South Town Apizza 2211 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike
Marion, CT 06444
All Day Menu
Kiddos
- Pasta with Sauce & Meatball (1) Kiddos
Choice of Spaghetti or Rigatoni with Meatball (1) and Our House Sauce$7.95
- Pasta with Sauce Kiddos
Choice of Spaghetti or Rigatoni$4.95
- Pasta with Butter Kiddos
Choice of Spaghetti or Rigatoni$4.95
- Chicken Tenders (2) w Fries Kiddos
Chicken Tenders (2) with Side of Fries$7.95
Starters
- Garlic Knots
Made Fresh Daily served with side of house marinara$6.50
- Man 'n Cheese Atomic Fireballs
House made fiery mac n cheese bites breaded with spicy panko deep fried and drizzled with Siracha. Served with buttermilk ranch to cool things down!$7.95
- Garlic Bread with Mozzarella
Our grinder roll baked with garlic butter and our premium mozzarella - simple and delicious.$7.50
- Caprese Garlic
Fresh grinder roll with our garlic butter spread, baked with fresh mozzarella and finished with fresh sliced plum tomatoes, balsamic glaze and fresh basil.$11.95
- South Town G-Bread
Our own twist on garlic bread - a small pizza dough cooked til golden with garlic butter and mozzarella, then folded in half and cut into strips for dipping in our delicious pizza sauce.$12.95
- Buff Chick G-Bread
A spin from our famous G-Bread. A small dough topped with garlic spread, our own buff sauce, parm crusted chicken and mozzarella. Baked till golden brown folded in half and cut in with bleu cheese or ranch for dipping - amazingly delicious! strips$14.95
- Meatballs & Ricotta (4)
Our famous housemade italian meatballs served with luizzi's old fashioned ricotta cheese and garlic bread. A Best Seller! Small 2 MB / Large 4 MB$16.75
- Meatballs & Ricotta (2)$9.95
- Jersey Shore Fries
A full pound of delicious thick cut fair style fries - crispy and lightly seasoned with sea salt.$5.95
- Loaded Fries
A full pound of golden crispy Jersey Shore thick-cut fair style fries, topped with melted mozzarella,cheddar, jack and bacon. Served with side of sour cream$10.25
- Zucchini Fries
Crispy beer battered zucchini fries served with buttermilk ranch dip.$8.25
- Brew City Beer Battered Onion Rings
Premium beer-battered, thick-cut onion rings-served with buttermilk ranch sauce for dipping$7.95
- Eggplant Rollatini
Tender battered eggplant cutlets rolled around a mix of ricotta, mozz and ramano cheeses, topped with sauce and melted mozzarella.$11.50
- Mozzarella Sticks
Thick strips of mozzarella (6) battered and deep fried, served with our traditional pasta sauce for dipping.$8.95
- Philly Steak 'n Cheese Egg Rolls
Absolutely delicious. Egg rolls stuffed with tender steak, peppers, onions, and American cheese - served with remoulade aioli.$9.95
Wings & Tenders
- 6 Wings
6 wings marinated, seasoned, lightly breaded , and cooked to crispy perfection.$10.95
- 12 Wings
12 wings marinated, seasoned, lightly breaded , and cooked to crispy perfection.$19.95
- 5 Tenders
5 all white meat chicken tenders marinated, Seasoned and breaded in the same style as our wings breaded, and cooked to perfection.$10.95
- 10 Tenders
10 all white meat chicken tenders marinated, Seasoned and breaded in the same style as our wings breaded, and cooked to perfection.$19.95
- 6 Honey Stung Wings
Our South Town Crispy Wings, cooked to golden brown and drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey, then baked on the deck of the pizza oven to create a crispy hot/sweet glaze! Served with cool ranch for dipping.$11.95
- 12 Honey Stung Wings
Our South Town Crispy Wings, cooked to golden brown and drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey, then baked on the deck of the pizza oven to create a crispy hot/sweet glaze! Served with cool ranch for dipping.$20.95
- 5 Honey Stung Tenders
Our crispy tenders, cooked to golden brown and drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey, then baked on the deck of the pizza oven to create a crispy hot/sweet glaze! Served with cool ranch for dipping.$11.95
