Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sozai Banzai

review star

No reviews yet

1089 East Golf Road

Arlington Heights, IL 60005

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular Bento
Deluxe Bento
Chicken Karaage (Large)

Appetizer

Ebi Fry (3 pc)

Ebi Fry (3 pc)

$4.95
Ebi Fry (6 pc)

Ebi Fry (6 pc)

$9.50
French Fry (Small)

French Fry (Small)

$2.95
French Fry (Large)

French Fry (Large)

$3.95
Gyoza

Gyoza

$4.95

Pork Dumplings .

Croquette (1 pc)

Croquette (1 pc)

$2.00

Fried mashed potato with pork.

Croquette (2 pc)

Croquette (2 pc)

$3.95

Fried mashed potato with pork

Chicken Karaage (Small)

Chicken Karaage (Small)

$4.95

Japanese fried chicken.

Chicken Karaage (Large)

Chicken Karaage (Large)

$5.95

Japanese fried chicken

Kaki Fry (3 pc)

Kaki Fry (3 pc)

$4.95

Fried oyster

Kaki Fry (6 pc)

Kaki Fry (6 pc)

$9.50

Fried oyster

Tako Karaage

Tako Karaage

$4.50

Friend octopus.

Takoyaki (3 pc)

Takoyaki (3 pc)

$3.95

Dumpling with octopus

Takoyaki (6 pc)

Takoyaki (6 pc)

$7.80

Dumpling with octopus

Kiriboshi Daikon

Kiriboshi Daikon

$3.00

Dry shredded daikon radish, carrots, deep fried bean curd.

Edamame

Edamame

$3.00
Kinpira Gobo

Kinpira Gobo

$3.00

Stir fry burdock (gobo) , carrots with sweet soy sauce.

Hijiki

Hijiki

$3.00

Hijiki seaweed , carrots, dried bean curd simmered with sweet soy sauce.

Chikuzen Ni

Chikuzen Ni

$4.00

Simmered root vegetables ( burdock/carrots/lotus root /konjac) with chicken.

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$4.00

Deep fried tofu in dashi broth.

Nasu Agedashi

Nasu Agedashi

$4.00

Fried eggplant in dashi broth.

Rice

Rice

$1.95
Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$1.95
Onigiri

Onigiri

$2.00
Nikujyaga

Nikujyaga

$4.00

Simmered potato,carrots, onion, beef with sweet soy sauce.

Menchi Katsu 1p

Menchi Katsu 1p

$3.95

Minced meat cutlets.

Menchi Katsu 2p

Menchi Katsu 2p

$7.85

Minced meat cutlets

Tamagoyaki

$1.95
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.00Out of stock
Aji Fry 2p Ap

Aji Fry 2p Ap

$4.50

Fried horse mackerel.

Butter Corn

Butter Corn

$2.50
Cream Croquette 1p

Cream Croquette 1p

$2.95

Fried clam chowder with bread crumbs.

Cream Croquettes 2p

Cream Croquettes 2p

$5.85

Fried clam chowder with bread crumbs.

Hiyashi Wakame

Hiyashi Wakame

$3.00Out of stock
Hiyayakko

Hiyayakko

$1.95

Ikageso

$6.95Out of stock

Nankotsu Karaage

$3.95Out of stock

Spicy Chicken Karaage

$6.95
Gobo Salad

Gobo Salad

$3.00

Burdock (Gobo) , carrots , corn , sesame seeds with mayo sauce.

Kiriboshi Salad

Kiriboshi Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Dry shredded daikon raddish(kiriboshi daikon) , cucumber, wood ear mushroom, carrots, glass noodle with sweet vinegar soy sauce.

Party

Party Tray($150)

$150.00Out of stock

Party Tray($200)

$200.00Out of stock

Salad (Copy)

Large Kale Salad

$6.50
Small Kale Salad

Small Kale Salad

$4.50

Large House Salad

$5.95

Small House Salad

$3.95

Bento

All Bento come with Rice & Soup except Mini and Nori Bento.
Basic Set

Basic Set

$11.95

Choose 1 Main. Comes with Rice & Soup.

Regular Bento

Regular Bento

$13.95

Choose 2 Mains. Comes with Rice & Soup.

Deluxe Bento

Deluxe Bento

$15.95

Choose 1 Main. Includes Chicken Karaage & Tamagoyaki. Comes with Rice & Soup.

