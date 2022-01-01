Restaurant header imageView gallery

Slice on Broadway - SSW 2717 Sidney Street

review star

No reviews yet

2717 Sidney St

Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Order Again

Create Your Own

CYO

$12.99+

House Pies

Athena

$16.99+

BBQ Chicken

$16.99+

Buffalo Chicken

$16.99+

Capricciosa

$16.99+

Cheesesteak Pizza

$16.99+

Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice

$16.99+

Dayak Gonzo Pizza

$16.99+

Fancy Pants

$16.99+

Garden

$16.99+

Green Monster

$16.99+

Hawaiian

$16.99+

Luca Pie

$16.99+

Margherita

$16.99+

Rico's Favorite

$16.99+

Santino Pizza

$16.99+

Slaughter House

$16.99+

Spicy Italian Pizza

$16.99+

Stuffed Banana Pepper Pizza

$16.99+

Supremo

$16.99+

Calzone

My Poor Meatball

$12.99

Pepperoni-Zoni

$12.99

Grandma's Garden

$13.99

Italian Popeye

$12.99

Signore Steak Pizzaiola

$13.99

Hoagies

Classic Italian Hoagie

Classic Italian Hoagie

$9.79

Genoa Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Mozzarella, and Provolone, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced Red Onions, and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette. A classic!

Classic Steak Hoagie

Classic Steak Hoagie

$9.79

Sliced Steak, Mozzarella, and Provolone, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced Red Onions, and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette (or Mayo, if you prefer). It’s just good!

Spicy Italian Hoagie

Spicy Italian Hoagie

$9.79

Hot Sopressata, Capicola, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, and Provolone, topped with Banana Pepper Rings and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette. Mamma Mia, that’s a spicy sangweech!

Venetian Hoagie

Venetian Hoagie

$9.79

Hot Sopressata, Genoa Salami, Mozzarella, and Provolone, topped with Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Baby Spinach, Sliced Red Onions, and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette. Gondoliers love it!

Luca Hoagie

$9.79

Thinly Sliced Prosciutto, Hot Sopressata, Mozzarella, and Provolone, topped with Roasted Red Peppers and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette (or try it with our Pesto Sauce). The first sandwich we ever made, and still one of our favorites!

Gonzo Hoagie

$9.79

Sliced Steak, Crispy Bacon, Crumbled Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, and Provolone, topped with Baby Spinach, Sliced Red Onions, and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette. You’ll go Gonzo when you taste it! (No, it’s not named after the Muppet.)

Steak Caballero Hoagie

$9.79

Sliced Steak, Mozzarella, and Provolone, topped with Jalapeño Peppers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and our Spicy Ranch Dressing. Muy picante! Muy bueno!

Chicken Club Hoagie

$9.79

Sliced Chicken, Mozzarella, and Provolone, topped with Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and our Basil Pesto Sauce. Hungry? Join the Club!

Ultra Mega Chicken Hoagie

Ultra Mega Chicken Hoagie

$9.79

Sliced Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Mozzarella, and Provolone, topped with Banana Pepper Rings, Sliced Red Onions, and our Spicy Ranch Dressing. The legend has become reality.

Meatball Hoagie

$9.79

Meatballs, Sauce, and Cheese. Feeling spicy? Add Fresh Banana Peppers.

The Greenhouse Hoagie

$9.79

Mushrooms, Spinach, Black Olives, Green and Red Peppers, Artichoke Hearts & Cheese topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and House Balsamic Dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Hoagie

$9.79

Sliced Chicken tossed in Spicy Buffalo Sauce, topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Sliced Red Onion. No Buffalo were harmed in the making of this sandwich.

Chicken Parm Hoagie

Chicken Parm Hoagie

$9.79

Breaded Chicken Breast covered in House Red Sauce and Cheese. Our sauciest creation yet!

Rolls

Pepperoni Roll

$1.99

Steak & Onion Roll

$1.99

Spinach Roll

$1.99

Roll of the Day

$2.49

Sticks

Breadsticks

$4.99+

Breadsticks WITH Cheese

$6.99+

Buffalo & Cheese Breadsticks

$7.99+

Pesto & Cheese Bread Sticks

Knots

3 Knots

$2.99

8 Knots

$5.99

Garlic Knot Parmesan

$7.99

Cheesy Garlic Knots

$6.99

Sides of Sauce

Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Garlic Sauce

$0.50

House Calzones

My Poor Meatball

My Poor Meatball

$12.99

Meatballs, House Blend Cheese, Ricotta, and Magic Garlic Seasoning

Grandma's Garden

Grandma's Garden

$13.99

Baby Spinach, Red Onion, Green & Red Peppers, Black Olives & Mushrooms, House Blend Cheese, Ricotta, and Magic Garlic Seasoning

