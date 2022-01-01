Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Southwest Diner

1,277 Reviews

$$

761 Nevada Hwy

Boulder City, NV 89005

Popular Items

The Everything Sandwich
2 Eggs (side)

Eggs & Omelets

Bacon & 2 Eggs

$13.50

Sausage & 2 Eggs

$13.50

Ham Steak & 2 Eggs

$14.95

Hamburger Patty & 2 Eggs

$14.95

Chicken Fried Steak & 2 Eggs with Country Gravy

$14.95

Pork Chili Verde Omelet

$14.95

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$14.95

Bacon, Broccoli & Cheese Omelet

$14.95

Denver Omelet

$14.95

Chili & Cheese Omelet

$14.95

Veggie Omelet

$13.95

Italian Omelet

$14.95

BYO Omelet

$13.00

Chorizo & Eggs

$14.95

Eggs Benedict

$14.95

Breakfast Burritos & Such

Southwest Burrito

$10.75

Boulder Burrito

$10.75

The Everything Sandwich

$10.75

Mick Sandwich

$10.75

Avocado Toast

$10.75

Add Hashbrown (side)

$3.25

Add Those Potatoes (side)

$3.25

Griddle Favorites

Short Stack

$9.95

Full Stack

$10.95

French Toast

$10.75

French Toast w/Bacon

$12.95

French Toast w/Sausage

$12.95

Our Specialties

Santa Fe Potato Pancakes

$13.95

Chili Relleno Breakfast Casserole

$14.95

Huevos Rancheros

$13.95

Minced Ham

$10.95

Corned Beef Hash

$14.95

Farm Omelet

$14.95

Machaca

$13.95

Chorizo Omelette

$14.95

Pumpkin Pancakes

$13.95

Keto Special

$13.95

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$13.95

Sides

1 Egg (side)

$2.45

2 Eggs (side)

$3.50

Bacon (side) (4)

$5.95

1/2 Bacon (side)

$2.95

Sausage (side) (3)

$5.95

1/2 Sausage (side)

$2.95

1 Biscuit & Gravy (side)

$4.75

2 Biscuits & Gravy (side)

$5.75

Banana Nut Bread (side)

$5.25

Toast (side)

$3.50

1 Pc Toast (side)

$2.75

1 Pancake (side)

$3.95

1Pc French Toast (side)

$2.75

Hash Browns (side)

$4.25

Those Potatoes (side)

$4.25

Ham (side)

$7.95

Oatmeal (side)

$5.25

1/2 Oatmeal (side)

$3.25

Corned Beef Hash (side)

$9.95

Gravy (side)

$1.25

Fruit Cup

$4.95

Fruit Bowl

$5.95

Avocado (side)

$4.00

Apples

$2.75

Cottage Cheese

$3.25

1 Potato Cake (no sides)

$4.95

Peanut Butter

$1.00

Walnuts

$1.25

Breakfast Specials

Special #1

$10.25

Special #2

$10.25

Special #3

$10.25

Special #4

$10.25

Special #5

$8.75

Dinners

Liver & Onions

$12.45

Hamburger Steak

$15.95

Meatloaf

$14.95

Pot Roast

$14.95

Ham Steak

$14.95

Santa Fe Chicken Breast

$14.25

Artichoke Mushroom Chicken

$16.25

Chicken Parmesan

$15.25

Fettuccini & Meatballs

$12.50

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.50

Ribeye

$21.99

Salmon Dinner

$17.95

CORNED BEEF AND CABBAGE

$15.95

Southwest Goodies

Cookies

$4.25

Brownie

$4.95

Shakes

$6.95

Loaf of Banana Bread

$12.95

Brownie Surprise

$8.95

Carrot Cake

$5.50

Ice Cream

$2.75

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

Coffee Cake

$4.50

Pumpkin Cookies

$4.50

Pumpkin Cakes

$5.95

Appetizers

Onion Rings

$8.25

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Cheese & Chips

$7.45

Nachos

$10.95

Chips & Salsa

$7.50

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.95

Sweet Corn Queso and Chips

$9.95

Salads

Side Salad

$5.75

Garden Salad

$10.95

Taco Salad

$13.95

Chef Salad

$13.95

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.95

Fajita Salad

$15.95

Salmon Salad

$15.95

Homemade Soups & Chili

Cup Homemade Soup

$4.95

Bowl Homemade Soup

$5.95

Cup of Chili

$5.95

Bowl of Chili

$7.95

Chili Deluxe

$10.50

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.75

Burgers

1/3 lb.Burger

$8.45

1/3 lb. Cheeseburger

$8.95

1/3 lb. Avocado Burger

$9.25

1/3 lb. Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.25

1/3 lb. Avocado Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.25

Double Burger

$11.45

Double Cheeseburger

$11.95

Double Avocado Burger

$12.95

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.95

Double Avocado Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.45

Chicken Strips

$9.95

2.95 Burger special

$2.95

Hot Dogs

1/4 Hot Dog

$5.95

Chili Dog

$7.95

Corn Dog

$3.95

Mexican Dishes

2 Flautas

$15.95

Chili Relleno Dinner

$13.25

Chicken Fajita Dinner

$18.75

Beef Fajita Dinner

$18.75

3 Beef Taquitos

$13.25

Chicken & Beef Fajita Dinner

$18.75

Shrimp Fajitas

$19.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.95

Beef Quesadilla

$13.95

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.95

Chicken Tostada

$13.95

Beef Tostada

$13.95

2 CHEESE Enchiladas

$12.25

2 Chicken Enchiladas

$13.25

2 Shredded Beef Enchiladas

$15.25

2 Spinach Enchiladas

$13.25

2 Fish Tacos

$16.75

2 Shredded Beef Tacos

$14.75

2 Chicken Tacos

$14.75

Steak Burrito

$15.50

Chicken Burrito

$14.50

Shredded Beef Burrito

$15.50

Pork Chili Verde Burrito

$14.50

Fajita Burrito

$16.95

Chicken Chimichanga

$14.25

Shredded Beef Chimichanga

$14.25

Asada Changa

$15.95

Combo Platter

Choice of One

$12.25

Choice of Two

$13.25

Choice of Three

$14.25

Great Southwest Sandwiches

Frisco Burger Sandwich

$12.95

California Sandwich

$12.95

Cowboy Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Westerner Sandwich

$13.95

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.95

Avocado BLT Sandwich

$11.95

Les' Club FRESH

$12.95

Patty Melt Sandwich

$12.95

Chili Size Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.95

BLT Sandwich

$10.45

Sides

Avocado (side)

