Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Southtown Pizzeria Italian Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

728 S Presa St

San Antonio, TX 78210

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

14"Create a Pizza
16"Create a Pizza
Brussel Sprouts

Cold Drinks

Water

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Limonata Fresca

$5.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$4.00

Cream Soda

$3.50

Root beer

$3.50

Black Cherry

$3.50

Mineral Water Lime

$3.00

Mineral Water Italian

$3.00

Mineral Water Citrus

$3.00

Mineral Water Berry

$3.00

Pellegrino

$3.50

Bottle Pelegrino

$3.50

Hot Drinks

Reg. Coffee

$4.50

2L

2L Diet Coke

$4.50Out of stock

2L Dr. Pepper

$4.50Out of stock

2L Orange Crush

$4.50Out of stock

2L Pepsi

$4.50Out of stock

2L Diet Pepsi

$4.50Out of stock

2L Sprite

$4.50Out of stock

2L Root Beer

$4.50Out of stock

2L Big Red

$4.50Out of stock

Antipasti (Apps)

Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Roasted with pancetta & chile, tossed in a red wine Gastrique & topped with Gorgonzola cheese

Gnocchi Del Chef

$13.00

Handmade potato dumplings with roasted portobello mushrooms, red chile, arugula, chicken broth & parmesan cheese

Mozz Frita

$12.00
Antipasto Platter

Antipasto Platter

$16.50Out of stock

Thin slices of imported cold cuts & cheese arranged amongst our selection of fresh fruits, nuts, pesto & honey comb

Small Potato Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Chicken Vegetable Noodle

Large Potato Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Wings 5

$8.00Out of stock

Wings 10

$15.00Out of stock

Salads

Small Mixed Greens Salad

$6.50

Large Mixed Greens

$11.00

Small Casaer Salad

$7.50

Large Caesar Salad

$13.00

Salmon Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Small 10" Pizza

Fresh pizza dough hand-tossed with your choice of scratch made sauces, topped with seriously fresh ingredients and baked to a perfect crisp!

10" Create Your Own

$9.50

10" Cheese Pizza

$9.50

10" Meat Lovers

$14.50

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage and Crispy Bacon.

10" The Works

$14.50

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives and Crispy Bacon.

10" The Southtown

$14.50

Double Pepperoni, Pineapple and Jalapenos.

10" Four Cheese

$14.50

Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan and Asiago.

10" Margherita

$14.50

Hand Crushed San Marzano Tomatoes, Basil Leaves and Fresh Mozzarella.

10" The Veggie

$14.50

Spinach, Mushrooms, Tomatoe Slices, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers and Black Olives.

10" La Bellissima

$14.50

Medium 12" Pizzas

12"Create a Pizza

$10.50

12"Cheese Pizza

$10.50

12"Meat Lovers

$16.50

12"The Works

$16.50

12"The Southtown

$16.50

12"Four Cheese

$16.50

12"Margherita

$16.50

12"The Veggie

$16.50

12" La Bellissima

$16.50

Large 14" Pizza

14"Create a Pizza

$11.50

14" Cheese Pizza

$11.50

14"Meat Lovers

$18.50

14"The Works

$18.50

14"The Southtown

$18.50

14"Four Cheese

$18.50

14"Margherita

$18.50

14"The Veggie

$18.50

14" La Bellissima

$18.50

X-Large 16" Pizza

16"Create a Pizza

$12.50

16" Cheese Pizza

$12.50

16" Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

16"Meat Lovers

$20.50

16"The Works

$20.50

16"The Southtown

$20.50

16"Four Cheese

$20.50

16"Margherita

$20.50

16"The Veggie

$20.50

16" La Bellissima

$20.50

Pizza Special

Enjoy one of our Pizza Specials... or two. Choose your size, crust, and your choice of placements. Choose whole for one specific Special or halves to have two Pizza Specials shared on one Pizza.

Medium The Veggie

$10.00

Spinach, Mushrooms, Tomatoe Slices, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers and Black Olives.

Medium Margarita

$10.00

Hand Crushed San Marzano Tomatoes, Basil Leaves and Fresh Mozzarella.

Medium The Southtown

$10.00

Double Pepperoni, Pineapple and Jalapenos.

Medium The Works

$10.00

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives and Crispy Bacon.

Medium Meat Lovers

$10.00

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage and Crispy Bacon.

Medium Four Cheese

$10.00

Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan and Asiago.

