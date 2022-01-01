Restaurant header imageView gallery

Souvlaki Fast Royal Palm Beach

1250 royal palm beach blvd.

Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411

Order Again

Popular Items

Greek Salad
Pork Pita
Beef & Lamb Gyro Pita

Souvlaki/Gyro Pitas

All pitas wrapped with lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki and Greek Dressing.

Beef & Lamb Gyro Pita

$8.79

Beef and lamb gyro meat seasoned with zesty Greek spices

Beef & Lamb Gyro Pita Combo

$12.79

Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink

Chicken Gyro Pita

$8.79

All-white meat, marinated and seasoned with authentic Greek spices and herbs

Chicken Gyro Pita Combo

$12.79

Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink

50/50 Gyro Pita

$8.79

A blend of our beef and lamb, and chicken gyro meats

50/50 Gyro Pita Combo

$12.79

Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink

Chicken Souvlaki Pita

$8.79

Tender chunks of all-white meat marinated with Greek herbs and spices

Chicken Souvlaki Pita Combo

$12.79

Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink

Salmon Pita

$10.99

Fresh salmon filets marinated and grilled to perfection

Salmon Pita Combo

$14.99

Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink

Veggie Souvlaki Pita

$7.99

Freshly cut and grilled tomatoes, bell peppers, and red onions on a bed of lettuce with cucumbers and kalamata olives, topped with Greek dressing

Veggie Souvlaki Pita Combo

$11.99

Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink

Pork Pita

$8.79

Pork loin marinated in fresh herbs and spices and grilled to perfection

Pork Pita Combo

$12.79

Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink

Beef Pita

$9.99

Top quality beef cubed and marinated in our Souvlaki Fast original marinade recipe, grilled to perfection

Beef Pita Combo

$13.99

Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink

Shrimp Pita

$10.99

Shrimp marinated in a simple but delicious all-natural Souvlaki Fast original herb marinade, grilled to perfection

Shrimp Pita Combo

$14.99

Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink

Falafel Pita

$7.99

Crispy falafel patties made from ground chickpeas mixed with Mediterranean herbs and spices, wrapped in a pita with hummus, lettuce, tomato, onion and Greek dressing

Falafel Pita Combo

$11.99

Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink

Lamb Souvlaki Pita

$9.99Out of stock

Lamb Souvlaki Pita Combo

$13.99Out of stock

Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink

Souvlaki/Gyro Platters

Served with side of Greek salad with traditional Greek dressing, your choice of rice or french fries, tzatziki and pita.

Beef & Lamb Gyro Platter

$13.99

Beef and lamb gyro meat seasoned with zesty Greek spices

Chicken Gyro Platter

$13.99

All-white meat, marinated and seasoned with authentic Greek spices and herbs

50/50 Gyro Platter

$13.99

A blend of our beef and lamb, and chicken gyro meats

Chicken Souvlaki Platter

$13.99

Tender chunks of all-white meat marinated with Greek herbs and spices on a skewer

Salmon Platter

$15.99

Fresh salmon filets marinated and grilled to perfection

Falafel Platter

$13.99

4 crispy falafel patties made from ground chickpeas mixed with Mediterranean herbs and spices

Pork Platter

$13.99

Pork loin marinated in fresh herbs and spices, skewered and grilled to perfection

Shrimp Platter

$15.99

Shrimp marinated in a simple but delicious all-natural Souvlaki Fast original herb marinade, skewered and grilled to perfection

Beef Platter

$15.99

Top quality beef cubed and marinated in our Souvlaki Fast original marinade recipe, skewered and grilled to perfection

Lamb Souvlaki Platter

$21.99Out of stock

Add a Souvlaki!

Add a side of souvlaki to your order!

Beef & Lamb Gyro Side

$4.99

Beef and lamb gyro meat seasoned with zesty Greek spices

Chicken Gyro Side

$4.99

All-white meat, marinated and seasoned with authentic Greek spices and herbs

50/50 Gyro Side

$4.99

A blend of our beef and lamb, and chicken gyro meats

Pork Souvlaki Side

$4.99

Skewered and grilled marinated pork loin

Chicken Souvlaki Side

$4.99

Tender chunks of all-white meat marinated with Greek herbs and spices served on a skewer

Falafel Side

$4.99

4 crispy falafel patties made from ground chickpeas mixed with Mediterranean herbs and spices

Shrimp Souvlaki Side

$6.49

Shrimp marinated in a simple but delicious all-natural Souvlaki Fast original herb marinade, skewered and grilled to perfection

Salmon Side

$6.49

Fresh salmon filets marinated and grilled to perfection

Beef Souvlaki Side

$6.49

Top quality beef cubed and marinated in our Souvlaki Fast original marinade recipe, skewered and grilled to perfection

Soups & Salads

All salads served with pita.

Small Greek Salad

$7.49

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, bell peppers, kalamata olives, onion and feta cheese. Served with traditional Greek dressing on the side.

Greek Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, bell peppers, kalamata olives, onion and feta cheese. Served with traditional Greek dressing on the side.

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with Caesar dressing on the side.

Corfu Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, dried cranberries, walnuts, tomatoes and Feta. Served with honey lime dijon dressing on the side.

Lentil Soup

$4.99

Made with brown lentils, fresh greens and simple spices

Avgolemono Soup

$4.99

Classic Greek chicken soup thickened with a special blend of egg and lemon until silky

Soup & Salad Combo

$9.99

Your choice of Lentil or Avgolemono soup, with a Greek, Corfu, or Caesar salad. Dressing served on the side.

Spinach Pie & Salad Combo

$11.99

Spinach pie with your choice of Greek, Corfu, or Caesar salad. Dressing served on the side.

The Classics

Quarter Lemon Roasted Chicken

$7.99

Served with rice, fries or lemon potatoes and a side of Greek salad.

Half Lemon Roasted Chicken

$10.99

Served with rice, fries or lemon potatoes and a side of Greek salad.

Lamb Chops

$21.99

Grilled lamb chops with your choice of rice, fries or lemon potatoes and a side of Greek salad.

Mousaka with Salad

$14.99

Layers of potatoes, eggplant, ground beef topped with béchamel sauce and side of Greek salad.

Pastitsio with Salad

$13.99

Thick pasta with ground beef topped with béchamel sauce, served with a side Greek salad.

American Fare

Mayonnaise, ketchup and mustard available upon request.

Philly Steak

$9.99

Grilled peppers, tomatoes and onion with white American cheese served on a pita or a hoagie.

Philly Steak Combo

$13.99

Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink

Chicken Philly

$9.99

Grilled peppers, tomatoes and onion with white American cheese served on a pita or a hoagie.

Chicken Philly Combo

$13.99

Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink

Hamburger

$7.49

Homemade all beef burger with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a kaiser roll.

Hamburger Combo

$11.49

Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink

Cheeseburger

$7.99

Homemade all beef burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, and white American cheese on a kaiser roll.

Cheeseburger Combo

$11.99

Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink

Greek Burger

$8.99

Homemade all beef burger with lettuce, tomato, and onion topped with tzatziki sauce and feta cheese on a kaiser roll.

Greek Burger Combo

$12.99

Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo

$12.99

Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink

Chicken Fingers

$9.99

Breaded chicken breast tenders served with fries.

Chicken Fingers Combo

$13.99

Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink

Sides

Rice

$3.00

French Fries

$3.75

Greek Fries

$5.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.75

Spicy French Fries

$5.75

Lemon Potatoes

$4.75

Spinach Pie Side

$6.75

Tzatziki Side

$5.75

Hummus Side

$5.75

Spicy Feta Side

$5.75

Pita

$1.00

Dolmades

$6.00

Stuffed grape leaves

Sampler

$9.00

Hummus, tzakziki, spicy feta, olives

Extra Tzatziki Cup

$0.50

Extra Dressing Cup

$0.50

Extra Feta Cup

$0.75

Extra Hummus Cup

$0.50

Extra Spicy Feta Cup

$0.75

Extra Olives Cup

$0.75

Extra Honey Mustard Cup

$0.50

Extra Tahini Cup

$0.75

Olives (8 oz)

$6.99

Olive Oil (1 Liter)

$35.00

Olive Oil (3 Liter)

$35.00

Desserts

Baklava

$3.75

Tradition honey-soaked filo dough filled with walnuts and almonds

Cheesecake Baklava

$4.95

This delectable dessert melds two favorites, cheesecake and baklava, topped with flaky filo dough

Chocolate Cheesecake Baklava

$4.95

This delectable dessert melds two favorites, chocolate cheesecake and baklava, topped with flaky filo dough

Kourabiedes

$2.00

Greek wedding cookies, similar to butter cookies, topped with powdered sugar

Rice Pudding

$3.75

Rich and creamy Greek rice pudding recipe topped with cinnamon

Drinks

Fountain drinks and bottled drinks

Coca Cola

$2.29

Coke Bottle

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.29

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.49

Sprite

$2.29

Sprite Bottle

$2.49

Fanta Orange

$2.29

Lemonade

$2.29

Root Beer

$2.29

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.29Out of stock

Raspberry Iced Tea Bottle

$2.49

Sweetened Iced Tea

$2.29

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.29

Lemon Iced Tea Bottle

$2.49

Peach Iced Tea Bottle

$2.49

Water Bottle

$2.49

Orange Juice Bottle

$2.49

Apple Juice Bottle

$2.49

Tuesday Special

Super Gyro Beef & Lamb Special

$6.99

Beef and lamb gyro pita wrapped with lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki and Greek dressing.

Super Gyro Beef & Lamb Special Combo

$10.99

Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink

Super Gyro Chicken Special

$6.99

Chicken gyro pita wrapped with lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki and Greek Dressing.

Super Gyro Chicken Special Combo

$10.99

Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink

Super Gyro 50/50 Special

$6.99

Half beef/lamb gyro, half chicken gyro wrapped in a pita with lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki and Greek Dressing.

Super Gyro 50/50 Special Combo

$10.99

Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:58 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:58 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:58 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:58 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:58 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:58 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:58 pm
Restaurant info

Souvlaki Fast is a low-key counter-serve joint furnishing casual Greek favorites such as Gyros, Souvlaki (Skewers), Salads,Lemon Potatoes, Lamb Chops , Moussaka & Baklava.

Website

Location

1250 royal palm beach blvd., Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411

Directions