- 10 Honey Stung Tenders
Our crispy tenders, cooked to golden brown and drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey, then baked on the deck of the pizza oven to create a crispy hot/sweet glaze! Served with cool ranch for dipping.$20.95
- 6 Angry Wings
deep fried to crispy perfection and tossed with AL’s hot sauce. Scratch made in house; infused with fresh jalapenos & spices. Great heat with a finish of sweet. Absolutely Delicious!!$11.95
- 12 Angry Wings
deep fried to crispy perfection and tossed with AL’s hot sauce. Scratch made in house; infused with fresh jalapenos & spices. Great heat with a finish of sweet. Absolutely Delicious!!$20.95
- 5 Angry Tenders
deep fried to crispy perfection and tossed with AL’s hot sauce. Scratch made in house; infused with fresh jalapenos & spices. Great heat with a finish of sweet. Absolutely Delicious!!$11.95
- 10 Angry Tenders
deep fried to crispy perfection and tossed with AL’s hot sauce. Scratch made in house; infused with fresh jalapenos & spices. Great heat with a finish of sweet. Absolutely Delicious!!$20.95
Soup
- Pasta Fagioli - Bowl
The best around! Our own authentic recipe built with layers of complex flavor. Hearty & delicious. Served with oyster crackers.$6.75
- Pasta Fagioli - Family Size Qt.
The best around! Our own authentic recipe built with layers of complex flavor. Hearty & delicious. Served with oyster crackers.$13.50
- Italian Wedding Soup - Bowl
A delicious traditional soup with mini meatballs, spinach and pasta pearls in a delicious chicken broth. Served with oyster crackers.$6.75
- Italian Wedding Soup - Family Size Qt.
A delicious traditional soup with mini meatballs, spinach and pasta pearls in a delicious chicken broth. Served with oyster crackers.$13.50
Salads
- South Town Chopped Salad
Crisp chopped romaine, cucumbers, green peppers, roasted red peppers, carrots, tomatoes, and onion. Chopped, and topped with vanilla glazed walnuts, almonds, sunflower seeds, pistachios, dried cranberries, and crumbled bleu cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.$15.95
- 1/2 South Town Chopped Salad
Crisp chopped romaine, cucumbers, green peppers, roasted red peppers, carrots, tomatoes, and onion. Chopped, and topped with vanilla glazed walnuts, almonds, sunflower seeds, pistachios, dried cranberries, and crumbled bleu cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.$10.95
- House Salad
Chopped fresh crisp romaine and topped with grape tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, green peppers, chick peas, red onion, olives and our house made garlic parm croutons$9.95
- 1/2 House Salad
Chopped fresh crisp romaine and topped with grape tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, green peppers, chick peas, red onion, olives and our house made garlic parm croutons$6.95
- Antipasto Salad
Pinweels of Genoa salami, ham, capicola, and provolone rolled in a over our tossed salad with house made garlic parm croutons.$16.95
- 1/2 Antipasto Salad
Pinweels of Genoa salami, ham, capicola, and provolone rolled in a over our tossed salad with house made garlic parm croutons.$11.95
- Meatball Salad Salad
Crisp chopped romaine with roasted red peppers, 2 meatballs and a dollop of Liuzzi ricotta cheese.$16.95
- Mediterranean Salad
Crisp chopped romaine with grape tomatoes, roasted red peppers, Greek Kalamata olives, fresh mozzarella and house made garlic parm croutons.$15.95
- 1/2 Mediterranean Salad
Crisp chopped romaine with grape tomatoes, roasted red peppers, Greek Kalamata olives, fresh mozzarella and house made garlic parm croutons.$10.95
- Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine with Caesar dressing, grated romano and house-made garlic parm croutons. Topped with shaved parmesan. *Chicken optional.$13.95
- 1/2 Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine with Caesar dressing, grated romano and house-made garlic parm croutons. Topped with shaved parmesan. *Chicken optional.$8.95