Mini Bento

Mini Bento

$8.50

Choose 1 Main. No Rice & Soup.

Chicken Karaage Nori Bento

Chicken Karaage Nori Bento

$6.50

No Rice & Soup.

Croquettes Nori Bento

Croquettes Nori Bento

$6.50

No Rice & Soup.

Aji-Fry Nori Bento

Aji-Fry Nori Bento

$7.50

No Rice & Soup.

Ramen

Tang Tang Men

Tang Tang Men

$10.95

Spicy sesame soup topped with ground pork, leeks, bok choy.

Garlic Ramen

$10.95

Topped with 1pc chashu, 1/2 boiled egg, bamboo shoots, scallions, and garlic sauce.

Negi Chashu Ramen

Negi Chashu Ramen

$10.95

Topped with 2pc chashu, 1/2 boiled egg, bamboo shoots, scallions.

Miso Negi Chashu Ramen

Miso Negi Chashu Ramen

$10.95

Topped with 2pc chashu, bamboo shoots, scallions Bean sprouts .

Chashu Ramen

Chashu Ramen

$11.95

Topped with 3pc chashu, 1/2 boiled egg, bamboo shoots, scallions

Miso Chashu Ramen

Miso Chashu Ramen

$11.95

Topped with 3pc chashu, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, scallions

Kyushu Style Tonkotsu Ramen

Kyushu Style Tonkotsu Ramen

$10.95

Topped with 1pc chashu, 1/2 boiled egg, red pickled ginger, cloud ear mushrooms, and scallions.

Taiwan Style Tonkotsu Ramen

Taiwan Style Tonkotsu Ramen

$11.95

Topped with bean sprouts, chives, spicy ground pork, and scallions.

Abu Ramen Basic

$7.95

No soup. Topped with chasu(1p), bamboo shoots, boiled egg, scallions, and seaweed.

Abu Ramen Deluxe

$9.95

No soup. Topped with chasu(1p), bamboo shoots, boiled egg, scallions, seaweed, Ground pork, onions, carrots, chives, bean sprouts, and garlic

Tsukemen

$9.95

Comes with chashu, bamboo shoots,scallions and 1/2 boiled egg. Soup served separately.

Tanmen

Tanmen

$10.95

Topped with carrots, onions, cabbage, corn, peapods, scallions and sesame seeds. (Creamy vegetable broth)

Miso Tanmen

$10.95

Topped with carrots, onions, cabbage, corn, peapods, scallions. (Miso broth)

Butter Corn Ramen

Butter Corn Ramen

$10.95

Topped with chasu(1p), butter corn, bamboo shoots, scallions.

Miso Butter Corn Ramen

Miso Butter Corn Ramen

$10.95

Topped with chasu(1p), butter corn, bamboo shoots, scallions, and bean sprouts

Spicy Stamina Ramen

Spicy Stamina Ramen

$12.95

Topped with cabbage, onions, carrots, chives, bean sprouts, scallions, fried garlic, and spicy ground pork.

Extra Ramen Soup

$6.00

Curry Rice (Copy)

Vegetable Curry Regular

$9.95

Vegetable Curry Large

$11.95
Beef Curry Regular

Beef Curry Regular

$12.95
Beef Curry Large

Beef Curry Large

$14.95
Ebi Fry Curry Large

Ebi Fry Curry Large

$14.95

Katsu Curry Regular

$12.95

Katsu Curry Large

$14.95

Extra Curry Sauce S (6 oz)

$4.95

Extra Curry Sauce L (12oz)

$6.95
Ebi Fry Curry Regular

Ebi Fry Curry Regular

$12.95

Donburi (Copy)

Gyu Don(Regular)

Gyu Don(Regular)

$8.95

Thinly sliced beef and onions cooked with sweet soy sauce over the rice.

Gyu Don(Large)

Gyu Don(Large)

$10.95

Thinly sliced beef and onions cooked with sweet soy sauce over the rice.

Karaage Don(Regular)

$8.95

Deep fried chicken with eggs and onions simmered together in sauce over the rice.

Karaage Don(Large)

$10.95

Deep fried chicken with eggs and onions simmered together in sauce over the rice.

Katsu Don(Regular)

Katsu Don(Regular)

$9.95

Deep fried pork cutlets, eggs onions simmered together in sauce over the rice.

Katsu Don(Large)

Katsu Don(Large)

$11.95

Deep fried pork cutlets, eggs onions simmered together in sauce over the rice

Oyako Don(Regular)

Oyako Don(Regular)

$7.95

Chicken and eggs onions simmered together in sauce over the rice.

Oyako Don(Large)

Oyako Don(Large)

$9.95

Chicken and eggs onions simmered together in sauce over the rice.

Una Don

Una Don

$14.95Out of stock

Broiled eel over the rice with sweet soy sauce.

Mini chashu don

$3.95

Desserts (Copy)

Custard Pudding

Custard Pudding

$3.00
Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00Out of stock
Green Tea Ice Cream

Green Tea Ice Cream

$2.00
Imagawa Yaki (1 pc)

Imagawa Yaki (1 pc)

$2.50Out of stock
Imagawa Yaki (2 pc)

Imagawa Yaki (2 pc)

$4.95Out of stock
Sasa Dango

Sasa Dango

$2.95

N/A Beverages

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.30
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.80
Coke

Coke

$1.80
Sprite

Sprite

$1.80
Tea Bag

Tea Bag

$0.50
Jasmine Tea

Jasmine Tea

$2.80
Oolong Tea

Oolong Tea

$2.80
O-i Ocha

O-i Ocha

$2.80
Calpico

Calpico

$2.80
Ramune

Ramune

$2.50

SP

Todays Special

$9.95

Main

Butashoga Ap

$6.95

Chicken Katsu Ap

$6.95

Chicken Teriyaki Ap

$6.95

Oroshi Katsu Ap

$6.95

Saba Shio Ap

$6.95

Saba Teriyaki Ap

$6.95

Sake Shio Ap

$6.95

Sake Teriyaki Ap

$6.95

Tonkatsu Ap

$6.95

Hamburg Ap

$9.95

Steak Ap

$12.95

Set

$6.00

Item

T-Shirts

T-Shirts

$10.00Out of stock

Size [L] or [XL]

Mug Cup

Mug Cup

$5.00

Extra Fee

Delivery Fee

$10.00

Delivery Fee

$15.00

Soup

Tonjiru

$2.50Out of stock

Miso soup with pork and vegetables.

Tonjiru with set

$1.50Out of stock

Pork and vegetables miso soup add $1.50 to Set/Bento menu and substitute!

Udon

Su Udon (S)

$4.95

Udon noodle with no topping

Su Udon (L)

$6.95

Udon noodle with no topping.

Kitsune Udon (S)

Kitsune Udon (S)

$5.95

Udon noodle with soy bean pocket.

Kitsune Udon (L)

Kitsune Udon (L)

$7.95

Udon noodle with soy bean pocket.

Kakiage Udon (S)

Kakiage Udon (S)

$6.95

Udon noodle with fried vegetables .

Kakiage Udon (L)

Kakiage Udon (L)

$7.95

Udon noodle with fried vegetables .

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

An affordable fast casual Japanese restaurant that offers homemade comfort food which is eaten on a daily basis in Japan.

Website

Location

1089 East Golf Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60005

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fellini Restaurant & Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
1729 West Golf Road Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View restaurantnext
Golden Brunch
orange star4.5 • 2,502
31 East Golf Rd Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Sutadonya - Chicago
orange starNo Reviews
100 East Algonquin Road Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Ah-Ko Sushi - 45 w golf rd
orange starNo Reviews
45 w golf rd Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Go To Catering
orange starNo Reviews
31 E GOLF RD ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Madurau Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1035 S Arlington Heights Road Arlington Height, IL 60004
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Arlington Heights

altThai
orange star4.8 • 4,310
40 S. Arlington Heights Road Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Golden Brunch
orange star4.5 • 2,502
31 East Golf Rd Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Mr. Allison’s Restaurant - Arlington Heights
orange star4.7 • 1,894
1711 E Central Rd Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Arlington Heights
orange star4.4 • 1,237
140 East Wing St Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View restaurantnext
Passero
orange star4.4 • 752
3 S Evergreen Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Hey Nonny
orange star4.6 • 540
10 South Vail Avenue Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Arlington Heights
Mount Prospect
review star
No reviews yet
Palatine
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Wheeling
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Des Plaines
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Elk Grove Village
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Schaumburg
review star
Avg 4.1 (29 restaurants)
Hoffman Estates
review star
Avg 3.4 (10 restaurants)
Northbrook
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Glenview
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston