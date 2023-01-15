Soya 2
11402nw 41st
116
doral, FL 33178
Popular Items
Top 10
Asian Crunch
Rice ball with tempura flakes, wrapped with salmon and topped with eel sauce gratin with walnuts. CONTAINS NUTS. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Sushi Pizza
Bed of crispy rice topped with dynamite salad, salmon or tuna, avocado, eel sauce and dragon sauce. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Coquitos Crunch
Salmon tempura crunchy cones stuffed with kani, cream cheese and scallions. Topped with curry mustard and eel sauce.
Mixed
Sauteed beef tendeloin, chicken and prawns with vegetables in sesame oil and teriyaki sauce.
volcano
Kani tempura, avocado and cream cheese. Topped with special dynamite salad. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Village Roll
Tempurized Roll. Salmon, shrimp, kani and cream cheese. Topped with dynamite salad and eel sauce. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
101 ROLL
Guava Roll
Kani and shrimp tempura, cream cheese, guava paste and sweet plantain. Wrapped with soy paper. Topped with tuna, special masago sauce and tempura flakes. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
John Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab tempura and avocado. Wrapped in nori, topped with tuna, ceviche dressing and shoestring sweet potato. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Oreo Roll
Dessert Roll. Oreo crumbled, cream cheese and strawberries. Topped with kiwi and vanilla ice cream.
Appetizers
Maguro Tataki
Seared Tuna filet with black peppercorn served with ponzu sauce and pineapple chutney. LIGHTER CHOICE. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Kani or Salmon Croquettes
Six croquettes filled with your choice of kani or salmon. Served with tartar sauce
Ika Fried
Crunchy calamari tempura served with teriyaki sauce and spicy mayo
Edamame
Soybeans sprinkled with salt, sesame oil and soy sauce. LIGHTER CHOICE
Asian Crunch
Rice ball with tempura flakes, wrapped with salmon and topped with eel sauce gratin with walnuts. CONTAINS NUTS. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Prawns Party
A mix of prawns tempura, crunchy prawns tempura and potato strings prawns. Served with fuji, tartar and teriyaki sauces.
Coquitos Crunch
Salmon tempura crunchy cones stuffed with kani, cream cheese and scallions. Topped with curry mustard and eel sauce.
Gyozas
Five fried or steamed dumplings stuffed with pork or vegetables. Served with ponzu or sweet & sour sauce and topped with honey mustard.
Shumai
Five fried or steamed dumplings stuffed with shrimp. Served with ponzu sauce and topped with honey mustard.
Sushi Pizza
Bed of crispy rice topped with dynamite salad, salmon or tuna, avocado, eel sauce and dragon sauce. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Tiradito
Thin slices of white fish, salmon, tuna prawns and octopus. Served with wakame and ponzu sauce. LIGHTER CHOICE. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Ceviche
Chopped white fish with red onions, sweet peppers, cilantro and a hint of citrus seasoning. LIGHTER CHOICE. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Tartar
Diced tuna or salmon with avocado, mixed spicy sauce, scallions and sesame seeds. LIGHTER CHOICE. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
fried nigiri
Salads
Wakame Salad
Seaweed salad, sesame seeds. LIGHTER CHOICE. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Crunchy Salad
Kani salad, prawns tempura, wakame and sesame oil.
Neptune Salad
Kani, tuna salmon, wakame, covered with straberries and mango. Topped with spicy mayo. LIGHTER CHOICE. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Kushi
Entrees
Salmon
Grilled salmon filet in sesame oil and teriyaki sauce.
Hibachi Chicken
Thin slices of grilled chicken with sweet & sour sauce
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Thin slices of grilled chicken with tartar sauce
Teriyaki Chicken
Sauteed chicken and vegetables in teriyaki sauce
Soya Filet
7 oz.Tenderloin steak filet served with teriyaki or chimichurri sauce. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Dashi Fish
White fish over a bed of sauteed mushrooms and squash with scallops and sesame oil
Teppanyaki
Chicken
Sauteed chicken breast with vegetables in teriyaki sauce.
Prawns
Sauteed prawns with vegetables in teriyaki sauce.
Calamari
Sauteed calamari with vegetables in sesame oil and teriyaki sauce
Beef Tenderloin
Sauteed beef tenderloin with vegetables in sesame oil and teriyaki sauce,
Mixed
Sauteed beef tendeloin, chicken and prawns with vegetables in sesame oil and teriyaki sauce.
Pineapple Chaufa
Kimchi Fried Rice
Kids Meals
Katsu Chicken
Japanese style breaded chicken breast cut in small pieces. Served with your choice of Jasmine rice or french fries
Katsu Beef
Japanese style breaded beef tenderloin cut in small pieces. Served with your choice of Jasmine rice or french fries.
Kids Teriyaki Chicken
Sauteed chicken in teriyaki sauce. Served with your choice of Jasmine rice or french fries
Kids Teriyaki Beef
Sauteed beef tenderloin in teriyaki sauce. Served with your choice of Jasmine rice or french fries
Desserts
Nutella Marquise
Chocolate layered cake filled with Nutella. Topped with dark chocolate sauce and strawberries
Soya Donuts
Five made to order donuts, sprinkled with powdered sugar and dipping side of sweet condensed milk and nutella
Oreo Roll
Dessert Roll. Oreo crumbled, cream cheese and strawberries. Topped with kiwi and vanilla ice cream.
