Southtown Pizzeria Italian Cuisine
No reviews yet
728 S Presa St
San Antonio, TX 78210
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Cold Drinks
Water
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Limonata Fresca
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Orange Fanta
Cream Soda
Root beer
Black Cherry
Mineral Water Lime
Mineral Water Italian
Mineral Water Citrus
Mineral Water Berry
Pellegrino
Bottle Pelegrino
Hot Drinks
2L
Antipasti (Apps)
Brussel Sprouts
Roasted with pancetta & chile, tossed in a red wine Gastrique & topped with Gorgonzola cheese
Gnocchi Del Chef
Handmade potato dumplings with roasted portobello mushrooms, red chile, arugula, chicken broth & parmesan cheese
Mozz Frita
Antipasto Platter
Thin slices of imported cold cuts & cheese arranged amongst our selection of fresh fruits, nuts, pesto & honey comb
Small Potato Soup
Chicken Vegetable Noodle
Large Potato Soup
Wings 5
Wings 10
Salads
Small 10" Pizza
10" Create Your Own
10" Cheese Pizza
10" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage and Crispy Bacon.
10" The Works
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives and Crispy Bacon.
10" The Southtown
Double Pepperoni, Pineapple and Jalapenos.
10" Four Cheese
Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan and Asiago.
10" Margherita
Hand Crushed San Marzano Tomatoes, Basil Leaves and Fresh Mozzarella.
10" The Veggie
Spinach, Mushrooms, Tomatoe Slices, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers and Black Olives.
10" La Bellissima
Medium 12" Pizzas
Large 14" Pizza
X-Large 16" Pizza
Pizza Special
Medium The Veggie
Spinach, Mushrooms, Tomatoe Slices, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers and Black Olives.
Medium Margarita
Hand Crushed San Marzano Tomatoes, Basil Leaves and Fresh Mozzarella.
Medium The Southtown
Double Pepperoni, Pineapple and Jalapenos.
Medium The Works
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives and Crispy Bacon.
Medium Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage and Crispy Bacon.
Medium Four Cheese
Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan and Asiago.
Carne E Pollo (Beef & Chicken)
Pollo Marsala
If you have a food allergy, intolerance or sensitivity, please call about ingredients in our dishes before ordering your meal.
Pollo Piccata
If you have a food allergy, intolerance or sensitivity, please call about ingredients in our dishes before ordering your meal.
Braciole Di Maiale
If you have a food allergy, intolerance or sensitivity, please call about ingredients in our dishes before ordering your meal.
Rib Eye Steak
If you have a food allergy, intolerance or sensitivity, please call about ingredients in our dishes before ordering your meal.
Pasta
Capellini Oil & Garlic
Angel hair pasta sauteed with a buttery garlic oil & topped with herbs & fresh parmesan cheese
Chicken Parm
Fettuccine Alfredo
If you have a food allergy, intolerance or sensitivity, please call about ingredients in our dishes before ordering your meal.
Chicken Alfredo
Shrimp Alfredo
Fettuccine Primavera
Fresh crimini mushrooms, broccoli, zucchini, carrots, yellow squash sauteed with pasta and tasty herb oil.
Meat Lasagna
Pasta sheets layered with ground beef, mozzarella, ricotta & fresh tomato sauce
Spaghetti Marinara
Pasta sauteed with marinara sauce topped with parmesan cheese.
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Three well seasoned meatballs made from a mix of delicious pork and beef atop a bed of pasta, sauteed with marinara sauce.
Spaghetti Bolognese
Classic Italian meat sauce served over a hearty portion of pasta
Eggplant Parmigiana
If you have a food allergy, intolerance or sensitivity, please call to speak about ingredients in our dishes before ordering your meal.
Chef Special
Pasta Della Casa
Orecchiette e Pancetta
If you have a food allergy, intolerance or sensitivity, please call about ingredients in our dishes before ordering your meal.
Shrimp Italiano
If you have a food allergy, intolerance or sensitivity, please call about ingredients in our dishes before ordering your meal.
Pesce (Fish)
Capesante E Risotto
If you have a food allergy, intolerance or sensitivity, please call about ingredients in our dishes before ordering your meal.
Salmone E Rissotto
If you have a food allergy, intolerance or sensitivity, please call about ingredients in our dishes before ordering your meal.
Pastry
Cheescake
If you have a food allergy, intolerance or sensitivity, please call to speak about ingredients in our dishes before ordering your meal.
Flan Con Creme Caramel
If you have a food allergy, intolerance or sensitivity, please call to speak about ingredients in our dishes before ordering your meal.
Tiramisu
Torta Di Cioccolato
If you have a food allergy, intolerance or sensitivity, please call to speak about ingredients in our dishes before ordering your meal.
Carrot Cake
Upgrades
Side of Ranch
Side of Caesar Dressing
Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette
Side of Bleu Cheese
Side of Alfredo Sauce
Side of Angel Hair
Side of Spaghetti
Side of Orecchiette
Side of Gluten Free Pasta
Side of Marinara
Side of Risotto
Side of Veggies
Add 1 Meatball
Add 2 Meatball
Side of Anchovies
Grilled Chicken
Side Of Shrimp
Side Salmon
LG Bread Basket
SM Bread Basket
Adult
Child
BEVERAGES
APPS
Calamari Fritta
A generous portion of tender squid lightly coated and served with a side of fra diavolo sauce & lemon wedges.
Mozzarella Fritta
Our high-quality Mozzarella cheese is breaded in our seasoned home-made batter fried to a perfect crisp!
