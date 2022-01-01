Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

South Street Diner

1,748 Reviews

$

178 Kneeland St

Boston, MA 02111

Order Again

Popular Items

Web Side of Bacon
Web Egg Sandwich Meal
Web Breakfast Burrito

Winter Specials 22-23

Apple-Stuffed Empanadas

Apple-Stuffed Empanadas

$11.95

Sweet appetizers, served with caramel dipping sauce.

Pumpkin Bread French Toast

Pumpkin Bread French Toast

$13.95Out of stock

Fresh Pumpkin Bread diipped in our Cinnamon Vanilla Butter

Churro Cinnamon Toast Pancakes

Churro Cinnamon Toast Pancakes

$12.95

Cinnamon-sugar churros, topping buttermilk pancakes, with whipped cream.

Maple-Pepper Fried Chicken Benedict

Maple-Pepper Fried Chicken Benedict

$17.95

Toasted English muffins, topped with hand-battered fried chicken, poached eggs, and our special maple-pepper hollandaise sauce.

Smoked Beef Brisket Benedict

Smoked Beef Brisket Benedict

$17.95

Toasted English muffins, topped with apple-wood-smoked beef brisket, poached eggs, and delicious hollandaise sauce.

Chilaquiles Rojos - Vegetarian

$11.95

Fresh corn tortillas, smothered in salsa, feta cheese, served with two eggs, chilies, pickled red onion, and avocado slices.

Chilaquiles Rojos - Meat Lovers

Chilaquiles Rojos - Meat Lovers

$15.95

Fresh corn tortillas, smothered in salsa, feta cheese, served with two eggs, chorizo hash, chilies, pickled red onion, and avocado slices.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Hand-battered fried chicken served on a roll, with lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle spear and fries.

Smoked Beef Brisket Dinner

Smoked Beef Brisket Dinner

$19.95

Tenderly smoked with apple-wood and served with mashed potatoes and veggies.

Side of Lemon Poppy Seed Bread

Side of Lemon Poppy Seed Bread

$4.95Out of stock

Side of Chorizo Hash

$5.95
Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$7.95Out of stock

Macaroni & Cheese

$99.00Out of stock

Not available from 10pm - 10am. PLEASE DO NOT ORDER DURING THAT TIME FRAME.

Side of Mac & Cheese Online

$99.00Out of stock

Breakfast Specials -w

Web Diner Special

Web Diner Special

$16.95

Three eggs, choice of meat, two pancakes or French toast, home fries, and toast.

Web Steak & Eggs - 8oz Ny Sirloin

Web Steak & Eggs - 8oz Ny Sirloin

$18.95

Eight Oz New York Sirloin with two eggs, home fries, and toast.

Web Monte Cristo

Web Monte Cristo

$12.95

Texas French toast, served in a sandwich of ham, turkey, Swiss cheese, and cheddar cheese. Served with home fries.

Web Smoked Salmon

Web Smoked Salmon

$12.95

Chilled lox served with a bagel, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and Greek olives.

Web Breakfast Burrito

Web Breakfast Burrito

$9.95

Scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese served in a wrap with home made salsa, jalapeños, and sour cream on the side. Served with home fries.

Web Egg Sandwich Meal

Web Egg Sandwich Meal

$11.95

Two sandwiches with a fried egg and cheese, choice of one meat, and served with home fries.

Web Two Eggs, Home Fries, Toast & Meat

Web Two Eggs, Home Fries, Toast & Meat

$11.95

Two eggs any style, choice of meat, choice of toast, and home fries

Breakfast -w

Web French Toast

Web French Toast

$10.95

Thick sliced bread dipped in fresh vanilla bean and cinnamon mix finished with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup and butter on the side.

Web Cinnamon Raisin French Toast

$11.95

Cinnamon Raisin bread dipped in fresh vanilla bean and cinnamon mix finished with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup and butter on the side.

Web Chocolate Fantasy French Toast

$11.95

Texas toast stuffed with chocolate dipped in fresh vanilla bean and cinnamon mix finished with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup and butter on the side.

Web Banana French Toast

$11.95

Texas toast stuffed with banana dipped in fresh vanilla bean and cinnamon mix finished with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup and butter on the side.

Web Boston Creme/Pancake

Web Boston Creme/Pancake

$12.95

Three buttermilk pancakes layered with home made Bavarian crème, finished with in house chocolate ganache.

Web Pancakes

$10.95

Three buttermilk pancakes finished with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup and butter on the side.

Web Pancakes with Meat

$13.95

Three buttermilk pancakes finished with powdered sugar with choice of meat. Served with maple syrup and butter on the side.

Web Blueberry Pancakes

$12.95

Three buttermilk pancakes with wild Maine blueberries cooked inside and finished with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup and butter on the side.

