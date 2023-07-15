DRINKS

Coffee

Colada

$4.00

4 oz Cuban coffee, comes with 1 oz cups to share

Americano

$4.00+

2 oz Cuban coffee topped with hot water

Cortado

$4.00

2 oz cuban coffee with equal parts warm milk

Cafe con Leche

$4.00+

Cuban coffee with warm milk

Cafecito

$3.00

Iced

$4.00

SODA

Bottle Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ironbeer

$2.50Out of stock

Materva

$2.50

Jupina

$2.50

Mango Juice

$2.75

LUNCH/DINNER

SNACK

Guava Cream Cheese Pastry

$2.50Out of stock

Beef Empanadas (2)

$7.50

Ham Croquettes (6)

$8.00Out of stock

Spanish Yuca Fries

$8.00

topped w/garlic aioli and Manchego

Popsicle

$5.00

Albondigas Snack

$8.00Out of stock

two spanish style meatballs topped with manchego

SANDWICHES

Cuban Sandwich

$13.00

Mojo roast pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, yellow mustard

Pan con Bistec

$13.00

Thin cut of steak, potato stix, sautéed onions, Swiss cheese, tomato and mayo

Pan con Lechon

$11.00

Mojo pork sandwich, sautéed onions, potato stix Swiss cheese, mayo

Frita Cuban Burger

$8.00

Ground beef, pork, and chorizo patty with frita tomato sauce, Swiss cheese, sautéed onions, and potato stix

Chicken Cuban Club

$13.00

Chicken breast, ham, swiss, lettuce, tomato, chimichurri and mayo

CHA CHA

$11.00

Cheese (swiss), Ham, Avocado and chimichurri

Bikini Sandwich

$11.50

Grilled manchego cheese, portobello mushrooms, truffle butter (V)

Kids Ham n Cheese

$6.50

Kidsd Grilled Cheese

$4.75

PLATES

Mojo Pork

$13.00

Slow-roasted pork butt marinated in sour orange-garlic mojo served with congri, yuca and plantains (gf)

Palomilla Steak

$14.00

Thin cut of lime marinated top round steak, pan fried with onions served with black beans and rice, yuca and plantains (gf)

Pollo a la Plancha

$13.00

Lime marinaded chicken breast cooked on the flat top with onions served with black beans and rice and a side salad (gf)

Ropa Vieja

$14.00

Shredded Flank simmered in a tomato sofrito, bell peppers, onions and olives served with congri, yuca and plantains (gf)

Black Bean Plate

$13.00

black beans with white rice, boiled yuca, plantains, avocado, garnished with greens (Vg,gf)

Vegan Picadillo

$13.00

Cuban seasoned tofu simmered in tomato sauce, wine, olives, and raisins served with black beans and rice, yuca and plantains (Vg,gf)

Arroz con Pollo

$13.00Out of stock

“Chicken with Rice” one pot dish cooked with paella rice, red bell pepper, peas, and lime-cumin chicken thighs served with yuca and plantains

Masitas de Puerco

$13.00Out of stock

Fried pork chucks, topped with onions served with congri, yuca and plantains

Albondigas

$13.00Out of stock

Two Spanish style meatballs, simmered in a tomato sofrito sauce served with black beans and rice, yuca and plantains

Pollo Empanizado

$13.00Out of stock

Lime marinaded thin chicken breast breaded with Cuban cracker meal served with black beans and rice, yuca and plantains

Beef Picadillo

$13.00Out of stock

seasoned ground beef simmered in a tomato sofrito, bell peppers, and olives served with black beans and rice, yuca and plantains

Vaca Frita

$14.00Out of stock

Crispy fried shredded flank steak with onions topped with a lime cilantro mojo served with congri, yuca and plantains

SALADS

Garden Salad

$9.50

avocado, tomato, cucumber, manchego cheese, spring mix, lemon vinaigrette dressing. Add Plancha chicken breast $4

Caesar Salad

$9.50

avocado, hard-boiled egg, croutons, parmesan cheese, romaine, Caesar dressing. Add Plancha chicken breast $4

SIDES

Black beans and rice

$3.00

White rice

$1.00

Plantains

$4.00

Yuca

$4.00

Fried Yuca

$5.00

Congri

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Ceasar

$5.00