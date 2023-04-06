A map showing the location of Soy Pinoy View gallery

Soy Pinoy

No reviews yet

401 Franklin St, SUITE 1230

Houston, TX 77201

Snacks

Pork lumpia

$8.00

6pc Filipino eggrolls, banana ketchup

Veggie Lumpia

$8.00

3pc veggie rolls, spicy vinegar

Squid Calamari

$14.00

Adobo sauce, fried pickled long pepers

Main Dishes

Hot Honey Walnut Shrimp

$17.00

Tempura fried shrimp, candied walnuts, broccoli

Pinoy Chicken

$16.00

Grilled with lemongrass, chili vinegar

BBQ Pork

$18.00

Pork belly, sweet soy, chili vinegar

Anytime Breakfast

$16.00

Silog of the day, fried egg, cucumber salad

Vegan BBQ

$14.00

Tofu skin, sweet soy, chili vinegar

The Best Lechon

$22.00Out of stock

Crispy skin, roasted pork belly, sarsa sauce, cucumber salad

Fried Bangus

$16.00

Butterflied boneless fish, fried egg, cucumber salad

Veggie Pancit Noods

$13.00

Wok fried rice noodles, seasonal veggies

Chicken Adobo

$16.00

Soy, garlic, vinegar, adobo mayo

Kamayan Sampler

$65.00

Platter of Chef Paul Qui and Tom Cunanan's favorite dishes

Whole Lechon

$160.00

Add On

Combo Meal

$6.00

Lumpia, shrimp chips and drink

Add Chicken

$4.00

Add BBQ Pork

$4.00

Add Fried Shrimp

$4.00

Add Tofu Skin

$4.00

Add Rice

$3.00

Add Shrimp Chips

$3.00

Add Fried Egg

$3.00

Add Cucumber Salad

$3.00

Add Banana Ketchup

$0.50

Add Spicy Vinegar

$0.50

Add Adobo Mayo

$0.50

Beverage

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Coconut Juice

$4.00

Calamansi/Mango Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Dessert

Halo Halo Float

$12.00

Combo

Combo Veggie Lumpia

$6.00

Combo Lumpia

$6.00

Sauces

Add Banana Ketchup

$0.50

Add Adobo Mayo

$0.50

Add Spicy Vinegar

$0.50

Sarsa Sauce

$0.50

Squid Adobo Sauce

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

401 Franklin St, SUITE 1230, Houston, TX 77201

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

