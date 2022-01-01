- Home
South Street Diner
1,748 Reviews
$
178 Kneeland St
Boston, MA 02111
Order Again
Winter Specials 22-23
Apple-Stuffed Empanadas
Sweet appetizers, served with caramel dipping sauce.
Pumpkin Bread French Toast
Fresh Pumpkin Bread diipped in our Cinnamon Vanilla Butter
Churro Cinnamon Toast Pancakes
Cinnamon-sugar churros, topping buttermilk pancakes, with whipped cream.
Maple-Pepper Fried Chicken Benedict
Toasted English muffins, topped with hand-battered fried chicken, poached eggs, and our special maple-pepper hollandaise sauce.
Smoked Beef Brisket Benedict
Toasted English muffins, topped with apple-wood-smoked beef brisket, poached eggs, and delicious hollandaise sauce.
Chilaquiles Rojos - Vegetarian
Fresh corn tortillas, smothered in salsa, feta cheese, served with two eggs, chilies, pickled red onion, and avocado slices.
Chilaquiles Rojos - Meat Lovers
Fresh corn tortillas, smothered in salsa, feta cheese, served with two eggs, chorizo hash, chilies, pickled red onion, and avocado slices.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Hand-battered fried chicken served on a roll, with lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle spear and fries.
Smoked Beef Brisket Dinner
Tenderly smoked with apple-wood and served with mashed potatoes and veggies.
Side of Lemon Poppy Seed Bread
Side of Chorizo Hash
Soup of the Day
Macaroni & Cheese
Not available from 10pm - 10am. PLEASE DO NOT ORDER DURING THAT TIME FRAME.
Side of Mac & Cheese Online
Breakfast Specials -w
Web Diner Special
Three eggs, choice of meat, two pancakes or French toast, home fries, and toast.
Web Steak & Eggs - 8oz Ny Sirloin
Eight Oz New York Sirloin with two eggs, home fries, and toast.
Web Monte Cristo
Texas French toast, served in a sandwich of ham, turkey, Swiss cheese, and cheddar cheese. Served with home fries.
Web Smoked Salmon
Chilled lox served with a bagel, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and Greek olives.
Web Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese served in a wrap with home made salsa, jalapeños, and sour cream on the side. Served with home fries.
Web Egg Sandwich Meal
Two sandwiches with a fried egg and cheese, choice of one meat, and served with home fries.
Web Two Eggs, Home Fries, Toast & Meat
Two eggs any style, choice of meat, choice of toast, and home fries
Breakfast -w
Web French Toast
Thick sliced bread dipped in fresh vanilla bean and cinnamon mix finished with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup and butter on the side.
Web Cinnamon Raisin French Toast
Cinnamon Raisin bread dipped in fresh vanilla bean and cinnamon mix finished with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup and butter on the side.
Web Chocolate Fantasy French Toast
Texas toast stuffed with chocolate dipped in fresh vanilla bean and cinnamon mix finished with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup and butter on the side.
Web Banana French Toast
Texas toast stuffed with banana dipped in fresh vanilla bean and cinnamon mix finished with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup and butter on the side.
Web Boston Creme/Pancake
Three buttermilk pancakes layered with home made Bavarian crème, finished with in house chocolate ganache.
Web Pancakes
Three buttermilk pancakes finished with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup and butter on the side.
Web Pancakes with Meat
Three buttermilk pancakes finished with powdered sugar with choice of meat. Served with maple syrup and butter on the side.
Web Blueberry Pancakes
Three buttermilk pancakes with wild Maine blueberries cooked inside and finished with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup and butter on the side.
Web Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Three buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips cooked inside and finished with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup and butter on the side.
Web Banana Pancakes
Three buttermilk pancakes with sliced bananas cooked inside and finished with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup and butter on the side.
Web Banana Walnut Pancakes
Three buttermilk pancakes with sliced bananas and pieces of walnuts cooked inside and finished with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup and butter on the side.
Web Belgian Waffle
Malted waffle finished with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup and butter on the side.
Eggs Benedict -w
Web Traditional Benedict
Two poached eggs served open face on Canadian bacon on English muffins topped with hollandaise sauce and served with home fries.
Web Avocado Benedict
Two poached eggs served open face on slices of avocado on English muffins topped with hollandaise sauce and served with home fries.
Web Avocado Tomato Bacon Benedict
Two poached eggs served open face on slices of avocado, tomato, and bacon on English muffins topped with hollandaise sauce and served with home fries.
Web Bacon Benedict
Two poached eggs served open face on bacon on English muffins topped with hollandaise sauce and served with home fries.
Web Chili Benedict
Two poached eggs served open face on beef and bean chili on English muffins topped with hollandaise sauce and served with home fries.
Web Corned Beef Hash Benedict
Two poached eggs served open face on crispy corned beef hash on English muffins topped with hollandaise sauce and served with home fries.
Web Ham Benedict
Two poached eggs served open face on Virginia baked ham on English muffins topped with hollandaise sauce and served with home fries.
