Southwest Donuts Cortez
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info
Southwest Donuts will serve as a family owned donut shop that will serve quality donuts and coffee. All of our donuts will be made from scratch with locally sourced ingredients. All of our in-house items will be crafted without artificial flavors or colorings.
Location
2230 East Main Street, Cortez, CO 81321
