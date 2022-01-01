Restaurant header imageView gallery

Southwind Cafe 44 Church St

review star

No reviews yet

44 Church St

Mathews, VA 23109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

N/A Bev

Pepsi

$2.90

Orange Juice

$3.50

Perrier

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Roy Rogers

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.90

Orange Crush

$2.90

Dr Pepper

$2.90

Ginger Ale

$2.90

Lemonade

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$2.90

Sweet Tea

$2.90

Unsweet Tea

$2.90

Coffee

$2.90

Milk

$2.90

Club Soda

$1.90

Arnold Palmer

$2.90

Water

Hot Tea

$2.90

Bottle Water

$1.00

Abita Root Bear

$3.90

Bottled Beer

Bud

$3.90

Bud Light

$3.90

Miller Lite

$3.90

Michelob Ultra

$3.90

Corona

$4.90

Corona Light

$4.90

Heineken

$3.00

Lionshead Pilsner

$2.90

Clausthaler(NA)

$4.90

3 Philosophers

$7.00

Devil's Backbone Grapefruit

$7.00

Devil's Backbone Orange

$7.00

DB Grape Smash

$7.00

Devil's Backbone Vodka Mule

$7.00

DB Cranberry

$7.00

Daura Damm GF

$4.90

Glutenburg Amber GF

$4.90

Twoquila Lime Gose

$7.00

Quirk Cherry Blossom

$4.90

Quirk Strawberry Lemon Basil

$4.90

BOHO Dark & Stormy

$7.00

Kegs

Mich Ultra Keg

Miller Lite Keg

Bud Light Keg

Db Vienna Lager Keg

Narragansett Keg

Draft Beer

Legend Brown

$5.00+

Naragansett

$5.00+

Fred Red

$5.00+

Center Of Universe

$5.00+

Dales Pale Ale

$5.00+

Superb IPA

$5.00+

Porter

$6.00+

Folkn Around Pale Ale

$5.00+

Pumpkinhead Ale

$6.00+

3Floyds Gumball Head

$6.00+

Creamsicle I P A

$5.00+

Pomegranate Cider

$6.00+

Parkway AAA Amber Ale

$5.00+Out of stock

Red

Cabernet Sauv

$6.00+

Pinot Noir

$7.00+

House Red Blend

$7.00+

Merlot

$7.00+

Alamos Malbec

$8.00+

House Merlot Bf

$4.00

Sangria

$5.00

Santa Ema Merlot

$31.00

Hess Shirtail Pinot Noir

$29.00

William Hill Cabernet Sauv

$28.00

Las Rochas Garnacha

$26.00

7 Deadly Zins

$28.00

GL Chianti

$9.00

Btl Da Vinci Chianti

$30.00

White

Bridge Lane Chardonnay

$7.00+

J Vinyards Pinot Grigio

$7.00+

Starborough

$8.00+

Archer Roose Bubbly

$7.00+

BTL Souverain Chardonnay

$27.00

House Chardonnay Bf

$5.00

Rosé Glass

$7.00

Underwood Pinot Gris

$29.00

Berlinger White Zin

$6.00+

Canyon Road Sauvignon Blanc

$25.00

Starborough Sauv Blanc

$30.00

Fetzer Reisling

$7.00+

La Marca

$8.00+

Mimosa

$5.00

Carafe Mimosa

$18.00

Gl Moscato

$7.00

Btl Castiggio PG

$31.00

Salads

House

$8.90

Mediterranean

$12.90

Spinach

$10.90

Caesar

$8.90

Chef

$13.90

Side salad

$4.90

Side Med

$6.90

Side Spinach

$6.90

Side Caesar

$6.90

Sandwiches

Put-In Creek

$11.90

Piankitank

$10.90

Barn Creek

$10.90

Hills Bay

$10.90

Chesapeake

$9.90

Cow Creek

$10.90

Milford Haven

$9.90

Chapel Creek

$10.90

White Trash Fries

$15.00

Create Your Own

Create your own

$8.50+

Create Half Pizza

$8.50+

POW

POW 8 inch

$11.90Out of stock

POW 12inch

$21.90Out of stock

POW GF

$16.90Out of stock

GF Pizzas

GF Rigby

$15.90

GF Big Island

$15.90

Gf Gwynn's Island

$15.90

GF New Point Island

$15.90

GF Tangier Island

$15.90

GF Hogge Island

$15.90

GF Parrot Island

$15.90

GF Berkeley Island

$15.90

GF Goodwin Island

$15.90

GF Watts Island

$15.90

GF Fisherman Island

$18.90

GF Caribbean Island

$15.90

GF Whalebone

$15.90

GF Paradise

$15.90

Specialty Pizzas

Rigby Island

$10.90+

New Point Island

$10.90+

Parrot Island

$10.90+

Watts Island

$10.90+

Caribbean Island

$10.90+

Big Island

$10.90+

Tangier Island

$10.90+

Berkley Island

$10.90+

Fisherman Island

$13.90+

Whalebone

$10.90+

Gwynn's Island

$10.90+

Hogge Island

$10.90+

Goodwin Island

$10.90+

Paradise

$10.90+

SW Favorites

Shrimp Bang Bang

$13.90

Fish & Chip

$17.90

Lobster Roll

$18.90

Burger Bang Bang

