickle chips served with house ranch.

Fried Pickles & Jalapenos

$7.00

Loaded Fries

$10.00+

Loaded Waffle Fries

$12.00+

Pretzel Bites

$9.00

warm, fresh-baked pretzel bites served with house-made green chile Shiner Bock queso and house-made honey mustard.

Pulled Pork Fries

$11.00+

house smoked pork, green chile Shiner Bock queso over hand-cut, hand-breaded fries.

Pulled Pork Nachos

$11.00

house smoked pork, green chile Shiner Bock queso over tortilla chips.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Chips & Salsa

$7.00Out of stock

Chips & Salsa/Queso

$10.00

Truffle Fries

$7.00+

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00+

Fried Banana Peppers

$8.00

Crispy Onions

$8.00Out of stock

Hummus

$11.00

Extra Naan Bread

$1.50

Falafel Balls

$3.00Out of stock

Greens

Chef Salad

$12.00

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00+

Smoked Chicken Salad

$15.00+

Southside Poppy Salad

$14.00

Spinach + Goat Cheese Salad

$14.00

House Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Salad & Pasta

$11.00+

Walking Taco

$10.00

Handhelds

Southside Club

$11.00+

Reuben

$15.00

The Turkey Track

$14.00+

Smokey and the Bandit

$15.00

house-smoked pork, fried onions, bacon and Dr Pepper(r) BBQ sauce

Ladybird

$15.00

grilled house rub chicken, field greens with goat cheese and red onion jam

Cactus Country Chicken Wrap

$13.00

smoked chicken thigh, spring mix, goat cheese, cowboy caviar and garlic aioli tucked in a grande spinach tortilla.

Grilled Chicken Sandy

$13.00

Quesadilla

$11.00+

Peyton Pick

$9.00Out of stock

BLTA

$12.00+

Pig Sliders

$14.00+

Chicken Parm Sandy

$14.00Out of stock

Woafers

$15.00

El Gallo

$14.00

Cordon Bleu

$15.00

Tendies

$13.00

Little Girl Special

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandy

$13.00

Hot Hammond Club

$12.00

Buffalo Sliders

$13.00

Caprese Chicken Sandy

$14.00Out of stock

The Haymaker

$13.00

Three Little Porkies

$14.00Out of stock

Tavern (Yee-ro) Gyro

$10.00Out of stock

Land

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$15.00+

Lemon Rosemary Grilled Chicken

$13.00+

Peyton’s Pick

$9.00

Steak Fingers

$17.00Out of stock

Pasta Of The Week

$11.00+

Grilled Salmon

$18.00+

Wings

Wings - Full Order

$16.00

Wings - Half Order

$12.00

Things - Full Order

$8.00

Things - Half Order

$7.00Out of stock

Wings AND Things - half/half

$14.00Out of stock

Burgers

Jane

$13.00

our signature 1/2 pound patty on a brioche bun. Add LTPO

The Standard

$14.00

special sauce and American cheese

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$16.00

Classic burger, cheddar cheese and bacon on a brioche bun

Whoop and Holler

$17.00

beer braised onions, smoked jalapenos, monterrey jack, chipotle mayo on jalapeno sourdough

The Big John

$20.00

Southside Melt

$17.00

Burger Of The Month

$19.00

Southsliders

$17.00

Whiskey Bacon Burger

$19.00

Flat Tire

$15.00

Kid's Menu

Chicky Nuggies

$8.00

Grilled Cheese Sandy

$7.00

4 Cheese Grilled Cheese Sandwich with 1 side

Lanna Special

$10.00

Peyton's Pick

$8.00Out of stock

PB&J

$6.00

KIDS Southslider

$8.00

Weenie Only

$4.00

Cheese Quesadilla - Kid's

$8.00

Holiday Meal

$18.00

Team Meal

$11.00

KIDS Steak Finger

$8.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.00+

Molten Lava Cake

$8.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

A LA CARTE

Fries - Regular

$5.00

a hearty portion of our hand-cut, hand-breaded fries.

Fries - Sweet Potato

$5.00

a hearty portion of our hand-cut, hand-breaded sweet potato fries.

Fries - Waffle

$6.00

a hearty portion of our skin-on waffle fries.

Side Of Ranch

$0.50

VEGETABLE SIDE

$3.00

Side of Mash or Mac

$3.00

Kettle Chips

$2.00

Side of FRUIT

$2.00

1 Shrimp Skewer

$5.00

2 Shrimp Skewers

$8.00

Cinnamon Apples

$4.00

Blue Bell Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Side Queso

$4.00

1 Toast

$0.50

2 Toast

$0.75

Truffle Fries

$7.00+

1 Chicken Breast

$5.00

Baked Beans

$5.00

Burger Patty

$4.00

PIZZA Wednesday

Cheese Pizza

$8.00+

Garlic + Tomato Pizza

$9.00+

Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00+

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.00+

El Chivo Pizza

$9.00+

Mount Olive Pizza

$9.00+

Carnivore Pizza

$12.00+

Stoner Pie

$25.20

Brenna’s Bombass Bread

$10.00+

BUY THE PINT

Ranch - Pint

$8.00

Honey Mustard - Pint

$8.00

Italian - Pint

$8.00

Prickly Pear Vinaigrette - Pint

$9.00

Creamy Poppyseed - Pint

$8.00

Dr Pepper BBQ Sauce - Pint

$8.00

Korrin's Salsa - Pint

$8.00

Green Chile Queso - Pint

$9.00

Valentines

Devils on Horseback

$9.00

Spinach Dip

$9.00

Jumbo Shrimp

$25.00

Pork Medallions

$22.00

House extra

$3.00

Caesar extra

$3.00

Caprese extra

$3.00

Molten

$8.00

Apple Crisp

$8.00

Prix Fixe

$60.00+

Crawfish

3# Crawz

$40.50

12 Skrimpz

$13.00

Extra Fixins

$5.00

+ 1# Crawz

$13.50

Beverages

Drinks

Tea - Regular

$2.59+

Tea - Sweet

$2.59+

1/2 Tea

$2.59

Water

Dr. Pepper

$2.59

Coke

$2.59

Diet Coke

$2.59

Sprite

$2.59

Root Beer

$2.59

Lemonade

$2.59+

Club Soda

$2.49

Rambler

$2.00

Tonic

$2.49

Red Bull

$4.50

Coffee

$2.59

Hot Tea

$2.59

Flavored Tea/Lemonade Refill

$0.50

Ozarka

$1.50

Milk

$3.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Party Drink

$1.50

Kid's

Coke - Kid's

Diet Coke - Kid's

Dr Pepper - Kid's

Regular Tea - Kid's

Sweet Tea - Kid's

Hi-C - Kid's

Lemonade - Kid's

Sprite - Kid's

Water - Kid's

Milk - Kid's

$1.00

Merch

Shirt

Shirt

$25.00

Slap

$3.00

Coldy Holdy

$5.00

Coldy Holdy - Slim

$6.00

Leather Patch Hat

$30.00

Logo Hat

$25.00

Jalapeno Ketchup

$4.00

Grampa Hat

$37.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Craft fare on the Square in Downtown Goldthwaite.

Location

1011 Fifth Street, Goldthwaite, TX 76844