Web Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$13.95

Three buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips cooked inside and finished with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup and butter on the side.

Web Banana Pancakes

$12.95

Three buttermilk pancakes with sliced bananas cooked inside and finished with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup and butter on the side.

Web Banana Walnut Pancakes

$13.95

Three buttermilk pancakes with sliced bananas and pieces of walnuts cooked inside and finished with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup and butter on the side.

Web Belgian Waffle

$8.95

Malted waffle finished with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup and butter on the side.

Eggs Benedict -w

Web Traditional Benedict

$12.95

Two poached eggs served open face on Canadian bacon on English muffins topped with hollandaise sauce and served with home fries.

Web Avocado Benedict

$13.95

Two poached eggs served open face on slices of avocado on English muffins topped with hollandaise sauce and served with home fries.

Web Avocado Tomato Bacon Benedict

Web Avocado Tomato Bacon Benedict

$14.95

Two poached eggs served open face on slices of avocado, tomato, and bacon on English muffins topped with hollandaise sauce and served with home fries.

Web Bacon Benedict

$13.95

Two poached eggs served open face on bacon on English muffins topped with hollandaise sauce and served with home fries.

Web Chili Benedict

$13.95

Two poached eggs served open face on beef and bean chili on English muffins topped with hollandaise sauce and served with home fries.

Web Corned Beef Hash Benedict

$13.95

Two poached eggs served open face on crispy corned beef hash on English muffins topped with hollandaise sauce and served with home fries.

Web Ham Benedict

$13.95

Two poached eggs served open face on Virginia baked ham on English muffins topped with hollandaise sauce and served with home fries.

Web Crab Cake Benedict

$17.95

Two poached eggs served open face on home made crab cakes on English muffins topped with hollandaise sauce and served with home fries.

Web Lobster Benedict

Web Lobster Benedict

$24.95

Two poached eggs served open face on poached lobster on English muffins topped with hollandaise sauce and served with home fries.

Web Portabella Benedict

$13.95

Two poached eggs served open face on two grilled Portabella mushroom caps on English muffins topped with hollandaise sauce and served with home fries.

Web Sausage Link Benedict

$13.95

Two poached eggs served open face on split sausages on English muffins topped with hollandaise sauce and served with home fries.

Web Smoked Salmon Benedict

$14.95

Two poached eggs served open face on grilled smoked salmon on English muffins topped with hollandaise sauce and served with home fries.

Web Spinach Benedict

$12.95

Two poached eggs served open face on sautéed spinach on English muffins topped with hollandaise sauce and served with home fries.

Web Tomato Basil Benedict

$12.95

Two poached eggs served open face on grilled tomato and fresh basil on English muffins topped with hollandaise sauce and served with home fries.

Omelets -w

Web Meat Lover Omelet

$13.95

Four eggs omelet stuffed with bacon, sausage, ham, and cheddar. Served with home fries and toast.

Web Vegetarian Omelet

$13.95

Four eggs omelet stuffed with broccoli, tomato, onion, and mushroom. Served with home fries and toast.

Web Greek Omelet

Web Greek Omelet

$13.95

Four eggs omelet stuffed with spinach, tomato, Kalamata olives, and feta. Served with home fries and toast.

Web Lobster Egg White Omelet

$24.95

Four egg whites omelet stuffed with lobster, spinach, tomato, and Swiss cheese. Served with salad and toast.

Web Cheese Omelet (Build Your Own)

$9.95

Four eggs omelet stuffed with ??? Served with home fries and toast.

Sides -w

Web Side of Toast

$2.95

Two slices of toast brushed with butter.

Web Side of Eggs (2)

$3.95

Two eggs any style.

Web Side of Bacon

$3.95

Three strips of bacon.

Web Side of Italian Sausage

$5.95

Sweet Italian sausage grilled served over sautéed onions and peppers.

Web Side of Sausage

$3.95

Three breakfast sausage links.

Web Side of Corned Beef Hash

Web Side of Corned Beef Hash

$5.95

A blend of boiled beef, potato, and spices served grilled.

Web Toasted Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$3.95

Choice of bagel with cream cheese on the side.

Web Banana Bread

Web Banana Bread

$3.95

Grandma's famous banana bread sliced and grilled, finished with powdered sugar.

Web Homemade Corn Muffin

Web Homemade Corn Muffin

$3.95

Home made corn muffin sliced and grilled, served with butter on the side.

Web Homemade Blueberry Muffin

Web Homemade Blueberry Muffin

$3.95

Home made wild Maine blueberry muffin sliced and grilled, served with butter on the side.

Web Large Bowl Fresh Fruit

Web Large Bowl Fresh Fruit

$8.95

Sliced fresh seasonal fruit.

Web Maple Syrup

$1.95

Starters -w

Web Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Grilled flour tortilla pressed with melted cheddar cheese inside. Served with home made salsa, jalapeños, and sour cream on the side.

Web Chicken Quesadilla

Web Chicken Quesadilla

$18.95

Grilled flour tortilla pressed with grilled marinated chicken and melted cheddar cheese inside. Served with home made salsa, jalapeños, and sour cream on the side.

Web Veggie Quesadilla

Web Veggie Quesadilla

$18.95

Grilled flour tortilla pressed with grilled seasonal veggies and melted cheddar cheese inside. Served with home made salsa, jalapeños, and sour cream on the side.

Web Steak Quesadilla

Web Steak Quesadilla

$18.95

Grilled flour tortilla pressed with grilled marinated steak tips and melted cheddar cheese inside. Served with home made salsa, jalapeños, and sour cream on the side.

Web Chicken Fingers

Web Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Home made marinated sweet chicken strips breaded to order with choice of dipping sauce.

Web Mozzarella Sticks

Web Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Breaded sticks of mozzarella cheese served with marinara sauce on the side.

Web Wing Dings

$10.95

Breaded fried chicken wings with choice of dipping sauce.

Web Buffalo Wings

Web Buffalo Wings

$10.95

Breaded fried chicken wings tossed in hot buffalo sauce with choice of dipping sauce.

Web Buffalo Fingers

$10.95

Home made marinated sweet chicken strips breaded to order tossed in hot buffalo sauce with choice of dipping sauce.

Web Bowl of Chili

Web Bowl of Chili

$5.95

Beef and bean mild chili served with cornbread.

Web Jalapeno Poppers

Web Jalapeno Poppers

$8.95

Molten cheddar cheese stuffed in breaded jalapeños served with sour cream on the side.

Web Tater Tots

$6.95

A childhood favorite

Web French Fries

Web French Fries

$4.95

Plain, spicy, sweet or smothered with many optional extra choices..

Web Sweet Potato Fries

$7.95

Sweet potato waffle fries

Web Crab Cakes and Salad

Web Crab Cakes and Salad

$16.95

Home made lump crab cakes served, side of remoulade sauce, and a side salad with balsamic dressing.

Web Garden Salad

$8.95

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, spinach, fresh broccoli, and red onion. With a choice of protein and dressing.

Web Greek Salad

Web Greek Salad

$8.95

Iceberg lettuce, feta cheese, Kalamata pitted olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, spinach, fresh broccoli, and red onion. With a choice of protein and dressing.

Burgers & Grill -w

Web Breakfast Burger

Web Breakfast Burger

$14.95

Double patty, fried egg, bacon, and cheese. Served on a bulkie roll with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, french fries, and a half sour pickle spear.

Web Texas Burger

$14.95

Double patty, bacon, BBQ sauce, grilled onions, and cheddar. Served on a bulkie roll with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, french fries, and a half sour pickle spear.

Web California Burger

Web California Burger

$14.95

Double patty, Swiss turkey burger with avocado, bacon, and tomato. Served on a bulkie roll with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, french fries, and a half sour pickle spear.

Web Patty Melt Burger

Web Patty Melt Burger

$14.95

Double patty, on brioche bread grilled with cheese, Russian dressing, lettuce, tomatoes, french fries, and a half sour pickle spear.

Web Turkey Burger

$11.95

Juicy double patty, served with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, french fries, and a half sour pickle spear.

Web Crabmeat Burger

$16.95

Grilled giant home made crab cake. Served on a bulkie roll with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, french fries, and a half sour pickle spear.

Web Garden Burger

$13.95

Vegan bean branded garden burger. Served on a bulkie roll with lettuce, tomato, french fries, and a half sour pickle spear.

Web Build Your Own Double Burger

Web Build Your Own Double Burger

$11.95

Double cheese burger. Served on a bulkie roll with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, french fries, and a half sour pickle spear.

Web Impossible Burger

$13.95

Vegan soy meat substitute. Served on a bulkie roll with lettuce and tomato with a side of french fries and a half sour pickle spear.

Web Impossible Burger Daiya Cheese

Web Impossible Burger Daiya Cheese

$15.95

Vegan soy meat substitute. Served on a bulkie roll with Daiya ( vegan nut cheese), lettuce and tomato with a side of french fries and a half sour pickle spear.

Anytime Dinners -w

Web From the Grill - 1 Item

$19.95

Choose one choice of protein from the grill and two side orders.

Web From the Grill - 2 Items

$24.95

Choose two choices of protein from the grill and two side orders.

Sandwiches -w

Web Reuben Sandwich

Web Reuben Sandwich

$11.95

Pressed dark rye grilled with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing and pastrami served with french fries and a half sour pickle spear.

