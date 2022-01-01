Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs
American

Sovereign

review star

No reviews yet

24216 Lockport St

Plainfield, IL 60544

Popular Items

Wiccan Chicken
Brussel Sprouts
Death Clucker

Shareable

Avocado Tostones

Avocado Tostones

$13.00

Avocado, fried plantain, jalapeño honey, maldon salt

Beef Cheek Bruschetta

Beef Cheek Bruschetta

$8.00+

Beef cheek, marrow butter, arugula salad, crostini

Bluegill

Bluegill

$20.00

Cornmeal breaded Michigan fish, house chips, secret sauce, lemon

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$7.00+

Fried Brussels sprouts, sweet Thai chili glaze

Buratta

$16.00

Hand Pulled Burrata, Local greens, Fig

Chop Salad

$9.00+

Local Greens, Bacon, Egg, Onion, Bleu Cheese

House Caesar

House Caesar

$8.00+

Wedge butter lettuce, house caesar dressing, pickled fresno peppers, red onion, brioche croutons, herbs

Panzanella

$9.00+

Tomato, Cucumber, Oaxaca Cheese, Bread, Balsamic

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$24.00

Tuna, barrel-aged shoyu, cucumber, carrot, kimchi, sesame, rice

Risotto

Risotto

$14.00

Dukes BBQ Pork, hot sauce fried onions, herbs

Skirt Steak Flautas

$22.00

USDA Prime Beef, Potato & Poblano Flautas, Jalapeno Aioli, Tomatillo

Tacos

$14.00

Fried Cod, cabbage slaw

The Bird & The Bee

The Bird & The Bee

$8.00+

Fried chicken wings, house hot sauce, honey, celery-bleu cheese slaw, house spice blend

Tomato Bruschetta

Tomato Bruschetta

$7.00+

Local tomato, arugula salad, balsamic, crostini

Truffle Frites

Truffle Frites

$12.00

French fries, white truffle oil, fried egg, fresh parmesan, herbs

Sandwiches

Bahn Mi

Bahn Mi

$16.00

Hempeh, cilantro, cucumber, carrot, gochujang

Cemitas

Cemitas

$16.00

Fried Chicken, chipotle mato, oaxaca cheese, tomato, cilantro, onion, avocado

Death Clucker

Death Clucker

$16.00

Fried buttermilk chicken breast, honey sweet chili sauce, house pickles, sesame seed bun

Falafel

Falafel

$16.00

Garbanzo, herbs and spices, riata, pickled onion, pita

House Burger

House Burger

$16.00

Cheddar, thick cut bacon, aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Smoked Chicken Salad Croissant

$15.00

Entrees

Impossible meatloaf stuffed with poblano peppers, house bbq sauce, green beans and vegan mashed potatoes. **Contains almonds!**

Half Chicken

$24.00

First Wort Glaze, Seasonal vegetables

Pork Chop

$35.00

Brined Pork Porterhouse, over kale, chickpea and Cauliflower curry, apple chutney (Gluten Free)

Wiccan Chicken

Wiccan Chicken

$22.00

Breaded chicken breast, dijon-sage cream sauce, mashed potatoes, green beans

Dessert

Tiramisu

$10.00Out of stock

Pistachio Ricotta Cake

$12.00

Dark Black Cake

$7.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Crustless sourdough, american cheese, served with french fries

Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Grilled chicken breast, mashed potatoes, green beans

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$7.00

4oz. patty, american cheese, choice of side

Mac and Cheese

$7.00

House cheese sauce over noodles, served with french fries

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$7.00

Flour tortilla with chihuahua cheese, served with french fries

Wiccan Tenders

Wiccan Tenders

$8.00

Fried chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, sage ranch, green beans

Add-ons & Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00
Green Beans

Green Beans

$5.00
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Sauteed Kale

$4.00

Japanese

Hatozaki Finest Whiskey

$10.00+

Hatozaki Umeshu Cask Finish

$18.00+

Kurayoshi Distillery San-In

$10.00+

Ohishi Ex-Brandy Cask

$12.00+

Ohishi Sakura Cask

$16.00+

Ohishi Sherry Cask

$12.00+

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Filbert's Black Cherry Soda

Filbert's Black Cherry Soda

$4.00

Filbert's Cream Soda

$4.00

Filbert's Green Apple

$4.00
Filbert's Root Beer

Filbert's Root Beer

$4.00
Liquid Death Berry It Alive

Liquid Death Berry It Alive

$5.00

These ruthless tallboys of flavored sparkling water are armed with agave nectar and natural electrolytes to refresh your body and murder your thirst.

Liquid Death Mango Chainsaw

Liquid Death Mango Chainsaw

$5.00

These ruthless tallboys of flavored sparkling water are armed with agave nectar and natural electrolytes to refresh your body and murder your thirst.

Liquid Death Severed Lime

Liquid Death Severed Lime

$5.00

These ruthless tallboys of flavored sparkling water are armed with agave nectar and natural electrolytes to refresh your body and murder your thirst.

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$4.00

Sparkling water straight from the Alps

Liquid Death Water

Liquid Death Water

$4.00

100% Mountain Water from the Alps

Untitled Art CBD Variety

$7.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Be excellent to each other.

24216 Lockport St, Plainfield, IL 60544