$17.90

Sides

French Fries

$3.90

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.90

BBQ Dirty Chip

$2.90

Sea Salt Dirty Chip

$2.90

Salt & Pepper Dirty Chip

Side Onion Rings

$5.90

Potato Salad

$2.90

Cole Slaw

$2.90

Side Potato

$3.90

Side Veg

$3.90

Sides Marinara

$1.90

Side BP

$3.00

Side salad

$4.90

Side Med

$6.90

Side Spinach

$6.90

Side Rice

$3.90

Dressings

BP 2 oz

$1.50

Blue Cheese 2 oz

$1.00

Honey Mustard 2 oz

$1.00

Balsamic 2 oz

$1.00

Greek 2 oz

$1.00

Buttermilk Parmesan 4 oz

$3.00

Caeser

Red River Ranch

Kids Menu

Kid Dog

$6.90

Kid Shrimp w/ FF

$6.90

Kid Cheese Pizza

$6.90

Kid Grilled Cheese with Chips

$6.90

Kid Chicken Tenders w/ FF

$6.90

Buttermilk Parmesan 4oz

$3.00

Buttermilk Parmesan 16 oz

$11.00

Buttermilk Parmesan 32 oz

$21.00

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$7.50

Checkerboard Cake

$7.50

Carrot Cake

$7.50

Coconut Cake

$7.50

Peanutbutter Cake

$7.50

Apple Spice Cake

$7.50

Cheesecake

$7.50

Key Lime Pie

$6.50

Coconut Pie

$6.50

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.50

Chocolate Pie

$7.50

Berry Pie

$6.50

Baklava

$4.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$7.50

1 Scoop

$3.50

Brownie

$3.90

Cannoli

$3.00

Horchata NA

$5.90

Yellow cake Fudge

$7.50

Cupcake

$1.50

GlutenDairyFreeBrownie

$6.00

Retail

Tshirt

$20.00

Tye Dye T

$26.00

Hoodie

Long Sleeve T

$28.00

LS Tye Dye

$30.00

Hat

$22.00

XX-XXXL Shirt

DJ Seasoning

Southwind Glass

$5.00

Southwind Sticker

Bouncing Betty

$9.00

SW Growler

Tradition Glass

Cover

$10.00

Guiness Glass

OPEN Retail

Special Instructions

App

App ahead

As entree

Bacon Cheese Fry

$10.90

Cheese Fry

$7.90

Gluten Free

To Go

Adult Chicken Tender

$13.90

Don’t Make

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Southwind Cafe is as much a state of mind and being as it is a great restaurant. Opened in April of 2001 by Ned & Dia Lawless it has established a great reputation for its amazing pizzas and crust. Creative and wide ranging, the specials focus on fresh seasonal ingredients locally sourced and prepared with care and passion. Chef/Owner Jonathan Lewis carries on the Southwind tradition with over 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry. Jonathan is a resident of Mathews with ancestry dating back to the original settlers of the County. He views ownership of this gem as a responsibility and a privilege. Welcome to Southwind Cafe, relax and enjoy your time with friends both old and new.

Location

44 Church St, Mathews, VA 23109

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hole in the Wall - Waterfront Grill
orange starNo Reviews
384 Old Ferry Road Gwynn, VA 23066
View restaurantnext
The Table
orange starNo Reviews
16273 General Puller Hwy Suite A-4 Deltaville, VA 23043
View restaurantnext
Lulu Birds Kitchen - Main Street
orange star4.6 • 323
6553 Main Street Gloucester, VA 23061
View restaurantnext
Damon & Co. - 7104 George Washington Memorial Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
7104 George Washington Memorial Hwy Gloucester, VA 23061
View restaurantnext
IDK Raw Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
4329 George Washington Memorial Hwy Hayes, VA 23072
View restaurantnext
Mobjack Tavern
orange star4.2 • 492
5036 GEORGE WASHINGTON MEMORIAL HIGHWAY Hayes, VA 23072
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Mathews
Hayes
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Gloucester
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Yorktown
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Williamsburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)
Newport News
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Smithfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
New Kent
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston