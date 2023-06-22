- Home
Southside Tavern
No reviews yet
1011 Fifth Street
Goldthwaite, TX 76844
Menu
Starters
Charcuterie
serves 1-3. cured meats, various cheeses, local pecans, seasonal fruit, local honey and crackers
Cheese Curds
hearty portion of hand-breaded garlic Kaufold’s Family Kurds. Served with a side of house ranch.
Chips & Queso
Our house made, Shiner Bock infused green chile queso served with tortilla chips.
Cowboy Caviar
Fried Jalapeños
Mrs. Klein’s sliced jalapeño peppers fried crispy with house ranch.
Fried Pickles
golden fried Best Maid pickle chips served with house ranch.
Fried Pickles & Jalapenos
Loaded Fries
Loaded Waffle Fries
Pretzel Bites
warm, fresh-baked pretzel bites served with house-made green chile Shiner Bock queso and house-made honey mustard.
Pulled Pork Fries
house smoked pork, green chile Shiner Bock queso over hand-cut, hand-breaded fries.
Pulled Pork Nachos
house smoked pork, green chile Shiner Bock queso over tortilla chips.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Chips & Salsa
Chips & Salsa/Queso
Truffle Fries
Fried Green Tomatoes
Fried Banana Peppers
Crispy Onions
Hummus
Extra Naan Bread
Falafel Balls
Greens
Handhelds
Southside Club
Reuben
The Turkey Track
Smokey and the Bandit
house-smoked pork, fried onions, bacon and Dr Pepper(r) BBQ sauce
Ladybird
grilled house rub chicken, field greens with goat cheese and red onion jam
Cactus Country Chicken Wrap
smoked chicken thigh, spring mix, goat cheese, cowboy caviar and garlic aioli tucked in a grande spinach tortilla.
Grilled Chicken Sandy
Quesadilla
Peyton Pick
BLTA
Pig Sliders
Chicken Parm Sandy
Woafers
El Gallo
Cordon Bleu
Tendies
Little Girl Special
Buffalo Chicken Sandy
Hot Hammond Club
Buffalo Sliders
Caprese Chicken Sandy
The Haymaker
Three Little Porkies
Tavern (Yee-ro) Gyro
Land
Wings
Burgers
Jane
our signature 1/2 pound patty on a brioche bun. Add LTPO
The Standard
special sauce and American cheese
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Classic burger, cheddar cheese and bacon on a brioche bun
Whoop and Holler
beer braised onions, smoked jalapenos, monterrey jack, chipotle mayo on jalapeno sourdough
The Big John
Southside Melt
Burger Of The Month
Southsliders
Whiskey Bacon Burger
Flat Tire
Kid's Menu
Desserts
A LA CARTE
Fries - Regular
a hearty portion of our hand-cut, hand-breaded fries.
Fries - Sweet Potato
a hearty portion of our hand-cut, hand-breaded sweet potato fries.
Fries - Waffle
a hearty portion of our skin-on waffle fries.
Side Of Ranch
VEGETABLE SIDE
Side of Mash or Mac
Kettle Chips
Side of FRUIT
1 Shrimp Skewer
2 Shrimp Skewers
Cinnamon Apples
Blue Bell Ice Cream Scoop
Side Queso
1 Toast
2 Toast
Truffle Fries
1 Chicken Breast
Baked Beans
Burger Patty
PIZZA Wednesday
BUY THE PINT
Valentines
Beverages
Drinks
Kid's
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Craft fare on the Square in Downtown Goldthwaite.
1011 Fifth Street, Goldthwaite, TX 76844