$4.00

Beans (side)

$2.50

Broccoli (side)

$2.25

CFS (side)

$7.25

Chips, Small (side)

$2.95

CK Breast (side)

$6.95

Cornbread (side)

$2.50

Cucumber Salad (side)

$2.95

Curly Fries, Large (side)

$6.50

Curly Fries, Small (side)

$5.50

Enchilada (no sides)

$3.95+

Fries, Large (side)

$5.25

Fries, Small (side)

$4.50

Fry Sauce, Salsa (side)

$0.30

Garlic Toast (side)

$2.50

Gravy (side)

$1.25

Guacamole Lg (side)

$2.50

Guacamole Sm (side)

$1.75

HB Patty (side)

$7.25

Mashed Potatoes (side)

$3.25

Relleno (side)

$7.95

Rice (side)

$2.50

Salmon (side)

$7.95

Taco (no sides)

$3.95+

Tortilla (side)

$1.00

Vegetables (side)

$2.25

Verde (side)

$4.95

1 Potato Pancake / No Sides

$3.95

1 Flauta (No Sides)

$3.95

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Piece of pie

Lemon Meringue

$6.95

Coconut Cream

$6.95

Apple Pie

$6.95

Cherry Pie

$6.95

Peach

$6.95

Rhubarb

$6.95

Triple Berry

$6.95

French Apple

$6.95

Strawberry Rhubarb

$6.95

Chocolate Cream

$6.95

Peanut butter

$6.95

Strawberry Pie

$6.95

Cheese Cake

$7.95

Pecan Pie

$7.95

Pumpkin Pie

$7.95

Whole Pies

Lemon Meringue pie

$16.95

Coconut Cream pie

$16.95

Apple Pie

$16.95

Cherry Pie

$16.95

Peach Pie

$16.95

Rhubarb Pie

$16.95

Triple Berry

$16.95

French Apple Pie

$16.95

Strawberry Rhurbarb

$16.95

Chocolate Cream Pie

$16.95

Peanut Butter Pie

$16.95

Cheese Cake

$32.00

Pecan Pie

$18.95

Pumpkin pie

$16.95

Drinks

Coffee / Hot Tea

$3.50

Soda / Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Juice

$3.95+

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.95

To-Go Drink

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.25+

Milk

$2.75+

Southwest Cocktails

Bacardi Soda

$9.00

Bailey's coffee

$9.00

Jameson/ Baileys coffee

$11.00

Basic Cocktails

$9.00

Blood Orange Mimosa

$8.95

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Buffalo Trace Coke

$9.00

Buffalo Trace Neat

$14.00

Buffalo Trace shot

$9.00

Captain and coke

$9.00

Captain Morgan Shot

$9.00

Coffee w/ Irish Cream

$9.00

Extra Shot

$4.50

Hendricks Gin and Tonic

$10.00

Hendricks Gin rocks

$14.00

Jameson ginger

$10.00

Jameson Rocks

$13.00

Jameson shot

$8.00

Ketel one rocks

$13.00

Ketel one soda

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

passion mimosa

$9.10

Southwest Lemonade

$9.00

Southwest Pineapple

$9.00

Southwest sunrise

$9.00

Specialty mixed drink

$10.00

Tanqueray rocks

$13.00

Tanqueray tonic

$9.00

Titos rocks

$13.00

Titos/soda

$9.00

Tropical Mimosa

$9.00

Jack Daniel's and Coke

$9.00

Jack Danial's rocks

$13.00

Jack Daniel's shot

$9.00

Mimosa board

$13.00

Dragon Fruit Mimosa

$9.00

Bottle Beer

Budweiser

$5.25

Bud Light

$5.25

Blue Moon

$5.25

Michelob Ultra

$5.25

Miller Light

$5.25

Coors light

$5.25

Corona

$6.25

Corona Light

$6.25

Dos Equis

$6.25

Stella Artois

$6.25

Wines by the Glass

Red wine

$8.50

White wine

$8.50

Breakfast

KIDS Pancake

$5.50

KIDS French Toast

$5.50

KIDS Toast & Egg

$5.50

Lunch

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$5.50

KIDS Corn Dog

$5.50

KIDS Hot Dog

$5.50

KIDS Chicken Finger

$5.50

Church Meal

$5.50

Dinner

KIDS Pasta

$6.50

KIDS Hamburger

$6.50

KIDS Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

KIDS Ham Steak

$7.95

Retail Items

Coffee Cup

$18.95

Salt Scrub

$25.00

Hot Sauce

$7.95

Alien Vodka

$8.59

T-Shirt

$24.95

Homemade Dog Bone

$2.95

Emodka

$8.59

Southwest Diner HAT

$19.95

open check for payment Best western

Best western pass due invoices

$14,765.00
Attributes and Amenities
Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

761 Nevada Hwy, Boulder City, NV 89005

Directions

Gallery
Southwest Diner image
Southwest Diner image
Southwest Diner image