Web Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.95

Pressed choice of bread with American cheese served with french fries and a half sour pickle spear.

Web Italian Sausage Sandwich

$9.95

Two Sweet Italian sausages served on a sub roll with sautéed onions and peppers with french fries and a half sour pickle spear.

Web Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled Mediterranean marinated chicken. Served on a bulkie roll with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise with a side of french fries and a half sour pickle spear.

Web Cuban Sandwich

$15.95

Pressed pork tenderloin, ham, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, cheddar cheese, and Russian dressing. Served on a sub roll with a side of french fries and a half sour pickle spear.

Web Tuna Melt with Tomato Sandwich

$9.95

Pressed Scali bread with melted American cheese, tomatoes, and tuna tossed in mayonnaise with a side of french fries and a half sour pickle spear.

Web Portabella Mushroom Sandwich

$10.95

Grilled Portabella mushroom cap served on a bulkie roll with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise, with a side of french fries and a half sour pickle spear.

Web BLT Sandwich (Traditional)

$7.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise served on choice of toast with a side of french fries and a half sour pickle spear.

Clubs, Subs & Wraps -w

Web Ham & Cheese Club

$12.95

Virginia baked ham, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise served on choice of toast. Cut in fourths with a side of french fries and a half sour pickle spear.

Web Grilled Chicken Club

$14.95

Mediterranean marinated chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise served on choice of toast. Cut in fourths with a side of french fries and a half sour pickle spear.

Web Oven Roasted Turkey Club

Web Oven Roasted Turkey Club

$12.95

Oven roasted sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise served on choice of toast. Cut in fourths with a side of french fries and a half sour pickle spear.

Web Cheesburger Club

Web Cheesburger Club

$14.95

Double patty, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise served on choice of toast. Cut in fourths with a side of french fries and a half sour pickle spear.

Web Tuna Club

$12.95

Tuna tossed in mayonnaise, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise served on choice of toast. Cut in fourths with a side of french fries and a half sour pickle spear.

Web Steak Tip Kabob

Web Steak Tip Kabob

$18.95

Marinated steak tips with lettuce, tomato, onion, feta, and Greek dressing. Choice of sub or wrap served with a side of french fries and a half sour pickle spear.

Web Chicken Kabob

Web Chicken Kabob

$14.95

Mediterranean marinated chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, feta, and Greek dressing. Choice of sub or wrap served with a side of french fries and a half sour pickle spear.

Web Veggie Bomb with Cheese

Web Veggie Bomb with Cheese

$14.95

Sautéed seasonal vegetables, house BBQ sauce, and American cheese. Choice of sub or wrap served with a side of french fries and a half sour pickle spear.

Web Steak Tip Bomb

$18.95

Marinated steak tips served with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, and house BBQ sauce. Choice of sub or wrap served with a side of french fries and a half sour pickle spear.

Web Chicken Bomb

$14.95

Mediterranean marinated chicken served with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, and house BBQ sauce. Choice of sub or wrap served with a side of french fries and a half sour pickle spear.

Desserts -w

Web Apple Pie

Web Apple Pie

$5.00

Individual home made apple pie locally sourced apples.

Web Blueberry Pie

$5.00

Individual home made wild Maine blueberry pie.

Web Banana Bread

Web Banana Bread

$3.95

Grandma's famous banana bread sliced and grilled, finished with powdered sugar.

Web Chocolate Frappe

Web Chocolate Frappe

$5.95

Chocolate New England Milkshake

Web Vanilla Frappe

Web Vanilla Frappe

$5.95

Vanilla New England Milkshake

Web Strawberry Frappe

Web Strawberry Frappe

$5.95

Strawberry New England Milkshake

Web Coffee Frappe

$5.95

Coffee New England Milkshake

Web Brownie

$4.95

Delicious chocolate fudge brownie. There are no nuts in the brownies, however they are made in a facility that makes other products that contain nuts.

Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookie

Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.95

Chocolate Chip Chewy with Choclate Chips and Salted Caramel

2 Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookie

2 Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookie

$6.95

Chocolcate Chip Chewey with Chocolate Chips and Salted Caramel 2 cookies

Cider Donut Online

Cider Donut Online

$7.95Out of stock

Two Donuts

Beverages -w

Web Bottled Water 16oz

$2.75

Web Bottled Pepsi 20oz

$2.75

Web Bottled Diet Pepsi 20oz

$2.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markDivey
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:01 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:01 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:01 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:01 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:01 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:01 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 6:59 am, 7:01 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Boston's Only 24/7 Restaurant!

Website

Location

178 Kneeland St, Boston, MA 02111

Directions

Gallery
South Street Diner image
South Street Diner image
South Street Diner image
South Street Diner image