The Pepperoni-Zonie

The Pepperoni-Zonie

$12.99

Pepperoni, House Blend Cheese, Ricotta, and Magic Garlic Seasoning

The Buff Chick

The Buff Chick

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken, House Blend Cheese, and Magic Garlic Seasoning served with Ranch on the side

The Brocc-O

The Brocc-O

$13.99

Broccolini & Hot Italian Sausage, House Blend Cheese, Ricotta, and Magic Garlic Seasoning

Chicken on the Parm

Chicken on the Parm

$13.99

Sliced Breaded Chicken, House Blend Cheese, Ricotta, and Magic Garlic Seasoning

Signore Steak Pizzaiola

Signore Steak Pizzaiola

$13.99

Sliced Steak, Green & Red Peppers, Onions, House Blend Cheese, Ricotta, and Magic Garlic Seasoning

Italian Popeye

Italian Popeye

$12.99

Spinach, House Blend Cheese, Ricotta, and Magic Garlic Seasoning

Create Your Own

House Blend Cheese, Ricotta, and Magic Garlic Seasoning with side of Red Sauce Stuff it with Toppings: $2.00 each
Custom Calzone

Custom Calzone

$10.99

House Blend Cheese, Ricotta, and Magic Garlic Seasoning with side of Red Sauce Stuff it with Toppings: $2.00 each

Salads

The Little Guy

$4.99

Chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Fresh Baby Spinach, topped with Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, and Garlic Croutons, Cheese, plus your choice of Dressing. It doesn’t mind playing second fiddle. Add meat of your choice $2.00

Classic Chicken

Classic Chicken

$11.99

Sliced Chicken, Fresh Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, Green Peppers, Garlic Croutons, Mozzarella, and Provolone, served atop chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Fresh Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing. Healthy enough for a hen; hearty enough for a rooster.

Nearly Pittsburgh Steak Salad

Nearly Pittsburgh Steak Salad

$11.99

Sliced Steak, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Fresh Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, Garlic Croutons, Mozzarella, and Provolone, served atop Chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Fresh Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing. So good, you won’t even miss the Fries!

Bacon, Spinach, Gorgonzola

Bacon, Spinach, Gorgonzola

$12.99

Chopped Bacon, Crumbled Gorgonzola Cheese, Fresh Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, and Garlic Croutons, served atop mounds of Fresh Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing. Who knew Bacon could be so sophisticated?

Antipasto

Antipasto

$12.99

Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Artichoke Hearts, Sliced Tomatoes, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Banana Pepper Rings, Black Olives, Crumbled Feta Cheese, and Crotons, served atop chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Fresh Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing. It’s not really anti-anything, except maybe hunger.

The Big Guy

The Big Guy

$12.99

Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Banana Pepper Rings, Black Olives, Sliced Red Onions, Garlic Croutons, Mozzarella, and Provolone, served atop chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing. It’s a salad, only bigger, with lots of stuff in it. Add meat of your choice $2.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99

Sliced Chicken tossed in Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, Green Peppers, Garlic Croutons, Mozzarella, and Provolone, served atop chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Fresh Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing.

Dinners

Meatball Parm & Pasta

Meatball Parm & Pasta

$11.99

Three of our almost famous Meatballs over Penne Pasta all topped with our House Red Sauce and Cheese.

Chicken Parm & Pasta

Chicken Parm & Pasta

$11.99

Breaded and Seasoned Chicken Breast topped with our House Red Sauce and Cheese served with a side of Penne.

Baked Penne

Baked Penne

$9.99

Penne Pasta topped with our House Red Sauce and Cheese.

Pasta di Broccolini

Pasta di Broccolini

$11.99

Chicken and Broccolini over Penne Pasta tossed with our House Garlic and Oil and topped with Cheese.

Mike's Hot Honey

$1.00

Dessert

Cannoli

$4.99

Tiramisu

$4.99

New York Plain Cheesecake

$4.99

Raspberry Swirl Cheeseake

$5.49

Chocolate Mousse

$6.99

Cookie

$1.00

Drinks

Coke Can

$1.87

Diet Coke Can

$1.40

Sprite Can

$1.40

Water Bottle

$2.50

Lemonata Pellegrino

$2.34

Aranciata Pellegrino

$2.34
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
New York Style, Yinzer Made!

Location

2717 Sidney St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Directions

