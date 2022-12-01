Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sovereign Sweets 3210 Roswell Rd

No reviews yet

3210 Roswell Rd

Atlanta, GA 30305

Popular Items

Sovereign’s Louisiana Chicken Pasta
Cajun Salmon
Sovereign's Sweet & Spicy Alfredo Pasta

Regular Menu

Cajun Salmon

$33.00

Fresh Wild Caught Salmon w/ Asparagus and Mashed Potatoes

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$17.00

100% Ribeye, Seasoned to perfection with American Cheese. Green Onions Served with Thai Chili Dipping Sauce

Chicken Tenders

$16.00

Colossal Firecracker Shrimp

$25.00

Crab Bites

$17.00

Deep Fried Mini- Crab cakes served with dusted Old Bay Served with a Cajun Remoulade sauce for dipping.

Jerk Lamb Lollipops

$42.00

(3) Lollipops seasoned with Caribbean jerk seasoning, served with broccolini and mashed potatoes .

Legendary Chicken & Waffles

$31.00

Fluffy Belgium waffles and crispy frier chicken served with a spicy Bacon maple syrup and topped with powdered sugar.

Sliders

$16.00

Housemade and seasoned 100% Angus Beef, Cheddar Cheese and a Pickle on a Hawaiian Roll served with chipotle aioli. Salmon option also available.

Sovereign Wings

$19.00

Available Flavors: Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, Jerk, & Thai

Sovereign's Sweet & Spicy Alfredo Pasta

$26.00

Caesar Salad

$17.00

Sovereign’s Louisiana Chicken Pasta

$30.00

Pasta Ya Ya

$30.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$16.00Out of stock

Sovereign Sweet Cupcakes

$15.00Out of stock

Pound Cake

$19.00Out of stock

Pudding Cup

$17.00

Ice Cream

$6.50Out of stock

Fried Oreos

$15.00

Donut

$10.00Out of stock

Sides

Fries

$9.00

Broccolini

$9.00

Asparagus

$9.00

Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Broccoli

$9.00Out of stock

Sovereign’s Mac n Cheese

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Welcome, there's much to see here. So, take your time, look around, and learn all there is to know about us.

Website

Location

3210 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA 30305

Directions

