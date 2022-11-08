  • Home
A map showing the location of Sovereign: Poke, Boba, Asian Kitchen (Miami) 22 NE 3rd AveView gallery

Sovereign: Poke, Boba, Asian Kitchen (Miami) 22 NE 3rd Ave

No reviews yet

22 NE 3rd Ave

Miami, FL 33132

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

My Poke My Way
H7. Ramen Chow Mein
A3. Dumplings (6)

Green Tea (22oz)

G1. Jasmine Green Tea

G1. Jasmine Green Tea

$6.75

Freshly brewed premium Jasmine green tea sweetened with cane sugar

G2. Passionfruit GT

G2. Passionfruit GT

$6.75

Freshly brewed premium Jasmine green tea sweetened with passionfruit syrup (cane sugar and fruit juice)

G3. Mango GT

G3. Mango GT

$6.75

Freshly brewed premium Jasmine green tea sweetened with mango syrup (cane sugar and fruit juice)

G4. Kiwi GT

G4. Kiwi GT

$6.75

Freshly brewed premium Jasmine green tea sweetened with lychee syrup (cane sugar and fruit juice)

G5. Grapefruit GT

$6.75

Freshly brewed premium butterfly peas tea sweetened with lychee syrup (cane sugar and fruit juice)

G6. Butterfly Lychee

G6. Butterfly Lychee

$6.75

Freshly brewed premium Jasmine green tea sweetened with watermelon and strawberry syrup (cane sugar and fruit juice)

G7. Strawberry Lychee GT

G7. Strawberry Lychee GT

$6.75

Freshly brewed premium Jasmine green tea latte made with non-dairy creamer and sweetened with cane sugar

G8. Strawberry Watermelon GT

$6.75

Custom Green Tea

$6.75

Milk Tea (22oz)

T1. Original Milk Tea

T1. Original Milk Tea

$6.75

Brewed out of premium loose-leaf black tea (Early Grey and Black Tea mix), made with non-dairy creamer, and sweetened with cane sugar

T2. Taro MT

T2. Taro MT

$6.75

Brewed out of premium ground Taro root powder, non-dairy creamer, and sweetened with cane sugar.

T3. Thai MT

T3. Thai MT

$6.75

Brewed out of premium black tea imported from Thailand and sweetened with cane sugar

T4. Caramel MT

$6.75

Brewed out of premium loose-leaf black tea (Early Grey and Black Tea mix), made with non-dairy creamer, and sweetened with caramel syrup

T5. Coconut MT

$6.75

Brewed out of premium loose-leaf black tea (Early Grey and Black Tea mix), made with non-dairy creamer, and sweetened with coconut syrup (cane sugar and juice)

T6. Brown Sugar Milk Tea

T6. Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$6.75

T7. Green Tea Latte

$6.75

Premium jasmine green tea loose-leaf tea brewed and made with select creamer

T8. Matcha Latte

$6.75

Premium organic matcha made with you select creamer and house chosen flavors

Custom Milk Tea

$6.75

Smoothie (22oz)

S1. Taro Smoothie

$7.95

Smoothie slush made out of taro milk tea, premium ground taro root powder, and cane sugar

S2. Avocado SMT

$7.95

Smoothie slush made with fresh avocado, almond milk, condense milk, and cane sugar

S3. Cookie N Cream SMT

$7.95

Smoothie slush made out of Oreos, vanilla ice cream, and cane sugar

S4. Strawberry SMT

$7.95

Smoothie slush made out of fresh strawberry, orange juice, and cane sugar.

S5. Mango SMT

$7.95

Smoothie slush made out of fresh mango, orange juice, and cane sugar.

S6. Strawberry Banana SMT

$7.95

Smoothie slush made out of fresh strawberry, banana, orange juice, and cane sugar.

S7. Mango Banana SMT

$7.95

Smoothie slush made out of fresh mango, banana, orange juice, and cane sugar.

S8. Strawberry Mango SMT

$7.95

Smoothie slush made out of fresh strawberry, mango, orange juice, and cane sugar.

S9. Passion Fruit SMT

$7.95

Smoothie slush made out of passion fruit infused jelly, orange juice, and cane sugar.

S10. Pina Colada SMT

$7.95

Smoothie slush made out of fresh pineapple, coconut infused jelly, orange juice, and cane sugar.

S11. Mango Pineapple SMT

$7.95

Smoothie slush made out of fresh mango, pineapple, orange juice, and cane sugar.

S12. Watermelon SMT

$7.95

S13. Strawberry Passionfruit SMT

$7.95
S14. Watermelon Clout SMT (w/ Crema)

S14. Watermelon Clout SMT (w/ Crema)

$8.95

Soft Beverage

Bottle Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$4.95

Celsius: Peach Vibe

$4.25

Celsius: Arctic Vibe

$4.25

Celsius: Tropical Vibe

$4.25

Asian Appetizers

A1a. Egg Roll (1)

$2.25

Freshly fried roll made with wheat flour skin, cabbage, pork and other ingredients

A1b. Spring Roll (1)

$2.25

Freshly fried vegan roll made out of wheat flour wrap, cabbage, carrot, green bean, mushroom, and vermicelli noodle

A2. Spicy Edamame

$6.95

Freshly steamed Japanese shelled edamame seasoned with salt (Vegan).

A3. Dumplings (6)

$7.95

Freshly made dumplings with selected protein cook to your preference

A3b. Steamed Shrimp Dumplings (6)

$7.95

Steamed Chinese dim-sum style har gow (shrimp dumpling) made out of shrimp, fish paste, bamboo shoot, and sesame seed

A4. Bao Bun (1)

A4. Bao Bun (1)

$3.95

Steamed soft and fluffy Asian bun made with your selected protein.

A5. Tempura Shrimp (3)

A5. Tempura Shrimp (3)

$5.25

Fantail shrimp battered and freshly fried to crispy. Served with homemade ponzu sauce

A6. Red bean bao bun (3)

A6. Red bean bao bun (3)

$5.25

Steamed soft and fluffy Asian bun made with sweet red bean paste

A7. Golden Fried Bun (3)

$5.25

Fluffy Asian bun fried to crispy and served with condensed milk

House Specialties

H1a. Topical Chicken (Spicy)

$11.95

Minced dark meat chicken sautéed with bell peppers, onions, and pineapple in a homemade sauce

H1b. Tropical Tofu (Spicy)

$11.95

Minced age tofu fried and sautéed with bell peppers, onions, and pineapple in a homemade sauce

H2. Korean Glass Noodle (Spicy)

$12.95

Select protein sautéed with sweet potato noodle, bell peppers, purple onions, and cilantro.

H3a. Chili Tofu w/ Cilantro

$12.95

Freshly fried tofu sautéed with bell peppers, onions, and cilantro in homemade savory and spice sauce

H3b. Chili Chicken w/ Cilantro

$12.95

Freshly steamed chicken breast stir-fried with bell peppers, onions, and cilantro in a homemade spicy and savory sauce

H3c. Chili Beef w/ Cilantro

H3c. Chili Beef w/ Cilantro

$13.95

Braised beef shank meat stir-fried with bell peppers, onions, and cilantro in a homemade spicy and savory sauce

H4. Golden Curry Pineapple Fried Rice

H4. Golden Curry Pineapple Fried Rice

$12.95

Select protein cook with curry rice (calrose white rice steamed with curry spice), pineapple, eggs, onions, corns, and bean in a special sauce served with homemade chili oil on the side. (To make vegan, request for no egg)

H5. GSWX Beef Ramen

$13.95

Chinese style ramen made with marinated beef shank meat, fried hard-boiled egg, cilantro, ramen noodles in homemade broth (made out of mature hen, beef bone, Asian herbs) serve with house chili oil on the side

H6. Truffle Parm Popcorn Chicken

$10.95

Marinated chicken breast battered in corn flour fried to crispy. Seasoned with truffle parmesan and served with French fries.

H7. Ramen Chow Mein

H7. Ramen Chow Mein

$12.95

Stir-fry ramen with you select protein, bell peppers, purple onions, and egg in homemade sauce and Asian spice

Soup

Miso Soup

$2.25

Spinach Soup

$2.25

Side. White Rice

$1.75

Side Brown Rice

$1.75

Custom Bowl

My Poke My Way

$14.95

Signature Bowl

P1. House Salmon

$14.95

Atlantic salmon (raw), green and purple onion, cucumber, edamame, carrot, seaweed salad, sesame seed, and crispy onion with House Sauce (spicy and tangy)

P2. Hawaiian Tuna

$14.95

Ahi tuna (raw), green and purple onion, cucumber, edamame, pineapple, seaweed salad, sesame seed, and crispy onion with Hawaiian Sauce and Poke Sauce (creamy, citrus, spicy, and sweet)

P3a. Spicy Tuna

$14.95

Spicy tuna (raw), green and purple onion, cucumber, edamame, masago, pickled ginger, mango, seaweed salad, sesame seed, and crispy onion with HM Spicy Mayo

P3b. Spicy Salmon

$14.95

Spicy salmon (raw), green and purple onion, cucumber, edamame, masago, pickled ginger, mango, seaweed salad, sesame seed, and crispy onion with HM Spicy Mayo

P3c. Spicy Tuna and Salmon

$14.95

Spicy tuna and spicy salmon (raw), green and purple onion, cucumber, edamame, masago, pickled ginger, mango, seaweed salad, sesame seed, and crispy onion with HM Spicy Mayo

P4a. Vegan Bliss (Tofu)

$14.95

Teriyaki Tofu, green and purple onion, cucumber, edamame, carrot, seaweed salad, sesame seed, and crispy onion with House Sauce (spicy and tangy)

P4b. Vegan Bliss (Spicy Cauliflower Bites)

$14.95

P5a. Teriyaki Chicken

$14.95

Teriyaki chicken, green and purple onion, cucumber, edamame, carrot, cilantro, pickled ginger, seaweed salad, sesame seed, and crispy onion with HM Teriyaki sauce

P5b. Teriyaki Shrimp

$14.95

Teriyaki shrimp, green and purple onion, cucumber, edamame, carrot, cilantro, pickled ginger, seaweed salad, sesame seed, and crispy onion with HM Teriyaki sauce

P5c. Teriyaki Beef

$14.95

Teriyaki beef, green and purple onion, cucumber, edamame, carrot, cilantro, pickled ginger, seaweed salad, sesame seed, and crispy onion with HM Teriyaki sauce

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

22 NE 3rd Ave, Miami, FL 33132

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

