Greek
Salad
Burgers

Souvlaki Fast - Boca Raton St. Andrews Blvd

No reviews yet

21200 St. Andrews Blvd suite 13

Boca Raton, FL 33433

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Gyro Platter
Beef & Lamb Gyro Pita
Chicken Souvlaki Pita

Souvlaki/Gyro Pitas

All pitas wrapped with lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki and Greek Dressing.

Beef & Lamb Gyro Pita

$8.79

Beef and lamb gyro meat seasoned with zesty Greek spices

Beef & Lamb Gyro Pita Combo

$12.79

Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink

Chicken Gyro Pita

$8.79

All-white meat, marinated and seasoned with authentic Greek spices and herbs

Chicken Gyro Pita Combo

$12.79

Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink

50/50 Gyro Pita

$8.79

A blend of our beef and lamb, and chicken gyro meats

50/50 Gyro Pita Combo

$12.79

Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink

Chicken Souvlaki Pita

$8.79

Tender chunks of all-white meat marinated with Greek herbs and spices

Chicken Souvlaki Pita Combo

$12.79

Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink

Salmon Pita

$10.99

Fresh salmon filets marinated and grilled to perfection

Salmon Pita Combo

$14.99

Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink

Veggie Souvlaki Pita

$7.99

Freshly cut and grilled tomatoes, bell peppers, and red onions on a bed of lettuce with cucumbers and kalamata olives, topped with Greek dressing

Veggie Souvlaki Pita Combo

$11.99

Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink

Pork Pita

$8.79

Pork loin marinated in fresh herbs and spices and grilled to perfection

Pork Pita Combo

$12.79

Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink

Beef Souvlaki Pita

$9.99

Top quality beef cubed and marinated in our Souvlaki Fast original marinade recipe, grilled to perfection

Beef Souvlaki Pita Combo

$13.99

Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink

Shrimp Pita

$10.99

Shrimp marinated in a simple but delicious all-natural Souvlaki Fast original herb marinade, grilled to perfection

Shrimp Pita Combo

$14.99

Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink

Falafel Pita

$7.99

Crispy falafel patties made from ground chickpeas mixed with Mediterranean herbs and spices, wrapped in a pita with hummus, lettuce, tomato, onion and Greek dressing!

Falafel Pita Combo

$11.99

Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink

Souvlaki/Gyro Platters

Served with side of Greek salad with traditional Greek dressing, your choice of rice or french fries, tzatziki and pita.

Beef & Lamb Gyro Platter

$13.99

Beef and lamb gyro meat seasoned with zesty Greek spices

Chicken Gyro Platter

$13.99

All-white meat, marinated and seasoned with authentic Greek spices and herbs

50/50 Gyro Platter

$13.99

A blend of our beef and lamb, and chicken gyro meats

Chicken Souvlaki Platter

$13.99

Tender chunks of all-white meat marinated with Greek herbs and spices on a skewer

Falafel Platter

$13.99

4 crispy falafel patties made from ground chickpeas mixed with Mediterranean herbs and spices

Pork Platter

$13.99

Pork loin marinated in fresh herbs and spices, skewered and grilled to perfection

Shrimp Platter

$15.99

Shrimp marinated in a simple but delicious all-natural Souvlaki Fast original herb marinade, skewered and grilled to perfection

Salmon Platter

$15.99

Fresh salmon filets marinated and grilled to perfection

Beef Souvlaki Platter

$15.99

Top quality beef cubed and marinated in our Souvlaki Fast original marinade recipe, skewered and grilled to perfection

Add a Souvlaki!

Add a side of souvlaki to your order!

Beef & Lamb Gyro Side

$4.99

Beef and lamb gyro meat seasoned with zesty Greek spices

Chicken Gyro Side

$4.99

All-white meat, marinated and seasoned with authentic Greek spices and herbs

50/50 Gyro Side

$4.99

A blend of our beef and lamb, and chicken gyro meats

Pork Souvlaki Side

$4.99

Skewered and grilled marinated pork loin

Chicken Souvlaki Side

$4.99

Tender chunks of all-white meat marinated with Greek herbs and spices served on a skewer

Falafel Side

$4.99

4 crispy falafel patties made from ground chickpeas mixed with Mediterranean herbs and spices

Shrimp Souvlaki Side

$6.49

Shrimp marinated in a simple but delicious all-natural Souvlaki Fast original herb marinade, skewered and grilled to perfection

Salmon Side

$6.49

Fresh salmon filets marinated and grilled to perfection

Beef Souvlaki Side

$6.49

Top quality beef cubed and marinated in our Souvlaki Fast original marinade recipe, skewered and grilled to perfection

Soups & Salads

All salads served with pita.

Small Greek Salad

$7.49

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, bell peppers, kalamata olives, onion and feta cheese. Served with traditional Greek dressing on the side.

Greek Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, bell peppers, kalamata olives, onion and feta cheese. Served with traditional Greek dressing on the side.

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with Caesar dressing on the side.

Corfu Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, dried cranberries, walnuts, tomatoes and Feta. Served with honey lime dijon dressing on the side.

Lentil Soup

$4.99

Made with brown lentils, fresh greens and simple spices

Avgolemono Soup

$4.99

Classic Greek chicken soup thickened with a special blend of egg and lemon until silky

Soup & Salad Combo

$9.99

Your choice of Lentil or Avgolemono soup, with a Greek, Corfu, or Caesar salad. Dressing served on the side.

Spinach Pie & Salad Combo

$11.99

Spinach pie with your choice of Greek, Corfu, or Caesar salad. Dressing served on the side.

The Classics

Quarter Lemon Roasted Chicken

$7.99

Served with rice, fries or lemon potatoes and a side of Greek salad.

Half Lemon Roasted Chicken

$10.99

Served with rice, fries or lemon potatoes and a side of Greek salad.

Lamb Chops

$21.99

Grilled lamb chops with your choice of rice, fries or lemon potatoes and a side of Greek salad.

Mousaka with Salad

$14.99

Layers of potatoes, eggplant, ground beef topped with béchamel sauce and side of Greek salad.

Pastitsio with Salad

$13.99

Thick pasta with ground beef topped with béchamel sauce, served with a side Greek salad.

American Fare

Mayonnaise, ketchup and mustard available upon request.

Philly Steak

$9.99

Grilled peppers, tomatoes and onion with white American cheese served on a pita or a hoagie.

Philly Steak Combo

$13.99

Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink

Chicken Philly

$9.99

Grilled peppers, tomatoes and onion with white American cheese served on a pita or a hoagie.

Chicken Philly Combo

$13.99

Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink

Hamburger

$7.49

Homemade all beef burger with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a kaiser roll.

Hamburger Combo

$11.49

Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink

Cheeseburger

$7.99

Homemade all beef burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, and white American cheese on a kaiser roll.

Cheeseburger Combo

$11.99

Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink

Greek Burger

$8.99

Homemade all beef burger with lettuce, tomato, and onion topped with tzatziki sauce and feta cheese on a kaiser roll.

Greek Burger Combo

$12.99

Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo

$12.99

Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink

Chicken Fingers

$9.99

Breaded chicken breast tenders served with fries.

Chicken Fingers Combo

$13.99

Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink

Sides

Rice

$3.00

French Fries

$3.75

Greek Fries

$5.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.75

Spicy French Fries

$5.75

Lemon Potatoes

$4.75

Spinach Pie Side

$6.75

Tzatziki Side

$5.75

Hummus Side

$5.75

Spicy Feta Side

$5.75

Pita

$1.00

Dolmades

$6.00

Stuffed grape leaves

Sampler

$9.00

Hummus, tzakziki, spicy feta, olives

Extra Tzatziki Cup

$0.50

Extra Dressing Cup

$0.50

Extra Feta Cup

$0.75

Extra Hummus Cup

$0.50

Extra Spicy Feta Cup

$0.75

Extra Olives Cup

$0.75

Extra Honey Mustard Cup

$0.50

Extra Tahini Cup

$0.75

Olives (8 oz)

$6.99

Olive Oil (1 Liter)

$17.00

Olive Oil (3 Liter)

$30.00

Desserts

Baklava

$3.75

Tradition honey-soaked filo dough filled with walnuts and almonds

Cheesecake Baklava

$4.95

This delectable dessert melds two favorites, cheesecake and baklava, topped with flaky filo dough

Chocolate Cheesecake Baklava

$4.95

This delectable dessert melds two favorites, chocolate cheesecake and baklava, topped with flaky filo dough

Kourabiedes

$2.00

Greek wedding cookies, similar to butter cookies, topped with powdered sugar

Rice Pudding

$3.75

Rich and creamy Greek rice pudding recipe topped with cinnamon

Chocolate Baklava

$4.00

Drinks

Fountain drinks and bottled drinks

Fountain Coca Cola

$2.29

Fountain Diet Coke

$2.29

Fountain Coke Zero

$2.29

Fountain Sprite

$2.29

Fountain Fanta Orange

$2.29

Fountain Root Beer

$2.29

Fountain Pibb Xtra

$2.29

Fountain Lemonade

$2.29

Fountain Sweetened Iced Tea

$2.29

Fountain Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.29

Coke Bottle

$2.49

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.49

Coke Zero Bottle

$2.49

Sprite Bottle

$2.49

Gingerale Bottle

$2.49

Lemonade Bottle

$2.49

Sweet Tea Bottle

$2.49

Lemon Iced Tea Bottle

$2.49

Aha Blueberry Pomegranate Soda Water Can

$2.49

Water Bottle

$2.49

Orange Juice Bottle

$2.49

Apple Juice Bottle

$2.49

Saturday Special

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Special

$6.99

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Special Combo

$9.99

Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location

21200 St. Andrews Blvd suite 13, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Directions