Gnocchi del Chef
Handmade potato dumplings with roasted portobello mushrooms, red chili, arugula, chicken broth and parmesan cheese. Try this with our bread!
Brussels Sprouts
Roasted with Pancetta and red chili flakes, tossed in a Red Chili Gastrique and tapped with Gorganzola cheese.
Antipasto Plater
Thin slices of imported cold cuts and cheese arranged amongst our selection of fresh fruits and nuts.
SALADS
LG Mixed Greens
Spring mix, carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes and red onions
SM Mixed Greens
Spring mix, carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes and red onions
LG Caesar
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, grape tomatoes and croutons
SM Caesar
Romain lettuce, shaved parmesan, grape tomatoes and croutons
Salmon Salad
Spring mix, carrots, grape tomatoes and red onions with Fresh Scottish Salmon Seared to perfection
Caprese
Heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and micro basil with balsamic vinegar glaze and olive oil over a bed of arugula
ENTREES
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Three well-seasoned meatballs made from a mix of delicious pork and beef atop a bed of pasts, sauteed with marinara sauce
Eggplant Parmigiana
Layers of lightly breaded sliced Eggplant, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan cheese and tomato sauce served with a side of oil and garlic pasta
Meat Lasagna
7 Pasta sheets layered with ground beef mozzarella, ricotta cheese and fresh tomato sauce
Fettuccine Primavera
Fresh Cremini Mushrooms, broccoli, zucchini, carrots, yellow squash sauteed with pasta and a tasty herb oil. A Southtown favorite.
Spaghetti Bolognese
Classic Italian meat sauce served over a hearty portion of pasta
Spaghetti Marinara
Rich classic marinara sauce served with a generous portion of Spaghetti noodles
Capellini oil & Garlic
Fettuccine Alfredo
Delicious steamy alfredo sauce sauteed into a generous portion of fettuccine noodles. Buon Appetito!
Chicken Parmigiana
Melted Italian cheese atop a parmesan breaded chicken breasts complimented with a side of spaghetti pasta and fresh marinara sauce
Shrimp Italiano
Spaghetti pasta is perfectly combined with shrimp, cremini mushrooms, roasted red bell peppers, artichoke hearts, purple kale and lemon butter sauce. One of Our best dishes!
Orecchiette e Pancetta
Ear-shaped pasta, fresh pancetta, cremini mushrooms, shallots, sweet peas and chili flakes all tossed with a delicious cream sauce.
Capesante con Risotto
Gently seared sea scallops gently topped with burro Bianco atop butter melt squash risotto and seasonal vegetables
Salmon con Risotto
Fresh Scottish salmon seared on cast iron then topped with burro Bianco, served over butternut squash risotto with a side of seasoned vegetables
Rib Eye Steak
14 oz Rib Eye steak grilled to perfection and topped with an herb compound butter, served with fingerling potatoes and sauteed seasoned vegetables. We're not a steak house, though it tastes like we should be.
Pollo Marsala
Pan seared chicken scallopine with baby portobello mushrooms bathed in our special marsala wine sauce and served over a bed of pasta.
Polloi Piccata
Pan seared chicken scallopini in a white wine lemon butter & capers sauce served over a bed of pasta
SPECIALS TAB unedited
Chicken Alfredo Lasagna
PIZZAS
10" CHEESE Pizza
Crispy, hot and cheesy! Simply delicious.
10" PEPPERONI Pizza
The classic Pepperoni Pizza
10" MEAT LOVERS
10" THE WORKS
10" THE SOUTHTOWN
10" FOUR CHEESE
10" LA MARGHERITA
10" THE VEGGIE
10" CUSTOM Pizza
12" Cheese Pizza
12" Pepperoni Pizza
12" The Works
12" The Southtown
12" Four Cheese
12" La Margherita
12" The Veggie
12" Meat Lovers
12" Custom Pizza
14" Cheese Pizza
14" Pepperoni Pizza
14" Meat Lovers
14" The Works
14" The Southtown
14" Four Cheese
14" La Margherita
14" The Veggie
14" Custom Pizza
16" Cheese Pizza
16" Pepperoni Pizza
16" Meat Lovers
16" The Works
16" The Southtown
16" Four Cheese
16" La Margherita
16" The Veggie
16" Custom Pizza
DESERTS
Tiramisu
Cheesecake
A luscious, rich and creamy New York style dessert. A perfect ending to a delicious meal.
Torta al Cioccolato (Chocolate cake)
A layered chocolate teat topped with chocolate shavings
Flan con Creme Carmel
A home-made rich and creamy custard style dessert covered with a deeply flavorful caramel sauce
Carrot Cake
This Fluffy dessert is definitely a Southtown favorite and all home-made by the owner herself. Layered and topped with a delicious cream cheese frosting. This treat is the first to go!
Canole Flavor 1
Canole Flavor 2
SIDES, ADD-ON'S & MODS
LG Bread Basket
SM Bread Basket
Side of Angel Hair
Side of Spaghetti
Side of Orecchiette
Side of Gluten Free Pasta
Side of Veggies
Side of Risotto
Side of Anchovies
Side of Marinara
Side of Alfredo Sauce
Side of Ranch
Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette
Side of Bleu Cheese
Side of Caesar Dressing
Add 1 Meatball
Add 2 Meatball
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Welcome to Southtown Pizzeria! Enjoy fresh, authentic Italian dishes in a rustic & romantic atmosphere!
728 S Presa St, San Antonio, TX 78210