- Wedge Salad
Iceberg wedge, grape tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, fresh warm bacon slices and recommended with buttermilk bleu cheese dressing.$15.95
- Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumber, onion, Greek Kalamata olives, Greek pepperoncini, and crumbled feta served with your choice of dressing.$15.95
- 1/2 Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumber, onion, Greek Kalamata olives, Greek pepperoncini, and crumbled feta served with your choice of dressing.$10.95
Apizza - Build Your Own
Specialty Apizza Large
- Plain Tomato Pie - Lg
No mozzarella. Extra fresh ground Italian peeled plum tomatoes, imported pecorino romano, extra virgin olive oil.$17.50
- Neapolitan Pie - Lg
Fresh ground Italian peeled plum tomatoes topped with fresh mozzarella imported pecorino romano & extra virgin olive oil. Simple, lite & delicious.$25.50
- Margherita Apizza - Lg
White pie with sliced fresh plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, garlic and fresh basil.$25.50
- Angry Pepperoni - Lg **BEST SELLER**
Red pie with Mozzarella, cup & char premium pepperoni, our own candied jalapenos and finished with a drizzle of hot honey. Hot meets savory – delicious!!$25.50
- Mash Potato with Bacon - Lg
White pie with our own house made mashed potatoes and topped with aged Vermont cheddar cheese and whole strips of bacon. Simple and delicious modeled after the famous pie from Bar in New Haven.$27.50
- The Godfather - Lg
Red pie topped with fresh mozzarella, & hot soppressata (pepperoni’s big cousin) and drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey! Hot and sweet and savory come together for a delicious pizza!$27.95
- New Haven Sausage Special - Lg
(No Mozzarella)Double Longhini sausage, extra sauce, extra Pecorino Romano, extra virgin olive oil & crushed red pepper flakes.$25.50
- Baked Mac 'n Cheese - Lg
Our house made mac 'n cheese with mozzarella, cheddar and jack cheeses and topped with panko for a crunchy texture$25.50
- Mac 'n Cheese Pulled Pork - Lg
This one is amazing! Our house made mac 'n cheese, topped with mozzarella, cheddar & jack cheeses and our own slow cooked pulled pork finished with a drizzle of Mississippi Honey BBQ - Comfort food taken to the next level !!$27.95
- Mac 'n Cheese w/ Bacon - Lg
Our own creamy mac n cheese with mozzarella, cheddar and jack cheeses and topped with strips of real bacon adding a delicious smoky and savory flavor. The ultimate combo for the mac 'n cheese/bacon lover!$27.95
- Pulled Pork - Lg
A base of honey bbq, a mixture of mozzarella, cheddar & jack cheeses topped with our own smoky slow-cooked pulled pork, caramelized onions, and a drizzle of Mississippi Honey BBQ.$25.50
- Buffalo Chicken - Lg
House made buffalo sauce, mozzarella, our house made sliced parm crusted chicken cutlet, topped with a drizzle of buttermilk bleu cheese dressing.$25.50
- Chicken Parm - Lg
Our fresh pizza sauce, extra mozzarella, house made parmesan crusted chicken cutlet, imported pecorino romano cheese$25.50
- Kelsey's Chicken Florentine - Lg
White pie with a delicious lemon butter Chablis sauce, baby spinach, mozzarella, parm crusted chicken, and garlic.$25.50
- Beth's Meatball Calzone Topper Apizza -Lg
Red pie with mozzarella and topped with our own meatballs, thinly sliced onions, and our own calzone filling mix - you gotta try this one!$27.95
- Honey BBQ Chicken - Lg
Honey BBQ base, mozzarella, our house made chicken cutlet & onions topped with a drizzle of honey BBQ.$25.50
- General Tso’s Chicken - Lg
Base of Tso's sauce, plenty of mozzarella, parm crusted chicken and topped with a sprinkle of chopped chives and a drizzle of Tso's sauce. Try it if you like a little spice!!$25.50
- The Hellboy Apizza - Lg
White pie topped with Longhini sausage, fresh mozzarella, fire-roasted Italian log hots & caramelized onions, crushed red pepper and Pecorino Romano .$27.95