Web Crab Cake Benedict
Two poached eggs served open face on home made crab cakes on English muffins topped with hollandaise sauce and served with home fries.
Web Lobster Benedict
Two poached eggs served open face on poached lobster on English muffins topped with hollandaise sauce and served with home fries.
Web Portabella Benedict
Two poached eggs served open face on two grilled Portabella mushroom caps on English muffins topped with hollandaise sauce and served with home fries.
Web Sausage Link Benedict
Two poached eggs served open face on split sausages on English muffins topped with hollandaise sauce and served with home fries.
Web Smoked Salmon Benedict
Two poached eggs served open face on grilled smoked salmon on English muffins topped with hollandaise sauce and served with home fries.
Web Spinach Benedict
Two poached eggs served open face on sautéed spinach on English muffins topped with hollandaise sauce and served with home fries.
Web Tomato Basil Benedict
Two poached eggs served open face on grilled tomato and fresh basil on English muffins topped with hollandaise sauce and served with home fries.
Omelets -w
Web Meat Lover Omelet
Four eggs omelet stuffed with bacon, sausage, ham, and cheddar. Served with home fries and toast.
Web Vegetarian Omelet
Four eggs omelet stuffed with broccoli, tomato, onion, and mushroom. Served with home fries and toast.
Web Greek Omelet
Four eggs omelet stuffed with spinach, tomato, Kalamata olives, and feta. Served with home fries and toast.
Web Lobster Egg White Omelet
Four egg whites omelet stuffed with lobster, spinach, tomato, and Swiss cheese. Served with salad and toast.
Web Cheese Omelet (Build Your Own)
Four eggs omelet stuffed with ??? Served with home fries and toast.
Sides -w
Web Side of Toast
Two slices of toast brushed with butter.
Web Side of Eggs (2)
Two eggs any style.
Web Side of Bacon
Three strips of bacon.
Web Side of Italian Sausage
Sweet Italian sausage grilled served over sautéed onions and peppers.
Web Side of Sausage
Three breakfast sausage links.
Web Side of Corned Beef Hash
A blend of boiled beef, potato, and spices served grilled.
Web Toasted Bagel w/Cream Cheese
Choice of bagel with cream cheese on the side.
Web Banana Bread
Grandma's famous banana bread sliced and grilled, finished with powdered sugar.
Web Homemade Corn Muffin
Home made corn muffin sliced and grilled, served with butter on the side.
Web Homemade Blueberry Muffin
Home made wild Maine blueberry muffin sliced and grilled, served with butter on the side.
Web Large Bowl Fresh Fruit
Sliced fresh seasonal fruit.
Web Maple Syrup
Starters -w
Web Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla pressed with melted cheddar cheese inside. Served with home made salsa, jalapeños, and sour cream on the side.
Web Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla pressed with grilled marinated chicken and melted cheddar cheese inside. Served with home made salsa, jalapeños, and sour cream on the side.
Web Veggie Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla pressed with grilled seasonal veggies and melted cheddar cheese inside. Served with home made salsa, jalapeños, and sour cream on the side.
Web Steak Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla pressed with grilled marinated steak tips and melted cheddar cheese inside. Served with home made salsa, jalapeños, and sour cream on the side.
Web Chicken Fingers
Home made marinated sweet chicken strips breaded to order with choice of dipping sauce.
Web Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded sticks of mozzarella cheese served with marinara sauce on the side.
Web Wing Dings
Breaded fried chicken wings with choice of dipping sauce.
Web Buffalo Wings
Breaded fried chicken wings tossed in hot buffalo sauce with choice of dipping sauce.
Web Buffalo Fingers
Home made marinated sweet chicken strips breaded to order tossed in hot buffalo sauce with choice of dipping sauce.
Web Bowl of Chili
Beef and bean mild chili served with cornbread.
Web Jalapeno Poppers
Molten cheddar cheese stuffed in breaded jalapeños served with sour cream on the side.
Web Tater Tots
A childhood favorite
Web French Fries
Plain, spicy, sweet or smothered with many optional extra choices..
Web Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet potato waffle fries
Web Crab Cakes and Salad
Home made lump crab cakes served, side of remoulade sauce, and a side salad with balsamic dressing.
Web Garden Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, spinach, fresh broccoli, and red onion. With a choice of protein and dressing.
Web Greek Salad
Iceberg lettuce, feta cheese, Kalamata pitted olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, spinach, fresh broccoli, and red onion. With a choice of protein and dressing.
Burgers & Grill -w
Web Breakfast Burger
Double patty, fried egg, bacon, and cheese. Served on a bulkie roll with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, french fries, and a half sour pickle spear.
Web Texas Burger
Double patty, bacon, BBQ sauce, grilled onions, and cheddar. Served on a bulkie roll with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, french fries, and a half sour pickle spear.
Web California Burger
Double patty, Swiss turkey burger with avocado, bacon, and tomato. Served on a bulkie roll with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, french fries, and a half sour pickle spear.
Web Patty Melt Burger
Double patty, on brioche bread grilled with cheese, Russian dressing, lettuce, tomatoes, french fries, and a half sour pickle spear.
Web Turkey Burger
Juicy double patty, served with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, french fries, and a half sour pickle spear.
Web Crabmeat Burger
Grilled giant home made crab cake. Served on a bulkie roll with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, french fries, and a half sour pickle spear.
Web Garden Burger
Vegan bean branded garden burger. Served on a bulkie roll with lettuce, tomato, french fries, and a half sour pickle spear.
Web Build Your Own Double Burger
Double cheese burger. Served on a bulkie roll with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, french fries, and a half sour pickle spear.
Web Impossible Burger
Vegan soy meat substitute. Served on a bulkie roll with lettuce and tomato with a side of french fries and a half sour pickle spear.
Web Impossible Burger Daiya Cheese
Vegan soy meat substitute. Served on a bulkie roll with Daiya ( vegan nut cheese), lettuce and tomato with a side of french fries and a half sour pickle spear.
Anytime Dinners -w
Sandwiches -w
Web Reuben Sandwich
Pressed dark rye grilled with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing and pastrami served with french fries and a half sour pickle spear.
Web Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Pressed choice of bread with American cheese served with french fries and a half sour pickle spear.
Web Italian Sausage Sandwich
Two Sweet Italian sausages served on a sub roll with sautéed onions and peppers with french fries and a half sour pickle spear.
Web Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Mediterranean marinated chicken. Served on a bulkie roll with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise with a side of french fries and a half sour pickle spear.
Web Cuban Sandwich
Pressed pork tenderloin, ham, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, cheddar cheese, and Russian dressing. Served on a sub roll with a side of french fries and a half sour pickle spear.
Web Tuna Melt with Tomato Sandwich
Pressed Scali bread with melted American cheese, tomatoes, and tuna tossed in mayonnaise with a side of french fries and a half sour pickle spear.
Web Portabella Mushroom Sandwich
Grilled Portabella mushroom cap served on a bulkie roll with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise, with a side of french fries and a half sour pickle spear.
Web BLT Sandwich (Traditional)
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise served on choice of toast with a side of french fries and a half sour pickle spear.
Clubs, Subs & Wraps -w
Web Ham & Cheese Club
Virginia baked ham, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise served on choice of toast. Cut in fourths with a side of french fries and a half sour pickle spear.
Web Grilled Chicken Club
Mediterranean marinated chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise served on choice of toast. Cut in fourths with a side of french fries and a half sour pickle spear.
Web Oven Roasted Turkey Club
Oven roasted sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise served on choice of toast. Cut in fourths with a side of french fries and a half sour pickle spear.
Web Cheesburger Club
Double patty, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise served on choice of toast. Cut in fourths with a side of french fries and a half sour pickle spear.
Web Tuna Club
Tuna tossed in mayonnaise, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise served on choice of toast. Cut in fourths with a side of french fries and a half sour pickle spear.
Web Steak Tip Kabob
Marinated steak tips with lettuce, tomato, onion, feta, and Greek dressing. Choice of sub or wrap served with a side of french fries and a half sour pickle spear.
Web Chicken Kabob
Mediterranean marinated chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, feta, and Greek dressing. Choice of sub or wrap served with a side of french fries and a half sour pickle spear.
Web Veggie Bomb with Cheese
Sautéed seasonal vegetables, house BBQ sauce, and American cheese. Choice of sub or wrap served with a side of french fries and a half sour pickle spear.
Web Steak Tip Bomb
Marinated steak tips served with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, and house BBQ sauce. Choice of sub or wrap served with a side of french fries and a half sour pickle spear.
Web Chicken Bomb
Mediterranean marinated chicken served with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, and house BBQ sauce. Choice of sub or wrap served with a side of french fries and a half sour pickle spear.
Desserts -w
Web Apple Pie
Individual home made apple pie locally sourced apples.
Web Blueberry Pie
Individual home made wild Maine blueberry pie.
Web Banana Bread
Grandma's famous banana bread sliced and grilled, finished with powdered sugar.
Web Chocolate Frappe
Chocolate New England Milkshake
Web Vanilla Frappe
Vanilla New England Milkshake
Web Strawberry Frappe
Strawberry New England Milkshake
Web Coffee Frappe
Coffee New England Milkshake
Web Brownie
Delicious chocolate fudge brownie. There are no nuts in the brownies, however they are made in a facility that makes other products that contain nuts.
Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chocolate Chip Chewy with Choclate Chips and Salted Caramel
2 Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chocolcate Chip Chewey with Chocolate Chips and Salted Caramel 2 cookies
Cider Donut Online
Two Donuts
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:01 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:01 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:01 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:01 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:01 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:01 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:01 am - 12:00 am
Boston's Only 24/7 Restaurant!
178 Kneeland St, Boston, MA 02111