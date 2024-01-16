Restaurant info

Welcome to South Town Apizza Thank you for voting us BEST PIZZA IN SOUTHINGTON 2019, 2022, 2023! No, it’s not burnt but it is done well! Like all true New Haven Style Apizza your apizza or grinder is going to be cooked well. Meaning it is cooked to a crisp, with some dark edges and spots of charring on the crust and the bottom of the pie. If you prefer a lesser cook, please let us know – we do cook our pizzas and our grinders well unless otherwise requested. We welcome all of our loyal customers and new friends!