- Shrimp Fra Diavlo - Lg
Red pie topped with mozzarella and pecorino romano cheese, tender whole shrimp, hot cherry peppers, chopped long hots peppers, and chopped garlic finished with a sprinkle of fresh chopped basil.$29.95
- Baked Stuffed Shrimp - Lg
A base of our own lemon, butter, chablis sauce, mozzarella, tender whole shrimp & dollops of ritz cracker stuffing. Finished with a drizzle of lemon, butter, chablis sauce$29.95
- White Clam with Bacon - Lg
Tender whole baby clams, mozzarella, bacon, extra virgin olive oil, garlic and imported pecorino romano.$25.50
- The Hawaiian - Lg
White pie with mozzarella, real hickory smoked Canadian bacon, sweet pineapple chunks and maraschino cherries for an added layer of complex flavor.$25.50
- Fran’s Hot Hawaiian - Lg
Inspired by an order from one of our favorite customers: White Pie with Mozz, tender sweet pineapple, real hickory-smoked Canadian bacon and hot cherry peppers - AMAZING!$25.50
- Meat Lovers - Lg
Red pie with mozzarella, sausage, meatball, pepperoni, bacon & ham –a meat lovers delight!$27.95
- South Town Bomb - Lg
Red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, peppers, onions, mushroom, bacon, pepperoni & fresh chopped garlic.$27.95
- Veggie Bomb - Lg
White pie with mozzarella, spinach, tomato, mushroom, pepper, onion, artichoke, and garlic.$27.95
- Taco Apizza - Lg
A Taco on a pizza! Taco sauce and taco seasoned beef, with mozz, cheddar and jack cheeses after baking topped with shredded lettuce , diced tomato and a drizzle of taco sauce. Delicious!$27.95
- Philly Steak 'n Cheese - Lg
White pie with mozzarella & American cheeses, thinly sliced philly steak, caramelized onions, roasted green peppers, mushrooms and a drizzle of remoulade aioli$29.95
Specialty Apizza Small
- Plain Tomato Pie - Sm
No mozzarella. Extra fresh ground Italian peeled plum tomatoes, imported pecorino romano, extra virgin olive oil.$13.75
- Neapolitan Pie - Sm
Fresh ground Italian peeled plum tomatoes topped with fresh mozzarella imported pecorino romano & extra virgin olive oil. Simple, lite & delicious.$19.50
- Margherita Apizza - Sm
White pie with sliced fresh plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, garlic and fresh basil.$19.50
- Angry Pepperoni - Sm **BEST SELLER**
Red pie with Mozzarella, cup & char premium pepperoni, our own candied jalapenos and finished with a drizzle of hot honey. Hot meets savory – delicious!!$19.50
- Mash Potato with Bacon - Sm
White pie with our own house made mashed potatoes and topped with aged Vermont cheddar cheese and whole strips of bacon. Simple and delicious modeled after the famous pie from Bar in New Haven.$21.95
- The Godfather - Sm
Red pie topped with fresh mozzarella, & hot soppressata (pepperoni’s big cousin) and drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey! Hot and sweet and savory come together for a delicious pizza!$21.95
- New Haven Sausage Special - Sm
(No Mozzarella)Double Longhini sausage, extra sauce, extra Pecorino Romano, extra virgin olive oil & crushed red pepper flakes.$25.50
- Baked Mac 'n Cheese - Sm
Our house made mac 'n cheese with mozzarella, cheddar and jack cheeses and topped with panko for a crunchy texture$19.50
- Mac 'n Cheese Pulled Pork - Sm
This one is amazing! Our house made mac 'n cheese, topped with mozzarella, cheddar & jack cheeses and our own slow cooked pulled pork finished with a drizzle of Mississippi Honey BBQ - Comfort food taken to the next level !!$21.95
- Mac 'n Cheese w/ Bacon - Sm
Our own creamy mac n cheese with mozzarella, cheddar and jack cheeses and topped with strips of real bacon adding a delicious smoky and savory flavor. The ultimate combo for the mac 'n cheese/bacon lover!$21.95
- Pulled Pork - Sm
A base of honey bbq, a mixture of mozzarella, cheddar & jack cheeses topped with our own smoky slow-cooked pulled pork, caramelized onions, and a drizzle of Mississippi Honey BBQ.$19.50
