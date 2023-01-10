Main picView gallery

Soverign: Poke, Boba, Asian Kitchen (Plantation)

No reviews yet

9723 West Broward Boulevard

Plantation, FL 33324

Popular Items

My Poke My Way
G6. Butterfly Lychee
G2. Passionfruit GT

Milk Tea

T1. Original Milk Tea

$5.95

Brewed out of premium loose-leaf black tea (Early Grey and Black Tea mix), made with non-dairy creamer, and sweetened with cane sugar

T2. Taro MT

$5.95

Brewed out of premium ground Taro root powder, non-dairy creamer, and sweetened with cane sugar.

T3. Thai MT

$5.95

Brewed out of premium black tea imported from Thailand and sweetened with cane sugar

T4. Caramel MT

$5.95

Brewed out of premium loose-leaf black tea (Early Grey and Black Tea mix), made with non-dairy creamer, and sweetened with caramel syrup

T5. Coconut MT

$5.95

Brewed out of premium loose-leaf black tea (Early Grey and Black Tea mix), made with non-dairy creamer, and sweetened with coconut syrup (cane sugar and juice)

T6. Brown Sugar MT

$5.95

T7. Green Tea Latte

$5.95

T8. Wintermelon GT Latte

$5.95

Mango MT

$5.95

Brewed out of premium loose-leaf black tea (Early Grey and Black Tea mix), made with non-dairy creamer, and sweetened with mango syrup (cane sugar and juice)

Passion fruit MT

$5.95

Brewed out of premium loose-leaf black tea (Early Grey and Black Tea mix), made with non-dairy creamer, and sweetened with passion fruit syrup (cane sugar and juice)

Green Tea

G1. Jasmine Green Tea

$5.95

Freshly brewed premium Jasmine green tea sweetened with cane sugar

G2. Passionfruit GT

$5.95

Freshly brewed premium Jasmine green tea sweetened with passionfruit syrup (cane sugar and fruit juice)

G3. Mango GT

$5.95

Freshly brewed premium Jasmine green tea sweetened with mango syrup (cane sugar and fruit juice)

G4. Green Apple GT

$5.95

G5. Pineapple GT

$5.95

G6. Butterfly Lychee

$5.95

Freshly brewed premium butterfly peas tea sweetened with lychee syrup (cane sugar and fruit juice)

G7. Strawberry Lychee GT

$5.95

Freshly brewed premium Jasmine green tea latte made with non-dairy creamer and sweetened with cane sugar

G8. Wintermelon GT

$5.95

Freshly brewed premium Jasmine green tea sweetened with rose and peach syrup (cane sugar and fruit juice)

G9. Peach GT

$5.95

Freshly brewed premium Jasmine green tea sweetened with peach syrup (cane sugar and fruit juice)

Lychee GT

$5.95

Freshly brewed premium Jasmine green tea sweetened with lychee syrup (cane sugar and fruit juice)

Butterfly Dragon Fruit Tea

$5.95

Strawberry GT

$5.95

Custom Tea

$5.95

Smoothie

S1. Taro Smoothie

$7.95

Smoothie slush made out of taro milk tea, premium ground taro root powder, and cane sugar

S2. Avocado SMT

$7.95

Smoothie slush made with fresh avocado, almond milk, condense milk, and cane sugar

S3. Cookie N Cream SMT

$7.95

Smoothie slush made out of Oreos, vanilla ice cream, and cane sugar

S4. Strawberry SMT

$7.95

Smoothie slush made out of fresh strawberry, orange juice, and cane sugar.

S5. Mango SMT

$7.95

Smoothie slush made out of fresh mango, orange juice, and cane sugar.

S6. Strawberry Banana SMT

$7.95

Smoothie slush made out of fresh strawberry, banana, orange juice, and cane sugar.

S7. Mango Banana SMT

$7.95

Smoothie slush made out of fresh mango, banana, orange juice, and cane sugar.

S8. Strawberry Mango SMT

$7.95

Smoothie slush made out of fresh strawberry, mango, orange juice, and cane sugar.

S9. Passion Fruit SMT

$7.95

Smoothie slush made out of passion fruit infused jelly, orange juice, and cane sugar.

S10. Pina Colada SMT

$7.95

Smoothie slush made out of fresh pineapple, coconut infused jelly, orange juice, and cane sugar.

S11. Mango Pineapple SMT

$7.95

Smoothie slush made out of fresh mango, pineapple, orange juice, and cane sugar.