Carne E Pollo (Beef & Chicken)

Pollo Marsala

$21.00

If you have a food allergy, intolerance or sensitivity, please call about ingredients in our dishes before ordering your meal.

Pollo Piccata

$21.00

If you have a food allergy, intolerance or sensitivity, please call about ingredients in our dishes before ordering your meal.

Braciole Di Maiale

$21.00Out of stock

If you have a food allergy, intolerance or sensitivity, please call about ingredients in our dishes before ordering your meal.

Rib Eye Steak

$36.00Out of stock

If you have a food allergy, intolerance or sensitivity, please call about ingredients in our dishes before ordering your meal.

Pasta

Capellini Oil & Garlic

$13.00

Angel hair pasta sauteed with a buttery garlic oil & topped with herbs & fresh parmesan cheese

Chicken Parm

$18.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.00

If you have a food allergy, intolerance or sensitivity, please call about ingredients in our dishes before ordering your meal.

Chicken Alfredo

$19.50

Shrimp Alfredo

$21.50

Fettuccine Primavera

$18.00

Fresh crimini mushrooms, broccoli, zucchini, carrots, yellow squash sauteed with pasta and tasty herb oil.

Meat Lasagna

$18.50

Pasta sheets layered with ground beef, mozzarella, ricotta & fresh tomato sauce

Spaghetti Marinara

$13.50

Pasta sauteed with marinara sauce topped with parmesan cheese.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$19.00

Three well seasoned meatballs made from a mix of delicious pork and beef atop a bed of pasta, sauteed with marinara sauce.

Spaghetti Bolognese

$18.00

Classic Italian meat sauce served over a hearty portion of pasta

Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.50

If you have a food allergy, intolerance or sensitivity, please call to speak about ingredients in our dishes before ordering your meal.

Chef Special

$17.50Out of stock

Pasta Della Casa

Orecchiette e Pancetta

$22.00

If you have a food allergy, intolerance or sensitivity, please call about ingredients in our dishes before ordering your meal.

Shrimp Italiano

$21.00

If you have a food allergy, intolerance or sensitivity, please call about ingredients in our dishes before ordering your meal.

Pesce (Fish)

Capesante E Risotto

$30.00

If you have a food allergy, intolerance or sensitivity, please call about ingredients in our dishes before ordering your meal.

Salmone E Rissotto

$22.50Out of stock

If you have a food allergy, intolerance or sensitivity, please call about ingredients in our dishes before ordering your meal.

Pastry

Elegant & rich layered Italian dessert made with ladyfinger cookies, espresso, mascarpone cheese, eggs, sugar, Marsala wine, rum and cocoa powder.

Cheescake

$9.50

If you have a food allergy, intolerance or sensitivity, please call to speak about ingredients in our dishes before ordering your meal.

Flan Con Creme Caramel

$9.00Out of stock

If you have a food allergy, intolerance or sensitivity, please call to speak about ingredients in our dishes before ordering your meal.

Tiramisu

$10.00
Torta Di Cioccolato

Torta Di Cioccolato

$9.50

If you have a food allergy, intolerance or sensitivity, please call to speak about ingredients in our dishes before ordering your meal.

Carrot Cake

$12.00

Upgrades

Side of Ranch

$1.95

Side of Caesar Dressing

$1.95

Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.95

Side of Bleu Cheese

$1.95

Side of Alfredo Sauce

$2.50

Side of Angel Hair

$4.95

Side of Spaghetti

$4.95

Side of Orecchiette

$4.95

Side of Gluten Free Pasta

$4.95

Side of Marinara

$2.00

Side of Risotto

$4.95

Side of Veggies

$4.95

Add 1 Meatball

$3.50

Add 2 Meatball

$7.00

Side of Anchovies

$2.25

Grilled Chicken

$6.50

Side Of Shrimp

$6.50

Side Salmon

$18.50Out of stock

Special Request

LG Bread Basket

$3.00

SM Bread Basket

$2.50

Adult

$30.00

Child

$15.00

BEVERAGES

TEA Sweet

$3.50

TEA Unsweet

$3.50

Brazilian Lemonade

$5.00

Coca-Cola di Vetro (glass)

$4.00

Sprite di Vetro (glass)

$3.50

Orange Fanta di Vetro (glass)

$3.50

Root Beer di Vetro

$3.50

Cream Soda di Vetro

$3.50

Mineral Water

$3.00

APPS

Calamari Fritta

Calamari Fritta

$14.00

A generous portion of tender squid lightly coated and served with a side of fra diavolo sauce & lemon wedges.

Mozzarella Fritta

Mozzarella Fritta

$11.00Out of stock

Our high-quality Mozzarella cheese is breaded in our seasoned home-made batter fried to a perfect crisp!

Gnocchi del Chef

$12.00

Handmade potato dumplings with roasted portobello mushrooms, red chili, arugula, chicken broth and parmesan cheese. Try this with our bread!

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Roasted with Pancetta and red chili flakes, tossed in a Red Chili Gastrique and tapped with Gorganzola cheese.

Antipasto Plater

$16.50Out of stock

Thin slices of imported cold cuts and cheese arranged amongst our selection of fresh fruits and nuts.

SALADS

LG Mixed Greens

LG Mixed Greens

$11.00

Spring mix, carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes and red onions

SM Mixed Greens

SM Mixed Greens

$6.50

Spring mix, carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes and red onions

LG Caesar

LG Caesar

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, grape tomatoes and croutons

SM Caesar

SM Caesar

$7.50

Romain lettuce, shaved parmesan, grape tomatoes and croutons

Salmon Salad

$16.00

Spring mix, carrots, grape tomatoes and red onions with Fresh Scottish Salmon Seared to perfection

Caprese

$13.00

Heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and micro basil with balsamic vinegar glaze and olive oil over a bed of arugula

ENTREES

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$18.50

Three well-seasoned meatballs made from a mix of delicious pork and beef atop a bed of pasts, sauteed with marinara sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.70

Layers of lightly breaded sliced Eggplant, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan cheese and tomato sauce served with a side of oil and garlic pasta

Meat Lasagna

$18.50

7 Pasta sheets layered with ground beef mozzarella, ricotta cheese and fresh tomato sauce

Fettuccine Primavera

$18.00

Fresh Cremini Mushrooms, broccoli, zucchini, carrots, yellow squash sauteed with pasta and a tasty herb oil. A Southtown favorite.

Spaghetti Bolognese

$17.50

Classic Italian meat sauce served over a hearty portion of pasta

Spaghetti Marinara

$13.50

Rich classic marinara sauce served with a generous portion of Spaghetti noodles

Capellini oil & Garlic

$13.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.50

Delicious steamy alfredo sauce sauteed into a generous portion of fettuccine noodles. Buon Appetito!

Chicken Parmigiana

$17.50

Melted Italian cheese atop a parmesan breaded chicken breasts complimented with a side of spaghetti pasta and fresh marinara sauce

Shrimp Italiano

$21.00

Spaghetti pasta is perfectly combined with shrimp, cremini mushrooms, roasted red bell peppers, artichoke hearts, purple kale and lemon butter sauce. One of Our best dishes!

Orecchiette e Pancetta

$21.50

Ear-shaped pasta, fresh pancetta, cremini mushrooms, shallots, sweet peas and chili flakes all tossed with a delicious cream sauce.

Capesante con Risotto

$30.00

Gently seared sea scallops gently topped with burro Bianco atop butter melt squash risotto and seasonal vegetables

Salmon con Risotto

$22.50

Fresh Scottish salmon seared on cast iron then topped with burro Bianco, served over butternut squash risotto with a side of seasoned vegetables

Rib Eye Steak

$36.00Out of stock

14 oz Rib Eye steak grilled to perfection and topped with an herb compound butter, served with fingerling potatoes and sauteed seasoned vegetables. We're not a steak house, though it tastes like we should be.

Pollo Marsala

$21.00

Pan seared chicken scallopine with baby portobello mushrooms bathed in our special marsala wine sauce and served over a bed of pasta.

Polloi Piccata

$21.00

Pan seared chicken scallopini in a white wine lemon butter & capers sauce served over a bed of pasta

SPECIALS TAB unedited

Chicken Alfredo Lasagna

$18.50

PIZZAS

We don't need to convince you that you'll like it, just need to convince you to try it ... We KNOW you'll like it! Pizza is what we do!
10" CHEESE Pizza

10" CHEESE Pizza

$9.50

Crispy, hot and cheesy! Simply delicious.

10" PEPPERONI Pizza

10" PEPPERONI Pizza

$10.75

The classic Pepperoni Pizza

10" MEAT LOVERS

10" MEAT LOVERS

$14.50
10" THE WORKS

10" THE WORKS

$14.50
10" THE SOUTHTOWN

10" THE SOUTHTOWN

$14.50
10" FOUR CHEESE

10" FOUR CHEESE

$14.50
10" LA MARGHERITA

10" LA MARGHERITA

$14.50
10" THE VEGGIE

10" THE VEGGIE

$14.50

10" CUSTOM Pizza

$9.50
12" Cheese Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$10.50
12" Pepperoni Pizza

12" Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00
12" The Works

12" The Works

$16.50
12" The Southtown

12" The Southtown

$16.50
12" Four Cheese

12" Four Cheese

$16.50
12" La Margherita

12" La Margherita

$16.50
12" The Veggie

12" The Veggie

$16.50
12" Meat Lovers

12" Meat Lovers

$16.50

12" Custom Pizza

$10.50
14" Cheese Pizza

14" Cheese Pizza

$11.50
14" Pepperoni Pizza

14" Pepperoni Pizza

$13.50
14" Meat Lovers

14" Meat Lovers

$18.50
14" The Works

14" The Works

$18.50
14" The Southtown

14" The Southtown

$18.50
14" Four Cheese

14" Four Cheese

$18.50
14" La Margherita

14" La Margherita

$18.50
14" The Veggie

14" The Veggie

$18.50

14" Custom Pizza

$11.50
16" Cheese Pizza

16" Cheese Pizza

$12.50
16" Pepperoni Pizza

16" Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00
16" Meat Lovers

16" Meat Lovers

$20.50
16" The Works

16" The Works

$20.50
16" The Southtown

16" The Southtown

$20.50
16" Four Cheese

16" Four Cheese

$20.50
16" La Margherita

16" La Margherita

$20.50
16" The Veggie

16" The Veggie

$20.50

16" Custom Pizza

$12.50

DESERTS

Tiramisu

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

A luscious, rich and creamy New York style dessert. A perfect ending to a delicious meal.

Torta al Cioccolato (Chocolate cake)

$9.00

A layered chocolate teat topped with chocolate shavings

Flan con Creme Carmel

$9.00

A home-made rich and creamy custard style dessert covered with a deeply flavorful caramel sauce

Carrot Cake

$12.00

This Fluffy dessert is definitely a Southtown favorite and all home-made by the owner herself. Layered and topped with a delicious cream cheese frosting. This treat is the first to go!

Canole Flavor 1

$12.00Out of stock

Canole Flavor 2

$12.00Out of stock

SIDES, ADD-ON'S & MODS

LG Bread Basket

$3.00

SM Bread Basket

$2.50

Side of Angel Hair

$4.95

Side of Spaghetti

$4.95

Side of Orecchiette

$4.95

Side of Gluten Free Pasta

$4.95

Side of Veggies

$4.95

Side of Risotto

$4.95

Side of Anchovies

$2.25

Side of Marinara

$2.00

Side of Alfredo Sauce

$2.50

Side of Ranch

$1.95

Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.95

Side of Bleu Cheese

$1.95

Side of Caesar Dressing

$1.95

Add 1 Meatball

$3.50

Add 2 Meatball

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Southtown Pizzeria! Enjoy fresh, authentic Italian dishes in a rustic & romantic atmosphere!

Location

728 S Presa St, San Antonio, TX 78210

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Battalion
orange star4.5 • 946
604 S Alamo St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Cerroni’s Purple Garlic - San Pedro
orange starNo Reviews
15909 San Pedro Ave Hollywood Park, TX 78232
View restaurantnext
The Pasta Bar - 4138 S New Braunfels Ave #105
orange starNo Reviews
4138 S New Braunfels Ave #105 San Antonio, TX 78223
View restaurantnext
Cerroni's Purple Garlic
orange star4.3 • 734
1017 Austin Hwy San Antonio, TX 78209
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Antonio

Pinch Boil House
orange star4.6 • 1,375
124 North Main Street San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Playland Pizza
orange star4.3 • 835
400 E Houston St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Azuca Nuevo Latino - Southtown
orange star4.4 • 700
709 S. Alamo St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Burgerteca
orange star4.1 • 625
403 Blue Star San Antonio, TX 78204
View restaurantnext
Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse - and BRAZED Bar
orange star4.0 • 576
909 Broadway San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Maverick Whiskey - 115 Broadway St
orange star4.5 • 319
115 Broadway St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Antonio
San Antonio International Airport Vicinity
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Huebner/ Leon Creeks
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Mahncke Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
King William
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
North Central
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Southtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Tobin Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Stone Oak
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston