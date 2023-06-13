Restaurant header imageView gallery

Souvlaki Street - Sunrise 9370 West Commercial Boulevard

No reviews yet

9370 West Commercial Boulevard

Sunrise, FL 33351

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Gyro Pita (Yeero)

$9.99

Served with Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Greek Dressing

Combo Gyro Pita

$9.99

Served with a Side & a Drink

Chicken Souvlaki Platter

$15.99

Served with Tzatziki, Pita & Side Greek Salad with Dressing. Choice of French Fries or Rice.

FOOD

Appetizers

Hummus with Pita

$6.49

Feisty Feta with Pita

$7.49

Spicy Feta Cheese Spread

Tzatziki with Pita

$6.49

Yogurt, Cucumber, garlic spread

Dolmades

$5.79

Stuffed Grape Leaves with Rice & Herbs

Spinach Pie App

$6.99

Chicken Souvlaki App

$6.29

Served with Tzatziki Sauce & Pita

Pork Souvlaki App

$6.29

Served with Tzatziki Sauce & Pita

Blckd Mahi App

$9.29

Served with Tzatziki Sauce & Pita

Grilled Mahi App

$9.29

Served with Tzatziki Sauce & Pita

Blckd Salmon App

$9.29

Served with Tzatziki Sauce & Pita

Grilled Salmon App

$9.29

Served with Tzatziki Sauce & Pita

Blckd Shrimp Souvlaki App

$9.29

Served with Tzatziki Sauce & Pita

Grilled Shrimp Souvlaki App

$9.29

Served with Tzatziki Sauce & Pita

Lamb Bifteki App

$9.29

Served with Tzatziki Sauce & Pita

Beef Souvlaki App

$9.99

Served with Tzatziki Sauce & Pita

Salads & Bowls

Classic Greek Salad

$10.99

Chopped Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Olives, Feta Cheese, Pepperoncini with Greek Dressing

Greek Village Salad (Xoriatiki)

$11.69

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Olives, Feta Cheese, Pepperoncini with Greek Dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.29

Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Croutons in our Caesar Dressing & Parmesan Cheese

Mediterranean Power Bowl

$12.39

Fresh Baby Spinach with crumbled Feta and our Greek Dressing, Quinoa, Fresh Tomatoes, Red Onions, Hummus, Olives & topped with a Chicken Souvlaki

What The Falafel Bowl

$11.49

Baby Spinach, Roasted Fresh Veggies, Falafels, Pepperoncini, Dolmades & Walnuts with our house made tzatziki sauce

Street Rice Bowl

$12.39

Yellow Street Rice, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Gyro (Yeero), Chicken or Pork Souvlaki, Roasted Fresh Veggies, Tzatziki, & Spicy Red Sauce

Gyro Bowl

$12.49

Ripe Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Tzatziki & Feta Cheese

Platters

Gyro Platter

$15.99

Served with Tzatziki, Pita & Side Greek Salad with Dressing. Choice of French Fries or Rice.

Chicken Souvlaki Platter

$15.99

Served with Tzatziki, Pita & Side Greek Salad with Dressing. Choice of French Fries or Rice.

Falafel Platter

$14.99

Served with Tzatziki, Pita & Side Greek Salad with Dressing. Choice of French Fries or Rice.

Blckd Shrimp Souvlaki Platter

$16.99

Served with Tzatziki, Pita & Side Greek Salad with Dressing. Choice of French Fries or Rice.

Grilled Shrimp Souvlaki Platter

$16.99

Served with Tzatziki, Pita & Side Greek Salad with Dressing. Choice of French Fries or Rice.

Pork Souvlaki Platter

$15.99

Served with Tzatziki, Pita & Side Greek Salad with Dressing. Choice of French Fries or Rice.

Blckd Salmon Souvlaki Platter

$16.99

Served with Tzatziki, Pita & Side Greek Salad with Dressing. Choice of French Fries or Rice.

Grilled Salmon Souvlaki Platter

$16.99

Served with Tzatziki, Pita & Side Greek Salad with Dressing. Choice of French Fries or Rice.

Beef (Strip Loin) Souvlaki Platter

$18.99

Served with Tzatziki, Pita & Side Greek Salad with Dressing. Choice of French Fries or Rice.

Lamb Bifteki Platter

$16.99

Served with Tzatziki, Pita & Side Greek Salad with Dressing. Choice of French Fries or Rice.

Blckd Mahi Platter

$16.99

Served with Tzatziki, Pita & Side Greek Salad with Dressing. Choice of French Fries or Rice.

Grilled Mahi Platter

$16.99

Served with Tzatziki, Pita & Side Greek Salad with Dressing. Choice of French Fries or Rice.

Surf & Turf Platter

$18.99

One Beef Souvlaki, One Shrimp Souvlaki (Choice of Blackened or Grilled). Choice of Fries or Yellow Rice. Serviced with Side Greek Salad.

Big Boy Platter

$19.99

One Beef, Chicken & Pork Souvlaki Served with Lemon Roasted Potatoes & Side Greek Salad.

Street Pita Wraps

Gyro Pita (Yeero)

$9.99

Served with Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Greek Dressing

Chicken Souvlaki Pita

$9.99

Served with Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Greek Dressing

Blckd Salmon Pita

$10.99

Served with Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Greek Dressing

Grilled Salmon Pita

$10.99

Served with Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Greek Dressing

Pork Souvlaki Pita

$9.99

Served with Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Greek Dressing

Lamb Bifteki Pita

$10.99

Served with Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Greek Dressing

Beef Souvlaki Pita

$11.99

Served with Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Greek Dressing

Veggie Pita

$8.99

Baby Spinach, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Pepperoncini & Feta Cheese with Greek Dressing

Falafel Pita

$8.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers and Tzatziki Sauce

Blckd Shrimp Souvlaki Pita

$10.99

Served with Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Greek Dressing

Grilled Shrimp Souvlaki Pita

$10.99

Served with Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Greek Dressing

Blckd Mahi Pita

$10.99

Served with Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Greek Dressing

Grilled Mahi Pita

$10.99

Served with Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Greek Dressing

Combos

Combo Gyro Pita

$9.99

Served with a Side & a Drink

Combo Chicken Pita

$9.99

Served with a Side & a Drink

Combo Pork Pita

$9.99

Served with a Side & a Drink

Combo Blckd Salmon Pita

$10.99

Served with a Side & a Drink

Combo Grilled Salmon Pita

$10.99

Served with a Side & a Drink

Combo Lamb Bifteki Pita

$10.99

Served with a Side & a Drink

Combo Beef Pita

$11.99

Served with a Side & a Drink

Combo Veggie Pita

$8.99

Served with a Side & a Drink

Combo Falafel Pita

$8.99

Served with a Side & a Drink

Combo Blckd Shrimp Pita

$10.99

Served with a Side & a Drink

Combo Grilled Shrimp Pita

$10.99

Served with a Side & a Drink

Combo Blckd Mahi Pita

$10.99

Served with a Side & a Drink

Combo Grilled Mahi Pita

$10.99

Served with a Side & a Drink

Classic Dishes

Spinach Pie (Spanakopita)

$12.99

Moussaka

$15.99

Layers of Potatoes, Eggplant, Seasoned Ground Beef (Strip Loin) topped with Bechamel Sauce

1/4 Oven Roasted Lemon Chicken

$11.99

Served with a Side Greek Salad and your choice of Lemon Roasted Potatoes, Yellow Street Rice or French Fries

1/2 Oven Roasted Lemon Chicken

$14.99

Served with a Side Greek Salad and your choice of Lemon Roasted Potatoes, Yellow Street Rice or French Fries

Char-Grilled Pork Chops (3)

$18.99

Seasoned and Char-Grilled to Perfection Served with a Side Greek Salad and your choice of Yellow Street Rice, French Fries ot Lemon Roasted Potatoes.

Char-Grilled Lamb Chops

$27.99

Seasoned and Char-Grilled to Perfection Served with a Side Greek Salad and your choice of Yellow Street Rice, French Fries ot Lemon Roasted Potatoes.

Desserts

Baklava

$5.69

Vanilla Cheesecake Baklava

$5.69

Chocolate Cheesecake Baklava

$5.69

Portokalopita

$5.69

Orange pastry cake in orange syrup

Greek Yogurt with Honey & Walnuts

$6.49

Sides

Side Greek Salad

$6.49

Side Caesar Salad

$5.59

Avgolemono Egg Lemon Rice Soup

$5.59

French Fries

$5.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.89

Greek Fries

$6.99

Lemon Roasted Potatoes

$5.89

Spicy Fries

$5.59

Quinoa

$3.99

Yellow Street Rice

$3.99

Fresh Roasted Veggies

$5.79

Gyro & Tzatziki

$6.69

Pita Bread

$1.99

Side Falafel

$6.49

Family Packs

Family Platter with Chicken

$54.99

10 Chicken Skewers, House Cut Fries or Yellow Street Rice, Greek or Caesar Salad, Pita Bread & Tzatziki Sauce

Family Platter with Pork

$54.99

10 Pork Skewers, House Cut Fries or Yellow Street Rice, Greek or Caesar Salad, Pita Bread & Tzatziki Sauce

Family Platter Chic/Pork Mix

$54.99

Mix Between Chicken & Pork Souvlaki

Family Platter with Gyros

$77.98

Half Tray Gyros, House Cut Fries or Yellow Street Rice, Greek or Caesar Salad, Pita Bread & Tzatziki Sauce

Just Chicken Skewers

$39.99

10 Chicken Skewers

Just Pork Skewers

$35.99

10 Pork Skewers

Half Street Trays - Gyros

$42.99

Half Street Trays - Lemon Roasted Potatoes

$18.99

Half Street Trays - Yellow Street Rice

$16.99

Half Street Trays - French Fries

$18.99

Half Street Trays - Village Salad

$34.50

Half Street Trays - Greek Salad

$27.99

Bag Pita Bread

$15.00

Add-Ons & Extras

Extra Pita Bread

$1.99

Extra Side Tzatziki

$0.79

Extra Side Feisty Feta

$2.00

Extra Side Greek Dressing

$0.79

Extra Side Feta

$0.99

Extra Side Spicy Sauce

$0.85

Extra Side Hummus

$1.00

Extra Side Pepperoncini

$1.00

Extra Side Olives

$1.00

Extra Side Caesar Dressing

$0.85

Miscellaneous

Pint Tzatziki

$14.50

Pint Greek Dressing

$12.95

Pint Hummus

$10.95

Pint Feisty Feta

$17.95

Pint Feta

$14.00

500 ML Bottle Oilve Oil

$15.00

1 LT Bottle Olive Oil

$25.00

3 LT Can Olive Oil

$49.00

30 Falafels

$30.00

DRINKS

Can Drinks

Can Coke

$1.99

Can Diet Coke

$1.99

Can Coke Zero

$1.99

Can Sprite

$1.99

Can Fanta

$1.99

Bottle Drinks

Bottle Coke

$2.99

Bottle Diet Coke

$2.99

Bottle Water

$1.99

Bottle Sprite

$2.99

Bottle Lemonade

$2.99

Bottle Pellegrino

$2.99

Bottle Aloe Organic Drink

$2.99

Bottle Lipton Ice Tea

$2.99

Bottle Powerade Fruit Punch

$2.99

Beer

Mythos

$6.00

Zeoes

$6.00

Blue Mak

$6.00

Fix

$6.00

Amstel Light

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Coors Lite

$4.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9370 West Commercial Boulevard, Sunrise, FL 33351

Directions