S12 Organic Acai SMT

$8.95

Soft Beverage

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$4.25

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Custom Bowl

My Poke My Way

$14.00

Signature Bowl

P1. House Salmon

$14.00

Atlantic salmon (raw), green and purple onion, cucumber, edamame, carrot, seaweed salad, sesame seed, and crispy onion with House Sauce (spicy and tangy)

P2. Hawaiian Tuna

$14.00

Ahi tuna (raw), green and purple onion, cucumber, edamame, pineapple, seaweed salad, sesame seed, and crispy onion with Hawaiian Sauce and Poke Sauce (creamy, citrus, spicy, and sweet)

P3a. Spicy Tuna

$14.00

Spicy tuna (raw), green and purple onion, cucumber, edamame, masago, pickled ginger, mango, seaweed salad, sesame seed, and crispy onion with HM Spicy Mayo

P3b. Spicy Salmon

$14.00

Spicy salmon (raw), green and purple onion, cucumber, edamame, masago, pickled ginger, mango, seaweed salad, sesame seed, and crispy onion with HM Spicy Mayo

P3c. Spicy Tuna and Salmon

$14.00

Spicy tuna and spicy salmon (raw), green and purple onion, cucumber, edamame, masago, pickled ginger, mango, seaweed salad, sesame seed, and crispy onion with HM Spicy Mayo

P4. Tofu Love

$14.00

Teriyaki Tofu, green and purple onion, cucumber, edamame, carrot, seaweed salad, sesame seed, and crispy onion with House Sauce (spicy and tangy)

P5a. Teriyaki Chicken

$14.00

Teriyaki chicken, green and purple onion, cucumber, edamame, carrot, cilantro, pickled ginger, seaweed salad, sesame seed, and crispy onion with HM Teriyaki sauce

P5b. Teriyaki Shrimp

$14.00

Teriyaki shrimp, green and purple onion, cucumber, edamame, carrot, cilantro, pickled ginger, seaweed salad, sesame seed, and crispy onion with HM Teriyaki sauce

P5c. Teriyaki Beef

$14.00

Teriyaki beef, green and purple onion, cucumber, edamame, carrot, cilantro, pickled ginger, seaweed salad, sesame seed, and crispy onion with HM Teriyaki sauce

Asian Appetizers

A1a. Egg Roll (1)

$2.25

Freshly fried roll made with wheat flour skin, cabbage, pork and other ingredients

A1b. Spring Roll (1)

$2.25

Freshly fried vegan roll made out of wheat flour wrap, cabbage, carrot, green bean, mushroom, and vermicelli noodle

A2. Salted Edamame

$6.95

Freshly steamed Japanese shelled edamame seasoned with salt (Vegan).

A3. Dumplings (6)

$7.95

Freshly made dumplings with selected protein cook to your preference

A3b. Steamed Shrimp Dumplings (6)

$7.95

Steamed Chinese dim-sum style har gow (shrimp dumpling) made out of shrimp, fish paste, bamboo shoot, and sesame seed

A4a. Pork Bao Bun (1)

$3.95

Steamed soft and fluffy Asian bun made with your selected protein.

A4b. Red bean bao bun (2)

$3.95

Steamed soft and fluffy Asian bun made with sweet red bean paste

A5. Tempura Shrimp (3)

$5.25

Fantail shrimp battered and freshly fried to crispy. Served with homemade ponzu sauce

A6. Shrimp Sui Mai (6)

$7.95

Fluffy Asian bun fried to crispy and served with condensed milk

House Specialties

H1a. Topical Chicken (Spicy)

$11.95

Minced dark meat chicken sautéed with bell peppers, onions, and pineapple in a homemade sauce

H1b. Tropical Tofu (Spicy)

$11.95

Minced age tofu fried and sautéed with bell peppers, onions, and pineapple in a homemade sauce

H2. Oriental Burrito (Spicy)

$9.95

sautéed bell pepper, purple onions, cilantro, daikon, with you selected protein in homemade spicy and savory sauce

H3. Korean Glass Noodle (Spicy)

$12.95

Select protein sautéed with sweet potato noodle, bell peppers, purple onions, and cilantro.

H4a. Chili Tofu w/ Cilantro (Spicy)

$12.95

Select protein sautéed with bell peppers, onions, and cilantro in homemade chili oil (spicy) and special sauce (Beef is marinate shank meat with tendons)

H4b. Chili Chicken w/ Cilantro (Spicy)

$12.95

H4c. Chili Beef w/ Cilantro (Spicy)

$13.95

H5. Sassy Tigress Fried Rice (Spicy)

$12.95

H6. Fuzhou Aromatic Rib

$12.95

Marinated chicken breast battered in corn flour fried to crispy. Seasoned with truffle parmesan and served with French fries.

H5. GSWX Beef Ramen

$14.00

Homemade beef broth ramen assembled with homemade marinated beef shank, hard-boiled egg, spinach, krab meat, and fish cake

Bacon And Egg Bao Burger

$7.95

Soup

Miso Soup

$3.25

Spinach Soup

$3.25

Egg Drop Soup

$3.25

Dessert / Rice

Oreo Tempura

$6.25

Banana Tempura

$6.25

White Rice

$2.50

Brown Rice

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We specialize in making innovative Asian food, authentic Boba Tea, and Fresh Poke Bowl.

9723 West Broward Boulevard, Plantation, FL 33324

