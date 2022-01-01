Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Soya Sushi Bar

648 Reviews

$$

11402 nw 41st st Suite 101

Doral, FL 33178

Order Again

Popular Items

volcano
Coquitos Crunch
Sushi Pizza

Top 10

Mixed

$23.00

Sauteed beef tendeloin, chicken and prawns with vegetables in sesame oil and teriyaki sauce.

Village Roll

Village Roll

$20.00

Tempurized Roll. Salmon, shrimp, kani and cream cheese. Topped with dynamite salad and eel sauce. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Guava Roll

Guava Roll

$21.00

Kani and shrimp tempura, cream cheese, guava paste and sweet plantain. Wrapped with soy paper. Topped with tuna, special masago sauce and tempura flakes. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

John Roll

John Roll

$21.00

Shrimp tempura, crab tempura and avocado. Wrapped in nori, topped with tuna, ceviche dressing and shoestring sweet potato. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Oreo Roll

Oreo Roll

$15.00

Dessert Roll. Oreo crumbled, cream cheese and strawberries. Topped with kiwi and vanilla ice cream.

Appetizers

Maguro Tataki

Maguro Tataki

$17.00

Seared Tuna filet with black peppercorn served with ponzu sauce and pineapple chutney. LIGHTER CHOICE. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Kani or Salmon Croquettes

Kani or Salmon Croquettes

$13.00

Six croquettes filled with your choice of kani or salmon. Served with tartar sauce

Ika Fried

Ika Fried

$16.00

Crunchy calamari tempura served with teriyaki sauce and spicy mayo

Edamame

Edamame

$9.00

Soybeans sprinkled with salt, sesame oil and soy sauce. LIGHTER CHOICE

Prawns Party

Prawns Party

$19.00

A mix of prawns tempura, crunchy prawns tempura and potato strings prawns. Served with fuji, tartar and teriyaki sauces.

Gyozas

Gyozas

$10.00

Five fried or steamed dumplings stuffed with pork or vegetables. Served with ponzu or sweet & sour sauce and topped with honey mustard.

Shumai

Shumai

$10.00

Five fried or steamed dumplings stuffed with shrimp. Served with ponzu sauce and topped with honey mustard.

Tiradito

Tiradito

$19.00

Thin slices of white fish, salmon, tuna prawns and octopus. Served with wakame and ponzu sauce. LIGHTER CHOICE. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Ceviche

$19.00

Chopped white fish with red onions, sweet peppers, cilantro and a hint of citrus seasoning. LIGHTER CHOICE. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Tartar

Tartar

$16.00

Diced tuna or salmon with avocado, mixed spicy sauce, scallions and sesame seeds. LIGHTER CHOICE. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

fried nigiri

$9.00

Salads

Wakame Salad

Wakame Salad

$8.00

Seaweed salad, sesame seeds. LIGHTER CHOICE. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Crunchy Salad

Crunchy Salad

$15.00

Kani salad, prawns tempura, wakame and sesame oil.

Neptune Salad

Neptune Salad

$19.00

Kani, tuna salmon, wakame, covered with straberries and mango. Topped with spicy mayo. LIGHTER CHOICE. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Kushi

Shodori

Shodori

$12.00

Chicken breast skewers with scallions and teriyaki sauce.

Kushi-Niku

Kushi-Niku

$16.00

Tenderloin skewers with scallions and teriyaki sauce.

Entrees

Salmon

Salmon

$22.00

Grilled salmon filet in sesame oil and teriyaki sauce.

Hibachi Chicken

Hibachi Chicken

$17.00

Thin slices of grilled chicken with sweet & sour sauce

Sweet & Sour Chicken

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$19.00

Thin slices of grilled chicken with tartar sauce

Teriyaki Chicken

$18.00

Sauteed chicken and vegetables in teriyaki sauce

Soya Filet

Soya Filet

$28.00

7 oz.Tenderloin steak filet served with teriyaki or chimichurri sauce. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Dashi Fish

Dashi Fish

$14.00Out of stock

White fish over a bed of sauteed mushrooms and squash with scallops and sesame oil

Teppanyaki

Chicken

$19.00

Sauteed chicken breast with vegetables in teriyaki sauce.

Prawns

$19.00

Sauteed prawns with vegetables in teriyaki sauce.

Calamari

$19.00

Sauteed calamari with vegetables in sesame oil and teriyaki sauce

Beef Tenderloin

$23.00

Sauteed beef tenderloin with vegetables in sesame oil and teriyaki sauce,

Mixed

$23.00

Sauteed beef tendeloin, chicken and prawns with vegetables in sesame oil and teriyaki sauce.

Pineapple Chaufa

$19.00

Kimchi Fried Rice

$23.00

Kids Meals

Katsu Chicken

Katsu Chicken

$9.00

Japanese style breaded chicken breast cut in small pieces. Served with your choice of Jasmine rice or french fries

Katsu Beef

Katsu Beef

$11.00

Japanese style breaded beef tenderloin cut in small pieces. Served with your choice of Jasmine rice or french fries.

Kids Teriyaki Chicken

Kids Teriyaki Chicken

$9.00

Sauteed chicken in teriyaki sauce. Served with your choice of Jasmine rice or french fries

Kids Teriyaki Beef

Kids Teriyaki Beef

$11.00

Sauteed beef tenderloin in teriyaki sauce. Served with your choice of Jasmine rice or french fries

Desserts

Nutella Marquise

Nutella Marquise

$12.00

Chocolate layered cake filled with Nutella. Topped with dark chocolate sauce and strawberries

Soya Donuts

Soya Donuts

$9.00Out of stock

Five made to order donuts, sprinkled with powdered sugar and dipping side of sweet condensed milk and nutella

Oreo Roll

Oreo Roll

$15.00

Dessert Roll. Oreo crumbled, cream cheese and strawberries. Topped with kiwi and vanilla ice cream.

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

12 oz/355ml

Coke Zero

$3.00

12 oz/355ml

Diet Coke

$3.00

12 oz/355ml

Hot Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Nestea

$5.00

Pink Lemonade

$6.00

Sprite

$3.00

12 oz/355ml

Tea Matcha Green

$5.00

Water Aqua Panna

$3.00

8.45 oz/ 250ml

Water San Pellegrino

$4.00

8.45 oz/ 250ml

Limonada Coco

$7.00

Juice

$6.00

Coffee

$3.50

Coffee Milk

$4.00

Limonada Soya

$7.00

Limonada Menta

$7.00

Sides

Side Fried Rice

$6.00

Sashimi & Nigiri

Tuna (Maguro)

Tuna (Maguro)

$6.00

CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Salmon (Sake)

$5.00

CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Yellowtail (Hamachi)

$6.00

CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Eel (Unagi)

$6.00

CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Octopus (Tako)

$6.00

CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Shrimp (Ebi)

$5.00

CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Ikura

$5.00

Tobiko

$4.00

Masago

$3.00

Kanikama

$3.00

New Soya Rolls

Florida Roll

Florida Roll

$19.00

Crab salad made with spicy mayo and tempura flakes, avocado, scallions and cream cheese. Wrapped in nori and topped with tuna tartar and masago. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Doral Roll

Doral Roll

$21.00

Shrimp tempura, crab salad, avocado and cream cheese. Wrapped in soy paper and topped with salmon and eel sauce. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Hamachi Jalapeño Roll

$20.00

Butter Crab Roll

$17.00

Chistorra Roll

$18.00Out of stock

Calamari Roll

$20.00

Rock n Roll

$19.00

Salmon Truffle Roll

$23.00

Fuji Roll

$20.00

week roll

$22.00

Signature Rolls

24K Roll

24K Roll

$24.00

Riceless. Protein Roll. Tobiko, shrimp, kani and avocado. Topped with salmon and tuna, mixed ceviche and sesame seeds. LIGHTER CHOICE. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Bob Marley Roll

Bob Marley Roll

$21.00

Salmon, tuna and shrimp. Topped with avocado, eel sauce gratin with walnuts and eel sauce. CONTAIN NUTS. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Caribbean Roll

Caribbean Roll

$21.00

Prawns, salmon, kani and cream cheese. Topped with sweet plantain, dynamite and eel sauce. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Four Flavors Roll

Four Flavors Roll

$21.00

Salmon, tuna, kani, cream cheese and masago. Topped with walnuts and eel sauce gratin, dynamite, wakame and spicy tuna. CONTAIN NUTS. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Guava Roll

Guava Roll

$21.00

Kani and shrimp tempura, cream cheese, guava paste and sweet plantain. Wrapped with soy paper. Topped with tuna, special masago sauce and tempura flakes. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Mermaid Roll

Mermaid Roll

$21.00

Salmon, tuna, dynamite salad and cream cheese. Topped with a mixed tiradito (octopus, shrimp, tuna, salmon and white fish) and ponzu sauce. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Okinawa Roll

Okinawa Roll

$19.00

Prawns, kani, cream cheese, avocado and eel. Topped with dynamite and eel sauce. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$20.00

Salmon, kani and shrimp. Topped with raw salmon, eel sauce gratin with walnuts and crunchy salmon. CONTAIN NUTS. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

San Francisco Roll

San Francisco Roll

$19.00

Salmon, eel, kani tempura and cream cheese. Topped with tuna and fuji sauce. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Shiso Roll

Shiso Roll

$19.00

Coconut crusted shrimp tempura, kani and cream cheese. Wrapped with sisho nori and topped with bonito flakes. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Soya Crunch Roll

Soya Crunch Roll

$19.00

Riceless. Salmon, kani, avocado, tempura flakes. Wrapped with soy paper and topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Special Rolls

Dynamite Roll

Dynamite Roll

$12.00

Kani salad topped with dynamite salad and sesame seeds. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$18.00

Kani and shrimp. Topped with avocado, spicy mayo and masago. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Zero Roll

$18.00

Riceless. White fish, salmon, tuna, kani and shrimp. Topped with wakame. LIGHTER CHOICE. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Spring Roll

Spring Roll

$14.00

Crunchy prawns, kani, arugula, carrot and avocado. Wrapped with dehydrated rice leaves. Served with honey mustard, dragon sauce and eel sauce. LIGHTER CHOICE. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Vegetable Roll

Vegetable Roll

$14.00

Riceless. Arugula, cucumber, avocado and asparagus. Wrapped with soy paper and topped with wakame. LIGHTER CHOICE. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Alaska Special Roll

Alaska Special Roll

$18.00

Salmon, cream cheese and avocado. Topped with salmon, wakame and ikura. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Kani Crunch Roll

Kani Crunch Roll

$17.00

Salmon, kani tempura, tuna and cream cheese. Topped with crunchy kani, fuji sauce and sesame seeds. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Beverly Roll

Beverly Roll

$16.00

Salmon, kani. Cream cheese and avocado. Topped with dynamite salad and sesame seeds. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Miami Roll

Miami Roll

$18.00

White fish, kani, eel, avocado and cream cheese. Topped with kani, mango, strawberries, coriander, mayo and sesame oil. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Pop Roll

Pop Roll

$20.00

Dynamite salad, cream cheese and avocado. Wrapped with soy paper and topped with shrimp tempura and fuji sauce. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Avila Roll

Avila Roll

$19.00

Salmon, cream cheese and avocado. Topped with shrimp and special avila sauce. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Potato Roll

Potato Roll

$18.00

Shrimp and kani tempura with cream cheese. Topped with avocado, potato strings and spicy mayo. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Custom Roll

$11.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$18.00

Tempura Rolls

Tiger Roll

Tiger Roll

$20.00

Tempurized Roll. Salmon, kani, cream cheese, avocado and masago. Topped with eel sauce. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Platano Roll.

Platano Roll.

$20.00

Tempurized Roll. Riceless. Salmon, shrimp, kani and cream cheese. Wrapped in sweet platain and topped with dynamite salad and eel sauce. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Explosion Roll

Explosion Roll

$20.00

Tempurized Roll. Shrimp, kani, eel, cream cheese and avocado. Crunchy coconut crust. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Miyagi Roll

Miyagi Roll

$20.00

Tempurized Roll. White fish, kani, cream cheese and avocado. Served on a bed of dynamite salad and topped with eel sauce. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Kids Meals Rolls

California Roll (Kids)

California Roll (Kids)

$12.00

Cucumber, kani and avocado, Topped with masago and sesame seeds. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Alaska Roll (Kids)

Alaska Roll (Kids)

$12.00

Salmon, cream cheese and avocado. Topped with sesame seeds. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Sushi Platters

Five Rolls Platter

Five Rolls Platter

$80.00
Eight Rolls Platter

Eight Rolls Platter

$124.00
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Latin Fusion Sushi Bar Come in and enjoy!

11402 nw 41st st Suite 101, Doral, FL 33178