- Buffalo Chicken - Sm
House made buffalo sauce, mozzarella, our house made sliced parm crusted chicken cutlet, topped with a drizzle of buttermilk bleu cheese dressing.$19.50
- Chicken Parm - Sm
Our fresh pizza sauce, extra mozzarella, house made parmesan crusted chicken cutlet, imported pecorino romano cheese$19.50
- Kelsey's Chicken Florentine - Sm
White pie with a delicious lemon butter Chablis sauce, baby spinach, mozzarella, parm crusted chicken, and garlic.$19.50
- Beth's Meatball Calzone Topper Apizza -Sm
Red pie with mozzarella and topped with our own meatballs, thinly sliced onions, and our own calzone filling mix - you gotta try this one!$21.95
- Honey BBQ Chicken - Sm
Honey BBQ base, mozzarella, our house made chicken cutlet & onions topped with a drizzle of honey BBQ.$19.50
- General Tso’s Chicken - Sm
Base of Tso's sauce, plenty of mozzarella, parm crusted chicken and topped with a sprinkle of chopped chives and a drizzle of Tso's sauce. Try it if you like a little spice!!$25.50
- The Hellboy Apizza - Sm
White pie topped with Longhini sausage, fresh mozzarella, fire-roasted Italian log hots & caramelized onions.$21.95
- Shrimp Fra Diavlo - Sm
Red pie topped with mozzarella and pecorino romano cheese, tender whole shrimp, hot cherry peppers, chopped long hots peppers, and chopped garlic finished with a sprinkle of fresh chopped basil.$22.50
- Baked Stuffed Shrimp - Sm
A base of our own lemon, butter, chablis sauce, mozzarella, tender whole shrimp & dollops of ritz cracker stuffing. Finished with a drizzle of lemon, butter, chablis sauce$22.50
- White Clam with Bacon - Sm
Tender whole baby clams, mozzarella, bacon, extra virgin olive oil, garlic and imported pecorino romano.$19.50
- The Hawaiian - Sm
White pie with mozzarella, real hickory smoked Canadian bacon, sweet pineapple chunks and maraschino cherries for an added layer of complex flavor.$19.50
- Fran’s Hot Hawaiian - Sm
Inspired by an order from one of our favorite customers: White Pie with Mozz, tender sweet pineapple, real hickory-smoked Canadian bacon and hot cherry peppers - AMAZING!$19.50
- Meat Lovers - Sm
Red pie with mozzarella, sausage, meatball, pepperoni, bacon & ham –a meat lovers delight!$21.95
- South Town Bomb - Sm
Red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, peppers, onions, mushroom, bacon, pepperoni & fresh chopped garlic.$21.95
- Veggie Bomb - Sm
White pie with mozzarella, spinach, tomato, mushroom, pepper, onion, artichoke, and garlic.$21.95
- Taco Apizza - sm
A Taco on a pizza! Taco sauce and taco seasoned beef, with mozz, cheddar and jack cheeses after baking topped with shredded lettuce , diced tomato and a drizzle of taco sauce. Delicious!$21.95
- Philly Steak 'n Cheese - Sm
White pie with mozzarella & American cheeses, thinly sliced philly steak, caramelized onions, roasted green peppers, mushrooms and a drizzle of remoulade aioli$22.95
Specialty Apizza 1/2 & 1/2
- Specialty Combo Apizza- Sm- YES WE WILL DO IT :)
Choose any 2 specialty pies and we will make it 1/2 & 1/2. Sorry, no thirds or quarters. Shrimp apizzas are an additional charge.$24.50
- Specialty Combo Apizza- Lg - YES WE WILL DO IT :)
Choose any 2 specialty pies and we will make it 1/2 & 1/2. Sorry, no thirds or quarters. Shrimp apizzas are an additional charge.$31.95
Calzones
Pasta
- Premium Dececco Pasta w/ House Sauce
Choice of rigatoni or spaghetti, topped with our own slow simmered house sauce, served with cup of soup or side salad and garlic bread. Meatballs or sausage extra.$14.25
- Premium Dececco Pasta w/ Bolognese Sauce
Choice of rigatoni or spaghetti, house sauce simmered with sausage, ground beef, and ground veal. Served with cup of soup or side salad and garlic bread -hearty and delicious.$20.95
Dinners
- Chicken Parmesan
Our asiago and parm crusted chicken breast, topped with our house sauce and mozzarella, baked until golden and bubbly.$22.95
- Eggplant Parmesan
Battered tender eggplant cutlets, layered with house sauce and mozzarella, brick oven-baked till melted and delicious, served with your choice of rigatoni or spaghetti, cup of soup or salad and garlic bread.$21.95
Baked Pasta
- Baked Rigatoni
Rigatoni baked with Liuzzi ricotta and mozzarella, house sauce, and topped with melted mozzarella. Served with your choice of cup of soup or salad and garlic bread.$20.95
- Baked Stuffed Shells
Jumbo shells stuffed with ricotta, romano and parsley, topped with mozzarella and baked until golden brown and bubbly. Served with your choice of cup of soup or salad and garlic bread.$20.95
Grinders
- South Town Italian Combo Full 12"
Ham, Genoa salami, sweet capicola, lettuce, tomato, onions, roasted red peppers, olive oil, red wine vinegar, choice of cheese. Served hot unless otherwise specified.$14.50
- South Town Italian Combo Half 6"
Ham, Genoa salami, sweet capicola, lettuce, tomato, onions, roasted red peppers, olive oil, red wine vinegar, choice of cheese. Served hot unless otherwise specified.$9.75
- Meatball Parm Grinder Full 12"
Our Best Seller! Our own beef, pork and veal meatballs, slow simmered in our house sauce, oven-baked on our fresh grinder roll with choice of cheese.$14.50
- Meatball Parm Grinder Half 6"
Our Best Seller! Our own beef, pork and veal meatballs, slow simmered in our house sauce, oven-baked on our fresh grinder roll with choice of cheese.$9.75
- Sausage Parm Grinder Full 12"
Oven-baked with our house sauce and choice of cheese.$13.95
- Sausage Parm Grinder Half 6"
Oven-baked with our house sauce and choice of cheese.$9.50
- Eggplant Parm Grinder Full 12"
Oven-baked with our house sauce and choice of cheese.$13.95
- Eggplant Parm Grinder Half 6"
Oven-baked with our house sauce and choice of cheese.$9.50
- Chicken Parm Grinder Full 12"
Our asiago and parm crusted chicken oven-baked with our house sauce and choice of cheese.$13.95
- Chicken Parm Grinder Half 6"
Our asiago and parm crusted chicken oven-baked with our house sauce and choice of cheese.$9.50
- Chicken Cutlet Grinder Full 12"
Our asiago and parm crusted chicken cutlet, with your choice of cheese and toppings$13.95
- Chicken Cutlet Grinder Half 6"
Our asiago and parm crusted chicken cutlet, with your choice of cheese and toppings$9.50
- South Town Buffalo Chicken Full 12"
Asiago & Parm crusted chicken breast dipped in our own buffalo sauce with shredded lettuce, and bleu cheese drizzle, served hot$13.95
- South Town Buffalo Chicken Half 6"
Asiago & Parm crusted chicken breast dipped in our own buffalo sauce with shredded lettuce, and bleu cheese drizzle, served hot$9.50
Cold Cut Grinders
Wraps
- Chicken Ceasar Wrap
crisp romaine and grilled chicken tossed with our caesar dressing and romano. Lite and delicious!$12.95
- Veggie Bomb Wrap
romaine, spinach, tomato, roasted red pepper, red onion, mushroom, artichoke hearts, cucumber$13.25
- Grilled Chicken Wrap
Freshly grilled chicken, with your choice of cheese and toppings$12.95
- Chicken Cutlet Wrap
Asiago and parm crusted chicken cutlet, with your choice of cheese and toppings$12.95
- Turkey BLT Wrap
Kettle braised turkey breast, hot crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, hellman's mayo, american cheese$12.95
- Ham & Vermont Cheddar Wrap
thinly sliced imported ham, aged vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato & honey mustard drizzle$12.50
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Our crispy chicken cutlet dipped in buffalo sauce with shredded lettuce and bleu cheese dressing$12.95
- Build Your Own Wrap
Choice of thinly sliced imported ham, premium kettle braised turkey, Genoa salami, choice of cheese and toppings$11.95
Desserts
- Mini Cannolis (each)
fresh cannoli shells with a hint of cinnamon and vanilla, piped to order with our traditional mascarpone/chocolate chip cannoli cream or pistachio mascarpone cannoli cream$1.95
- Mini Cannolis 1/2 Dozen
fresh cannoli shells with a hint of cinnamon and vanilla, piped to order with our traditional mascarpone/chocolate chip cannoli cream or pistachio mascarpone cannoli cream$10.95
- Mini Cannolis - Chocolate covered (each)
chocolate covered fresh cannoli shells with a hint of cinnamon and vanilla, piped to order with our traditional mascarpone/chocolate chip cannoli cream or pistachio mascarpone cannoli cream$2.25
- Mini Cannolis - Chocolate covered 1/2 Dozen
chocolate covered fresh cannoli shells with a hint of cinnamon and vanilla, piped to order with our traditional mascarpone/chocolate chip cannoli cream or pistachio mascarpone cannoli cream$12.95
- S'mores Dessert Calzone
Yes, that's right! PLENTY TO SHARE-A calzone filled with marshmallows and Hershey's Milk Chocolate cooked to perfection and topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon, graham cracker crumbles and drizzled with Hershey's real chocolate syrup. Insanely delicious!!$12.95
- Crème Brulée Cheesecake
The marriage of two great classics...crème brulée layered and a-mingle with the lightest of cheesecakes. Hand-fired and mirrored with burnt caramel$7.95
- Peanut Butter Explosion
An explosive combination of fudge brownies, layered in velvety smooth peanut butter mousse, rich chocolate cake & finished with brownie chunks, peanut butter chips & drizzled in chocolate fudge.$7.95
- Chocolate Trilogy
Calling all chocolate lovers! Enjoy rich chocolate cake layered with dark chocolate, milk chocolate & white chocolate mousse and finished with dark chocolate curls.$7.95
- White Chocolate Oreo Mousse Cake
An Oreo crumb base and delicious white chocolate mousse with chunks of Oreo and topped with crumbled Oreo.$7.95
- Tres Leches Cake
Soft, perfectly moist, made with a delicious dense vanilla cake soaked in three milks and topped with whipped cream.$7.95
- Chocolate Lava Cake
decadent moist dark chocolate cake enrobed with dark chocolate and filled with a dark chocolate truffle that melts when heated$7.95
- David's Decadent Cookies (each)
Baked fresh daily and available while daily supply lasts. These lusciously large fresh baked giant cookies are loaded. Chocolate Chunk: HERSHEY’S® MINI KISSES, semi sweet chocolate chunks & milk chocolate chunks. Peanut Butter Cup: HERSHEY’S® MINI KISSES and Crumbled REESE'S ® PEANUT BUTTER CUPS ! Choice of Triple Chocolate Chunk or Reese's Peanut Butter Cup$3.00
- David's Decadent Cookies - 3
Baked fresh daily and available while daily supply lasts. These lusciously large fresh baked giant cookies are loaded. Chocolate Chunk: HERSHEY’S® MINI KISSES, semi sweet chocolate chunks & milk chocolate chunks. Peanut Butter Cup: HERSHEY’S® MINI KISSES and Crumbled REESE'S ® PEANUT BUTTER CUPS ! Choice of Triple Chocolate Chunk or Reese's Peanut Butter Cup$8.25
Sides
Drinks
Soda Pepsi
- Soda 2 Litre
Choice of Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mug Root Beer, Orange Crush, Grape Crush, Ginger Ale, Mountain Dew, Lemon Lime$4.99
- Soda 20oz
Choice of Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mug Root Beer, Orange Crush, Grape Crush, Ginger Ale, Mountain Dew, Lemon Lime$3.25
- Soda 12oz Can
Choice of Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mug Root Beer, Orange Crush, Grape Crush, Lemon Lime, Ginger Ale, Mountain Dew$1.89
|Sunday
|12:30 pm - 7:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Welcome to South Town Apizza Thank you for voting us BEST PIZZA IN SOUTHINGTON 2019, 2022, 2023! No, it’s not burnt but it is done well! Like all true New Haven Style Apizza your apizza or grinder is going to be cooked well. Meaning it is cooked to a crisp, with some dark edges and spots of charring on the crust and the bottom of the pie. If you prefer a lesser cook, please let us know – we do cook our pizzas and our grinders well unless otherwise requested. We welcome all of our loyal customers and new friends!