Fried ice cream
Beverages
Coke
12 oz/355ml
Coke Zero
12 oz/355ml
Diet Coke
12 oz/355ml
Hot Tea
Lemonade
Nestea
Pink Lemonade
Sprite
12 oz/355ml
Tea Matcha Green
Water Aqua Panna
8.45 oz/ 250ml
Water San Pellegrino
8.45 oz/ 250ml
Limonada Coco
Juice
Coffee
Coffee Milk
Limonada Soya
Limonada Menta
Sides
Sashimi & Nigiri
Tuna (Maguro)
CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Salmon (Sake)
CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Yellowtail (Hamachi)
CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Eel (Unagi)
CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Octopus (Tako)
CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Shrimp (Ebi)
CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Ikura
Tobiko
Masago
Kanikama
New Soya Rolls
Florida Roll
Crab salad made with spicy mayo and tempura flakes, avocado, scallions and cream cheese. Wrapped in nori and topped with tuna tartar and masago. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Doral Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab salad, avocado and cream cheese. Wrapped in soy paper and topped with salmon and eel sauce. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
John Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab tempura and avocado. Wrapped in nori, topped with tuna, ceviche dressing and shoestring sweet potato. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
101 ROLL
Hamachi Jalapeño Roll
Butter Crab Roll
Chistorra Roll
Calamari Roll
Rock n Roll
Salmon Truffle Roll
Fuji Roll
week roll
Signature Rolls
24K Roll
Riceless. Protein Roll. Tobiko, shrimp, kani and avocado. Topped with salmon and tuna, mixed ceviche and sesame seeds. LIGHTER CHOICE. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Bob Marley Roll
Salmon, tuna and shrimp. Topped with avocado, eel sauce gratin with walnuts and eel sauce. CONTAIN NUTS. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Caribbean Roll
Prawns, salmon, kani and cream cheese. Topped with sweet plantain, dynamite and eel sauce. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Four Flavors Roll
Salmon, tuna, kani, cream cheese and masago. Topped with walnuts and eel sauce gratin, dynamite, wakame and spicy tuna. CONTAIN NUTS. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Guava Roll
Kani and shrimp tempura, cream cheese, guava paste and sweet plantain. Wrapped with soy paper. Topped with tuna, special masago sauce and tempura flakes. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Mermaid Roll
Salmon, tuna, dynamite salad and cream cheese. Topped with a mixed tiradito (octopus, shrimp, tuna, salmon and white fish) and ponzu sauce. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Okinawa Roll
Prawns, kani, cream cheese, avocado and eel. Topped with dynamite and eel sauce. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Salmon Roll
Salmon, kani and shrimp. Topped with raw salmon, eel sauce gratin with walnuts and crunchy salmon. CONTAIN NUTS. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
San Francisco Roll
Salmon, eel, kani tempura and cream cheese. Topped with tuna and fuji sauce. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Shiso Roll
Coconut crusted shrimp tempura, kani and cream cheese. Wrapped with sisho nori and topped with bonito flakes. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Soya Crunch Roll
Riceless. Salmon, kani, avocado, tempura flakes. Wrapped with soy paper and topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
volcano
Kani tempura, avocado and cream cheese. Topped with special dynamite salad. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Special Rolls
Dynamite Roll
Kani salad topped with dynamite salad and sesame seeds. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Dragon Roll
Kani and shrimp. Topped with avocado, spicy mayo and masago. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna. Topped with spicy tuna and tempura flakes. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Zero Roll
Riceless. White fish, salmon, tuna, kani and shrimp. Topped with wakame. LIGHTER CHOICE. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Spring Roll
Crunchy prawns, kani, arugula, carrot and avocado. Wrapped with dehydrated rice leaves. Served with honey mustard, dragon sauce and eel sauce. LIGHTER CHOICE. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Vegetable Roll
Riceless. Arugula, cucumber, avocado and asparagus. Wrapped with soy paper and topped with wakame. LIGHTER CHOICE. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Alaska Special Roll
Salmon, cream cheese and avocado. Topped with salmon, wakame and ikura. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Kani Crunch Roll
Salmon, kani tempura, tuna and cream cheese. Topped with crunchy kani, fuji sauce and sesame seeds. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Beverly Roll
Salmon, kani. Cream cheese and avocado. Topped with dynamite salad and sesame seeds. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Miami Roll
White fish, kani, eel, avocado and cream cheese. Topped with kani, mango, strawberries, coriander, mayo and sesame oil. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Pop Roll
Dynamite salad, cream cheese and avocado. Wrapped with soy paper and topped with shrimp tempura and fuji sauce. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Avila Roll
Salmon, cream cheese and avocado. Topped with shrimp and special avila sauce. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Potato Roll
Shrimp and kani tempura with cream cheese. Topped with avocado, potato strings and spicy mayo. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Custom Roll
Tempura Rolls
Tiger Roll
Tempurized Roll. Salmon, kani, cream cheese, avocado and masago. Topped with eel sauce. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Village Roll
Tempurized Roll. Salmon, shrimp, kani and cream cheese. Topped with dynamite salad and eel sauce. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Platano Roll.
Tempurized Roll. Riceless. Salmon, shrimp, kani and cream cheese. Wrapped in sweet platain and topped with dynamite salad and eel sauce. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Explosion Roll
Tempurized Roll. Shrimp, kani, eel, cream cheese and avocado. Crunchy coconut crust. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Miyagi Roll
Tempurized Roll. White fish, kani, cream cheese and avocado. Served on a bed of dynamite salad and topped with eel sauce. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Kids Meals Rolls
California Roll (Kids)
Cucumber, kani and avocado, Topped with masago and sesame seeds. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Alaska Roll (Kids)
Salmon, cream cheese and avocado. Topped with sesame seeds. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Sushi Platters
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 11:30 pm
