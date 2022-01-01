Southwind Cafe 44 Church St

Restaurant info

Southwind Cafe is as much a state of mind and being as it is a great restaurant. Opened in April of 2001 by Ned & Dia Lawless it has established a great reputation for its amazing pizzas and crust. Creative and wide ranging, the specials focus on fresh seasonal ingredients locally sourced and prepared with care and passion. Chef/Owner Jonathan Lewis carries on the Southwind tradition with over 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry. Jonathan is a resident of Mathews with ancestry dating back to the original settlers of the County. He views ownership of this gem as a responsibility and a privilege. Welcome to Southwind Cafe, relax and enjoy your time with friends both old and new.